Best of Boulder – Cannabis

BARGAINS AT A DISPENSARY

The Farm

2801 Iris Ave., 303-440-1323

Silver: Terrapin Care Station

Bronze: IgadI

Write-in: Elements

Mocha Mondays are for chocolate edibles. Terpy Tuesdays are for cartridges. Wrapped Wednesdays are for joint packs. Thirsty Thursdays are for all infused drinks. And Feel Good Fridays are for all holistic products. The bargains at The Farm are endless. There are also monthly deals on products ranging from edibles to topicals, concentrates and cartridges, so there’s always a deal to be found. Check the website to stay up to date on what’s currently available.

BUDTENDERS

BUDTENDERS

Silver: Terrapin Care Station

Bronze: IgadI

Write-in: Elements

Maybe you’ve been smoking weed every day for decades, maybe you’ve never partaken and you’re looking to dip your toes in the dank water. Our readers say the budtenders at The Farm can help you navigate your cannabis journey. Knowledgable and friendly, they’ll guide you through strains, products, equipment and more to ensure you have a positive pot experience.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

The Farm

Silver: Terrapin Care Station

Bronze: IgadI

Write-in: Magnolia Road Cannabis Co.

The Farm is not only locally owned but also sources 100% of its cannabis in-house. That’s two reasons why our readers probably say it’s the best recreational marijuana dispensary, but it’s also got expert cultivators on staff who use organic, sustainable growing techniques to achieve the highest quality plants anywhere in the country. Go see for yourself, but judging by the accolades heaped on The Farm in this issue, you’ve already been.

SELECTION AT A DISPENSARY

The Farm

Silver: Eclipse Cannabis Company

Bronze: IgadI

Write-in: Maikoh Holistics

With our readers’ favorite selection of both CBD and flower products, maybe it goes without saying that our readers think The Farm has the best selection at a dispensary hands down. It’s hard to argue: The Farm carries edibles, extracts, vape rigs, topicals, flower, tinctures and pre-rolls from some of the best brands in cannabis. So whether you’re looking for a sublingual oil to help with anxiety or a topical cream to ease pain or a pre-rolled joint to cap off an evening with friends, The Farm’s got you covered.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

Terrapin Care Station

5370 Manhattan Circle, 303-954-8402

Silver: Ajoya

Bronze: Boulder Wellness Center

Write-in: Trill Alternatives

Now with six stores around Boulder County, Terrapin Care Station was the first legal dispensary in Boulder a decade ago. But when it comes to its medicinal service, head to the flagship shop on Manhattan for whatever ails you. Chews, flower, topical, vape, extracts, tinctures and pre-rolled offerings are all available. Plus, Terrapin offers discounts for seniors and veterans, making its medicinal products even more accessible for those who really need them.

CBD PRODUCTS

CBD PRODUCTS

Silver: IgadI

Bronze: Eclipse Cannabis Company

Write-in: Trill Alternatives

CBD is having a moment. The nonpsychoactive cannabinoid may help relieve pain, reduce anxiety and treat neurological disorders like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. When our readers are looking for a great selection of CBD products, they go to one of The Farm’s two Boulder locations. Ask your budtender there about tablets, tinctures, gummies, creams, dermal patches, oils and concentrates with CBD from big brands like Mary’s Medicinals, Wana and Stratos. They’ll know just how to direct you to the CBD product that works best for your needs.

CONCENTRATES

CONCENTRATES

Silver: Eclipse Cannabis Company

Bronze: IgadI

In the world of legal marijuana, concentrates are all the rage. Why? Because the effects are immediate, and the potency is high. A marijuana concentrate is a product that is nothing but trichomes — the sticky, amber, translucent hairs that contain all of the cannabinoids and terpenes that give marijuana its effects and flavor. So if you’re looking for the best place to join the party, our readers say The Farm is the best place to go. Ask your budtender for the best concentrate for you.

EDIBLES

EDIBLES

Silver: IgadI

Bronze: Fresh Baked

Well, our readers certainly like The Farm. No wonder: it has a wide selection of products, fair prices and experienced staff to help you in your purchase. Maybe if New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd had visited The Farm when she came to Colorado to try edibles, she wouldn’t have freaked out and contributed to the reefer madness that has set the industry back decades, if not centuries. Anyway, don’t be a Dowdyhead, and when you want edibles, head to The Farm.

FLOWER

FLOWER

Silver: Eclipse Cannabis Company

Bronze: IgadI

Write-in: Elements

If you’re looking for a quality selection of flower, our readers say there’s no better place to go than The Farm. Choose from indicas, sativas and hybrids bred to enhance particular flavors and characteristics, like Alpha Blue. This glistening sativa — a cross between Blue Dream and New York City Diesel — has a 28% THC concentration with a euphoric and cerebral high that complements its berry fragrance and fruity taste. For something a bit more sedate, try Burkle, winner of the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, an Indica known for its relaxing effects and blueberry, grape and pine aroma.