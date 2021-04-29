Best of Boulder results are in!

Welcome to the 25th annual Best of Boulder™ publication. For the last quarter-century, Boulder Weekly has invited readers to vote for all their favorite restaurants, bars, gyms, schools and all the other businesses that make living here so great. While we at BW spend the year telling you, the reader, what to do around town, Best of Boulder is your chance to tell us what you think makes Boulder County the place to be. What follows are the top vote-getters, a resource for what to do and how to do it all year long.



While we all spent last year coming to terms with the scope of the pandemic, and the stress it was putting on local businesses, this year’s edition is filled with stories of hope and perseverance. By and large, the businesses that won awards this year found a way to make it through the craziness that was 2020, and now that we can see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we’re excited for every business in Boulder County — not just the winners — to get back to normal.



In the last year, we’ve seen businesses adapt, pivot, amend and improve their business models to succeed. We’ve seen the good folks in our community help those in need. And after last year, we think it’s safe to say, now more than ever, we appreciate the local businesses that make life so full here.



So use Best of Boulder as a resource the next time you’re in the mood for tacos or need a new mattress or want to set up a bank account. But be sure to check with the businesses themselves to see their hours of operation and find out any requirements to access their offerings (we’re not out of the woods yet, after all). And to all the businesses in these pages, and those that didn’t quite make the cut: Thanks for what you do, and we hope 2021 is a much better year for all of you.

