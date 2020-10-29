Best of Boulder East County 2020 — Health & Fitness

DAY SPA

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Longmont Winner: Sunflower Spa

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa

After years of working in the fashion and beauty industry, Rori Bass knows a few things about making people look and feel their best. Maybe that’s why our readers say TRIVIUM Salon is their favorite day spa in East County. You can turn back the clock with TRIVIUM’s extensive skin care treatments, like foaming enzyme facials, microdermabrasion facials, chemical peels or dermaplaning. But it doesn’t stop there: TRIVIUM also offers all sorts of waxing options, from full Brazilians to a quick upper brow clean-up. Get your hair styled and colored by one of the salon’s expert stylists, then get your brows tinted to match. You’ll walk out the door feeling like the best version of you.

MEDICAL DOCTOR

DR. KEVIN BOEHM — COAL CREEK FAMILY MEDICINE

1044 S. 88th St., Suite 200, Louisville, 303-666-7119

Native Coloradans aren’t exactly a dime a dozen these days. But that’s just what Dr. Kevin Boehm is. Born and raised in Littleton, he then went on to Colorado State University before moving to the Midwest for medical school. But as soon as he was done with his residency, he returned to the Centennial State and joined Coal Creek Family Medicine in Louisville, where he practices family medicine with a special interest in diabetes, endoscopy and pediatrics. His patients say he takes a personal interest in their lives, listening to their concerns, not rushing appointments and treating them with great care. No wonder he’s our readers’ pick for best doctor.

BARBERSHOP

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Lafayette Winner: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

Longmont Winner: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

When our readers are looking for the full barbershop experience — a shampoo and style, blow-dry, neck clean-up and beard trim — they look no further than TRIVIUM Salon. Owner Rori Bass and her excellent team of stylists know that a haircut is an extension of your personality, so they take great care to give you the best style you’ve ever had, whether you’re just in for a trim or you’d like to add some highlights or cover some gray. Get an eyebrow wax, and go home knowing you look great.

MARTIAL ARTS

INTERNATIONAL MARTIALARTS ASSOCIATION

1340 Main St., Louisville, 303-665-0339

Longmont Winner:Tran’s Martial Arts & Fitness Center

Lafayette Winner: Vision Quest Martial Arts

Students of all ages, levels and abilities should feel comfortable learning martial arts at Louisville’s International MartialArts Association. You’ll learn the art, skill and philosophy behind Shotokan Karate from skilled instructors and gain a sense of community with those who are also on this path of learning. Martial arts practice is great for the body, mind and soul, and our readers say the best way to start or continue to learn these skills is at the International MartialArts Association.

GOLD COURSE

INDIAN PEAKS GOLF COURSE

2300 Indian Peaks Trail, Lafayette, 303-900-4657

Louisville Winner: Coal Creek Golf Course

Erie Winner: Colorado National Golf Club

If you golf in Boulder County, you’ve likely played a round or two at Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette. Designed by golf great Hale Irwin, this 18-hole course offers six tees, so don’t worry if you don’t have the power to hit 7,000-plus yards from the back tees. Named after the iconic peaks you can see from the course, Indian Peaks is a favorite for locals and visitors alike.

CHIROPRACTOR

APEX CHIROPRACTIC

183 S. Taylor Ave., Suite 162, Louisville, 720-328-1790

Lafayette Winner: Complete Care Chiropractic

Longmont Winner: New Leaf Chiropractic & Family Wellness

Did you know our nervous system has to be completely connected from our brain down our spinal cord and then onward to all the muscles, tendons and organs in our body to achieve optimal physical and emotional well-being? Don’t take our word for it. Trust the team at Apex Chiropractic, East County’s favorite chiropractor. With a strong mission to see all clients thrive in life, they can help you tune in and reconnect your brain to your body so that your nervous system is operating at 100%. Achieve natural health through affordable neurological-based chiropractic care at Apex.

Susan France Luxe Nail Bar employee, Laurent Tran

NAIL SALON

LUXE NAIL BAR

1361 Forest Park Circle, Suite 104, Lafayette, 303-666-6770

Longmont Winner: Coco Nails

Louisville Winner: Nails 2000

Manicured nails make a statement: you’re put together, you’re stylish and you clearly know how to make a good impression. When our readers want their nails pampered and gussied up, they head to Luxe Nail Bar for a manicure, pedicure, naturals or press-ons. Luxe Nail Bar offers a welcoming, clean environment that makes getting a dip powder or gel shellac manicure an absolute delight. Need some waxing done? These folks will fix-up your face, torso and anything south of the border. You’ll walk out feeling like a brand new person.

DENTIST

LOUISVILLE DENTAL ASSOCIATES

1760 Centennial Drive, Louisville, 303-665-7505

Lafayette Winner: Comfort Dental

Longmont Winner: Silver Leaf Dentistry

Finding the right dentist is a lot like finding an honest mechanic or a good lawyer: If you do, you never let them go. That’s what it’s like at Louisville Dental Associates; they provide the kind of care that’ll make you a life-long customer. And if you do move out of state, you’ll consider flying back twice a year just to have your teeth cleaned. Going to the dentist can be an easy, enjoyable experience — and one that’s good for your health. Our readers say Louisville Dental Associates is proof of that.

TANNING SALON

AT THE BEACH

1124 W. Dillon Road, Suite 2, Louisville, 303-362-1040

1631 Pace St., Suite 5, Longmont, 303-772-1332

Longmont Winner: Prestige Tan and Hair

Our readers like to keep a healthy summer glow all year long by going to At The Beach in Louisville. At The Beach carries the latest in sunbed and sunless tanning equipment, featuring Ergoline sunbeds and VersaSpa sunless tanning. Up your glow factor and keep your skin healthy and hydrated with a tanning or after-tanning product from At The Beach’s extensive collection of offerings. At The Beach has a welcoming staff of expert tanning consultants who can guide you through the tanning process to get the results you want. What are you waiting for? Get glowing.

HAIR SALON

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Longmont Winner: Studio Boom

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa

Finding the right stylist is a thing of beauty — something not to be taken for granted. Our readers trust the team of stylists at TRIVIUM Salon to make their hair look great. TRIVIUM offers the full range of hair care services, from root touch-ups to all-over color, from a double process to a subtle balayage. For those looking to take a walk on the wild side, these stylists have what it takes to achieve long-lasting, vibrant, high-pigment colors. And of course, the stylists at TRIVIUM are trained in the latest cutting techniques and styles.

MASSAGE

DOVA CENTER FOR HEALTH & HEALING

1020 W. Century Drive, Suite 10, Louisville, 303-955-7226

Superior Winner: Massage Envy

Longmont Winner: Sunflower Spa

When owner and practitioner Gina Rosella Terinoni of Dova Center for Health & Healing started getting requests to offer all her recommended services under one roof, she couldn’t say no. What started as an acupuncture practice has expanded to include day spa treatments like B12 Shots Injection Therapy, Infrared Sauna and massage. Good thing, as Dova has become our readers’ favorite place to relax, destress and heal with a range of therapeutic massage treatments. Using touch, massage therapy is one of the oldest natural healing methods, with references in medical texts nearly 4,000 years old.

Longmont Climbing Collective

CLIMBING/PARKOUR GYM

LONGMONT CLIMBING COLLECTIVE

33 S. Pratt Parkway, Longmont, 720-340-3640

Louisville Winner: EVO Rock + Fitness

Broomfield Winner: G1 Climbing + Fitness

A collective is a cooperative enterprise, many people working together to achieve one goal. That’s the heart behind Longmont Climbing Collective — a place for the climbing community to meet, grow and train together; a place to get fit, have fun and make friends. With bouldering facilities for both youth and adults, as well as other fitness classes and equipment, this is the central hub for Longmont climbers. Plus, it’s a gathering place for meetups, social gatherings, festivals and special events, as well. What more could you want?

DANCE STUDIO

DANCE DIMENSIONS

638 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-3750

Lafayette Winner: The Arts Hub

Louisville Winner: Mountain Kids Louisville

There’s nothing quite like seeing a 4-, 5- or 6-year-old take their very first dance class: the look of joy, the exploration of creativity, the building up of self-confidence. For more than three decades, this is what has inspired Dance Dimensions to keep teaching dance to a variety of ages and abilities, as they encourage every student to discover the empowerment of pursuing their personal best. From ballet to jazz to hip-hop, tap, contemporary and lyrical, there are classes and styles for everyone to enjoy. These experiences will be with you for a lifetime.

HOSPITAL

AVISTA ADVENTIST HOSPITAL

100 Health Park Drive, Louisville, 303-673-1000

East County Runner-Up: Boulder Community Health

Lafayette Winner: Good Samaritan Medical Center

Look, the hospital isn’t very many people’s favorite place to be. But that doesn’t mean a trip to the hospital has to be a wholly unpleasant experience. Our readers say when they need to go to the hospital — for surgeries, check-ups and everything in between — they prefer the staff, service and accommodations at Avista Adventist Hospital. Operated by Centura Health, Avista Adventist offers a comprehensive network of care, including cardiovascular, neurological, orthopedic, cancer, pregnancy and children’s care.

PILATES STUDIO

CLUB PILATES

700 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 101, Longmont, 720-442-8385

Lafayette Winner: Rocky Mountain Pilates Studio

Louisville Winner: Center Your Body Pilates

No matter your age, your fitness level or your goals, your body can benefit from Pilates, a low-impact, full-body workout that uses specialized equipment designed to build strength, mobility and stability. The team at Club Pilates believes that this form of exercise is the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence — being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life. With locations in Lafayette, Longmont and Boulder, there’s no shortage of options to start your Pilates journey anytime.

Susan France Eyeworks employee, Hannah Stuckey

LASIK SERVICES

EYEWORKS LOUISVILLE

615 Main St., Louisville, 303-666-6320

Broomfield Winner: Colorado Eye Center

Longmont Winner: Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

So you want to get LASIK. You’ve been thinking about it for years. You’ve grown tired of squinting across the table at your family, tired of having to keep two pairs of glasses by the couch so you can read the paper while watching TV, tired of the smudges on the lenses while you make sourdough. That was then, and then the pandemic came. Now your mask keeps fogging up your lenses, and it ain’t even that cold outside. It’s time for LASIK. Well, when BW readers go to have their eyes corrected, they head to Eyeworks Louisville because they care. It’s a big, beautiful world out there, and they’ll help you bring it into focus.

ORTHODONTIST

CARAWAY ORTHODONTICS

71 Erie Parkway, Suite 103, Erie, 303-828-0454

1760 Centennial Drive, Louisville, 303-665-7333

Louisville Winner: Melcher Orthodontics

Longmont Winner: Longmont Braces

In a time not that long ago, orthodontic hardware was incredibly visible, cumbersome and medieval. Thankfully, the past is the past because Caraway Orthodontics has turned the dark days light. The office is warm and inviting, and a caring team will ensure that you walk out of there with a beautiful smile to show all the world. Caraway can get kids as young as 7 in the chair — they’ll thank you that you didn’t wait until middle school.

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

COAL CREEK PHYSICAL THERAPY

315 W. South Boulder Road, Suite 100, Louisville, 303-666-4151

Lafayette Winner: Altitude Physical Therapy

Longmont Winner: Alpine Physical Therapy

When you’re in pain, you want the best professionals at your side to help you heal. Our readers say Coal Creek Physical Therapy is the place to go when you’re on the mend. An evaluation at Coal Creek Physical Therapy will determine the root cause of your symptoms, then the staff will provide you with hands-on therapy and an individualized therapeutic exercise plan to help you reach goals, whether that’s pain reduction, getting back to playing your favorite sports, or preventing future pain. Coal Creek Physical Therapy can get you feeling tip-top in no time from your head to your feet.

URGENT CARE CENTER

BOULDER COMMUNITY HOSPITAL URGENT CARE

3 Superior Drive, Suite 100A, Superior, 303-415-5255

101 Erie Parkway, Erie, 303-415-5810

6685 Gunpark Drive, Boulder, 303-455-5199

Longmont Winner: UCHealth Urgent Care

Louisville Winner: AFC Urgent Care

You may have never had to go to an urgent care facility, but we bet you’re glad they exist. You never know when you might hit a boulder on your bike ride or put a gash in your hand cutting Brussels sprouts. Our readers say when medical emergencies hit, they head to the Boulder Community Hospital Urgent Care facility in Superior. Board-certified emergency physicians are there 24/7, and the facility has a suite of imaging and lab capabilities. If you need urgent care, please stop reading Best of Boulder East County and get to Boulder Hospital Urgent Care.

ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC

DOVA CENTER FOR HEALTH & HEALING

1020 W. Century Drive, Suite 101, Louisville, 303-955-7226

Lafayette Winner: Left Hand Community Acupuncture

Longmont Winner: Good Life Acupuncture & Wellness Center

Acupuncture is an ancient form of healing and can be used for a range of ailments and issues from pregnancy, postpartum support, hormone balancing, detox, sports therapies, pain elimination, allergies, stress reduction, insomnia, cosmetic acupuncture and vision health, as well as pediatrics for infants, children and adolescents. All of that and more is offered at the Dova Center for Health & Healing in Louisville. These trained practitioners use the ancient tradition of inserting needles along certain meridians to unblock or direct Qi, unlocking clients’ health and wellness.

VETERINARY CARE

JASPER ANIMAL HOSPITAL

1369 Forest Park Circle, Suite 101, Lafayette, 303-665-4002

Louisville Winner: Louisville Family Animal Hospital

Longmont Winner: Longmont Humane Society

When our four-legged friends feel under the weather, we want the best veterinarians on the job because those aren’t just our pets — they’re part of the family. Our readers go to Jasper Animal Hospital when Fido has kennel cough or Fluffy has ear mites. Not only are the vets at Jasper professional and caring, the hospital has a warm and inviting feel that’s more homey, less clinical. The staff aims to provide the best possible care for you and your pet at reasonable prices that they’ll discuss with you before any procedure. When your pet is at Jasper Animal Hospital — whether it’s a routine procedure or a serious surgery — you can rest easy knowing your fur baby is in the best hands.

YOGA STUDIO

COREPOWER YOGA

1817 Highway 42, Louisville, 303-848-4589

Lafayette Winner: Soul Tree Studio Yoga

Longmont Winner: Full Circle Yoga

CorePower Yoga has become the largest chain studio in the United States for a reason. With a wide range of yoga fitness classes that range in the challenge they offer, there’s a flow and style to fit every experience level. Each of CorePower’s fitness classes is specifically designed to fire up your strength, ignite your intent and build your core. This is yoga that will change your body and your life.

GYM/FITNESS CENTER

LOUISVILLE RECREATION & SENIOR CENTER

900 W. Via Appia, Louisville, 303-666-7400

Lafayette Winner: YMCA of Northern Colorado

Longmont Winner: Longmont Recreation Center

You know, most years, Colorado is a beautiful place to recreate outside. But with the lung-choking smoke this past summer and the upcoming winter of snow and ice, it’s nice to have a choice rec center to seek refuge. And once again, BW readers have selected Louisville Recreation & Senior Center as their choice for indoor activity. Maybe it’s the 25-meter lap pool. Maybe it’s the resistance machines. Maybe it’s the indoor track. It doesn’t matter why; what matters is that it’s a clean and safe place to get moving — so get going.