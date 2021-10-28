Best of Boulder East County 2021—Cannabis

Elevating the dispensary experience

IgadI in Lafayette nearly sweeps East Boulder’s cannabis competition

In a state with over 500 registered cannabis dispensaries, it takes a special kind of weed shop to stand out. It takes a business that’s dedicated to providing the best selection of the best quality products, at the best price points for their customers, staffed with knowledgeable, friendly budtenders, who can help people find exactly what they need.

It takes a place like IgadI in Lafayette.

“We love being able to provide a positive experience to all of our customers with a friendly, neighborhood feel while having the expertise and product selection to satisfy most cannabis needs,” the team at IgadI told BW.

When cannabis was legalized in 2014 and the recreational market was just starting to grow roots, they saw an opportunity to help improve the budding industry. Cannabis and its consumers were tangled up in all kinds of misconceptions, judgments, and a generally unwelcoming environment. The team at IgadI wanted to change that. They wanted Coloradans to have access to consistently high-quality cannabis products, they wanted to help educate people about the merits and benefits of cannabis as a medicine, and to make the entire process of growth and production as transparent as possible.

So in 2015, IgadI’s first (and flagship) dispensary in Tabernash, Colorado opened up. It embodies the notions that the company was founded on: As soon as you walk inside the dispensary’s grow operation, their edible kitchen and their concentrate lab are all visible behind a big clean viewing window. Customers can see exactly where the cannabis comes from, how it’s processed, and what goes into making craft THC products like IgadI’s. It’s transparency, education, and quality products all in one place.

“Without transparency there’s nothing,” the team at IgadI says. “Our goal is to improve the lives of our customers and that requires trust. We believe being transparent, in what we do and the products that we sell, builds that trust.”

East Boulder County’s IgadI doesn’t have a viewing room like its headquarters in Tabernash, but it’s fueled by the same mission to spread the good word of cannabis, offering information and fantastic friendly service to every customer who walks through the door. And according to our readers, this Lafayette dispensary has the best Bargains, the best CBD Products, Concentrates, Flower, Medical Marijuana, Recreational Marijauana, and Selection of any dispensary in all of East Boulder County.

“We strive to provide as much information as possible about our products and the usage of cannabis to empower our customers to purchase the products best suited for them.”

Because it’s a vertically integrated cannabis company, the flower selection you’ll find at IgadI in Lafayette almost exclusively comes from their Tabernash headquarters. So is all of their concentrates and their edible products: From their take-and-bake cookie dough edibles to their cannabis capsules, pre-rolls, and concentrates, and even their vape cartridges—all of it is made with IgadI house-grown cannabis, and all of it is made in-house.

“Producing our own products such as flower, edibles, concentrates and cartridges gives us the ability to pass those savings in products to our customers, along with maintaining appropriate quality standards,” IgadI’s team says. “Our mission from the beginning has been to give customers quality products at an affordable price.”

Beyond their products, their prices, and process of production, IgadI is also simply a genuinely good company to work for. They provide a welcoming and opportunity-rich environment, Dan Walker, general manager of the IgadI in Lafayette, says. When he started working at IgadI, it was supposed to just be temporary, but he quickly realized that he wanted to stay as long as he could.

“This is probably one of the best groups of people I’ve ever worked for,” Walker says. “It’s like a mom and pop shop with the mindset of a Fortune 500 company.”

Throughout the year, IgadI has promotions and deals that are worth checking up on. They’ve got Thanksgiving deals, 12 days of Christmas deals, 4/20 promotions a lot more—all offering discounts and sales on their already-affordable high-quality products. If you’re in need of a dispensary in Lafayette, look no further—IgadI has everything you need.

—Will Brendza

BARGAINS

IgadI

1325 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, 303-862-7457

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

Write-In Winner: Terrapin Care

CBD PRODUCTS

IgadI

1325 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, 303-862-7457

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Lafayette Winner: Herbal Wellness

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

CONCENTRATES

IgadI

1325 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, 303-862-7457

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

FLOWER

IgadI

1325 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, 303-862-7457

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

MMJ DISPENSARY

IgadI

1325 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, 303-862-7457

Longmont Winner: Terrapin Care

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

RECREATIONAL DISPENSARY

IgadI

1325 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, 303-862-7457

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

Write-In Winner: Terrapin Care

SELECTION

IgadI

1325 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, 303-862-7457

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

Write-In Winner: The Dab

EDIBLES

Native Roots

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont, 720-340-4870

Lafayette Winner: Igadi

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

Write-In Winner: The Dab

Edibles have come such a long way since the early days of weed brownies and chocolate bars. Today they’re scientifically crafted to have exact dosage, fast onset speeds, and good highs. But, if a company wants to really elevate their edible products, they have to make sure they’re carrying edibles that taste good too. That’s why Native Roots was chosen as having the best edibles in East Boulder County. The edibles they carry not only work fast, feel great, and have consistent predictable effects—they’re also delectable.