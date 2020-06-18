Best of Boulder 2020 — Fitness & Health

Dance Studio

ALCHEMY OF MOVEMENT

2436 30th St., 303-449-4410

Silver: Boulder Ballet

Bronze: The Avalon Ballroom

Write-in: Arthur Murray Dance Center — Boulder

We could all use a little more joy in our lives. And there’s no better place to forget your worries, move your body and dance for joy than Alchemy of Movement, our readers’ favorite dance studio. With myriad classes to choose from — everything from Zumba to party hip-hop, from HOT HULA fitness to NIA (non-impact aerobics) — there is no shortage of options whether you’re looking to exercise, break free or a little of both. Learn from a long list of skilled and trained teachers, make new friends and learn something new. Best of all, dance for joy!

Barber Shop

FLOYD’S 99 BARBERSHOP

2790 Pearl St., 303-442-2279

2540 Baseline Road, 303-317-2110

548 W. South Boulder Road, Unit C, Lafayette, 720-890-3868

589 S. Hover St., Suite 600, Longmont, 303-485-1150

Silver: VooDoo Hair Lounge

Bronze: Truman Barber Co.

Write-in: Zinke Hair Studio

Most of us didn’t appreciate a good barbershop until COVID-19 hit, and we had to turn to self hair care. We witnessed surprising self-cuts and men with long floppy locks. A few even gave up, broke out the razor and decided bald was beautiful. And don’t get us started on what happened to beard and mustache care in the spring of 2020. It’s no surprise that our readers chose Floyd’s 99 Barbershop as their go-to place for cuts, shaves and facial hair waxes. They’re a full-service barbershop with a friendly staff, clean environment and fun atmosphere, and they’re ready to undo what you did during the lockdown.

Susan France North Boulder Dental Group

Dental Care

NORTH BOULDER DENTAL GROUP

1001 North St., 303-447-1042

Silver: Louisville Dental Associates

Bronze: Alpine Dental Health

Write-in: Boulder Holistic Dentistry

They say going to the dentist is one of the most important things you can do for your health, which makes finding a dentist you can trust imperative to your well-being. Whether you’ve got a toothache, need a check-up or are otherwise looking to improve your chompers, the folks at North Boulder Dental Group are here to help. By offering high-quality, compassionate care, they’ve won our readers’ vote for the best place to get dental work done. Providing family dentistry for almost 40 years, these folks know how to help all of us achieve optimal oral health.

Yoga Studio

YOGA POD BOULDER

1890 30th St., 303-444-4232

Silver: CorePower Yoga

Bronze: The Little Yoga Studio

Write-in: Amana Yoga

Everything gets better with age. It’s no wonder yoga, an ancient Indian science of healing and exercise, has grown into a world-wide meditative and spiritual practice. With a variety of styles and traditions, the classes at Yoga Pod Boulder offer a place to develop skill, destress, build strength and “achieve a greater sense of presence,” all with the goal of achieving a greater state of well-being. For beginners and advanced practitioners alike, these folks will take you on an ancient journey to achieve a more fulfilling future. So take a breath and connect to your community at Yoga Pod.

Lasik

BOULDER VISION ASSOCIATES

5305 Spine Road, Suite B, 303-530-2020

Silver: Boulder Eyes (Beyer Lasik)

Bronze: Eyeworks Louisville

Our readers go to Boulder Vision Associates for LASIK surgery because they know that Dr. Nathan Anderson and his team offer the latest technology advancements to provide faster recovery times and precise results. LASIK isn’t just a way to get 20/20 vision — LASIK surgery has been effective in treating myopia, hyperiouam assignation and other eye conditions. Dr. Anderson is experienced in working with patients pre- and post-operation and will answer any questions that you have along the way. He’ll make sure that you feel supported through your whole LASIK experience.

Acupuncture

ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC OF BOULDER

2500 Arapahoe Ave., Suite 290, 303-665-5515

Silver: Beth Kearns Acupuncture

Bronze: Boulder Community Acupuncture

With a history dating back more than 3,000 years, acupuncture is recognized as a primary health care system in many countries. Here in Boulder County, our readers say you can get the best acupuncture treatment at Acupuncture Clinic of Boulder, where a caring team of professionals will help determine the best course of treatment for you. These treatments will stimulate blood flow, relax and retrain muscles, soothe nerves and reenergize the body’s natural healing system. They also offer Chinese herbal therapy, cupping, dry needling, gua sha, moxibustion and ion treatment. When our readers want to give their bodies a hand in the healing process, Acupuncture Clinic of Boulder is where they go.

Golf Course

FLATIRONS GOLF COURSE

5706 Arapahoe Ave., 303-442-7851

Silver: Haystack Mountain Golf Course

Bronze: Boulder Country Club

What can make a game of golf better? A view of the magnificent Flatirons, that’s what. Flatirons Golf Course has a killer view that can take your mind off the fact that you’re edging up to 120 strokes by the 18th hole. If you want to shave that score down, head to Flatirons’ driving range and putting greens to practice your swing. The driving range is generally open from dawn to dusk — $10 for 100 balls, and you should be down to par in no time. With junior and senior discounts, complimentary pushcarts (first come, first served) and that view, we can’t argue with our readers choosing Flatirons Golf Course as their favorite place to hit the links.

MMJ Evaluation Service

AJOYA

1100 W. Dillon Road, Unit 3, Louisville, 303-665-5596

Silver: Holos Health

Bronze: Relaxed Clarity

The word “ajoya” is a combination of the Esperanto word “goja” (joyful) and the Yoruba word “ajoyo” (celebration). That might explain why our readers have called Ajoya their favorite place to go for medical marijuana evaluation service. When you sign up to become a medical member with Ajoya, you get an additional 10% off every full-price purchase — even if you choose to remain with your current care center, you can enjoy Ajoya Rewards benefits anytime you shop at Ajoya.

Martial Arts

EASTON TRAINING CENTER

2005 32nd St., 303-938-1275

2415 Wedgewood Ave., Longmont, 720-551-4382

Silver: Boulder Ki Aikido

Bronze: Boulder Karate

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is the art of joint manipulation, leverage and weight distribution. It’s not about trying to harm your opponent, you just want to disable their ability to harm you. Muay Thai Kickboxing is “the art of eight limbs.” Try either one of these and more at Easton Training Center. Our readers keep voting it as their favorite place to learn and practice martial arts.

Susan France

Indoor Climbing Gym

BOULDER ROCK CLUB

2829 Mapleton Ave., 303-447-2804

Silver: The Spot Bouldering Gym

Bronze: EVO Rock + Fitness

It wasn’t that long ago that the sport of rock climbing was relegated to rugged outdoorsmen and women, practicing their craft far away from the cities and towns where most lived. But indoor climbing gyms, like Boulder Rock Club (BRC), have transformed the sport into a widely accepted and practiced fitness routine. What’s more, climbing is a way to build community and strength at the same time. At BRC, climbers of all ages and abilities convene together in celebration, whether to lead climb, boulder or belay for a friend. It’s no wonder the BRC has won Boulder Weekly’s Best Indoor Climbing Gym 15 years in a row.

Medical Facility

BOULDER COMMUNITY HEALTH FOOTHILLS HOSPITAL

4747 Arapahoe Ave., 303-415-7000

Silver: Boulder Medical Center

Bronze: Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the frontline workers at Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital were there for the community — although there was never any doubt, given the facility’s history of excellence service, medical care and patient appreciation. With a wide range of specialty and general services, the Foothills Hospital has been serving the community for almost 100 years (98 to be exact), and we don’t know what we’d do without them. Here’s a big shout-out to all our medical workers!

Alternative Health Care

BOULDERBODYWORKS

1301 Yellow Pine Ave., 303-444-2739

Silver: Apex Chiropractic

Bronze: Whole Body Balance

Boulder is renowned for its alternative health care businesses and professionals. Our readers say when they need health care outside of a hospital and pharmacy, they turn to BoulderBodyworks. The company offers a host of health care offerings and individualized attention. It provides acupuncture and massage services to keep your body right, and yoga and Pilates instruction to improve strength in both body and mind.

Skin Care Services

ALCHEMY FACE BAR

2701 Canyon Blvd., 303-817-1430

Silver: JLounge Natural Nail Bar and Spa

Bronze: The Dragontree

Write-in: Leah Nickie Advanced Aesthetics

Let’s face it: Colorado is a great place to live for many reasons, but the harsh sun can do a number on your skin. That’s why it’s important to have a place you can go for skincare services, and our readers say Alchemy Face Bar is the place when you need to whip your epidermis into shape. Facials, steams, exfoliations, collagen masks — you name it, Alchemy does it. They also throw in massages, makeup services (including for weddings), tinting, waxing and eyelash extensions. It’s a one-stop shop that’ll have you looking and feeling good, our readers say.

Susan France VooDoo Hair Lounge

Hair Salon

VOODOO HAIR LOUNGE

2100 Pearl St., 303-449-4453

Silver: Twig Hair Salon

Bronze: Orange Poppy Spa

Write-in: Zinke Hair Studio

You ought to trust your hairdresser or barber. We all likely have a story about a haircut, styling or color gone wrong, and so once we find someone who takes our desires and implements them into great hair care, we cling to them. For our readers, the fine folks at VooDoo Hair Lounge are those trusted professionals. Their fully trained, creative and compassionate hair professionals ensure that you’ll leave their Boulder digs with hair that makes you feel great about yourself.

Pet Boarding

COTTONWOOD KENNELS

7275 Valmont Road, 303-442-2602

Silver: Camp Bow Wow

Bronze: Bowhaus

When you have to go out of town, and your four-legged friend can’t come, you want to board them at the place that cares: Cottonwood Kennels. Nestled on a small farm just east of Boulder, Cottonwood Kennels provides a safe, comfortable and fun atmosphere for your pet to stay, play, eat, sleep and repeat. The staff at Cottonwood Kennels believes that every animal is an individual, so whether your floof needs a comfy indoor suite or prefers an indoor-outdoor run with their own private patio, Cottonwood caters to your pet’s personality and needs. Kitties get their own space on the second floor with plenty of space to explore and toys to ignore.

Chiropractor

APEX CHIROPRACTIC

183 S. Taylor Ave., Unit 162, Louisville, 720-328-1790

Silver: The Joint Chiropractic

Bronze: Boulder Sports Chiropractic

Whether you have pain from an athletic injury, issues with substance abuse, strain from pregnancy or even emotional distress from depression, Apex Chiropractic can help you achieve a better quality of life through evidence-based treatment. Apex Chiropractic helps “tune the nervous system” by connecting the brain to the body through specific, scientific, neurological-based chiropractic care. Dr. Shane Kurth and the Apex team use state-of-the-art technology, the three-part NeuroTECH Exam and the Torque Release Technique to pinpoint the precise areas your body’s symptoms are sourcing from. No wonder our readers say Apex is the place to go to get your body and mind aligned.

Susan France Boulder Pilates owner/founder Donna Ligon

Pilates Studio

BOLDER PILATES

3012 Folsom St., 303-544-5930

Silver: BoulderBodyWorks

Bronze: Mecha

Write-in: Care·To Pilates

Bolder Pilates is for Pilates your way. Not your neighbors to your left or right’s way: Your way. No one else lives inside your body, you do, and that’s why Bolder Pilates instructors and classes aren’t concerned with your neighbors, they’re concerned with you. Owner/founder Donna Ligon wears her heart on her sleeve and wants everyone to feel welcome and loved. It took her 15 years to find an answer to her chronic back pain, and when she did, everything clicked. Whatever you’re feeling these days, check out Bolder Pilates. It just might click.

Massage

ST JULIEN HOTEL & SPA

900 Walnut St., 877-303-0900

Silver: The Dragontree

Bronze: Fixt Movement

Write-in: Relaxing Station

Our readers say the best place to get a massage in Boulder — and there are plenty of great massage professionals and businesses in town — is the St Julien Hotel & Spa. We can see why: St Julien offers a suite of massage variations, with you, the massage recipient, in mind. Get a classic massage with your level of desired pressure, that circulates blood and oxygen through your body and relieves tension. There’s also deep-tissue, prenatal, hand and foot massages available. You can always add in CBD or stones to make your experience a great one.

St Julien Hotet & Spa

Day Spa

ST JULIEN HOTEL & SPA

900 Walnut St., 877-303-0900

Silver: JLounge Natural Nail Bar and Spa

Bronze: The Dragontree

Treat yourself with a trip to the St Julien Hotel & Spa. It truly is a relaxing, refreshing and rejuvenating experience. The spa offers a host of services from massages to skincare, wraps and scrubs, waxing, manicures/pedicures, hair care, makeup and so much more. Have a bite to eat, have a drink… just prepare to relax and give in to comfort when you make a reservation at the St Julien Hotel & Spa. Our readers say you won’t regret it.

Gym/Fitness Center

COLORADO ATHLETIC CLUB — BOULDER

1821 30th St., 303-501-1700

Silver: Kondition Fitness

Bronze: YMCA of Boulder Valley

Show of hands: How many of you missed going to the gym during the lockdown? Yeah, us too. The people at Colorado Athletic Club — Boulder worked extra hard from the start to make the place feel as welcoming as possible. Complete with top-of-the-line equipment, fitness classes and happy hour outings, those pounds will be melting off in no time. Honest, you’re going to have to buy new pants.

Veterinary

ALPINE HOSPITAL FOR ANIMALS

3210 Valmont Road, 303-443-9661

Silver: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Bronze: Arapahoe Animal Hospital

Write-in: Indian Peaks Veterinary Hospital

Alpine Hospital for Animals understands the special role your pet plays in your family. The team is dedicated to providing the highest quality medicine and surgery with compassion and an emphasis on client education. They offer a wide range of services from medical to surgical, wellness, preventative care and more. It’s no wonder Alpine Hospital for Animals is our readers’ top pick.

Recreational Dispensary

THE FARM

2801 Iris Ave., 303-440-1323

5420 Apapahoe Ave., Unit D, 303-443-0240

Silver: Terrapin Care Station

Bronze: Ajoya

The founders of The Farm and The Farm Express come from a background of health and wellness, and also art and design. These passions intersect at The Farm’s dispensaries, which are not only locally owned but also source 100% of their cannabis in-house. Expert cultivators are on staff and use organic, sustainable growing techniques to achieve the highest quality plants anywhere in the country. The whole staff sees themselves as cannabis ambassadors, so don’t be shy next time you go: Say hi and ask some questions.

Susan France Matthew Treece, Ajoya marketing sales and social media employee

MMJ Dispensary

AJOYA

1100 W. Dillon Road, Unit 3, Louisville, 303-665-5596

Silver: Terrapin Care Station

Bronze: 14er Boulder

Write-in: Magnolia Road Cannabis Co.

Ajoya will help you become a better version of yourself. That’s its promise. Sometimes we wish that Ajoya would make other people a better version of themselves. You can lead a horse to water, but — you know how this goes. Regardless, the world’s external pain is simply an emotional manifestation of the physical pain many of us hold. And without falling down a prescription pill rabbit hole, Ajoya has ways to dull that pain, relieve irritants and clear your mind. A pain-free day sounds lovely. Now imagine it at the right price with little sacrifice. That’s not fantasy, that’s Ajoya.

Nail Salon

JLOUNGE NATURAL NAIL BAR AND SPA

3003 Walnut St., 720-484-6669

Silver: Contempo Nails

Bronze: Boulder Nails

Write-in: Tiffany’s Nail & Spa LLC

Good. Clean. Fun. That’s the motto at JLounge Natural Nail Bar and Spa. Co-founders Julie and Jen started JLounge with a mission to offer natural services in a modern setting, providing a high-quality day spa experience. According to our readers, they can buff, shape, trim, soak, massage and polish like no other. Add on a good scrub, detox and hot towel rub for good measure. Come enjoy some alone time, use it as an excuse to catch up with friends or celebrate someone special. One thing is for sure; our readers say JLounge is the Boulder nail salon of choice.