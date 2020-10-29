Best of Boulder East County 2020 — Food

BURGER

WATERLOO

817 Main St., Louisville, 303-993-2094

Longmont Winner: Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Lafayette Winner: Smashburger

We said it last year, and we stand by it: The burger is one of humanity’s greatest inventions. And when East County BW readers need that cravable combination of salty, savory umami, they turn again and again to Waterloo. Whether it’s beef or bison, brisket or pastrami, chicken or fish, they know that they won’t leave hungry. Oh, you’ll want to keep eating, but you won’t be able to — unless you brought proper eatin’ pants. A word to the wise: Add a fried egg to your burger for a buck. There will be plenty of time to hit the gym tomorrow.

INDIAN/NEPALI

TAJ MAHAL III

1075 E. South Boulder Road, Suite 145, Louisville, 303-926-0999

Longmont Winner: Flavor of India

Lafayette Winner: Tandoori Kitchen

Nederland Winner: Kathmandu Restaurant

Let’s face it: If you’re looking for top-shelf traditional cooking from every corner of the globe, you’re gonna find it in a strip mall. That’s the first thing you’ll notice on a trip to Taj Mahal III. The second thing you’ll notice is the ornate decor. But then the food arrives, and you forget all about the first two. Now it’s all about Taj’s pillowy samosas, rich curries, spicy vindaloos, creamy saags and sweet kulfi. Year after year, it’s our reader’s East County favorite, and for damn good reasons.

Susan France Reelfish Fish & Chips general manager, Linda Hudson

SEAFOOD

REELFISH FISH & CHIPS

2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette, 720-630-8053

Longmont Winner: Tortugas

Louisville Winner: Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

We understand why our readers love Reelfish Fish & Chips; an order of fish and chips lets you choose from Alaskan cod, Atlantic haddock, Cajun catfish or fresh salmon, served with fresh, hot fries and creamy tartar sauce for dunking. But you can also get grilled mahi-mahi or ahi tuna, lobster bisque, clam chowder, shrimp po’boys or fresh oysters with a whole range of delicious sides like coleslaw, hushpuppies or salted Brussels sprouts with mushrooms. With so many fresh seafood options, what’s not to love?

WINGS

LONGS PEAK PUB & TAPHOUSE

600 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont, 303-651-7886

Louisville Winner: Waterloo

Broomfield Winner: Outlaw Wings

If BW readers know anything, they know where to find the best chicken wings in town: Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse. The youngest sister in the Mountain Sun Pubs & Breweries family, Longs Peak brings the famous jumbo wings to Longmont. Crispy on the outside, plump and juicy inside, these wings are tossed in your choice of sweet and savory BBQ sauce, fiery and buttery buffalo sauce, or rich and complex Malaysian sambal sauce. Pick a lane; you can’t go wrong. Just make sure to ask for extra napkins and save room for one of this local chain’s signature ales to wash it all down.

SANDWICH

SNARF’S SANDWICHES

2130 Mountain View Ave., Longmont, 303-702-1111

645 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont, 303-774-1441

Louisville Winner: Moxie Bread Co.

Lafayette Winner: Eats & Sweets

Niwot Winner: Niwot Market

BW readers — East County and beyond — love Snarf’s Sandwiches. They love them in high school, hanging out after a hard afternoon skateboarding. They love them before and after adventurous nights in college. And they love them for a casual business lunch or a pick-me-up on the way home from the office. We get it: The crusty bread, the generous fillings, the melty cheese, the crisp veggies, the spicy giardiniera peppers. Easy to handle, satisfying to eat. Some things never go out of style.

RESTAURANT SERVICE

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Louisville Winner: LuLu’s BBQ

Lafayette Winner: The Post Brewing Co.

The Roost is committed to providing quality customer service — on its website, it lists its core values, which include professionalism, teamwork and a belief that “Yes” is the answer. Our readers appreciate that commitment. Especially in these daunting times, its service — making sure people are safe, happy and comfortable — set restaurants apart. Our readers say The Roost is doing it right.

Susan France Scratch Food Truck sous chef, Nolan Cloutier

FOOD TRUCK

SCRATCH KITCHEN FOOD TRUCK

Mobile, Longmont, 720-600-3400

Louisville Winner: Verde

Lafayette Winner: Eats & Sweets

Frederick Winner: Butcher & the Blonde

Remember life before food trucks? Neither do we. Or at least it’s a world we want to forget — sitting at the bar, wanting more to drink but too hungry to keep drinking; festivals, events and evenings at the park without a range of food options whipped up by professional chefs. We shudder at the thought. Good thing Scratch Kitchen Food Truck serves craft food made for craft beer, as a constant fixture at many Longmont and East County breweries, with a permanent home at 300 Suns Brewing. Focusing on classic American sandwiches with a twist, the menu offers burgers, chicken sandwiches and a few variations of the grilled cheese: pulled pork chimichurri and bacon onion jam.

NIWOT RESTAURANT

NIWOT TAVERN

7960 Niwot Road, Niwot, 303-652-0200

First Runner-Up: Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House (closed)

Second Runner-Up: 1914 House

Every small Coloradan town needs a tavern named after it — a go-to place for locals and visitors to gather for drinking and dining in a homey atmosphere, a hub for the social, political and cultural life of a community. We are in the Wild West, after all. Niwot Tavern takes the concept to the next level, serving the East County community a standard pub menu with a modern twist. With everything from Ribeye steak and shepherd’s pie to Cajun shrimp pasta and an udon noodle bowl, there’s something for everyone here.

TAKEOUT

GEORGIA BOYS BBQ

250 Third Ave., Longmont, 720-999-4099

Louisville Winner: LuLu’s BBQ

Lafayette Winner: Efrain’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Well, takeout took on a different meaning in 2020, didn’t it? Some restaurants built up their take-out programs from scratch, others leaned into it. Regardless of how they started, we’re happy to support restaurants in a safe manner via takeout. It’s a bonus when the takeout is so good, as is the case at Georgia Boys BBQ, our readers’ choice for best take-out restaurant. Barbecue travels well, as do sumptuous sides and indulgent desserts, so order up your items and get ready for an at-home feast.

SUSHI

SUSHI HANA

2065 Main St., Longmont, 303-485-1055

Louisville Winner: Sushi Yoshi

Lafayette Winner: 95a Bistro & Sushi

How do you take your sushi? Sashimi (sans rice)? Nigiri (raw fish on a finger of rice wrapped with seaweed)? Osaka-style (boxed sushi resembling colorful napoleons)? Rolls? Sushi Hana has them all, including plenty of your favorites. That’s why BW readers give this Longmont restaurant the big thumbs up. The fish is fresh, the veggies are crisp, the tempura is airy… We could go on, but that’ll just make us hungry. Guess we better scoot down there for an eel and cucumber roll. See you there.

OVERALL RESTAURANT

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Lafayette Winner: The Post Brewing Co.

Louisville Winner: Waterloo

Lyons Winner: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

Our readers can’t find flaws in The Roost, their choice for the Best Overall Restaurant in East County. We can’t blame ’em — The Roost has a long lunch, dinner and happy hour menu with great cocktails and exceptional service. Plus, everything’s reasonably priced. For years now, folks have been flocking to The Roost from all over the county for business lunches, dates, family dinners and much more. Here’s to many more years of elevating the East County dining scene.

LYONS RESTAURANT

OSKAR BLUES GRILL & BREW

303 Main St., Lyons, 303-823-6685

First Runner-Up: Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ & Brew

Second Runner-Up: Mojo Taqueria

Third Runner-Up: The Stone Cup Café

While Oskar Blues’ brewery component spans three states — not to mention a slew of restaurants and the ubiquity of Dale’s Pale Ale in just about every liquor and grocery store in the country — the original digs in Lyons, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, never got too big for its britches. The cooking is still down-home good, the hospitality is second to none and you can still hear good music coming out of the basement. A lot has changed since Dale Katechis opened Oskar Blues in 1997, but Grill & Brew remains a BW Best Of staple. May it never fade away.

Susan France Smokin Bowls assistant manager, Sierra “Cici” Brady

NEW RESTAURANT

SMOKIN BOWLS

449 Main St., Longmont, 720-815-2875

Erie Winner: Birdhouse

Bowls are here to stay. Hooray for bowls. Bowl popularity is likely one big reason why Smokin Bowls in Longmont (from the folks that brought you Jefes Tacos & Tequila and The Roost) is our readers’ choice for best new restaurant. It also helps that the bowls are well-crafted and filled with fresh, flavor-forward ingredients. There are globe-spanning signature bowls (Hawaiian, Italian, Thai, etc.), or you can craft your own, choosing from a variety of unique offerings that appeal to people of all dietary persuasions.

APPETIZERS/TAPAS

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Lafayette Winner: 95a Bistro & Sushi

Louisville Winner: LuLu’s BBQ

Getting appetizers at The Roost is always a good choice. Start with its signature fries and tots, which are done up in a variety of presentations — salsa verde, bacon and queso, katsu curry, poutine and more. Then you’ll want to move into the starters menu with elevated vegetables like blistered shishito peppers, tempura-fried cauliflower and polenta bites, as well as classic apps like nachos, wings and sliders. It could almost be a full meal.

GLUTEN-FREE MENU

MORNING GLORY CAFÉ

1377 Forest Park Circle, Suite 101, Lafayette, 303-604-6351

Longmont Winner: The Post Brewing Co.

Louisville Winner: Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

Making light, fluffy and delicious gluten-free pancakes is quite a task, but our readers say the cooks at Morning Glory Cafe are masters. Plain or blueberry, gluten-sensitive folks need not miss out on slathering butter and warm syrup over a fat stack of flapjacks. But the gluten-free options don’t stop at pancakes. Morning Glory Cafe also offers Udi’s gluten-free buns for burgers, gluten-free tortillas for quesadillas and sandwiches and, of course, egg scrambles and salads that are safe for gluten-sensitive stomachs.

RESTAURANT DESSERT

THE HUCKLEBERRY

700 Main St., Louisville, 303-666-8020

Longmont Winner: Cheese Importers

Lafayette Winner: Eats & Sweets

To quote Helen Keller, “Life is short and unpredictable” — a description of 2020 if we ever heard one. Good thing she also tacked on a bit more wisdom — “eat dessert first.” Time to take her advice and head on over to The Huckleberry, our readers’ favorite spot to grab a sweet treat in East County. This vast menu includes freshly baked cakes, pies, milkshakes and malts, root beer floats and much more. And if you truly want the whole shebang, join the folks at The Huckleberry for afternoon tea, and enjoy any number of desserts all in one sitting.

BUSINESS LUNCH

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Louisville Winner: 740 Front

Lafayette Winner: 95a Bistro & Sushi

Got business to handle and need a place to handle said business? Our readers say you ought to head to The Roost, where you’ll be able to meet associates and enjoy a good meal in a comfortable setting. The service is prompt and the menu has something for everyone — salads, sandos, wraps, tacos, bowls. Everything’s reasonably priced, so you won’t have to fret submitting that receipt to HR. And if the meeting’s going well (or really poorly), The Roost’s got a long menu of lunchtime wine and cocktails to help.

THAI

BUSABA

133 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-665-0330

Longmont Winner: Thai Kitchen

Lafayette Winner: Panang Thai Cuisine

Lyons Winner: Julie’s Thai Kitchen

Meaning flower in the Thai language, busaba connotes “life emerging from the elements growing toward the light and emanating its brilliant colors as a gift.” And what a flavorful gift Busaba is. With an extensive menu featuring Thai staples like Pad Thai, Panang curry and Tom Kha soup, you can’t go wrong ordering off this menu. For the last decade, Busaba has been creating authentic Thai tastes with locally sourced ingredients, and our readers vote it best of the best, year after year.

ITALIAN

PARMA TRATTORIA & MOZZARELLA BAR

1132-1 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 303-284-2741

Longmont Winner: Caprese Trattoria

Lafayette: Mici Handcrafted Italian

Broomfield: Delvickios Incredible Italian

What’s more Italian than Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto de Parma? Not much, except maybe Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar’s executive chef and owner Silvio Cuomo, born and raised in Naples, Italy. When it came to opening his own restaurant in Louisville, Cuomo chose to name it after the northern Italian city of Parma, in the Emilia-Ramagna region known for its farm-fresh cuisine of pastas, meats and cheeses. Sourcing organic ingredients from local farms whenever possible, Cuomo and the folks at Parma offer up a diverse menu of Italian eats in an open and airy trattoria dining room.

Susan France Moe’s Broadway Bagels (Louisville) assistant manager, Jonathan Morado

BAGEL

MOE’S BROADWAY BAGEL

1057 Courtesy Road, Louisville, 303-665-2126

Longmont Winner: Big Daddy Bagels

Lafayette Winner: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Broomfield Winner: First Watch

Moe’s Broadway Bagel has more than 20 bagel varieties for your hungry stomach: From sweet (Cinnamon Sugar) to savory (Tomato Cheddar); breakfast (Oatmeal Raisin) and dinner (Garlic). And then there’s the almighty, all-encompassing Italian. Laypeople call it the Everything bagel, but not you. You voted Moe’s best bagel in East County once again, which means you’ve probably worked your way through all 22 options, indulged in a spread or six, and topped them with sliced meats, eggs, veggies and cheeses. Because anyone who knows, knows there’s no winner like Moe’s.

ASIAN FUSION

BUSABA

133 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-665-0330

Longmont Winner: East Moon Chinese & Sushi Restaurant

Lafayette Winner: Pho Cafe

Combining different culinary traditions of countries and cultures across Asia, Busaba is the go-to East County spot for Asian fusion cuisine, according to our readers. With a large emphasis on Thai food, the menu combines flavors and tastes to present a delicious menu of dishes made with locally sourced, fresh ingredients. Our recommendation: Larb — a delicious meat salad combining the flavors of several ethnic groups across Burma, China, Thailand and Laos, where it’s known as the unofficial national dish.

KID-FRIENDLY

LUCKY PIE PIZZA & TAP HOUSE

637 Front St., Louisville, 303-666-5743

Longmont Winner: Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse

Lafayette Winner: Noodles and Co.

It’s hard to beat Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House when you’re thinking of a place to take the family for a meal. First, the food is unassailable — pizzas of all varieties with special kid-friendly offerings. The staff is also equipped and prepared to deal with all the… let’s say, fun… that goes with bringing young kids to a restaurant. And there’s a big run-around area (and Sweet Cow next-door), so the kids will be happy to be there. You’ll be happy, too, with one of Lucky Pie’s on-tap beers in your glass.

VEGGIE BURGER

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Lafayette Winner: Morning Glory Cafe

Louisville Winner: Waterloo

The veggie burger, fortunately, has undergone a renaissance in recent years. Gone are the tired old hockey pucks; in are fresh, flavor-forward innovations and meat substitutes that actually taste good. The Roost’s got the Impossible vegan patty on hand for sliding into its classic burger, and it’s also got a falafel burger with tahini tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pesto on a grilled potato bun.

Susan France Kevin Herrington, owner of LuLu’s BBQ in Louisville

BBQ

LULU’S BBQ

701B Main St., Louisville, 720-583-1789

Longmont Winner: Georgia Boys BBQ

Lyons Winner: Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ & Brew

Superior Winner: Wayne’s Smoke Shack

Our readers say when they’re craving barbecue, they’re going to LuLu’s BBQ. There, they can get smoked chicken, pulled pork, brisket, sausage, ribs and more. (And lest you think you’ve been left out, vegetarians, LuLu’s has a pretty excellent BBQ tofu.) Pair all that goodness with classic sides like beans, cornbread, slaw or fried okra, and you’ll be feeling pretty good about your dining choices.

BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

LUCILE’S CREOLE CAFÉ

518 Kimbark St., Longmont, 303-774-9814

Lafayette Winner: Tangerine

Louisville Winner: The Huckleberry

Superior Winner: PJ’s Diner (formerly Doug’s Day Diner)

Restaurants come in all shapes and sizes, but the ones that make us feel like we’re sidling up to a plate of home cooking at grandma’s are the best. That’s probably why we all seem to share an affinity for Lucile’s Creole Café. Located in a lovely pastel yellow house, with plates served on cloth mats, Lucile’s serves up superb Cajun cooking (benedicts, beignets, biscuits, oh my!), in a county where we take brunch seriously. Maybe too seriously. That might explain why Lucile’s charming vibe is so disarming: No need to put on airs here, just order a plate of pain perdu and slide down the sweetest river of butter you ever did find.

CATERING

GEORGIA BOYS BBQ

250 Third Ave., Longmont, 720-999-4099

Louisville Winner: LuLu’s BBQ

Lafayette Winner: Efrain’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Frederick Winner: Butcher & the Blonde

When you hire a caterer for an event, you need them to be on time, sure; you need the catered items to be affordable, of course; and you’d like the staff to be friendly and accommodating, obviously. Our readers say Georgia Boys BBQ does all that and also checks one more critical box on the catering checklist: the food is dynamite. Barbecue is made for groups, and Georgia Boys delivers, literally, with ribs, pulled pork, chicken wings, banana pudding and much more.

PIZZA

ROSALEE’S PIZZERIA

461 Main St., Longmont, 303-485-5020

Louisville Winner: Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House

Erie Winner: Abo’s Pizza

Gunbarrel Winner: Proto’s Pizzeria Napoletana

Rosalee’s Pizzeria in Longmont is our readers’ go-to spot for fresh, East Coast-style pies. The thin-crust ’za comes in at 18 inches (you can also get a square, pan pie), and Rosalee’s has a number of classic topping variations — margherita, salami and basil, sausage and white. Pair that with some garlic knots and a salad, and the meal will be complete. This is a neighborhood pizzeria that’s welcoming and comfortable, part of — not just in — the community.

JAPANESE

HANA JAPANESE BISTRO

1148 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 720-328-8826

Longmont Winner: Sakura Japanese Cuisine

Lafayette Winner: Sushi Aji

If you’ve only had sushi, you haven’t had Japanese cuisine. Ditto if teriyaki is your Tuesday night go-to. Not that we’re knocking either (we’ve had our share and then some), but have you dug into a big comforting bowl of donburi? Felt the satisfying slurp of a soba noodle? Worked your way through a plate of tempura-fried veggies? Felt your sinuses open at the mere mention of tuna tataki? BW East County readers sure have, which is why they stump for Hana Japanese Bistro. Hana has all of the above and more — even sushi.

DONUT

LAMAR’S DONUTS & COFFEE

133 McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 720-890-3875

Longmont Winner: Winchell’s Donut House

Ray LaMar was 17 when he started perfecting his donut recipe. And the year was 1933, four years into the Great Depression. Kind of makes you wonder what great things the 17-year-olds of today are cooking up in the time of the pandemic. Speaking of, we’ve found ourselves eating a lot of donuts these days — soft and warm, sweet and buttery, delicious and satisfying. We’ve heard you are too, particularly at LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee. Ray would be proud of us. What’s your favorite? We’ve heard LaMar’s has about three dozen to choose from, but we keep going back to Ray’s Original Glazed — a donut worthy of LaMar’s persistent perfection.

CHINESE

EAST MOON CHINESE & SUSHI RESTAURANT

2144 Main St., Suite 1, Longmont, 303-684-8383

Louisville Winner: Spice China

Lafayette Winner: Colorado Wok

Eating at East Moon Chinese & Sushi Restaurant is an opportunity to take a culinary tour of Asia with an expansive menu of Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese food — but our readers think East Moon’s Chinese offerings can’t be beaten. Start with some crispy crab rangoons or savory pork dumplings before you tuck into a plate of lo mein noodles or Mongolian beef. With fresh food, great prices and a welcoming environment, it’s no wonder East Moon is our readers’ favorite Chinese restaurant.

FINE DINING

THE MELTING POT

732 Main St., Louisville, 303-666-7777

Erie Winner: 24 Carrot Bistro

Longmont Winner: Sugarbeet

Niwot Winner: 1914 House

Fine dining doesn’t have to be a stuffy experience that requires a blazer. When our readers are looking for an exceptional meal served in a charming atmosphere, they head to The Melting Pot. Here, the whole family can enjoy the fun of fondue, with garlic pepper sirloin for the grown-ups, and chicken teriyaki for the kids. Everybody can enjoy Yin & Yang for dessert, with decadent and buttery dark and white chocolate fondue artfully swirled together — perfect for dunking strawberries.

Susan France Jefes Tacos & Tequila general manager, Jordan Suniga

MEXICAN

JEFES TACOS & TEQUILA

246 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3790

Lafayette Winner: Efrain’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Louisville Winner: Old Santa Fe Mexican Grille

If the bright pink colors and stunning margaritas at Jefes Tacos & Tequila don’t grab you, the food surely will. It did for BW East County readers; it’s their favorite Mexican restaurant for 2020. And that’s saying something — East County certainly ain’t hurtin’ for good Mexican food. But at Jefes, the vibe is lively, and the menu combines some of the best aspects of a taco truck with the vibrant flavors of a West Coast counter walk-up. Plus, it has all your favorites: smothered burritos, enchiladas, street tacos, you know the drill. Even better, owners Sean and Rebecca Gafner are committed to locally and sustainably sourced ingredients.

PLACE TO EAT OUTDOORS

ACREAGE CIDERHOUSE & EATERY

1380 Horizon Ave., Unit A, Lafayette, 720-443-3007

Longmont Winner: The Roost

Louisville Winner: LuLu’s BBQ

Grabbing a seat on the patio has always been fun, but Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery in Lafayette takes it to the next level, with stunning views of the Front Range on its expansive outdoor patio. First, grab a picnic table for you and your friends, or take a load off in one of the Adirondack chairs. Next, order some charcuterie or small plates for the whole gang to snack on while everyone mulls over which Stem Cider they want to order — maybe you want the mildly piquant Chile Guava or the floral freshness of a Lavender cider. And, of course, a Real Dry cider never disappoints. Finally, sip languorously and munch happily with the mountains as your backdrop.

AMERICAN

THE ROOST

526 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3380

Lafayette winner: The Post Brewing Co.

Louisville winner: Waterloo

Erie winner: 24 Carrot Bistro

Good luck deciding what to order at The Roost. Its menu is a melting pot of culinary traditions that, in its diversity, feels distinctly American — thus our readers’ choice of The Roost as the Best American Restaurant in East County. Take, for instance, the dinner menu, which includes steak-frites, Haitian chicken, a poke rice bowl and lamb chops. Only in the U.S. of A. could a restaurant have such a range; we’re lucky we can access that variety right in Longmont.

PANCAKE/WAFFLE

THE HUCKLEBERRY

700 Main St., Louisville, 303-666-8020

Lafayette Winner: Tangerine

Longmont Winner: Le Peep

Niwot Winner: The Garden Gate Café

Sometimes simple is really the best. That’s what our readers say about the buttermilk pancakes at The Huckleberry. A stack of them comes with fresh fruit drizzled in delectable maple syrup. And if you like the French kind, check out the mixed berry crepes filled with mascarpone cheese, cream cheese and vanilla, topped with a mixed berry sauce. Either comes with a choice of eggs and meat, making this the go-to breakfast spot in East County. Simply the best, better than all the rest.

Susan France Sweet Cow Ice Cream (Louisville) assistant manager, Jordon Ferrill

ICE CREAM/FROZEN YOGURT

SWEET COW ICE CREAM

637 Front St., Louisville, 303-666-4269

Longmont Winner: Scrumptious

Lafayette Winner: Eats & Sweets

What’s not to love about Sweet Cow Ice Cream? This homegrown chain serves fresh, handcrafted ice cream, dishing out classic flavors like strawberry, cookies and cream, and mint chocolate chip. Adventurous palates can enjoy ingenious concoctions like banana Oreo (pretty self-explanatory), Golden Grahams (honey ice cream with the crunchy graham cracker cereal swirled throughout) and Trick or Treat (contains five candy bars: Twix, Milky Way, Snickers, Heath Bar and Kit Kats). One scoop, two scoops or even three, in a cake cone, sugar cone or pretzel cone. Best of all? Sweet Cow uses only compostable and recyclable products. Sweet.

BAKERY

MOXIE BREAD CO.

641 Main St., Louisville, 720-420-9461

Longmont Winner: Babettes Artisan Bread

Lafayette Winner: Button Rock Bakery

Moxie Bread Co. owner/baker Andy Clark is one of Boulder County’s brightest food minds. He, and the team at Louisville’s Moxie Bread Co., aren’t afraid to try new recipes, incorporate ancient and heirloom grains, and push the boundaries of our perceptions of the humble neighborhood bakery. Of course, all that creativity would be for naught if it weren’t for the delicious kouign-ammans, bread loaves, sandwiches and pastries Moxie churns out. So successful has Moxie been over the last several years that Clark and company opened a second, grain-focused location in North Boulder. Here’s hoping the growth never stops.