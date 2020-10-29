Best of Boulder East County 2020 — Retail

CLOTHING — MEN’S

JAX OUTDOOR GEAR

900 S. Highway 287, Lafayette, 720-266-6160

Louisville Winner: Acme Fine Goods

JAX Outdoor Gear is the ideal place to get clothes for the Colorado man — the items it sells are fashionable, durable and affordable. Whether a guy needs something for a hike, something for the office or a heated hunting hoodie, our readers say JAX is the place to go. Boots? You betcha JAX has those too, along with a wide selection of footwear for all occasions. Take it from our readers — when you need to update the wardrobe, menfolk, head to JAX.

Susan France Inksmith co-owner Kevin Powers working on some ink

TATTOO/PIERCING PARLOR

INKSMITH TATTOO AND PIERCING

565 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 720-985-4259

Longmont Winner: Tribal Rites Tattoo and Piercing

Choosing where to go for a tattoo or piercing is an important decision. You want a clean, welcoming environment and an artist who knows what they’re doing. Our readers say you can trust the team at InkSmith Tattoo and Piercing. Owners Kevin and Denice Powers had been in the business for years before opening InkSmith in Louisville in 2012. Kevin has been professionally tattooing for more than 15 years, and Denice has been in the piercing field since 2004. Whether you want a traditional or photo-realistic tattoo, a dermal piercing or a first lobe piercing, our readers trust the folks at InkSmith Tattoo.

HOTEL

OMNI INTERLOCKEN HOTEL

500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, 303-438-6600

Longmont Winner: Courtyard by Marriott Boulder Longmont

Niwot Winner: Niwot Inn & Spa

Nestled against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, the Omni Interlocken Hotel offers a luxurious vacation for visitors to the Centennial State and locals alike. With a wealth of on-site experiences from heated outdoor pools to 27 holes of championship golf, a full-service spa and multiple cafes and restaurants, there’s no reason to leave. Take our readers’ advice and step into an oasis of tranquility at the Omni.

NATURAL FOODS STORE

NATURAL GROCERS

Multiple locations, East County

First Runner-Up, East County: Sprouts Farmers Market

Second Runner-Up, East County: Whole Foods Market

Of course Natural Grocers retains the crown for East County natural foods store — no one takes natural foods as seriously as BW readers (we don’t have the math to back up that boast, so please don’t ask). And when BW readers seriously need some natural food, they turn to the same place they’ve been going for more than 50 years. From free-range eggs to humanely raised meat, from organic produce to grind-your-own nut butters free of shelf-stabilizers and preservatives, Natural Grocers has you covered.

CLOTHING — WOMEN’S

ELEANOR AND HOBBS

901 Front St., Suite 100, Louisville, 720-708-3016

Lafayette Winner: JAX Outdoor Gear

Sure, there are plenty of big box stores around where you can shop and find something to wear for that special event, work or just around the house. But why give your hard-earned money to people in corporate offices far away from where you live, work and play? With attention to detail, Eleanor and Hobbs curate a unique collection of the latest well-crafted clothing. So try new styles, trends or buy the perfect gift at this locally owned and operated boutique.

Susan France Anspach’s Jewelry Co-owners Ty Kuppinger (left) and Graig Anspach (right)

JEWELRY STORE

ANSPACH’S JEWELRY

101 S. Public Road, Suite A, Lafayette, 303-665-5313

Louisville Winner: Eric OlsonMaster Jeweler

Longmont Winner: Crystal Joys

Anspach’s Jewelry is 62 years of experience at your service. Its motto, “Our Sincerity is Your Security,” is not just something that sounded good in 1955. It was the genuine belief of Anspach’s founder, Glen Anspach, and has been the primary mode of operation since the doors first opened. Now run by sons — and accomplished goldsmiths and designers — Graig and Ty, Anspach’s provides unique, custom and handmade jewelry, as well as repair. Whether you’re looking for engagement, wedding or anniversary pieces, or something “just because,” Anspach’s is the place to go.

LIQUOR STORE

SUPERIOR LIQUOR

100 Superior Plaza Way, Superior, 303-499-6600

Longmont Winner: Wyatt’s Wet Goods

Lafayette Winner: Atlas Valley Purveyors

Louisville Winner: Centennial Wine and Spirits

You’ve heard of first responders, but if you haven’t been to Superior Liquor, then you haven’t met your thirst responders. Then again, you probably have: BW readers once again voted Superior Liquor their favorite liquor store of East County. It’s superior in so many ways, from its deep bench of helpful staff members to its extensive selection of beer, wine and spirits. And at Superior Liquor, they don’t just stack ‘em deep and sell ‘em cheap. The staff cares. They make sure you know about the best products out there, and we can’t thank them enough. Neither can you.

OPTICAL STORE

FRONT RANGE EYE HEALTH CENTER

1220 Summit View Drive, Louisville, 303-665-7797

Longmont Winner: Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

Lafayette Winner: Lafayette Eye Associates

The Front Range Eye Health Center is a one-stop shop for all things eyes. The medical professionals there can help you manage all your eye health needs (eye exams, LASIK, eye condition and disease management and more) and are accommodating to kids and adults alike. And when glasses are in order, Front Range Eye Health Center has the best selection in East County, our readers say, with a variety of basic eyeglasses, designer frames, kids eyewear, sunglasses and much more.

PET STORE

BLACKPAW

459 McCaslin Blvd., Suite 4, Louisville, 303-554-9343

Longmont Winner: Chuck & Don’s Pet Food & Supplies

Superior Winner: PetSmart

BlackPaw has been family-owned and -operated since 2006, offering all the services your pet needs to live its best life: professional grooming, a self-serve dog wash, a wide selection of natural and holistic pet foods and certified dog training. You’ll always find someone at BlackPaw to answer your questions or help you with your pet, whether it’s fitting your dog with a new harness, discussing dietary concerns or giving a few pointers on getting your dog really clean in the dog wash. The team at BlackPaw is always nearby to help.

REAL ESTATE GROUP

RE/MAX ELEVATE

724 Main St., Louisville, 303-974-5005

Longmont Winner: Keller Williams Realty

Boulder Winner: WK Real Estate

This year’s been hard enough; no reason to make buying or selling a home harder than it has to be. The folks at RE/MAX Elevate all live and work in the local community, bringing not just their knowledge and expertise, but also their personal experience to their interactions with each and every client. They are dedicated to making your real estate experience memorable and enjoyable, offering the latest technology and marketing strategies to make the process of finding or selling a home easier than ever. Simply curious about the local market? They can help with that too.

MUSIC STORE

WILDWOOD GUITARS

500 S. Arthur Ave., Suite 700, Louisville, 303-665-7733

Lafayette Winner: Lafayette Music

Longmont Winner: Jensen Guitars

The pandemic has made it hard to keep rocking this year. But Wildwood Guitars has persevered, shipping guitars and offering curbside pickup service to all local customers while the showroom remains closed to prevent the spread of COVID. Whether you’re picking out your first guitar or your hundredth, whether your style is more James Taylor or more James Hetfield, whether you’re an expert on amps or a total novice, Wildwood Guitars can help steer you toward the guitar and equipment you need to take your playing to the next level.

Susan France Outworld Brewing co-owner, Sean Fuller (left), and general manager, Alonzo Lopez (right)

NEW BUSINESS

OUTWORLD BREWING

1725 Vista View Drive, Suite B, Longmont, 720-545-2337

Breweries are a dime a dozen up here, but not nearly enough of them are themed. Even less are sci-fi themed. Well, now there’s one: Outworld Brewing, Longmont’s newest edition to our bustling brewpub scene. The food is great (try the frites with remoulade sauce), the beer is tasty (the Scottish wee heavy, Planetary Devastation, is a force to be reckoned with), and the dining booths are in these wonderful isolation chambers that make your feel like you’re dining on the mess deck of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). It’s been a weird year for dining out, but a trip to Outworld Brewing puts the fun bit back in.

WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Coming up in the fashion and beauty industry, Rori Bass knows how harsh those professional environments can be. That’s why Bass built a dream team at TRIVIUM Salon, one that fosters creativity, collaboration and success. With a strong leader at the helm, the hairstyling and skin-care team at TRIVIUM are not only dedicated to their art — continually learning about the newest techniques and products available — they are also committed to supporting one another and giving back to the community. And it’s all because of Rori Bass’ compassionate, experienced leadership.

CLOTHING — KID’S

PITTER PATTER

931 Main St., Louisville,720-485-3129

Longmont Winner: Once Upon a Child

Broomfield Winner: The Children’s Place

There’s a lot of guesswork involved in children’s clothing. Will little Susie like this shirt; will baby Beauregard spit up all over this onesie? The answers to these questions, and more, are “probably.” But you can take some of the work out of dressing children by buying high-quality clothes that kids will feel comfortable in and love wearing. Our readers say you can do that at Pitter Patter in Louisville. Whether you need to overhaul your children’s wardrobe or buy a one-off gift for a friend, don’t take any chances — head to Pitter Patter, where you know you’ll get something that’ll last.

COMPUTER REPAIR

LONGMONT MAC REPAIR

1600 Hover St., Suite D-2, Longmont, 303-827-3131

Lafayette Winner: uBreakiFix

There will come a day when they’ll invent a computer that never breaks down.* Until that day comes, you’re gonna want to make friends with Longmont Mac Repair. A helpful staff is there to help you understand why your computer suddenly stopped working — even though it seemed perfectly fine two days ago. And they’ll do it with speed and efficiency, which is why BW readers keep coming back here, year after year, and vote them Best of after Best of. *Don’t hold your breath.

BICYCLE SHOP

LONGMONT BICYCLE & COFFEE CO.

314 Main St., Longmont, 303-834-9994

Louisville Winner: Louisville Cyclery

Lafayette Winner: JAX Outdoor Gear

There are two things the folks at Longmont Bicycle & Coffee Co. like… OK, three: people, bikes and coffee. Carrying mountain, road, gravel, touring, hybrid, electric, cruiser and kids’ bikes, there’s something for everyone, whether a novice or seasoned rider. They take pride in their expansive selection and excellent customer service, including an experienced service and repair department. Family-owned and -operated, Longmont Bicycle & Coffee Co. is a community-oriented shop run by community-minded people. Plus, the coffee’s always on!

DRY CLEANER

CONTINENTAL CLEANERS

305 McCaslin Blvd., Suite 5, Louisville, 303-926-9120

Longmont Winner: Art Cleaners

Lafayette Winner: John’s Cleaners

Finding a good dry cleaner is no small feat. We’ve all had that favorite dress come back with spots or a rip in grandma’s quilt. But that doesn’t happen with Continental Cleaners, our readers’ favorite East County dry cleaner. For more than two decades, this local shop has been serving the community with its quick turnaround, environmentally friendly policies and an ingenious flat rate per garment that makes it easy to know exactly what you’re getting into every time you drop off a load.

AUTO SERVICE/REPAIR

LOUISVILLE TIRE & AUTO CARE

1190 Griffith St., Suite 1, Louisville, 303-665-4902

Lafayette Winner: Stan’s Automotive

Longmont Winner: Valley Subaru of Longmont

Experience goes a long way these days. That’s why our readers trust the mechanics of Louisville Tire & Auto Care with all of their vehicle servicing and maintenance needs. With more than 100 years of experience between them, these mechanics are dedicated to providing high-quality repairs that keep people safe and happy. They can repair all makes and models of vehicles, offering complete automotive repairs or routine service, oil changes and/or tire rotation. And it all comes with a 12-month warranty just for your peace of mind.

BOOKSTORE

BARBED WIRE BOOKS

504 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3620

Louisville Winner: Little Horse Books & Vintage

Broomfield Winner: 2nd & Charles

Have you seen the Powell & Pressburger film A Matter of Life and Death? There’s a moment when Royal Air Force pilot Peter Carter is suffering from post-traumatic stress and visions from heavenly beings. He’s in a bad state, but he’s sleeping on the couch in his doctor’s study — surrounded by stacks and stacks of books. They comfort him; he tells the good doctor. They comfort us too, which is why we’ve been known to spend entire afternoons perusing the endless racks and stacks at Barbed Wire Books. They have literature, history, current affairs, cookbooks and comics. Being there makes us feel human, sane and happy to discover what’s around the next aisle. We’re glad you agree, we hope they bring you comfort too.

Susan France Isabelle Farm stand employee, Shelley Mahlman

FARM

ISABELLE FARM

1640 Baseline Road, Lafayette, 720-438-0707

Longmont Winner: Ollin Farms

Louisville Winner: 7th Generation Farm

Erie Winner: Anderson Farms

One of East County’s greatest treasures is the rich agricultural tradition being carried on by a number of great farmers and ranchers. We’re lucky to be able to eat so much great produce from these growers, and stopping by the farmers market or a farm stand is a joy unto itself. Our readers say Isabelle Farm, with its large farm store, 80 varieties of produce and grains and popular CSA program, is their choice for the best farm in East Boulder County.

GROCERY STORE

KING SOOPERS

Various locations, East County

First Runner-Up, East County: Sprouts Farmers Market

Second Runner-Up, East County: Alfafa’s Market

Do you like beer? Do you like fresh beer? Well, if you do, we have a tip for you: Some of the freshest beer around is found on King Soopers’ shelves. Sounds odd, but it’s true. Think about it: King’s gets more shoppers than your usual liquor store, has a higher product turnover, and is more adept at getting trucks in and off the dock. So, if you’re in the market for the freshest IPA from the West Coast or New England, head over to King Soopers’ shelves and start checking dates. We’ve also heard King’s has fruits and vegetables and whole grains and fresh bread and a meat counter and cheeses, but right next to the beer aisle are the coolers stocked with frozen pizzas and ice cream. Talk about convenience.

INDEPENDENT BUSINESS

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

It’s easy to let things like sustainability fall by the wayside when you’re running an independent business, but Rori Bass and her team at TRIVIUM Salon know that independent businesses lead the way when it comes to environmentally friendly practices. TRIVIUM is a certified member of Green Circle Salons, repurposing 95% of the salon’s waste, including hair clippings, color and color tubes, chemical foils, electronics, plastics, aerosol cans and more. Bass believes that creating beauty means encouraging people to take care of themselves and the environment in which they live and work. All of this and the stylists and skin-care professionals at TRIVIUM will make you look and feel your best — no wonder our readers say it’s their favorite independent business.

HARDWARE STORE

ACE HARDWARE

1727 Main St., Longmont, 303-776-5173

Lafayette Winner: JAX Lafayette Farm & Ranch

Louisville Winner: The Home Depot

As the commercial says, “Ace is the place for the helpful hardware folks,” and Ace Hardware has been helping out BW readers as they touch up their kitchens, install some new lighting, reconfigure that sprinkler system, refinish the deck, and lay some new sod. East County BW readers have plenty of options for all their hardware needs, but nothing beats a good neighborhood store like Ace. Winter is coming; better head down and make sure you’re stocked up for the long, cold season.

STEREO/ELECTRONICS

BEST BUY

Multiple locations, East County

Louisville Winner: Little Horse Books & Vintage

Longmont Winner: Recycled Records LP

Electronics make our world go ’round. We need computers, printers, routers, telephones and webcams to get through our workdays (remotely or in the office); then, when we get home, we need stereos, televisions, headphones and video game consoles to help us wind down. Best Buy has it all. Find a 65-inch LED screen smart TV for under $500, or replace that broken iPhone with the newest model. Let Best Buy’s staff give you the rundown on laptops to find one that’s right for your needs, whether you’re a student or a seasoned computer programmer. With new deals all the time, Best Buy is the place to go for all of your stereo and electronic needs.

Susan France Louisville arc Thrift Store assistant manager Cintya Castaneda (left) and manager Georgina Chacon (right)

CLOTHING — USED

ARC THRIFT STORE

1349 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 303-666-8060

Longmont Winner: Fabulous Finds Upscale Consignment

Westminster Winner: Threads Consignments

Not only does arc Thrift Store have the best collection of used clothing, according to our readers, its mission is also to enhance the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. With multiple stores across Colorado, arc is the largest employer of people with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and many other intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state. Plus, these folks are tireless advocates for those in our community who need support the most, as well as the environment. So shop with a good conscience at arc Thrift Store.

AUTO DEALER — NEW

VALLEY SUBARU OF LONGMONT

1800 Industrial Circle, Longmont, 720-539-7321

Broomfield Winner: Audi Flatirons

Boulder Winner: Fisher Honda

Vehicles today are sophisticated, as they should be. And there’s no better place to get a new car than Valley Subaru of Longmont, according to our readers. New Subaru vehicles are engineered with advanced technology to make sure you’re safe, comfortable and entertained on every drive. Plus, the specialists at Valley Subaru can help personalize and customize your new car with the unique Love-Encore visit. With a constant stream of incentives, offers and new vehicle specials, there are so many options to choose from. Let Valley Subaru help you find just what you’re looking for.

CAR WASH

BREEZE THRU CAR WASH

1213 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont, 303-834-8387

2025 Main St., Longmont, 720-491-3727

Lafayette Winner: 95th Street Car Wash & Detail Center

Louisville Winner: Speedy Sparkle Car Wash

Broomfield Winner: Waterway Carwash

Our readers say that when their car is dirty, even filthy, they take ’em to Breeze Thru Car Wash, which has a couple of locations in Longmont. Breeze Thru has a suite of wash offerings — starting with the $5 basic wash with options to add in waxes, polishes, wheel scrubs and much more. Best yet, you can save some serious scratch by signing up for an unlimited wash pass at any level of wash-detail you choose. $15 per month for unlimited deluxe washes? Yes, please.

Susan France Arenia White

GIFT STORE

CHEESE IMPORTERS

103 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-9599

Louisville Winner: Old Friends

Lafayette Winner: due south

Got a foodie in your life? Maybe a cheese connoisseur? A Europhile? Just someone who appreciates the finer things in life? Then Cheese Importers is where you ought to go to buy that person a gift (especially if that person is yourself), our readers say. There’s a giant walk-in cheese refrigerator, two floors of imported goods, mostly from Europe, that’ll delight anyone looking to travel the globe from the comfort of their own home. There are books, chocolates, pastas, candies, art and so much more, just go and check it out for yourself.

AUTO DEALER — USED

VALLEY SUBARU OF LONGMONT

1800 Industrial Circle, Longmont, 720-539-7321

Niwot Winner: Gunbarrel Import Motors, Inc.

Boulder Winner: Fisher Honda

Family owned and operated for over 30 years, Valley Subaru of Longmont has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. What more could you want when looking for a pre-owned vehicle? Subaru might be in the name, but the inventory of pre-owned options here goes way beyond any one make or model. Find a number of certified, pre-owned trucks, SUVs and sedans, plenty with four-wheel or all-wheel drive. There are finds for under $10,000 and special deals, too. There’s a reason Valley Subaru has been a part of the community for decades.

STORAGE FACILITY

GUARDIAN STORAGE

721 S. Emery St., Longmont, 720-548-2652

Lafayette Winner: Elite Storage

Louisville Winner: Empire Storage of Louisville

Are you getting more stuff, or is your living space getting smaller? Instead of wasting time trying to figure that out, call the good folks at Guardian Storage, with locations throughout Boulder County, and ask them how much of your stuff they can take. Our readers say when they need something safely and securely stowed, they turn to Guardian, whether they’re looking to get more living space in their homes, or they’re moving and need a temporary holding spot, or they have something precious they don’t want disturbed.

TIRE SHOP

DISCOUNT TIRE

740 N. Highway 287, Lafayette, 303-248-5680

Louisville Winner: Big O Tires

Superior Winner: Costco Wholesale

You need new tires and you need them now. No, don’t argue with us, we know how it is: You say you’ve checked the tread and can’t see Honest Abe’s face. How long ago was that? Too long, which is why you need new tires, and, once again, Discount Tire is the place to go. BW readers rely on them for the latest in all-weather tread, and the best part is, they don’t look at you askance when you run that passenger side rear tire flat. They know you meant well, you were just busy. Lucky for you, Discount Tire will have you out of there in a jiffy, and with some sweet new tread to boot.

TOBACCO/PIPE SHOP

THE LITTLE DOG

622 Main St., Longmont, 303-678-7792

The Little Dog carries a fantastic selection of hard-to-find rolling tobacco, e-cigarettes, hookahs, shisha, oil rigs and smoking accessories, which is why it’s been our readers’ favorite tobacco/pipe shop in East County for six years running. The folks at Little Dog understand the importance of supporting local artists, so they carry a selection of locally hand-blown glass. Most of the products in the store are stocked by request, so even if you can’t find what you’re looking for, Little Dog can order it for you and have it available in a jiffy. Go in and get the Little Dog punch card, which immediately gets you 10% off. Fill up all nine punches and you get 15% off — and it never expires.

TOY STORE

GRANDRABBIT’S TOY SHOPPE

180 E. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield, 303-465-8005

Longmont Winner: HobbyTown

You’ll feel like a kid again inside Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe (with locations in Boulder, Westminster and Broomfield), our readers’ choice for the best toy store. The well-curated selection has something for every kid and kid at heart. There are all the kid-approved classics: trucks, stuffed animals, trains, blocks and more. There are also things that’ll help stimulate the minds of the young ones in your life while they play: crafts, costumes, books and more.