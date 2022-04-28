Best of Boulder 2022 — Cannabis

FLOWER

ECLIPSE cannabis company

933 Alpine Ave., Suite 2, Boulder, 720-420-0782

Silver: The Farm

Bronze: Terrapin Care Station

Write-in: The Republic

Nothing beats good cannabis flower. It smells the best and looks the prettiest. Having a line on a dispensary with a high-quality, top-notch selection of cannabis flower is a beneficial thing to have. And in Boulder, our readers say that Eclipse Cannabis Company is the best place to get your hands on quality bud, from people who are knowledgeable about the strains.

CBD PRODUCTS

Eclipse Cannabis Company

933 Alpine Ave., Suite 2, Boulder, 720-420-0782

Silver: The Farm

Bronze: Terrapin Care Station

If you’ve got aches, pains, anxiety or inflammation and want a holistic, natural remedy (that doesn’t get you stoned), you need CBD. And the best place in Boulder to get your hands on a variety of high-quality CBD products is at Eclipse Cannabis Company in North Boulder, according to our readers. Stop into the outer space-themed dispensary for a fun, casual shopping experience and you’ll be guided you to whatever CBD product is going to work best for you.

CONCENTRATES

Eclipse Cannabis Company

933 Alpine Ave., Suite 2, Boulder, 720-420-0782

Silver: The Farm

Bronze: Terrapin Care Station

People prefer cannabis concentrates for a few reasons: the unbelievably high THC levels in extracts; the refined taste of some types of concentrates; and the experience of vaping. Eclipse Cannabis Company boasts our readers’ favorite selection of concentrates, including products by Binske, 710Labs, Green Dot, Harmony, Viola, Lazercat, SevenFive, Locol Love, and more. So, let the folks at Eclipse know what you’re looking for, and an experienced budtender will point you in the right direction. From THC cartridges to CBD concentrates and just about everything in between, Eclipse has your concentrate needs covered.

If you’ve got a medical card and are looking for a quality dispensary, The Farm is Boulder’s favorite for medical cannabis.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

The Farm

2801 Iris Ave., Boulder, 303-440-1323

Silver: Terrapin Care Station

Bronze: Native Roots

Whether you’re suffering from anxiety, Glaucoma, chronic pain, Crohn’s disease or nausea from cancer treatment, medical-grade marijuana can help you treat your symptoms and improve your quality of life. When you’re looking to purchase medical marijuana, you want to go to a dispensary with a wide selection of products, and employees who can help you find just the cannabis product you need. Our readers say that place was The Farm, which carried a wide array of medical marijuana products and an expert staff. The Farm has transitioned to a recreational-only dispensary as of 2021. You can still find amazing products and a knowledgable staff at this year’s silver medalist, Terrapin Care Station, or the bronze-placing Native Roots.

EDIBLES

Eclipse Cannabis Company

933 Alpine Ave., Suite 2, Boulder, 720-420-0782

Silver: The Farm

Bronze: Terrapin Care Station

Smoking isn’t for everyone, and that’s why we have edibles—the most no-fuss way of enjoying cannabis: no smoke, no ash, no roaches, no dirty bong water… just delicious variations of baked goods, chocolates, gummies, dissolvables, drinks and tinctures. Choose from among the 25 different edible products that Eclipse Cannabis Company carries, some with THC, others with CBD, to bask in the longer-lasting highs that edibles provide.

SELECTION AT A DISPENSARY

Eclipse Cannabis Company

933 Alpine Ave., Suite 2, Boulder, 720-420-0782

Silver: The Farm

Bronze: Terrapin Care Station

Write-in: Maikoh Holistics

There’s nothing quite like that experience of walking into a dispensary and feeling like a kid in a candy store—or like you’ve just stepped into the Wonka Factory. That’s exactly how you’ll feel walking into Eclipse Cannabis Company in North Boulder—not just because of the wild mural art and its cosmic theme, but because they have the widest, most diverse selection of cannabis products of any dispensary in Boulder, according to our readers. They’ve got what you’re looking for.

BARGAINS AT A DISPENSARY

Eclipse Cannabis Company

933 Alpine Ave., Suite 2, Boulder, 720-420-0782

Silver: The Farm

Bronze: Terrapin Care Station

Write-in: The Republic

When our readers are looking for great deals on cannabis, they look no further than Eclipse Cannabis Company. Not only do our readers say these are the best bargains in town, Eclipse carries interesting products, like Athelas Creamy Ranch Dressing & Dip Mix, with 100 mg of THC in every packet. If edibles aren’t your thing, Eclipse often has great deals on flower as well, like Lama Brand’s Wizscotti, a 19.8% THC hybrid that will have you feeling good without breaking the bank.