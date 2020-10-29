Best of Boulder East County 2020 — Cannabis

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

STARBUDS

6924 N. 79th St., Niwot, 720-340-4548

7521 Ute Highway, Suite 66, Longmont, 303-651-0709

1156 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 720-389-6313

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Louisville Winner: Igadi

There are Boulder County staples, and then there’s Starbuds — a BW Best of Boulder/East County favorite for longer than some of us can remember. That means you already know all about Starbuds’ top-shelf selection, the helpful staff and the rewards program: Higher Rewards. For those of you new here, sign up and get one point for every dollar spent. After 100 points, you get $5 off. After 200 points, you get $10 off a joint. Earn 250,000 points, and they’ll get you a brand new Ford Mustang. Now, getting to 250,000 points seems ludicrous, but considering how many times Starbuds has won a Best of award, there has to be one of you out there who either has a brand new Ford Mustang or is getting close. We want a photo, a chance to chat with you, maybe even a ride-along to Starbuds in that sweet, sweet ‘Stang: letters@boulderweekly.com.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

NATIVE ROOTS

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont,720-340-4870

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Louisville Winner: Igadi

When BW readers have questions about medical marijuana — Should I do flower or concentrate? How long does it take for edibles to kick in? What benefits can I get from topicals? — they go to Native Roots. Our readers know that the staff will help them through the process, no matter how painful or confusing it might be. Your health should always be your top priority, and the team at Native Roots is here to help.

CBD PRODUCTS

STARBUDS

Louisville Winner: Ajoya

Longmont Winner: Nature’s Root

Unless you’ve had your head under a rock for the past three years, CBD is the way of the future. Whether it’s pain relief or anxiety alleviation, or something to quell your seizures, maybe even clear up some of that nagging acne, CBD might be the miracle drug you’re looking for. And when BW readers go looking for CBD, they look no farther than Starbuds, for non-psychoactive chews, CBD/THC edibles, even transdermal patches. Starbuds doesn’t just have what you want; it has what you need.

WAX

NATIVE ROOTS

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont, 720-340-4870

Louisville Winner: Igadi

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

If you’re a fan of marijuana wax, then you’re well aware that it offers roughly 60% higher concentration than traditional cannabis options. Our readers’ favorite place to pick up wax in East Boulder County is Native Roots, with its selection of well-known strains like Chem #4 OG, Master Kush and Tahoe OG. If you’re unfamiliar with concentrates like wax, let the knowledgeable staff teach you. Maybe you want to get set up with a dab rig, or maybe you just want to sprinkle a bit of wax on your flower; either way, Native Roots can educate you and set you up with exactly what you need.

Susan France

FLOWER

STARBUDS

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Louisville Winner: Igadi

There are several reasons our readers love the flower at Starbuds. First, the staff is friendly and knowledgeable, so if you’re a little unsure of the flower that would be best for you, the budtenders at Starbuds can talk you through your needs. Second, the selection is great — this is high-quality marijuana at a variety of price points and THC concentrations. Lastly, the deals can’t be beat. There’s a different special seven days a week, like Phat Tuesday, where patrons can pick up a 5-gram eighth of top-shelf bud.

EDIBLES

STARBUDS

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Louisville Winner: Igadi

Starbuds prides itself on “Shining High Above the Rest” with its top-notch selection of strains, including its signature Cannabis Cup-winning Sativa, its higher rewards loyalty program and its Cancer Relief program that gives back to the community by providing discounted cannabis products to those who need it most. But our readers particularly love Starbuds’ edible collection, a vast array of CBD and THC powders, gummies, capsules, chocolates and drops. Just writing about all of these options is making us snacky.

Susan France

SELECTION AT A DISPENSARY

STARBUDS

Longmont Winner: Native Roots

Louisville Winner: Igadi

The selection at Starbuds is mind-boggling. Concentrate, edibles, flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, topicals and vaporizers, oh my! If Willy Wonka had kicked the cocoa habit and invested in weed, it might have looked something like this. We would tell you to go, but we know our beautiful BW readers, and we know full well that you folks go for Munchie Monday, Phat Tuesday, Wax Wednesday, Therapeutic Thursday, Fan Favorite Friday, Starbuds Saturday and, a personal favorite, Shake Sunday. You gotta love a place that has a full week of daily specials.

BARGAINS AT A DISPENSARY

NATIVE ROOTS

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont,720-340-4870

Louisville Winner: Igadi

Niwot Winner: Starbuds

Selling medical and recreational products, Native Roots has become East County’s go-to dispensary for bargains. Offering monthly deals on products ranging from edibles to topicals, concentrates and more, there’s always a deal to be found. But that doesn’t change the quality of goods. Known across the state for cultivating not only great bud but also community, Native Roots in Longmont is quaint, right off St. Vrain Creek and a convenient stop for all your cannabis needs.