Best of Boulder East County 2020 — Drink

COFFEE ROASTER

OZO COFFEE COMPANY

1232-A S. Hover Road, Suite 400, Longmont, 720-600-6689

Lafayette Winner: Brewing Market Coffee and Tea

Louisville Winner: Paul’s Coffee & Tea

Ethically sourced and sustainably grown coffee, that’s the Ozo Coffee Company modus operandi, and that’s why BW readers have made them a staple in both of our annual Best Of issues. That you knew, but did you know Ozo named its roasting equipment? Bertha is the name of the Gothot, and the Diedrick roaster goes by Sadie. What does that tell you about Ozo? These folks care — you can always trust people who take the time to name their equipment.

COFFEE HOUSE

ZIGGI’S COFFEE HOUSE

Multiple locations, Longmont

Louisville Winner: Moxie Bread Co.

Lafayette Winner: Brewing Market Coffee and Tea

Niwot Winner: Winot Coffee

What started as a small shop on Longmont’s Main Street has now spread far and wide as one of the proud purveyors of quality coffee and treats. It’s no surprise to us that BW readers have voted Ziggi’s Coffee House as the best coffee house in East County. These folks pour a superb cup of joe at Ziggi’s — not to mention an Americano, café au lait and cold brew — and if you haven’t had one of the treats, particularly the vegan donut, then you have something to look forward to. Insider tip: Ziggi’s offers Italian sodas. They’re spectacular and the flavor choices offered are vast.

Susan France Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co. co-founder, Davin Helden

BEER SELECTION

LIQUID MECHANICS BREWING CO.

297 Highway 287, Suite 100, Lafayette, 720-550-7813

Longmont Winner: Pumphouse Brewery

Louisville Winner: 12Degree Brewing

Our readers agree: It’s time Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co. got some love for its varied line-up of ales and lagers. Sure, Hopacity Both Coast IPA and Peanut Butter Porter have been festival staples and go-tos around town, but Liquid Mechanic’s dark lager (Dark Foreboding) is a thing of roasty, malty glory. Not digging the dark stuff? Liquid Mechanics has you covered with Orange Side of the Moon, an American wheat ale brewed with oranges. Hophead? Lucid AF if you’re a West Coaster, Hop Nectar if you’re a New Englander. And don’t forget the small-batches and barrel-aged brews — they turn each trip to the taproom into an adventure.

LATTE/MOCHA

OZO COFFEE COMPANY

1232-A S. Hover Road, Suite 400, Longmont, 720-600-6689

Louisville Winner: Moxie Bread Co.

Lafayette Winner: Brewing Market Coffee and Tea

Baristas are magicians as far as we’re concerned; they can take beans and milk (and a little chocolate if you like) and turn them into the life-giving nectar that is a latte. When you find a coffee shop that makes the perfect latte or mocha, it’s hard to accept anything less. Our readers say, year after year, nobody makes a better latte or mocha than Ozo Coffee Company. For more than a decade, Ozo has been roasting coffee sourced ethically and sustainably from around the world, and hiring baristas who understand the science, the art — the magic — of making a great latte.

TEAHOUSE

CELESTIAL SEASONINGS

4600 Sleepytime Drive, Gunbarrel, 303-581-1266

Louisville Winner: The Huckleberry

Lyons Winner: The Stone Cup Café

Longmont Winner: Javastop

Where better to get a cuppa than at the source of some of the best-known tea in America? Celestial Seasonings is our readers’ favorite teahouse in East Boulder County because it offers more than 100 teas. Go and take the free tour of the facility (just make sure it’s open first) and then stop by the Tea Shop to talk to some experts to find a great cup of tea. They can help you know the difference between green, black, white and herbal teas (primer: herbal “teas” aren’t teas at all!) and the right brewing method to get the best tasting cuppa possible.

Susan France Craig Englehorn, Spirit Hound Distillers co-owner and head distiller

DISTILLERY

SPIRIT HOUND DISTILLERS

4196 Ute Highway, Lyons, 303-823-5696

Longmont Winner: Dry Land Distillers

Lafayette Winner: On Point Distillery

The folks at Spirit Hound Distillers know how to make a spirit, our readers say. Whether it’s the straight-malt whisky, made from barley grown and malted in Colorado, classic or barrel-finished gin or any of the other hand-crafted spirits Spirit Hound offers, folks know that anything you get at this Lyons distillery is unique and, above all, delicious. There’s rum, there’s sambuca, there’s crème de cacao… there’s something for everyone.

HAPPY HOUR

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Louisville Winner: /pôr/ Wine House

Lafayette Winner: 95a Bistro & Sushi

We think the world needs a collective happy hour right now. Let’s take a load off, have a drink, some apps and unwind with our friends and neighbors. We know we’ll find our readers at this international hour of happy at The Roost, where they’ll get some dynamite, discounted small plates (polenta bites, buffalo chicken sliders, warm carrot cake and more) and some excellent cocktails. They’ll be sipping on margaritas, daiquiris, cosmos, highballs and more, all styled by the expert bartenders at The Roost.

CRAFT BREWERY

LIQUID MECHANICS BREWING CO.

297 Highway 287, Suite 100, Lafayette, 720-550-7813

Longmont Winner: Wibby Brewing

Louisville Winner: 12Degree Brewing

You’d be forgiven if you overlooked Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co.’s grand opening back in 2014 — eight breweries opened in the County that year. It takes a lot of invention and gumption for a brewery to stand out in this County, and Liquid Mechanics’s brewers proved they can roll with the times. From Amber Altbier and Kölsch to the hazy craze with Hop Nectar. These days, Liquid Mechanics is in luck as consumer palates shift back to bright(ish) beers with Hopacity Both Coast IPA and West Coast Cartel. Liquid Mechanics proves that you change with the times while still holding on to your identity (Peanut Butter Porter, anyone?). No wonder BW readers have voted it their favorite in a county replete with craft.

Susan France The Roost beverage director, Matt Grimes

BAR

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Louisville Winner: Waterloo

Lafayette Winner: William Oliver’s Publick House

What makes a great bar? Knowledgeable, attentive and friendly bartenders and staff for starters. It helps to have a wide selection of beer, wine and cocktails. You want to feel comfortable, so the bar itself has to be spacious yet cozy, lively yet not so boisterous you can’t talk to your neighbor. And, of course, drinks shouldn’t be priced like you’re at an airport or a sporting event. Our readers say The Roost checks all those boxes, with fresh, innovative cocktails, a lengthy beer and wine list, and friendly service that keeps folks coming back for more.

WINE SELECTION

/PÔR/ WINE HOUSE

701 A Main St., Louisville, 720-666-1386

Longmont Winner: Sugarbeet

There’s a lot to like about Louisville’s /pôr/ Wine House, our readers’ choice for the best wine selection in East County. Of course, the curated list of wines from around the globe is the main attraction, but our readers likely appreciate the knowledgeable staff offering recommendations, the opportunity to taste several wines side-by-side in a flight, and the half-price bottle deal on Saturdays. Connoisseurs and beginners alike are welcome at /pôr/, where wine is the name of the game.

COCKTAILS

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Lafayette Winner: Community

Louisville Winner: The Empire Lounge and Restaurant

The Roost’s cocktail menu includes elevated, modern takes on classic drinks as well as a few originals. Try the Cherry Rye, with Redemption rye whiskey, cherry-cardamom shrub (syrup) and locally made ginger beer. Or maybe the Craft Sazerac, old fashioned or Negroni has your taste buds piqued. You can dive into a rotating barrel-aged cocktail or try out one of The Roost’s Moscow Mules in a copper mug. There are options for every palate; just talk to your friendly bartender about what’s right for you.

MARGARITA

JEFES TACOS & TEQUILA

246 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3790

Louisville Winner: Pica’s Mexican Taqueria

Lafayette Winner: Teocalli Cocina

Atmosphere makes a place, but drinks help. And the margaritas at Jefes Tacos & Tequila mix well with the bright, fun atmosphere of this Longmont and East County favorite. These aren’t just any old margaritas — the menu consists of more than a dozen takes on this popular Mexican/American cocktail. Try the Pineapple Jalapeño, Toasted Coconut or Peach Ring for something unique. Or there are the classic Rocks Marg or Jefes Coin Style if you’re looking for something familiar. There’s even one with kombucha just for a kick, as well as a flight option to try more than one at a time. All served with tequila, of course.

Susan France Eric Foster, Stem Ciders Co-Founder and CEO

CIDERY

ACREAGE CIDERHOUSE & EATERY

1380 Horizon Ave., Unit A, Lafayette, 720-443-3007

Longmont Winner: St. Vrain Cidery

Erie Winner: The Old Mine

When Eric Foster and Phil Kao founded Stem Ciders in 2013, their goal was to revive the cider tradition in America. Less than a decade later, Stem is nationally known for its diverse cider offerings. Our readers love to grab a glass of cider fresh from the tap at the Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery, a venture by Stem Ciders, in Lafayette, where core ciders like Real Dry, Rose and Hibiscus Session can satisfy palates seeking dry, off-dry and semi-sweet ciders. Dropping by the cidery also lets you see what seasonal offerings are on tap. For something with a bite, try The Woods, a barrel-aged bittersweet and bittersharp cider clocking in at 6.7% ABV. For something with a bit more kick, the 10.5% ABV New England Blend offers a slightly sweeter flavor profile, blending raisins and brown sugar.