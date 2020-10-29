Best of Boulder East County 2020 — Home & Garden

FLORIST

LAFAYETTE FLORIST, GIFT SHOP & GARDEN CENTER

600 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-665-5552

Longmont Winner: Longmont Florist

Louisville Winner: Nina’s Flowers & Gifts

Niwot Winner: Juniper & Twine Floral and Gifts

The story of Lafayette Florist, Gift Shop & Garden Center started in 1949 when Yasutaro and Kumiko “Kate” Yoshihara came to Lafayette after being released from a Japanese Relocation Camp in Southern Colorado. They saved for years to buy a two-acre plot of land in Lafayette, set up a small fruit and vegetable stand and farmed the land. Their family kept the land over the generations, adding greenhouses that finally became the garden center our readers know and love today. Whether you need a bridal bouquet, a boutonniere, a houseplant or an arrangement to let mom know how much you love her, Lafayette Florist can provide trendy designs at great prices — satisfaction guaranteed.

FURNITURE STORE

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

Multiple Locations

Longmont Winner: Woodley’s Fine Furniture

Lafayette Winner: Vintrey Honest Goods (Formerly TRI Vintage)

Sometimes it’s nice to just go to one place and know you’ll be able to find everything you need under one roof. American Furniture Warehouse is known to have the largest selection of furniture in the U.S. and delivers to 20 states throughout the country. The company makes a priority of working efficiently and keeping costs low so that those savings can be passed on to East County customers. In addition to its mission of providing customers with the best furniture at the lowest prices, American Furniture Warehouse is deeply committed to giving back to the community. We can get behind that.

HOME BUILDER/CONTRACTOR

LENNAR (CALATLANTIC/RYLAND HOMES)

1029 Treece St., Louisville, 720-890-6011

Longmont Winner: Boulder Creek Neighborhoods

If you’re going to own a home, why not build the home of your dreams? You can with some help from Lennar (formerly CalAtlantic/Ryland Homes). As one of America’s leading homebuilders and a Fortune 500 company, Lennar has helped more than one million families move into the next stage of life with a new home, including folks in the attractive Steel Ranch neighborhood of Louisville. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or an older adult, Lennar believes in simplifying your home-building experience while still giving you the options you need to create the home of your dreams.

Susan France Elizabeth Ferrer, staff member at The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery

NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

THE FLOWER BIN GARDEN CENTER & NURSERY

1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454

Lafayette Winner: Lafayette Florist, Gift Shop & Garden Center

Louisville Winner: Urban Garden

Quality means everything to the folks at The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery. Our readers know it’s the place to go for all your garden needs. Looking for some perennials to add color to your yard year after year? Maybe you’re starting your first vegetable garden or looking to get into hydroponics. Or maybe you’ve developed a love for houseplants. The Flower Bin has you covered. From Asparagus ferns to ZZ plants, The Flower Bin has the plants and tools you need to make your gardening dreams come true.

PAINTER

KAREN’S COMPANY INC.

210 S. Public Road, Suite B, Lafayette, 303-664-0607

East County Runner-Up: Boulder County Painters LLC.

It’s amazing what a little paint will do. It can touch-up your cabinets, brighten up your living room, darken your den, tidy-up that trim and make your house look like a brand new build. And since we’re spending a lot more time at home these days, a fresh coat of paint might put a much-needed shine on 2020. But before you grab that brush and roller, do what BW readers do and call Karen’s Company Inc. to do the work for you. They have the tools, and they have the know-how. They’ll get the job without the hassle — and with a warranty to boot.

HOME FURNISHING

WOODLEY’S FINE FURNITURE

1400 S. Main St., Longmont, 303-651-1015

Lafayette Winner: Vintrey Honest Goods (Formerly TRI Vintage)

When our readers need to furnish their homes, they head to Woodley’s Fine Furniture. There, they’ll get items to make every room in their homes comfortable and functional. Sofas, tables, beds, dressers, chairs… Woodley’s has ’em. Mirrors, cabinets, bookcases… yep, Woodley’s has those too. If there’s an empty space in your home, our readers say peruse the selection at Woodley’s, and you’ll find something to fill it.

CARPET/FLOORING

LAFAYETTE FLOORING

207 N. Carr Ave., Lafayette, 303-926-6801

Longmont Winner: Carpet Masters

Making a flooring decision for your home can be overwhelming. Should you get soft, long carpet? The kids and pets are sure to get it dirty. Maybe you should try hardwood, but what about the scratches? Maybe vinyl is the way to go, but is there a way to make it look good? The folks at Lafayette Flooring know that such a purchase is an extremely large financial and emotional investment that not only needs to be practical but also express your style, fashion and vision. That’s why they are our readers’ pick for Best Carpet and Flooring retailer and installer in East County, and that’s convincing enough for us.

ELECTRICIAN

M AND M HEATING, COOLING, PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL

110 S. Bowen Circle, Longmont, 720-443-6119

Lafayette Winner: Lightscape Electric Inc.

Broomfield Winner: Colorado Electric Supply Broomfield

While cartoons might make a surge of electricity look funny, resulting in hair standing on end and char all over your face, electricity is one of those things that can get you into real trouble if you try to do-it-yourself. That’s why our readers call on M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical for their electrical needs. The company has extensive professional electrical experience offering a range of residential services from new installation and upgrades to safety checks and repair. Even if you don’t know exactly what you need, these folks offer customized recommendations and affordable courses of action with long-term results.

MATTRESS STORE

DENVER MATTRESS

48 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Suite 100, Longmont, 303-774-1150

Superior Winner: Mattress Firm

Broomfield Winner: Sleep Number

You’ll spend about one-third of your life on a mattress. If you’re the grandparents in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, well, you spend all of your life on a mattress. Whether you’re more like the former, the latter or somewhere in between, you know that a good mattress is integral to good living. Our readers say the best place to get a mattress in East County is Denver Mattress, which offers mattresses for a range of budgets from a variety of makers — ensuring you’ll have an experience that won’t keep you up at night.

PEST CONTROL

BUGS AND BEYOND PEST & WILDLIFE CONTROL

Longmont, 303-746-1129

Thornton Winner: Bee Smart Pest Control

Remember that one time your roommate went to a Doctor Who convention in San Francisco and came home with a couple of unfriendly travelers? Yeah, he might have saved a couple of bucks by staying at a less-than-reputable hotel, but low-rent bed bugs sure do cost a lot. Not to mention the headache of getting rid of them and the anxiety every time you feel a *tickle* somewhere. In times like these, you need to call Bugs and Beyond Pest & Wildlife Control because they’ll fix the problem fast, and they’ll give you back peace of mind. But what if your problem is a tad heftier than those dastardly little burrowers? They can handle those too. “Going beyond your common pests” is their motto, and they’re a BW reader favorite.

Susan France The Singing Cook owner Jenni Hlawatsch

KITCHEN SUPPLY STORE

THE SINGING COOK

728 Main St., Louisville, 720-484-6825

Longmont Winner: Cheese Importers

Lafayette Winner: Atlas Valley Purveyors

Our readers say The Singing Cook in downtown Louisville is the spot to get kitchen supplies, knick-knacks and whatever else is required to have fun while cooking. Gadgets, utensils, cookware, dishes… you name it, The Singing Cook likely has it. Our readers (er… us, at least) are liable to stop by, peruse the aisles and leave with a dozen things, 11 of which they didn’t even come in for. Such is the joy of The Singing Cook, a place that’ll inspire your next cooking project.

LANDSCAPER

WILD HERITAGE GARDENS AND DESIGN

1430 Front St., Louisville, 720-705-3151

Longmont Winner: Green Guys

Jody Ash was a chef for 20 years before she founded Wild Heritage Gardens and Design. Growing up in a garden next to the sea, alongside her mother and grandmother, Ash has long been infatuated with the way things are grown and how they are sourced. Wild Heritage Gardens and Design is dedicated to being on the cutting edge of natural land solutions, working with leading environmental scientists and soil experts, and alongside the best-proven contractors in the area. Above all, Wild Heritage prioritizes garden and landscaping design that respects the Earth and utilizes age-old sustainable solutions. No wonder our readers say it’s their favorite landscaping business in East Boulder County.

HVAC

M AND M HEATING, COOLING, PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL

110 S. Bowen Circle, Longmont, 720-366-1512

Lafayette Winner: Air Craft Heating and Air Conditioning

Family owned and operated since 1998, M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical is our readers’ go-to company for all their heating needs. These technicians can help you with the seasonal maintenance of your heating system to combat the wear and tear that leads to inefficiency, higher running costs, safety risks, diminished heating capacity, elevated noise levels, premature system failure and degraded air quality. Oh, and they can help fix any issues you may have too. What more could you want?

PLUMBER

M AND M HEATING, COOLING, PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL

110 S. Bowen Circle, Longmont, 720-366-1512

Gunbarrel Winner: Precision Plumbing

Lafayette Winner: Around the Clog, LLC

There’s no reason to stand in that backed-up water in your tub while you shower or avoid using your garbage disposal for fear of what it may do to your kitchen pipes. From water heater installation and repair to drain cleaning and clog removal, there is no challenge the certified plumbers from M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical can’t meet. As a family-owned company for almost two decades, our readers trust M and M for a variety of home fixing issues, and you should too.

HYDROPONIC STORE

THE FLOWER BIN GARDEN CENTER & NURSERY

1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454

Boulder Winner: Way to Grow

It seems counterintuitive, but a hydroponic gardening system can, when planned appropriately, conserve water — nothing to sneeze at here in Colorado. Also, hydroponics decreases the need for pesticides, produces higher yields, and lets you grow year-round. Interested? The Flower Bin Garden Center & Nursery has everything you need to set up a hydroponic garden. As an authorized retailer of General Hydroponics, the trained staff at The Flower Bin can set you up with the system, nutrients and supplements that fit your growing needs. Maybe that’s a two-gallon growing chamber Water Farm system or a 20-gallon growing chamber MegaFarm system. You don’t have to figure it out alone: The Flower Bin is there to help.

ROOFING CONTRACTOR

BULLDOG ROOFING

1225 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Suite 121, Longmont, 303-827-3726

Lafayette Winner: Scott’s Roofing

Louisville Winner: Arapahoe Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc.

It hails in Colorado. Not every year, but when it does, you’re probably going to need a new roof. And you’re going to need someone who knows what they’re doing and can get the job done quickly — because there are few things more annoying than spending a summer listening to hammers pounding endlessly away on shingles. That’s why BW readers call on the family-owned Bulldog Roofing, be it for a roof tune-up, 24-hour emergency service or a full restoration. Your roof is your house’s helmet and the first line of defense from the elements. Bulldog Roofing is here to make sure it’s on good and tight.