Best of Boulder 2021 – Home & Garden

NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER
The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery
1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454
Silver: Harlequin’s Gardens
Bronze: The Tree Farm Nursery & Garden Center
It all starts with a seed. Then a little tender love and care, some sunshine and water. Next thing you know, it’s been 50 years and the little garden store you started is still blooming and blossoming, while being voted Best of Boulder. At least that’s the story of The Flower Bin, which has been serving Boulder County gardeners since 1971. With five acres of land, you can find pretty much any flower, vegetable, herb, cactus or house plant you’re looking for. New to gardening? Don’t worry. These folks know a thing or two about planting seeds.
PEST CONTROL
Bee Smart Pest Control
3468 E. 138 Ave., Thornton, 720-937-0527
Silver: EnviroPest
Bronze: Bugs & Beyond
Bee Smart Pest Control’s first priority is your health and safety. As a family-owned, local company, Bee Smart prides itself on timely service and thorough preparation so they get the job done right the first time. The friendly and knowledgeable technicians will always take the time to listen to your concerns and answer any questions you have. When our readers find their home or business overrun with ants, spiders, wasps, mosquitos, roaches or rodents, they call Bee Smart.
HOME BUILDER/CONTRACTOR
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods
Multiple Locations
Silver: Cottonwood Custom Builders
Bronze: Thrive Home Builders
Write-in: Sloan Construction
Our readers think that Boulder Creek Neighborhoods is the best home builder around. From Boulder County to Denver and beyond, Boulder Creek offers low-maintenance homes and neighborhoods designed around how you want to live your life. Every Boulder Creek community is created with a Neighborhood Lifestyle Association empowered to manage a handful of exterior home maintenance chores, freeing you up to do more of the things you love. Boulder Creek homeowners get to say goodbye and good riddance to time-consuming chores such as mowing the lawn and shoveling snow.
HOME FURNISHINGS
west elm
1750 29th St., 303-443-1181
Silver: Arhaus
Bronze: No Place Like Home
Write-in: Dust & Spark
We all got real cozy at home in 2020, highlighting everything about our spaces that we love — or can’t wait to change. A home is nothing if not personal, and west elm knows that it should reflect each one of us, who we are and what we love. That’s why 95% of what you can buy at west elm is designed in-house, taking local feedback into consideration. Plus, the company has had a commitment to fair-trade products since 2014, assembling 65% of its couches in the U.S., while 60% of its wood furniture is sustainably sourced. It’s just good design that’s good for you.
HOME REPAIR/HANDYMAN
Eco Handyman
4845 Pearl East Circle, Suite 101, 303-444-2181
Silver: Todd Crist
Bronze: Green Mountain Home Repair & Remodel
Stuff in your house breaks. The longer you live in a house, the more stuff seems to break. Sure, you could try your hand at fixing it by watching YouTube videos and going to the home improvement store, but we all know it’d probably be best to hire a handyman. When a job needs to be done, our readers call Eco Handyman, a Boulder-based outfit specializing in insulation, radon mitigation, indoor air quality and more.
HYDROPONIC STORE
The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery
1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454
Silver: Way to Grow
Bronze: GroSupply
A hydroponic gardening system can conserve water, decreases the need for pesticides, produces higher yields and lets you grow year-round. Interested? The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery is our reader’s favorite spot for hydroponic garden needs. As an authorized retailer of General Hydroponics, the trained staff at The Flower Bin can set you up with the system, nutrients and supplements that fit your growing needs. Maybe that’s a two-gallon growing chamber Water Farm system or a 20-gallon growing chamber MegaFarm system. You don’t have to figure it out alone: The Flower Bin is there to help.
PAINTER
Karen’s Company
210 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-664-0607
Silver: Eco Paint
Bronze: Elite Painting Colorado
Write-in: Painting Plus of Boulder
Painting a house, inside or out, is a pain in the butt. You have to get the tape, the tarps, the rollers, make sure the paint is the right color… the list of tasks goes on and on. Hiring a painter makes the job easier, though, and when our readers make that decision, they go to Karen’s Company. These folks will paint the outside of your house, the inside of it, as well as cabinets and decks. Owner Karen Van Dehy has been painting since age 13, and she and her team will help you decide on colors and ensure the job’s done right.
PLUMBER
Precision Plumbing
5035 Chaparral Court, 303-581-1455
Silver: Planet Plumbing
Bronze: Bernie’s Plumbing & Heating
Write-in: Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric
There are some things in life that don’t require precision, but plumbing isn’t one of them. Good thing Precision Plumbing promises accuracy in its name. These professional technicians are punctual, fully licensed and capable of helping you with all your plumbing needs. While you may be good at improvising while cooking or drawing outside the lines, don’t take the chance with your plumbing. Trust our readers and call these guys over to take care of that leak for you. Whatever you need to help keep your water running, they can help.
MATTRESS STORE
Denver Mattress
1945 28th St., 303-413-1314
Silver: Urban Mattress
Bronze: Boulder Furniture & Mattress
Why do our readers love Denver Mattress? Well, for starters, it’s a locally owned family business. Then there’s the dedication to better products and better customer service. Denver Mattress gives you a “100-night sleep trial” to make sure you love your mattress or you can exchange or get a refund. As for customer service, Denver Mattress offers free “white glove” delivery, and free removal of your old mattress (recycled, never to a landfill). And since its sales consultants aren’t paid on commission, you’ll never experience pressure or upsells.
LANDSCAPER
Green Guys
196 Western Sky Circle, Longmont, 303-775-7412
Silver: Mountain Sky Landscaping
Bronze: Ecoscape Environmental Design
Write-in: Native Edge Landscapes
Growing things in Colorado can be tough. It’s dry, it’s hot, it hails — and that’s just one season. So a landscaper is worth their weight in gold around these parts, and when our readers turn to such an expert, they go to Green Guys. The Green Guys are experts in landscape design, and build projects, sprinkler system installation and lawn repair. So save yourself the headache of fruitlessly maintaining patchy lawns and gardens; call the Green Guys.
HVAC
Precision Plumbing
5035 Chaparral Court, 303-581-1455
Silver: M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical
Bronze: Save Home Heat
Write-in: Meyers Heating & Air Conditioning
Colorado weather can be tough. One day it’s snowy and cold, the next it’s 80 degrees. That capriciousness can wreak havoc on our heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and so when you need such a system serviced, our readers say you should call Precision Plumbing, which has been doing the job for over 30 years.
ROOFING CONTRACTOR
Boulder Roofing
3551 Pearl St., 303-443-4646
Silver: Bulldog Roofing
Bronze: Scott’s Roofing
Write-in: GreenPoint Roofing
Getting a new roof is a big deal — hopefully you don’t have to do it more than once in your lifetime. But when you do have to do it, better get it done right. And for that, our readers recommend you call Boulder Roofing, which has been roofing Boulder houses since 1988. It’s got experience in steep and low-slope roof systems, and its reputation is high.
KITCHEN SUPPLY STORE
Peppercorn
1235 Pearl St., 303-449-5847
Silver: McGuckin Hardware
Bronze: Sur La Table
Write-in: Ace Hardware
There’s a reason why Boulder Weekly readers love local. For that reason they say nothing beats the kitchen wares at Peppercorn. Independently owned and operated on Pearl Street since 1977, Peppercorn boasts an inviting atmosphere filled with style and warmth. From simple to elegant, there’s no shortage of beautiful imports, top-of-the-line appliances, impossible-to-find kitchen gadgets, gourmet and imported foods, and more. No wonder it’s earned the nickname “the Smithsonian of Cookstores.” There’s something for everyone at Peppercorn.
FLORIST
Sturtz & Copeland Florist & Greenhouse
2851 Valmont Road, 303-442-6663
Silver: Boulder Blooms
Bronze: Fiori Flowers
Write-in: Bluebird Floral Design
Sturtz & Copeland Florist & Greenhouse is no stranger to the Best of Boulder winner’s circle. Serving Boulder since 1929, Sturtz & Copeland has a storied tradition of quality customer service. The knowledgeable staff there can assist in designing the perfect floral arrangement for any special event that comes your way. So let these experts help you design a dozen roses for mom, or a spring bouquet for your sweetheart, or a basket for your recent graduate.
FURNITURE STORE
Woodley’s Fine Furniture
1400 S. Main St., Longmont, 303-651-1015
Silver: Arhaus
Bronze: No Place Like Home
Write-in: west elm
This family-owned furniture and design store started with a simple vision: to create quality wood furniture that can be passed down from generation to generation. Now with six locations across the Front Range, including a warehouse in Longmont, Woodley’s Fine Furniture has lived up to its vision, with an emphasis on “fine.” Whether you’re looking for ergonomic office furniture or a new bedroom suite, you’ll find quality furniture in a wide variety of styles. Pair that with unmatched service and pricing, and you’ve got yourself a deal. With an eye toward precision, the manufacturing team can whip up a customized furniture piece from six different hardwoods and an assortment of hardware and finishes.
ELECTRICIAN
Done by Dad
1630A 30th St., Unit 261, 303-667-6133
Silver: AAA Electric Company
Bronze: M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical
Write-in: Precision Plumbing
After 30 years in the appliance and home repair business, Brian Thulson (we’ll call him Dad from here on out) launched his own business, Done by Dad. For the last decade-plus, Dad has been repairing appliances, water heaters and electric systems. It’s Dad’s expertise as an electrician that netted him a Best Of award; our readers say he’s reliable, trustworthy, affordable and gets the job done right. Thanks, Dad.
CARPET/FLOORING
Atlas Flooring
4920 28th St., 303-442-3221
Silver: Carpet Exchange
Bronze: Go Green Flooring
You know a company is a shoe-in for community favorite when there’s a dog listed on its staff page. At Atlas Flooring, make sure to ask for Hank, a golden lab with a cute smile. Or if you’d like to get help from a person, these folks can help with all your home and office flooring needs, whether you’re looking to do it yourself or work with a contractor. (They can also recommend a contractor if you change your mind half-way through your project!) In business since 1958, this is Boulder County’s go-to for a wide selection of hardwood, tile, carpet and vinyl plank (as well as cabinets, counter tops, accent walls, window treatments and interior accessories).