Best of Boulder East County 2019 — Fitness & Health

GYM/FITNESS CENTER

LOUISVILLE RECREATION & SENIOR CENTER

900 W. Via Appia Way, 303-666-7400

Lafayette Winner: Bob L. Burger Recreation Center

Longmont Winner: Longmont Recreation Center

The time has come to get moving, and it’s time you let the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center help you do it. Into aquatics? There are pools, including a six-lane, 25-meter lap pool. Need free weights and resistance machines? There are plenty. Into running and the weather is getting cold? Ten laps around the indoor track equal one mile, and it’s easier on the ankles and knees than cold asphalt. There are racquetball courts and dance studios, spin classes and places to relax after. Though the facility was built in 1990, it was refurbished in 2017-18. You’re out of excuses; time to get moving.

DANCE STUDIO

TARA CLUCK DANCE CENTER (TCDC)

990 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-665-0908

Longmont Winner: Longmont Dance Theatre Academy

Louisville Winner: Mountain Kids Louisville

When Tara Cluck opened her dance studio in 2013, she taught every class for the first six months. A native of Lafayette, Cluck built the studio from the ground up, slowly adding other teachers who are just as committed to sharing their love of dance with the community. Now, Tara Cluck Dance Center (TCDC) employs more than 20 teachers and serves an average of 500 dancers from all over Boulder County and beyond. Contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, tap and more, Cluck’s team of dedicated, talented teachers offer classes for any kind of dance, including those for students with special needs. Beyond dance, TCDC fosters characteristics that make young dancers great humans: kindness, resilience, confidence and creativity. That’s why it’s our readers’ favorite dance studio.

RMJ DISPENSARY

STARBUDS

7521 Ute Highway (Route 66), Longmont, 303-651-0709

1156 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 720-389-6313

6924 N. 79th St., Niwot, 720-340-4548

Runner Up, East County: Ajoya (Louisville)

Lafayette Winner: Igadi

Starbuds offers a relaxed atmosphere where customers can come in and ask questions to get the best product for their recreational marijuana needs. And Starbuds’ Higher Rewards program can’t be beat: earn a point for every dollar you spend and rack those points up to get discounts on purchases: $1 joints, $5 eighths… even a brand new Ford Mustang (250,000 points… Godspeed). Whether our readers want to enjoy some edibles, buy some bud, get down with a dab or try out a topical, they head to Starbuds, where selection and customer service create a supremely enjoyable recreational dispensary experience.

VETERINARY

JASPER ANIMAL HOSPITAL

1369 Forest Park Circle, Suite 101, Lafayette, 303-665-4002

Longmont Winner: Longmont Humane Society

Louisville Winner: Louisville Family Animal Hospital

Niwot Winner: Left Hand Animal Hospital

It happens: Your furry friends are bound to get sick at some point. Maybe it’s a worm, maybe they caught a bug or ate something they weren’t supposed to. When that happens to East County pet parents, they choose Jasper Animal Hospital because Jasper’s vets don’t just treat your pets, they treat you. There are few moments as anxiety-inducing as looking into the helpless eyes of your beloved pet and not knowing what to do. Jasper knows, and Jaspar cares. You and your pet are in good hands at Jasper Animal Hospital.

TANNING SALON

AT THE BEACH

1631 Pace St., Suite 5, Longmont, 303-772-1332

Runner Up, East County: Tiki Tans

Our readers like to keep a healthy summer glow all year long by going to At The Beach in Longmont. At The Beach carries the latest in sunbed and sunless tanning equipment, featuring Ergoline sunbeds and VersaSpa sunless tanning. Up your glow factor and keep your skin healthy and hydrated with a tanning or after-tanning product from At The Beach’s extensive collection of offerings. At The Beach has a welcoming staff of expert tanning consultants who can guide you through the tanning process to get the results you want. What are you waiting for? Get glowing.

MEDICAL FACILITY

BOULDER COMMUNITY HEALTH

Community Medical Center, 1000 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, 303-415-4300

With specialized treatment centers in Lafayette, Longmont and Louisville

Runner Up, East County: Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Nothing is more important than your health, and for the professionals at Boulder Community Health, health is their business and their passion. For nearly 100 years, Boulder Community Health has kept the community healthy and happy, and with roughly 430 physicians, there is little these professionals can’t handle. Even better, Boulder Community Health is a community-owned-and-operated health system, which means you are the most important aspect of the business. And for those of you who are making 2019 the year of mental health, Boulder Community Health is the only health system in the county that provides mental health treatment in a hospital setting.

MASSAGE

DOVA CENTER FOR HEALTH & HEALING

972 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 303-955-7226

Lafayette Winner: The Body Bar

Longmont Winner: Massage Envy (also in Broomfield and Superior)

It can be hard to get away from the stress and anxiety that comes with living in the modern world. But that’s where the fine folks at Dova Center for Health & Healing come in. As it says on the website, “Massage therapy is one of the oldest methods of natural healing, with references in medical texts nearly 4,000 years old.” Enjoy some of that ancient wisdom with one of the deep tissue or therapeutic massages. Unwind, relax and heal at Dova with a massage or one of the many other offerings such as acupuncture, foot soaks and biopuncture. Don’t worry; the world will be waiting for you when you’re done.

MMJ DISENSARY

STARBUDS

7521 Ute Highway (Route 66), Longmont, 303-651-0709

1156 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 720-389-6313

6924 N. 79th St., Niwot, 720-340-4548

Lafayette Winner: Igadi

Our readers turn to Starbuds for their medical marijuana needs because its knowledgeable staff is prepared to answer any and all questions about a broad spectrum of medicinal cannabis products. With a selection of flowers, concentrates, edibles and topicals, Starbuds has options for any medical marijuana need. Its Cancer Relief Program is designed to help those in need with discounted access to cannabis products. Starbuds is also committed to providing discounts for veterans and strives to find unique opportunities to make a positive impact in the community. Great choice, BW readers.

DAY SPA

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa

Longmont Winner: Sunflower Spa

After years of working in the fashion and beauty industry, Rori Bass opened TRIVIUM Salon with the goal of providing exceptional service in a progressive and unique setting. Our readers say she’s succeeded, naming TRIVIUM Best Day Spa in East County. You can turn back the clock with TRIVIUM’s extensive skincare treatments, like foaming enzyme facials, microdermabrasion facials, chemical peels or dermaplanning. But it doesn’t stop there: TRIVIUM also offers all sorts of waxing options, from full Brazilians to a quick upper brow clean-up. Get your hair styled and colored by one of the salon’s expert stylists, then get your brows tinted to match. You’ll walk out the door feeling like the best version of you.

STAFF PICK: Best place to buy in bulk

Simply Bulk Market

418 Main St., Longmont, 303-678-7069

Pay for the product, not the packaging” is the motto over at Simply Bulk Market in Longmont. As we are being consumed by plastics in every corner of our lives — filling our landfills despite our best recycling efforts, microplastics in our rain and drinking water, and don’t forget the video of the plastic straw being pulled out of the sea turtle’s nose — buying in bulk is the way to a more sustainable future. Simply Bulk Market offers a wide variety of products from food to beauty products to pet supplies, so either bring a container or buy one there. Either way, there will be less plastic in the world, and we thank you for that.

Susan France Dova Center for Health & Healing owner and clinical director, Gina Terinoni, with patient Carl Borrmann

ALTERNATIVE HEALTH CARE

DOVA CENTER FOR HEALTH & HEALING

972 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 303-955-7226

Longmont Winner: Fluid IV Lounge

Lafayette Winner: Community Holistic Health Center

Since 2013, the Dova Center for Health & Healing has been helping East County residents get back to the life they love with holistic treatments and alternative care. How? Through acupuncture, massage, foot soaks, herbal medicine, B12 injections and sauna. Don’t believe sauna can get the job done? Just ask Scandinavians how it’s working out for them. Or just ask one of Dova’s happy patients. Dova offers methods to treat anything from cancer to stress — hopefully none of it instigated from Boulder Weekly’s news section. But, should that happen, you know where to go.

DENTAL CARE

LOUISVILLE DENTAL ASSOCIATES

1760 Centennial Drive, Louisville, 303-665-7505

Lafayette and Longmont Winner: Comfort Dental (also in Louisville)

Going to the dentist can be a scary, shame-inducing hour. It’s weird to hold your mouth open like that for so long. It’s odd to have someone ask you a question while they have all kinds of gizmos and doodads clamped to your teeth. And, let’s face it, the sound those drilling, scraping, cleaning tools make is just a little unsettling. Which is why when you find a dentist that makes you feel at ease, understands it’s OK to have a sweet tooth (as long as you brush and floss), and doesn’t give you that look over their binocular lamps, you know you’ve found a winner. According to our readers, Louisville Dental Associates is that place in East County; try it once, and you’ll never look for another dentist again.

LASIK

COLORADO EYE CENTER

4 Garden Center, Suite 100, Broomfield, 303-469-1941

1371 E. Hecla Drive, Suite C, Louisville,303-666-7226

Lafayette and Longmont Winner: Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

Colorado Eye Center claims that it’s the top vision care provider in the state of Colorado and when it comes to LASIK procedures, our readers agree. One reason for Colorado Eye Center’s success can best be described as consistency throughout the process. Colorado Eye Center believes that building relationships “comes from consistency,” which is why “the doctor you begin treatment with is the same doctor that follows up with you post-op. Being there… For You. For your family. For your eyes.” We can see their point (pun intended).

MARTIAL ARTS

LOUISVILLE TAE KWON DO FAMILY CENTER

354 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-666-6830

Longmont Winner: 9Round (also in Louisville)

Martial arts are about so much more than just kicking butt. It’s about mental clarity, and respect and honor for a tradition that started long before you and will continue long after. It’s about physical fitness. Oh, and it’s about kicking butt when you have to. Louisville Tae Kwon Do Family Center proudly proclaims that “the family who kicks together stays together,” and faithful readers agree. (Tae Kwon Do, by the way, means “the way of the foot and the fist.”) Louisville Tae Kwon Do accepts all ages and all levels of experience. Time to get kicking.

Susan France Club Pilates owner, Kelly Hendricks, and Cloe Van Malderen on reformers, with instructor Ann Swan-Evans

PILATES STUDIO

CLUB PILATES

535 W. South Boulder Road, Suite 240, Lafayette, 720-442-0842

700 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 101, Longmont, 720-442-8385

Louisville Winner: Center Your Body Pilates

When Joseph Pilates introduced his method of body movement and breathwork at his studio in New York City nearly a century ago, he drew the attention of dancers and performance artists. At Club Pilates, the method is “modernized,” introducing the masses to the rehabilitative and therapeutic benefits of the strength training method. With locations in Longmont and Lafayette, the community at Club Pilates introduces everyone to the benefits of the low-impact, full-body workout. With a full schedule of classes and individualized instruction, stop by any location and see what it’s all about.

NAIL SALON

LUXE NAIL BAR

1361 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette, 303-666-6770

Longmont Winner: Allure Nail Bar

When our readers want their nails pampered and gussied up, they head to Luxe Nail Bar for a manicure, pedicure, naturals or press-ons. Luxe Nail Bar offers a welcoming, clean environment that makes getting a dip powder or gel shellac manicure an absolute delight. Need some waxing done? These folks will fix-up your face, torso and anything south of the border. You’ll walk out feeling so fresh and so clean, there won’t be anything that’ll stand in your way.

YOGA

COREPOWER YOGA

549 Flatiron Blvd., Broomfield, 720-887-5752

3700 W. 144th Ave., Broomfield, 720-887-6191

1817 Highway 42, Louisville, 303-848-9642

Lafayette Winner: Soul Tree Yoga

Longmont Winner: Full Circle Yoga

Downward dog, side plank, cobra, camel pose, platypus (OK, we made that last one up)… these are the names of the yoga positions that can change your life for the better. Seriously, if you want to feel better, move easier, look better and live longer, there is no better way in the world to accomplish those goals than through yoga. And our readers told us that there is no better place to learn and practice yoga in East County than at CorePower Yoga in Louisville. What would platypus pose look like if it did exist? If you think you know, send us pictures.

CLIMBING/PARKOUR GYM

EVO ROCK + FITNESS

1754 Dogwood St., Louisville, 303-317-3770

Longmont Winner: Longmont Climbing Collective

Here in Colorado, and in Boulder County specifically, we’re privileged to have the great outdoors at our fingertips. But sometimes achieving success outside means spending time and energy training indoors. Plus, indoor climbing is a sport in its own right, one that requires focus, dedication and skill. All of which leads to EVO Rock + Fitness, our readers’ favorite climbing/parkour gym in East County. With a commitment to “building upon, strengthening and evolving with climbers and the climbing community,” EVO offers a variety of yoga and fitness classes, along with its world-class indoor climbing and bouldering gym, as well as offering outdoor training and guides.

HAIR SALON

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa

Longmont Winner: Studio Boom

Whether you, like Lizzo, need to get a shampoo and a press to get an old lover “out of your hair,” or you just need a hip color and trendy cut to feel like the boss you are, TRIVIUM Salon is the hair salon our readers say you need to go to. With a team of skilled stylists on deck, head to TRIVIUM and know you’re going home with the best hair you’ve ever rocked. From root touch-ups to bayalage, glazes, flash foils and kaleidoscope, this team has you covered on color. They also offer styling for special events, like weddings and proms. For those dealing with hormonal or medical-related hair loss, TRIVIUM offers specialized Davines treatments designed to help rejuvenate undernourished, dry hair and scalp.

GOLF COURSE

COAL CREEK GOLF COURSE

585 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 303-666-7888

Lafayette Winner: Indian Peaks Golf Course

Longmont Winner: Haystack Mountain Golf Course

With about 70,000 visits a year, Coal Creek Golf Course has established itself as a local favorite. Enjoy dramatic views of the mountains as you work your way through strategically placed bunkers, sparkling water features, elevation changes and 18 holes. And join a local league, whether that’s men’s, women’s, juniors, couples or any of the several other offerings. Although it first opened to much fanfare in 1990, the entire course was redesigned after the 2103 flood and reopened to the public in 2015 as “Colorado’s newest golf course.” Our readers also say it’s the best, so head on over, book a tee time and enjoy a round.

BARBER SHOP

FLOYD’S 99 BARBERSHOP

548 W. South Boulder Road, Unit C, Lafayette, 720-890-3868

589 S. Hover St., Suite 600, Longmont, 303-485-1150

1 Superior Drive, Superior, 303-531-1234

Louisville Winner: Thunderbird Barbers

You can do lots of things yourself, but there are a few things you really should leave to the pros. Taxes are one; haircuts are the other. And at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop, the stylists do you up right, and they do you up clean. Need a shampoo and a trim? A cut and a dye job? Maybe a brand new do? Floyd’s has what you want and what you need. Need something to watch? They have TVs aplenty. And for all you music lovers out there, Floyd’s spins the greatest hits of yesterday and today. And we haven’t even mentioned the vibrating shoulder massages. It’s like the cherry on top.