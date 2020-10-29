Click here to read the Best of Boulder East County 2020 digital edition.

Another year, another Best of Boulder East County has arrived. Kind of. As you’ve no doubt heard a million trillion times already, 2020 is a year unlike any other. We’re not here to dispel that notion, but we were pleasantly surprised that so many people still voted to support their favorite businesses in this year’s Best of Boulder East County, pandemic and all. In the following pages, you are going to find some longtime favorites — Waterloo, Ozo Coffee Company, Starbuds and so on — that have managed to make 2020 feel as normal as life in the time of COVID can get. Then there are the up-and-comers that inject excitement into the prospect of a night out. But what really surprised us are the businesses that have been around for a few years and are finally getting their kudos. Take The Roost, for example. The Main Street eatery in Longmont cleaned up with a whopping 10 awards. Last year: Nada. Talk about trending up.

You’ll also find some businesses listed that have closed, either permanently or temporarily. It’s a shame that these award-winning businesses may not be back, but let’s consider this one last chance to thank them for their contributions to the community, and cross our fingers we’ll see them again, in some form, in the future.

We added two new categories in this year’s survey: Cannabis and Home & Garden, and plenty of new awards — each and every one voted on by Boulder Weekly readers. Our assessment: You all have good taste.

Of course, you do: You’re our faithful readers, and we couldn’t appreciate you more. We hope you enjoy what you find, and we look forward to hearing what you think is Best of East County in 2021. Without you and all these beautiful businesses, living here just wouldn’t be the same.

Congrats to the winners and thanks to the readers. We’ll see you out there.

Now, on to the awards!

