Best of Boulder 2021 – Home & Garden

NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery

1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454

Silver: Harlequin’s Gardens

Bronze: The Tree Farm Nursery & Garden Center

It all starts with a seed. Then a little tender love and care, some sunshine and water. Next thing you know, it’s been 50 years and the little garden store you started is still blooming and blossoming, while being voted Best of Boulder. At least that’s the story of The Flower Bin, which has been serving Boulder County gardeners since 1971. With five acres of land, you can find pretty much any flower, vegetable, herb, cactus or house plant you’re looking for. New to gardening? Don’t worry. These folks know a thing or two about planting seeds.

PEST CONTROL

Bee Smart Pest Control

3468 E. 138 Ave., Thornton, 720-937-0527

Silver: EnviroPest

Bronze: Bugs & Beyond

Bee Smart Pest Control’s first priority is your health and safety. As a family-owned, local company, Bee Smart prides itself on timely service and thorough preparation so they get the job done right the first time. The friendly and knowledgeable technicians will always take the time to listen to your concerns and answer any questions you have. When our readers find their home or business overrun with ants, spiders, wasps, mosquitos, roaches or rodents, they call Bee Smart.

HOME BUILDER/CONTRACTOR

Boulder Creek Neighborhoods

Multiple Locations

Silver: Cottonwood Custom Builders

Bronze: Thrive Home Builders

Write-in: Sloan Construction

Our readers think that Boulder Creek Neighborhoods is the best home builder around. From Boulder County to Denver and beyond, Boulder Creek offers low-maintenance homes and neighborhoods designed around how you want to live your life. Every Boulder Creek community is created with a Neighborhood Lifestyle Association empowered to manage a handful of exterior home maintenance chores, freeing you up to do more of the things you love. Boulder Creek homeowners get to say goodbye and good riddance to time-consuming chores such as mowing the lawn and shoveling snow.

HOME FURNISHINGS

west elm

1750 29th St., 303-443-1181

Silver: Arhaus

Bronze: No Place Like Home

Write-in: Dust & Spark

We all got real cozy at home in 2020, highlighting everything about our spaces that we love — or can’t wait to change. A home is nothing if not personal, and west elm knows that it should reflect each one of us, who we are and what we love. That’s why 95% of what you can buy at west elm is designed in-house, taking local feedback into consideration. Plus, the company has had a commitment to fair-trade products since 2014, assembling 65% of its couches in the U.S., while 60% of its wood furniture is sustainably sourced. It’s just good design that’s good for you.

HOME REPAIR/HANDYMAN

Eco Handyman

4845 Pearl East Circle, Suite 101, 303-444-2181

Silver: Todd Crist

Bronze: Green Mountain Home Repair & Remodel

Stuff in your house breaks. The longer you live in a house, the more stuff seems to break. Sure, you could try your hand at fixing it by watching YouTube videos and going to the home improvement store, but we all know it’d probably be best to hire a handyman. When a job needs to be done, our readers call Eco Handyman, a Boulder-based outfit specializing in insulation, radon mitigation, indoor air quality and more.

HYDROPONIC STORE

The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery

1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454

Silver: Way to Grow

Bronze: GroSupply

A hydroponic gardening system can conserve water, decreases the need for pesticides, produces higher yields and lets you grow year-round. Interested? The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery is our reader’s favorite spot for hydroponic garden needs. As an authorized retailer of General Hydroponics, the trained staff at The Flower Bin can set you up with the system, nutrients and supplements that fit your growing needs. Maybe that’s a two-gallon growing chamber Water Farm system or a 20-gallon growing chamber MegaFarm system. You don’t have to figure it out alone: The Flower Bin is there to help.

PAINTER

Karen’s Company

210 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-664-0607

Silver: Eco Paint

Bronze: Elite Painting Colorado

Write-in: Painting Plus of Boulder

Painting a house, inside or out, is a pain in the butt. You have to get the tape, the tarps, the rollers, make sure the paint is the right color… the list of tasks goes on and on. Hiring a painter makes the job easier, though, and when our readers make that decision, they go to Karen’s Company. These folks will paint the outside of your house, the inside of it, as well as cabinets and decks. Owner Karen Van Dehy has been painting since age 13, and she and her team will help you decide on colors and ensure the job’s done right.

PLUMBER

Precision Plumbing

5035 Chaparral Court, 303-581-1455

Silver: Planet Plumbing

Bronze: Bernie’s Plumbing & Heating

Write-in: Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric

There are some things in life that don’t require precision, but plumbing isn’t one of them. Good thing Precision Plumbing promises accuracy in its name. These professional technicians are punctual, fully licensed and capable of helping you with all your plumbing needs. While you may be good at improvising while cooking or drawing outside the lines, don’t take the chance with your plumbing. Trust our readers and call these guys over to take care of that leak for you. Whatever you need to help keep your water running, they can help.

MATTRESS STORE

Denver Mattress

1945 28th St., 303-413-1314

Silver: Urban Mattress

Bronze: Boulder Furniture & Mattress

Why do our readers love Denver Mattress? Well, for starters, it’s a locally owned family business. Then there’s the dedication to better products and better customer service. Denver Mattress gives you a “100-night sleep trial” to make sure you love your mattress or you can exchange or get a refund. As for customer service, Denver Mattress offers free “white glove” delivery, and free removal of your old mattress (recycled, never to a landfill). And since its sales consultants aren’t paid on commission, you’ll never experience pressure or upsells.

LANDSCAPER

Green Guys

196 Western Sky Circle, Longmont, 303-775-7412

Silver: Mountain Sky Landscaping

Bronze: Ecoscape Environmental Design

Write-in: Native Edge Landscapes

Growing things in Colorado can be tough. It’s dry, it’s hot, it hails — and that’s just one season. So a landscaper is worth their weight in gold around these parts, and when our readers turn to such an expert, they go to Green Guys. The Green Guys are experts in landscape design, and build projects, sprinkler system installation and lawn repair. So save yourself the headache of fruitlessly maintaining patchy lawns and gardens; call the Green Guys.

HVAC

Precision Plumbing

5035 Chaparral Court, 303-581-1455

Silver: M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical

Bronze: Save Home Heat

Write-in: Meyers Heating & Air Conditioning

Colorado weather can be tough. One day it’s snowy and cold, the next it’s 80 degrees. That capriciousness can wreak havoc on our heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and so when you need such a system serviced, our readers say you should call Precision Plumbing, which has been doing the job for over 30 years.

ROOFING CONTRACTOR

Boulder Roofing

3551 Pearl St., 303-443-4646

Silver: Bulldog Roofing

Bronze: Scott’s Roofing

Write-in: GreenPoint Roofing

Getting a new roof is a big deal — hopefully you don’t have to do it more than once in your lifetime. But when you do have to do it, better get it done right. And for that, our readers recommend you call Boulder Roofing, which has been roofing Boulder houses since 1988. It’s got experience in steep and low-slope roof systems, and its reputation is high.

KITCHEN SUPPLY STORE

Peppercorn

1235 Pearl St., 303-449-5847

Silver: McGuckin Hardware

Bronze: Sur La Table

Write-in: Ace Hardware

There’s a reason why Boulder Weekly readers love local. For that reason they say nothing beats the kitchen wares at Peppercorn. Independently owned and operated on Pearl Street since 1977, Peppercorn boasts an inviting atmosphere filled with style and warmth. From simple to elegant, there’s no shortage of beautiful imports, top-of-the-line appliances, impossible-to-find kitchen gadgets, gourmet and imported foods, and more. No wonder it’s earned the nickname “the Smithsonian of Cookstores.” There’s something for everyone at Peppercorn.

FLORIST

Sturtz & Copeland Florist & Greenhouse

2851 Valmont Road, 303-442-6663

Silver: Boulder Blooms

Bronze: Fiori Flowers

Write-in: Bluebird Floral Design

Sturtz & Copeland Florist & Greenhouse is no stranger to the Best of Boulder winner’s circle. Serving Boulder since 1929, Sturtz & Copeland has a storied tradition of quality customer service. The knowledgeable staff there can assist in designing the perfect floral arrangement for any special event that comes your way. So let these experts help you design a dozen roses for mom, or a spring bouquet for your sweetheart, or a basket for your recent graduate.

FURNITURE STORE

Woodley’s Fine Furniture

1400 S. Main St., Longmont, 303-651-1015

Silver: Arhaus

Bronze: No Place Like Home

Write-in: west elm

This family-owned furniture and design store started with a simple vision: to create quality wood furniture that can be passed down from generation to generation. Now with six locations across the Front Range, including a warehouse in Longmont, Woodley’s Fine Furniture has lived up to its vision, with an emphasis on “fine.” Whether you’re looking for ergonomic office furniture or a new bedroom suite, you’ll find quality furniture in a wide variety of styles. Pair that with unmatched service and pricing, and you’ve got yourself a deal. With an eye toward precision, the manufacturing team can whip up a customized furniture piece from six different hardwoods and an assortment of hardware and finishes.

ELECTRICIAN

Done by Dad

1630A 30th St., Unit 261, 303-667-6133

Silver: AAA Electric Company

Bronze: M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical

Write-in: Precision Plumbing

After 30 years in the appliance and home repair business, Brian Thulson (we’ll call him Dad from here on out) launched his own business, Done by Dad. For the last decade-plus, Dad has been repairing appliances, water heaters and electric systems. It’s Dad’s expertise as an electrician that netted him a Best Of award; our readers say he’s reliable, trustworthy, affordable and gets the job done right. Thanks, Dad.

CARPET/FLOORING

Atlas Flooring

4920 28th St., 303-442-3221

Silver: Carpet Exchange

Bronze: Go Green Flooring

You know a company is a shoe-in for community favorite when there’s a dog listed on its staff page. At Atlas Flooring, make sure to ask for Hank, a golden lab with a cute smile. Or if you’d like to get help from a person, these folks can help with all your home and office flooring needs, whether you’re looking to do it yourself or work with a contractor. (They can also recommend a contractor if you change your mind half-way through your project!) In business since 1958, this is Boulder County’s go-to for a wide selection of hardwood, tile, carpet and vinyl plank (as well as cabinets, counter tops, accent walls, window treatments and interior accessories).