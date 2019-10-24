Best of Boulder East County 2019 — Retail

Susan France

FARM

ISABELLE FARM

1640 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 720-438-0707

Erie Winner: Anderson Farms

Longmont Winner: Longmont Dairy Farm

Louisville Winner: 7th Generation Farm

When you buy produce from Isabelle Farm, you buy produce that’s organically and locally grown. The family-run farm is certified organic and grows more than 80 varieties of fruits, veggies and grains on 500 acres, all of which you can purchase at their farm store, which is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swing by for some spinach and arugula for a nice leafy salad. Pick up some asparagus and cremini mushrooms and sauté the two together. In short, come to the farm and be inspired by the local bounty.

COMPANY OWNED/LED BY FEMALE CEO

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Longmont Winner: SNOW Apparel

Who runs the world? Women, like Rori Bass, owner of TRIVIUM Salon. When Bass founded TRIVIUM, her goal was to develop a business that not only helps clients achieve an image that complements their lifestyle but also gives back to the community. TRIVIUM is a certified member of Green Circle Salons, repurposing 95% of the salon’s waste, including hair clippings, color and color tubes, chemical foils, electronics, plastics, aerosol cans and more. Bass believes that creating beauty means encouraging people to take care of themselves and the environment in which they live and work.

HOTEL

OMNI INTERLOCKEN HOTEL

500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, 303-438-6600

Gunbarrel and Lafayette Winner: Hampton Inn

Longmont and Louisville Winner: Courtyard Marriott

Niwot Winner: Niwot Inn & Spa

Though conveniently located just off Highway 36, the Omni Interlocken Hotel feels more like a destination than a hotel down the street. And thanks to its expertly landscaped lounge and pool areas, you can relax outdoors with nary a concern for real life. With spas, golfing and world-class dining, it’s a vacation right around the corner. The views of the valley and Front Range are spectacular, and the service is impeccable. Got guests coming into town? Forget tidying up the spare bedroom and suggest Omni, they’ll thank you later.

HYDROPONIC

WAY TO GROW

6395 Gunpark Drive, Gunbarrel, 303-473-4769

Louisville Winner: Green Farms Feed & Seed

Nothing is more fun than watching an organic garden grow. At least that is what our green-thumbed readers tell us. That’s why they go to Way to Grow to get growing, whether that’s with a hydroponic system or any other products they need to have fruitful and fun gardening experiences. Way to Grow stocks high-quality products that the company proudly stands behind. With more experience than any company on the Front Range, the staff at Way to Grow can find a solution guaranteed to fit your growing style.

KITCHEN SUPPLY STORE

THE SINGING COOK

728 Main St., Louisville,720-484-6825

Lafayette Winner: Jax Ranch & Home

Longmont Winner: Kitchen Company

Opening The Singing Cook in downtown Louisville was “a bit of a whim and a bit of kismet,” owner Jenni Hlawatsch says on her shop’s website. With a background in musical theater and a passion for cooking, she opened The Singing Cook to be the kitchen store she always wanted but never could find. It stocks a wide variety of kitchen items from bake ware, gadgets and utensils, to cookware, dishtowels and more. Whether you’re looking for something to use every day or a unique gift for someone you love, The Singing Cook probably has it. What’s more, Hlawatsch sings on request.

HOME FURNISHINGS

WOODLEY’S FINE FURNITURE

1400 S. Main St., Longmont, 303-651-1015

Runner Up, East County: Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley

Crafting furniture is both a skill and an art, requiring the best materials, precision and a little bit of creativity. The folks at Woodley’s Fine Furniture know this first-hand. Mike and Pat Woodley started the company in 1979 with a vision to make quality wood furniture that could last in Colorado’s dry climate and be passed down generation to generation. They also had a vision for sustainable and responsible harvesting of materials, all of which makes their furniture some of the highest quality pieces along the Front Range. With six showrooms, a design center and furniture for every room, Woodley’s Fine Furniture is the place to go for all your furniture needs.

JEWELRY STORE

ANSPACH’S JEWELRY

101 S. Public Road, Suite A, Lafayette, 303-665-5313

Louisville Winner: Eric Olson Master Jeweler

Longmont Winner: Snyder Jewelers

Niwot Winner: Niwot Jewelry & Gifts

We can’t say it any better than Matthew McConaughey did: Frost yourself. And here in East County, frost yourself at Anspach’s Jewelry in Lafayette. For 62 years, Anspach’s has been offering a unique customer experience thanks to high-quality jewelry and phenomenal customer service. Since 1955, the motto has been, “Our sincerity is your security.” Anspach’s has lived up to the credo over the years, first with Glen and Dee Anspach, now with son Graig Anspach and grandson, Ty Kuppinger. Family businesses are a dying breed, but Anspach’s Jewelry is here to stay.

FURNITURE

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

10550 Jake Jabs Blvd., Longmont/Firestone, 303-684-2400

Longmont Winner: Woodley’s Fine Furniture

Buying furniture is an expression of our personality. Do you like the clean look of mid-century modern furniture or the plush and noble look of transitional pieces? Our readers know they can find furniture that suits any style at American Furniture Warehouse. With one of the largest selections of furniture in the United States, American Furniture Warehouse serves more than a million customers a year. We think it’s got something to do with the great prices, stellar financing plans and AFW’s platinum delivery service. Check the AFW website for ongoing promotional deals, inspirational ideas and more information on resources that help you get furniture that expresses exactly who you are.

MATTRESS STORE

DENVER MATTRESS

48 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont, 303-774-1150

Broomfield and Superior Winner: Mattress Firm

You spend a third of your life sleeping. If you live to be 100, that’s 33 years in bed, so you need a great mattress. Our readers say you can find the best mattress at Longmont’s Denver Mattress, which offers an unmatched selection of quality brands at unbeatable values. Its staff of sleep experts can give you a simple test to help you find the mattress — and pillow — that’s right for you by creating your Custom Sleep Profile. Whether you need an innerspring, latex, memory foam, gel or adjustable mattress, Denver Mattress has you covered. No, really, they sell sheets, comforters, mattress pads and pillowcases — they really have you covered.

NEW BUSINESS

THE NATURAL FUNERAL

102 W. Chester St., Lafayette, 720-515-2344

Louisville Winner: Acme Fine Goods

Death, like birth, is a natural part of life, yet that doesn’t make losing the ones we love any easier. What’s more, figuring out the logistics of burial can be complicated as well, especially if you want green options. But that’s where The Natural Funeral comes in, our readers’ choice for Best New Business in East County. Providing natural and personalized death care, these folks offer a holistic approach, focusing on both the bereaved and the deceased. As a green funeral home, The Natural Funeral offers natural burial options and cremations (done so in an environmentally friendly way without embalming) as well as funeral planning sessions to make sure your wishes are honored after death.

TATTOO

INKSMITH TATTOO AND PIERCING

565 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 720-985-4259

Longmont Winner: Tribal Rites Tattoo & Piercing

It’s been a long time since tattoos were relegated to the likes of old sailors and misfits. Now, tattoos are a mode of self-expression, reminding you and everyone else who sees it of who you are, what you stand for and what’s important to you. Tattoos may be as ubiquitous as ever, but that doesn’t mean every tattoo parlor or artist can create what you’re looking for. Our readers say Kevin Powers and his team of artists at InkSmith Tattoo and Piercing are the people to see. With more than 30 years of combined experience, these guys can help you find what you’re looking for and create meaningful artwork tailored just to you. Plus, they offer body piercing, jewelry and more.

FLORIST

LAFAYETTE FLORIST, GIFT SHOP & GARDEN CENTER

600 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-665-5552

Longmont Florist: Longmont Florist

Louisville Winner: Nina’s Flowers & Gifts

Niwot Winner: Niwot Florist

Four generations ago, in 1949, Yasutaro and Kumiko “Kate” Yoshihara came to Lafayette after being released from a Japanese Relocation Camp in Southern Colorado. They bought a 2-acre piece of property and began farming the land, setting up a small fruit and vegetable stand. Such is the genesis story of Lafayette Florist, Gift Shop & Garden Center, and in the almost 70 years since, the next three generations of Yoshiharas have turned the property into a floral shop and garden center, replete with 68,000 square feet of greenhouses, a walk-in flower cooler and two floors of gift and home décor showrooms. Who knows what the next generation will bring.

CARPET

LAFAYETTE FLOORING

207 N. Carr Ave., Lafayette, 303-926-6801

Longmont Winner: Carpet Masters of Colorado

It may not be fun to get up in the morning, but it’s even worse when the first thing your feet touch is worn-out carpet or sticky laminate. Talk about starting the day off on the wrong foot. Lucky for you, the good people at Lafayette Flooring are ready, willing and able to help you make a new flooring purchase. Whether it’s carpet, hardwood, tile, vinyl or laminate, our readers say the expert sales staff of Lafayette Flooring bring the best in customer satisfaction.

COMPUTER REPAIR

LONGMONT MAC REPAIR

1600 Hover St., Unit D-2, Longmont, 303-827-3131

Lafayette Winner: Shawn’s Computer Repairs

We’ve all been there: You sit down at the computer, strike the spacebar to wake up your beloved electronic friend, and nothing happens. You pause, strike the key again — this time a little more deliberately. Nothing. You press the power key. Nothing. Just a dark screen, reflecting your face slowly coming to grips with the awful truth: Your computer is dead. Maybe not, maybe it’s just a bad hard drive. It doesn’t matter; all your thoughts and feelings, those photos from Bora Bora, passwords and bookmarks, gone, like tears in the rain. Fear not, Longmont Mac Repair can bring your faithful friend back from the brink, and they do it with care and convenience. Oh, and they fix PCs too.

Independent Business

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Lafayette Winner: The Natural Funeral

Our readers have spoken, and they have spoken in favor of TRIVIUM Salon. From Best Day Spa to Best Hair Salon, Best Company Led by a Female CEO and Best Independent Business in East County, TRIVIUM has taken home a lot of accolades this year. Maybe it’s the top-shelf service. Maybe it’s the cleanliness of the salon and the friendliness of the atmosphere. Maybe it’s the leadership; maybe it’s the service. In truth, TRIVIUM’s success is all of the above and then some. You don’t get to be the Best Independent Business in East County without hard work and a little magic in the air.

GROCERY STORE

KING SOOPERS

Various locations around Boulder County

Runner Up, East County: Sprouts Farmers Market

The world has changed. We used to have to go to a major chain grocery store to save money on certain items while also shopping at higher-priced stores for locally grown and organic foods along with specialty items. But now there is King Soopers, which has massive selections of everything at good prices, including locally grown and organic foods as well as craft beer. Now we can all be healthy without going broke.

CLOTHING — MEN’S

JAX OUTDOOR GEAR

900 S. Highway 287, Lafayette, 720-266-6160

Longmont and Louisville Winner: Kohl’s

You don’t have to be a rugged outdoorsman, a rock climber, a trail runner or a 14er-bagging, fly-fishing, elk-hunting tough guy to look like one. Instead, don’t shave for four days and then head on over to Jax Outdoor Gear, our readers’ favorite selection of men’s clothes in the county. Now, if you really are an outdoorsy fellow, you will appreciate the great selection of men’s clothes from brands like Columbia, Patagonia, The North Face, Royal Robbins, Marmott, and more. Jax’s got the good stuff, fit for whatever the adventure is in your life.

CAR WASH

95TH STREET CAR WASH & DETAIL CENTER

2541 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette, 303-515-7573

Broomfield Winner: Waterway Carwash

Louisville Winner: Speedy Sparkle Car Wash

Longmont Winner: Breeze Thru Car Wash

When 95th Street Car Wash & Detail Center opened in 2017, it quickly became a local favorite. With a wealth of service options from express wash to detailing, multi-car discounts and monthly memberships, these folks will have your car, truck, boat or RV looking spiffy and ready to go in no time. Plus, they always provide free air for your tires and vacuuming for each wash. And keeping with the Boulder County way, 95th Street doesn’t use any chemicals in its process, remaining committed to eco-friendly practices to protect the environment.

DRY CLEANER

ART CLEANERS

300 E. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 303-494-2709

1631 Pace St., Longmont, 303-684-8585

Gunbarrel and Niwot Winner: Boulder Cleaners

Louisville Winner: Continental Cleaners

A Boulder County staple, Art Cleaners is a sustainable dry-cleaning service. And we’re pretty sure that’s why our readers keep picking it as their favorite dry cleaner year after year. Or maybe it’s Art Cleaners’ reliable same-day service that guarantees if you drop off your dirty parcel by 8:30 a.m. they will have it back, ready to wear by 4 p.m. the same day. Or it could be Art Cleaners reputation as the best stain-removing experts on the Front Range that makes our readers’ like them so much. For these reasons and more, these folks just keep winning.

LIQUOR STORE

SUPERIOR LIQUOR MARKET

100 Superior Plaza Way, Superior,303-499-6600

Lafayette Winner: Atlas Valley Purveyors

Longmont Winner: Wyatt’s Wet Goods

Superior Liquor Market is superior in so many ways, from its extensive beer selection (it’s been known to carry New Belgium Brewing’s perennially spectacular sour, Transatlantic Kriek) to stacks of spirits (try the Breckenridge Bourbon, it’s delicious) to wines from around the state and the globe. Need something inky and tannic? Grab a Barolo from Piedmont. Fruit forward and lush? Try a Malbec from Paso Robles. The store is clean and well-organized, the clerks are knowledgeable, and you’ll head home, or out to that party, clutching just the right bottles or cans.

MUSIC STORE

LAFAYETTE MUSIC

1361 Forest Park Circle, Suite 106, Lafayette, 303-661-9335

Louisville Winner: Wildwood Guitars

Longmont Winner: Guitars, Etc.

Music is essential. And that’s why Lafayette Music is so important to our readers. It’s not just a place to dart into for a cheap guitar; this place is truly about the music. This beloved local music store offers lessons, instruments (with purchase plans), printed music, media aids and all sorts of other high-quality accessories for whatever instrument you play, whether it’s an oboe or a glockenspiel, a jaw harp or a tuba. Some things, including music paraphernalia, are just better when they come from local shops.

STAFF PICK: Best view to make yourself SAD

One mile north of Hwy 66 on County Line Road.

We don’t usually recommend that people should intentionally try to make themselves sick, but this is an important exception. If you park at this location and look west, you will be treated to a spectacularly beautiful view of rolling farmland leading to the foothills and, beyond, to one of the best Back Range views found anywhere. After you’ve had your fill of beauty, turn around and face east. What you will see is a disturbing number of massive multi-acre oil and gas production platforms with dozens of huge tanks and wellheads. Drilling rigs piercing the sky as far as the eye can see. Now think about this: This is exactly what the oil and gas industry is about to do to the western lands in Boulder County. Take a good, long look, let it make you sick, and then figure out what you plan to do about it.

CLOTHING — KID’S

PITTER PATTER931 Main St., Louisville, 720-485-3129

Broomfield Winner: The Children’s Place

Longmont Winner: Once Upon a Child

Pitter Patter offers a carefully curated selection of children’s clothes that our readers say can’t be beat. Offering sizes for newborns to age 6 for boys and to age 8 for girls, Pitter Patter offers clothing that is fun and functional. There is clothing from brands like Pink Children, Tea Collection, Miles Baby, Hatley Kids, Baby Sprouts, City Mouse and Feather Baby, to name a few. Head into Pitter Patter’s store in downtown Louisville to see it all with your own eyes, or purchase items online and have Pitter Patter ship them anywhere in the contiguous U.S. Free shipping for purchases over $150, and a $7 flat rate for anything under that.

HARDWARE STORE

JAX RANCH & HOME

400 W. South Boulder Road, Suite 3000, Lafayette, 303-665-4900

Longmont Winner: Ace Hardware

Louisville Winner: Home Depot

Let’s say you have farm and ranch needs. You need hardware, work wear, power equipment, ranching tools and all-terrain vehicles. With those kinds of needs, you need Jax Ranch & Home. Whatever outdoor work you have planned, Jax has the tools to get it done right and get it done safely. Better yet, their friendly and knowledgeable service team might even have a few tips for how to get your project done well and on time.

NATURAL FOODS STORE

NATURAL GROCERS

100 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, 303-926-1600

1745 N. Main St., Longmont, 303-684-8200

Runner Up, East County: Sprouts Farmers Market

Shopping at Natural Grocers makes eating right easy. The produce is organic, dairy products are pasture-raised, the eggs are laid by free-range hens, and the meat is raised in a humane way. On top of all that, Natural Grocers covers body care and dietary supplements, all at an affordable price. It’s no wonder Natural Grocers has defended its title of best Natural Foods Store; they’ve been serving East County residents for more than 50 years. And considering where diet crazes and health trends are headed, it’s sure to be lending a hand for another 50 more.

BICYCLE SHOP

LOUISVILLE CYCLERY

1032 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 303-665-6343

Longmont Winner: Longmont Bicycle Company

Louisville Cyclery features a great selection of Specialized brand mountain and road bikes. They offer cruisers, hybrids, cycle cross, children’s bikes and just about anything else with two wheels you can think of. Riding accessories abound and the friendly, talented and experienced staff can provide any service or repair you may need or, rather, that your bike may need. Our readers say they love the family atmosphere of this place, so stop on by and say howdy next time you’re in the neighborhood.

CLOTHING — WOMEN’S

ELEANOR AND HOBBS

901 Front St., Suite 100, Louisville, 720-708-3016

Lafayette Winner: Due South

Longmont Winner: Kohl’s (also in Louisville)

Louisville may have that small-town feel, but that doesn’t mean it’s stuck with small-town options. Over the last decade, historic Main Street has transformed into a shopping and restaurant district enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. As one of the community’s first boutiques, Eleanor and Hobbs has long been one of our readers’ favorite shops. Owner Tracy Hobbs has been curating well-crafted women’s clothing, accessories and home goods for customers since 2013. She travels to fashion-forward places like New York and Los Angeles to find just the right inventory of the latest trends and styles, all with her customers in mind. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a gift for a loved one, make your first stop Eleanor and Hobbs.

GIFT STORE

CHEESE IMPORTERS

103 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-9599

Lafayette Winner: Jax Outdoor Gear

Louisville Winner: By Chance

Whether you are seeking the tasty, the practical or the cute, our readers say Longmont’s Cheese Importers should be your first stop when you’re looking for just the right gift. It’s easy to please when you’re wheeling a cart through 1,800 square feet of racks stacked with cheese varieties from gouda to brie and everything in between. The refrigerated room also showcases cured meats, charcuterie and gourmet foods. Nearby shelves are stocked with a well-curated selection of cards, books, quality toys and French country linens, aprons and boutique soaps. Just don’t forget to sit and nibble an almond croissant before you leave.

OPTICAL STORE

EYEWORKS LOUISVILLE

615 Main St., Louisville, 303-666-6320

Runner Up, East County: Front Range Eye Health Center (Louisville)

Lafayette Winner: Lafayette Eye Associates, P.C.

Eyeworks Louisville offers everything your eyes need, including exams, total eye health checks and an evaluation of all your visual needs. Our readers enjoy friendly care in Eyeworks’ state-of-the-art offices. The Eyeworks team specializes in treating dry eyes, diabetes, glaucoma, macular degeneration, corneal and retinal disease, eye injury, eye infections, cataracts, LASIK and PRK surgeries and more. Look stylish in eyewear from top contemporary brands, or set yourself free for outdoor adventures with some of the best brands in contacts. Eyeworks Louisville has been in business for more than 25 years, and it’s easy to see why.

TIRE SHOP

DISCOUNT TIRE

740 N. Highway 287, Lafayette, 303-248-5680

379 S. Hover St., Longmont, 303-774-9869

Louisville Winner: Louisville Tire and Auto Care, LTD

Superior Winner: Costco Wholesale

How many of you woke up Oct. 10 and cringed when you saw 2019’s first snow and thought about that set of slicks you’ve been driving on for the last six months? We know you meant to get new tires, but you weren’t sure what kind to buy, and you didn’t know where to get a fair price. Well, you can stop procrastinating and risking your life now. According to our readers, you need to drive those treadless wheels of yours on over to Discount Tire because they have the best tires at the best prices and the best service around. And that is where the rubber meets the road.

TOBACCO/PIPE SHOP

THE LITTLE DOG PIPE & TOBACCO

1006 Depot Hill Road, Suite 300, Broomfield, 303-410-2765

620 Main St., Longmont, 303-678-7792

Louisville Winner: Havana Manor (also in Longmont)

Little Dog Pipe & Tobacco carries a fantastic selection of hard-to-find rolling tobacco, e-cigarettes, hookahs, shisha, oil rigs and smoking accessories, which is why it’s our readers’ favorite tobacco/pipe shop in East County. The folks at Little Dog understand the importance of supporting local artists, so they carry a selection of locally hand-blown glass that can’t be beat. Most of the products in the store are stocked by request, so even if you can’t find what you’re looking for, Little Dog can order it for you and have it available in a jiffy. Go in and get the Little Dog punch card, which immediately gets you 10% off. Fill up all nine punches, and you get 15% off — and it never expires. Little Dog also has a deal with Native Roots; just take your Little Dog receipt to Native Roots or vice versa and receive 15% off. Who can argue with that?

CLOTHING — USED

ARC THRIFT STORE

2151 N. Main St., Longmont, 720-453-1416

1349 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 303-666-8060

Longmont Winner: Fabulous Finds

Start shopping here and you’ll wonder why you even bother with first-hand retail. ARC Thrift Stores have everything, from the latest fashion trends to fabulous styles of yesteryear that’ll make your folks wonder why they looked so ridiculous in them long ago, and why you look so good in them today. And, this is our favorite part: ARC runs a phenomenal outreach program that employs special needs workers. Everyone wants a chance to do their part, and ARC is doing theirs and then some. Shopping here is shopping with a purpose.

REAL ESTATE GROUP

RE/MAX ELEVATE

724 Main St., Louisville, 303-451-2268

Runner Up, East County: WK Real Estate

Are housing prices coming down? Are interest rates going to rise or fall? Is now a good time to buy a second home, or should I be selling my first? Understanding real estate markets can be a bit confusing and sometimes downright overwhelming. And when you make a mistake in real estate, it can cost you years and tens of thousands of dollars to recover. Fortunately, there are experts who know more about the local housing markets than most of us ever could (or want to, for that matter). When it comes to buying or selling, our readers tell us it’s Re/Max Elevate they trust to help them make the right decision on their home.

AUTO DEALER — NEW

AUDI FLATIRONS

13321 W. Midway Blvd., Broomfield, 877-356-6921

Longmont Winner: Valley Subaru of Longmont

Even Peter Parker knows, if you’re going to get a new car, make it an Audi. And if you’re going to get an Audi, get it from Audi Flatirons. They have the whole lineup, from sedans to SUVs, from coupes to convertibles. And thanks to that sweet German engineering, some of these models can parallel park themselves, which always comes in handy when you’re headed downtown. Plus, the 2019 Audi e-tron is fully electric. Even better, you don’t have to have Tony Stark’s platinum card to drive one home. New, used and certified, they’re all at Audi Flatirons, and they’re all waiting for a test drive.

PET STORE

BLACKPAW

459 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-554-9343

Erie Winner: Chuck & Don’s Pet Food & Supplies (also in Longmont)

Lafayette Winner: The Happy Beast

East County is a dog-friendly place to live. And with businesses like BlackPaw, taking care of your four-legged floof is easy. Family-owned since 2006, BlackPaw is here for food and toys, grooming and washing, training and questions. Since the best training a dog can get comes from a knowledgable and compassionate pet parent, BlackPaw is here to help you understand your dog’s journey. And because you shouldn’t give your furry friend anything you wouldn’t put in your own body, BlackPaw has a wide selection of natural and holistic pet foods.

STEREO/ELECTRONICS

BEST BUY

210 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont, 303-485-5939

Louisville Winner: Little Horse

In this day and age, we survive with the help of technology — a keyboard, tablet or smart speaker, phone or TV are never very far away. Yet with all the convenience and efficiencies these devices provide, buying new ones can be a hassle as you look for the best options, prices and customer service. But have no fear, Best Buy is here to help with that. As our readers’ favorite place to buy electronics in East County, you can find any device your heart desires at any of its locations. Having a problem with a device you’re just not quite ready to replace? Head to the Geek Squad desk for installation, protection and repair help.

STORAGE FACILITY

GUARDIAN STORAGE

721 S. Emery St., Longmont, 720-378-4336

Lafayette Winner: Elite Storage

Sometimes you need a place to park your things because your life is in transition. Sometimes you move in with someone who has everything you have only nicer. Sometimes you just have too much stuff. Other times you may be looking for a safe, long-term solution for storing some of your most important keepsakes. The bottom line is: We all need a safe, convenient storage facility at some point in our lives. When that time comes for you, our readers tell us that the friendly staff at Guardian Storage in Longmont can take care of all your storage needs at a great price, whether you require their services for weeks or years.

SHOE STORE

BROWN’S SHOE FIT CO.

373 Main St., Longmont, 303-776-2920

Runner Up, East County: DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Lafayette Winner: Jax Outdoor Gear

Shoes are a lot like tires: Get a good pair, or you’re not going anywhere. The folks behind Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. have been shoeing feet for more than 100 years. And since everyone’s entitled to two, that’s a lot of feet in and out of Brown’s doors. Don’t worry; they can handle it. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for a brand or a style, Brown’s has the shoe, sandal, boot, trainer, runner, hiker, flippy or welly for you. Naturally, they have socks, too. Anything ankle down, they got you covered. Established in 1911, Brown’s has been in Longmont since 1946, and is still our readers’ favorite shoe store in East County.

AUTO DEALER — USED

VALLEY SUBARU OF LONGMONT

1800 Industrial Circle, Longmont, 855-762-3012

Runner Up, East County: Fisher Honda

Colorado is known for many things: Breathtaking mountain vistas, 300 days of sunshine and rugged terrain, to name a few. So it makes sense that nearly 5% of the population drives Subarus to get them where they need to go regardless of road and weather conditions. And our readers say that Valley Subaru of Longmont is the place to get a used one. These folks also just received the 2019 Subaru Love Promise Customer Commitment Award, which nationally recognizes Subaru retailers that demonstrate exceptional customer service, building lifelong relationships with Subaru owners.

TOY STORE

GRANDRABBIT’S TOY SHOPPE

180 E. Flatiron Circle Drive, Broomfield, 303-465-8005

Longmont Winner: HobbyTown

There are toys… and then there are toys. The first kind are cheap, poorly made fads of the day that teach your child nothing before being discarded a few days or hours after their purchase. But in the other toy category are the gifts of a lifetime. Toys that educate as well as entertain; toys that are beautiful and well-made, such as the stuffed animals and rocking horses that are treasured throughout a lifetime and even handed down from generation to generation. Year after year our readers tell us that when it’s time to find that special toy, a toy that can be both fun and important, educational or a child’s best friend, that’s when they head for Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe, where the incredible toy selection has been thoughtfully curated for 40-plus years.

AUTO DETAILING

SPEEDY SPARKLE CAR WASH

1414 Hecla Way, Louisville, 970-279-1569

Longmont Winner: Breeze Thru Car Wash

Speedy Sparkle Car Wash is a locally owned, environmentally friendly car wash and detailing business that our readers think is tops. At Speedy Sparkle, you can expect prompt, courteous attention. Choose to detail just the exterior of your car, just the interior, or get the combination package. These folks won’t skip an inch of your car, cleaning the tires, wheels and wheel wells, polishing chrome and metal surfaces, conditioning tires, cleaning doorjambs, shampooing carpet… It’ll be like having a brand new car. The premium detail package throws in an engine cleaning, polymer polish and paint sealant, and Scotchgard for seats and carpeting.

AUTO REPAIR

LOUISVILLE TIRE AND AUTO CARE, LTD

1190 Griffith St., Unit 1, Louisville, 303-665-4902

Lafayette Winner: Stan’s Automotive

There’s no overstating the importance of a great car mechanic, someone who’s got the expertise, tools and integrity to fix your car for a reasonable price. Our readers trust their cars with the folks at Louisville Tire and Auto Care, LTD, where the team of mechanics has over 100 years of experience between them. Whether you’re coming in for a routine inspection or a repair service, Louisville Tire and Auto Care promise complete satisfaction, with 12-month warranties for all services. Now you can have real peace of mind, wherever the drive takes you.

BOOKSTORE

THE BOOK CELLAR

New location to be announced

Broomfield Winner: 2nd & Charles

Longmont Winner: Barbed Wire Book

Long live The Book Cellar. For over a decade, The Book Cellar operated an appropriately warm space of words and wisdom, filled with books piled high to the ceiling. But times, they are a-changin’, and earlier this year, The Book Cellar packed up the goods. But, fret not, owners have inked a new lease and will open up The Book Cellar 2.0 soon enough, and East County readers will have plenty of offerings to peruse and take home. It’s hard to put a good book down and, as The Book Cellar has proved, it’s even harder to keep a good book store down.