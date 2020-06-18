Best of Boulder 2020 — Retail

Liquor Store

HAZEL’S BEVERAGE WORLD

1955 28th St., 303-447-1955

Silver: Liquor Mart (closed)

Bronze: Superior Liquor Mart

Existing somewhere between your corner liquor store and a big box chain, Hazel’s Beverage World has it all. Seriously, it’s like a liquor vacation in there. It always has what you’re looking for (ranging from the latest beer release to a Provencal rosé, let’s say) a bunch of stuff you had no idea you needed (glassware, literature, barware), things you’ve always wanted to try (check the locked spirits cabinets, there’s magic inside), and a helpful staff to guide you. They’re hard to stump, you can try, but chances are Hazel’s has it. And if it does, you gotta buy it. It’s an unspoken contract.

Computer — Repair

APPLE STORE

1755 29th St., 720-479-9451

Silver: Boulder Mac Repair

Bronze: The Mac Shack

No company has better branding and stronger loyalty than Apple, and Boulder Weekly readers are as loyal as they come. You love your iPhones, iPads, iWatches and the like, which means that if you have to take your beloved electronic friend in for a tune-up, the Geniuses at the Apple Store are going to treat you right. They know that a dead phone is like a death in the family and that an iPad that can’t connect to the Wi-Fi causes existential despair. After all, they’re Geniuses; Geniuses who fix our problems in style.

Music Store

WOODSONGS

3101 28th St., 303-449-0516

Silver: Wildwood Guitars

Bronze: Lafayette Music

Feel like it’s time to pick up the guitar again? Inspired to try your hand at ukuleles since you can’t currently visit the islands? Looking for a teacher to show you the way around a mandolin? Woodsongs has been serving the Boulder County community since 1971, selling quality instruments, offering expert repair, and providing a variety of guitar and other stringed instrument lessons at Woodsongs Studios. You can shop online or check out the store for yourself. Regardless, our readers say this is the best music store in town, so you’ll want to check it out.

New Business

CARE·TO PILATES

2795 Pearl St., Suite 102

Silver: True Bloom Spa + Wellness

Bronze: Rosetta Hall

Starting a new business is rarely easy. But it is often rewarding. After years of practicing Pilates both in New York and Boulder, Estonia-native Kerttu Veske decided to put down roots and set up shop here in town with her new studio, Care·To Pilates. With a background as a contortionist, Kerttu (pronounced care to) understands the importance of mixing strength with flexibility, alignment with movement. It’s a philosophy that can be applied to Pilates practice, other workouts and everyday life. Care·To Pilates may be new, but if it’s left up to our readers, it’s here to stay.

Gift Store

PEPPERCORN

1235 Pearl St., 303-449-5847

Silver: Jacque Michelle

Bronze: Bliss

When our readers are looking for a special gift, they head to Peppercorn, where they can find a selection of beautiful imports, top-of-the-line appliances, impossible-to-find kitchen gadgets, gourmet and imported foods, and much more. It’s better than any big box store. Reflecting the free spirit of Boulder, Peppercorn has remained independently owned and operated since opening its doors more than 30 years ago. Combine that with a knowledgeable staff, and it’s no wonder our readers call it their favorite gift shop year-after-year.

Tattoo/Piercing Parlor

RISING TIDE TATTOO EMPORIUM & GALLERY

3193 Walnut St., 303-500-5046

Silver: Tribal Rites Tattoo & Piercing

Bronze: Bolder Ink

Phill Bartell started what would become Rising Tide Tattoo Emporium & Gallery in Boulder back in 2005. Since then, the shop’s grown to include several regular artists and visiting tattooers. No matter what ink you want on your body, there’s a capable artist at Rising Tide to get the job done to your satisfaction, and they’ll do it with safety and comfort in mind. Our readers say Rising Tide artists help them create unique pieces of body art that they can be proud of sporting on their skin for, well, as long as they have skin.

Ski/Snowboard Shop

CHRISTY SPORTS

2000 30th St., 303-442-2493

Silver: Epic Mountain Gear

Bronze: Neptune Mountaineering

So A-Basin just got some fresh snow, and you’re looking to hit the slopes, asap. But oh no, you can’t find your goggles, or your board, or your ski jacket. You might want to launch a search party, but lest that sweet, sweet pow be taken by other, more-equipped mountain recreationists, head to Christy Sports, our readers’ choice for best ski/snowboard shop. There, you can buy all the mountain sports equipment you need, or you can rent them at affordable rates.

Storage Facility

AAA STORAGE CONTAINERS

4880 Pearl St., 303-938-8286

Silver: Guardian Storage

Bronze: Ace Self Storage

We all need a little extra storage sometimes. Maybe you’re waiting to see what your next step will be. Or you’re going home for the summer before returning to campus next fall. Perhaps you got that fellowship of your dreams in the Galapagos Islands and need to leave some stuff behind. Or you just need a climate-controlled space for that stamp collection. Or your business needs to store all that marketing material for next season. Whatever your reason, AAA Storage Containers has sizes for every need, video surveillance and no admin fees. It’s our readers’ choice for the best storage facility.

Tire Shop

DISCOUNT TIRE

3215 28th St., 303-440-6811

740 N. Highway 287, Lafayette, 303-248-5680

379 S. Hover St., Longmont, 303-774-9869

Silver: Barnsley Tire Co.

Bronze: Big O Tires

Tires. You need new tires, and maybe you’ve been putting it off for a while. Waiting until you got through winter, waiting until your calendar cleared up a little, and waiting until you were mentally prepared to commit. Well, hesitate no longer. Ask yourself: Soft or hard? One grips the road better, but the other lasts longer. Highway or all-terrain? Narrow or wide? There’s a lot to consider, so let the good people at Discount Tire lead the way. They’ve been your pick time and again, why fix what’s not broken?

Pet Store

P.C.’S PANTRY

2828 30th St., 303-245-9909

Silver: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Bronze: PetSmart

So your pooch or kitty needs something. Maybe your dog is looking sadly into an empty food bowl, or your cat has been meowing, loudly, since 3 a.m. Our readers say you should head to P.C.’s Pantry, where you’ll find plenty of top-of-the-line dog and cat food options, as well as toys, beds and sundry goods for your furry friend. P.C.’s also whips up biscuits, meatloaves and Barkday Cakes in its in-shop bakery. You can’t beat that — no wonder our readers love P.C.’s.

Natural Foods Store

NATURAL GROCERS

2685 Pearl St., 303-402-1400

100 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, 303-926-1600

1745 N. Main St., Longmont, 303-684-8200

Silver: Sprouts Farmers Market

Bronze: Whole Foods Market

Here in Boulder County, we like our food clean, unprocessed and, above all, natural. And that’s literally the name of the game at Natural Grocers, our readers’ choice for the best natural foods store — and there are plenty to choose from in Boulder. Natural Grocers is an ideal place to do all your grocery shopping, but there’s plenty of unique, natural items for your kitchen, pantry and medicine cabinet. The choice to shop at Natural Grocers is a choice for your health.

Hot Tub/Jacuzzi

MR. POOL, INC.

2347 South St., 303-443-0821

Silver: Mountain Mist Pool & Spa

Bronze: Heat Wave Stove and Spa

Colorado — this landlocked, mountainous state — isn’t known for its love of water. But if you’ve never experienced the soothing waters of a hot tub on a cold winter’s day or after a multi-day hike, epic bike ride or a long day at the office in front of the computer, you’re missing out. But no worries, the folks at Mr. Pool, Inc. can help fix that. Offering everything from custom construction and a large inventory of sustainable options to repair, winterization, and water chemistry classes, Mr. Pool is the best place to go, our readers say.

Grocery Store

KING SOOPERS

Multiple locations

Silver: Lucky’s Market

Bronze: Whole Foods Market

You never thought you’d be so happy to see a King Soopers employee welcoming you to the store as you did back in March, did you? Frankly, a lot of us take grocery stores for granted. You go in, get your ice cream and toilet paper, maybe gripe to yourself about the prices, hit the checkout line and get out of there. But during the pandemic, the grocery store didn’t just become a place of refuge and sustenance, but a mini-vacation from isolation. You were never so happy to find they still had lemon Noosa, weren’t out of tangerine Le Croix, and that they now sold beer, glorious beer. With a family-driven atmosphere backed by corporate buying power, King Soopers is the best of both worlds. And they are absolutely, positively an essential service. Take time to thank a checker next time you stop by.

Auto Service/Repair

HOSHI MOTORS

2504 Spruce St., 303-449-6632

Silver: Super Rupair

Bronze: Fisher Honda

If you live in Boulder County, then it’s a pretty good bet that you drive a Subaru. Heck, if you cruise past the Boulder Weekly parking lot, you’ll see a couple of them lined-up like they pass ‘em out when you cross county lines. And as great as Subarus are, things happen. Tires blow out, doors get dinged, engines make an odd knocking sound, and you’re pretty sure everything pulls to the left ever since you ran over that pothole last November. It’s not your fault — you’re a perfectly good driver — and the fine folks at Hoshi Motors know that. They’ll service your Subaru — or Toyota, Honda or Acura — with a straight-forward and honest explanation because the only thing more frustrating than whacking that pothole on Broadway is not knowing why it costs so damn much to fix it. Hoshi Motors lets you know why, and knowing is half the battle.

Bookstore

BOULDER BOOK STORE

1107 Pearl St., 303-447-2074

Silver: The Bookworm

Bronze: Trident Booksellers & Cafe

With regular author readings, a huge selection of new releases and an equally large collection of used books, it’s no surprise our readers say their favorite bookstore is Boulder Book Store. Join the Readers Guild and receive a one-year membership that gives you a 10% discount on everything in the store (except periodicals and some Naropa textbooks), 15% off the already low price of used and sale books, exclusive sales and seasonal gifts, and the ability to reserve seats at in-store events. Looking to surprise yourself or a loved one? Buy a Mystery Bag or a Care Package, filled with books and goodies that are sure to lift your spirits.

Camera/Video/Photofinishing

MIKE’S CAMERA

2500 Pearl St., 303-443-1715

Silver: Costco Wholesale

Bronze: Photo Craft Imaging

I bet you thought your phone’s camera was enough, didn’t you? Well, if you’re going to take photos of your food and post them on Instagram, then yeah, the phone does the trick. But then you wanted to capture more of the world, and suddenly the phone didn’t seem good enough to capture the images in your head. And if all that time at home this spring spurred that long-burning desire to start a photo or video blog about your cooking, brewing or planting skills, then it’s time to upgrade to something serious. The good people at Mike’s Camera will get you what you want and what you need, and you’ll be an influencer in no time.

Bath & Body Shop

LUSH

1312 Pearl St., 303-444-5874

Silver: Rebecca’s Herbal Apothecary & Supply

Bronze: Pharmaca

Whether it’s out of necessity or indulgence, if you need a bath and body item, then Lush is the spot our readers say you should go. That’s because of its well-curated and large selection of bath and body goods, which include products for hair, skin, face and body. We’re talking moisturizers, masks, makeup, soap, bath oils, perfume, shampoos and so much more. There are plenty of products for both men and women, so what are you doing? Get down to Lush and pamper yourself.

CD/Record Store

BART’S RECORD SHOP

1625 Folsom St., 303-444-1760

Silver: Albums on the Hill

Bronze: Absolute Vinyl Records & Stereo

Most of us can remember our first record — or cassette tape or CD. Some of us can probably remember all three. (‘Christmas with the Chipmunks,’ ‘Mariah Carey’ and Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ and no regrets). Music albums, as complete entities, make memories, say the things we don’t have words for and convey emotions we didn’t even know we were feeling. If you’re looking for the perfect album to fit your mood, the experts at Bart’s Record Shop are here to help. With a combined experience of 102 years, it’s no wonder our readers vote these folks best of the best year after year.

Carpet/Flooring

ATLAS FLOORING INC.

4920 N. 28th St., 303-442-3221

Silver: Carpet Exchange

Bronze: Lafayette Flooring

Floors. We step all over them, and they never say a word. Anyone who’s remodeled a room or an entire house knows how many decisions are involved in picking and installing flooring and carpeting, so it’s good we have a place like Atlas Flooring Inc. to take the headache out of the process. Its large selection, qualified team and service offerings make adding, fixing or refinishing floors a cinch.

Auto Dealer — Used

SUPER RUPAIR

4403 Broadway, 303-442-6508

1309 Yarmouth Ave., 303-442-6508

Silver: Fisher Honda

Bronze: Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder

If we didn’t know better, we’d say Subarus originated in Colorado. It seems like every third car on the road comes from the Japanese manufacturer, some brand spanking new, others decades old and still running great. We suppose it’s no surprise that Boulder’s Super Rupair is our readers’ go-to place to find the perfect used car for all their adventures. Since 1979, Super Rupair has been a Subaru-only auto repair shop and has a fleet of used cars all fixed up and ready to go. Since all they do is Subaru, all you have to do is check them out.

Clothing — Women’s

NORDSTROM RACK

1601 29th St., 720-887-3588

Silver: Anthropologie

Bronze: Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

Write-in: Wallaroo Hat Company

Research shows that “retail therapy” actually works. It can provide social connections and help ease life’s transitions. It can boost creativity and provide space to relax and even escape. It can help cheer your spirits or help you celebrate significant life events. When our readers need a little boost, they head to Nordstrom Rack to find everything from business clothes to casual wear to accessories, shoes and swimwear all in one place. With a variety of brands and even some resale options, the Rack is the place to go. It’s no wonder people say, “When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping.”

Toy Store

GRANDRABBIT’S TOY SHOPPE

2525 Arapahoe Ave., 303-443-0780

Silver: Into the Wind

Bronze: Time Warp Comics

Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe is a staple of Boulder County. It’s where our readers go to find educational toys, books, creative inspiration and so much more. Peruse the huge selection and test out things you like for yourself. The unique range of rotating merchandise has kept our readers coming back again and again as the generations turn.

Moving Company

TAYLOR MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC

Multiple locations, 303-443-5885

Silver: Flatirons Moving

Bronze: Free Range Movers

Since opening in 1997, Taylor Moving and Storage, LLC quickly grew into Boulder’s favorite mover. Taylor Moving offers complete residential and commercial packing, moving and storage services. It also offers experienced loading and unloading of your rental truck, self-storage and shipping containers. The professional team of movers will do a necessary disassembly and reassembly and place everything where you request it. With prices explained upfront, and no hidden charges for gas, mileage, truck fees or other services, Taylor Moving makes one of the toughest experiences in life as easy as it can be.

Clothing — Used

BUFFALO EXCHANGE

1813 Pearl St., 303-938-1924

Silver: Rags Consignments

Bronze: Common Threads

In this modern world of consumption, it’s the used clothing and goods stores that offer a respite from an endless cycle of buy, use, throw away. But not only is buying used clothing good for the environment, it’s just plain fun. At Buffalo Exchange, our readers’ favorite place to buy lightly worn clothes, people can drop off their clothes, have the store team sell them (if they’re in great shape), and get a little bit of cash in return upon sale. Buffalo Exchange only picks items in excellent condition, so shoppers can rest assured they’re getting like-new items at a discount.

Furniture

CLUTTER CONSIGNMENT

2500 30th St., Unit 120, 303-386-3423

Silver: No Place Like Home

Bronze: American Furniture Warehouse

Furnishing a new place can be exhausting. Updating your space can feel impossible. The perfect accent piece to complete a room can feel elusive. Don’t be overwhelmed, Clutter Consignment is Boulder’s favorite furniture retailer with endless options for all your furnishing and home décor needs. Consigners get to pass on their treasures; buyers know they’re buying quality items vetted by Clutter’s expert staff. You can also check out the online gallery before heading in if you know what you’re looking for. There’s something for everyone, and something new every day, at Clutter Consignment.

Solar Systems

NAMASTÉ SOLAR

6707 Winchester Circle, Suite 700, 303-447-0300

Silver: Flatiron Solar

Bronze: Solar City

Solar power used to be the stuff of science fiction, a utopian ideal of harnessing power from the sun to replace fossil fuels. And the future is now. With technological advancements and political will starting to tip in its favor spurred in large part by the ever-increasing awareness about the detriments of climate change, the solar industry is booming. And Namasté Solar in Boulder has the expertise and experience to help you transition your home or commercial space. Employee-owned, the folks at Namasté Solar have been doing this for 15 years, installed thousands and thousands of solar panels and are a certified socially and environmentally responsible company.

Dry Cleaner

ART CLEANERS

Multiple locations, 303-447-8700

Silver: John’s Cleaners & Laundry

Bronze: Boulder Cleaners

Write-in: Enviro Cleaners

At Art Cleaners, every garment you bring receives personal care and attention throughout a multi-step process. The quality-focused team inspects and details garments to ensure proper preparation and classification for cleaning. They then professionally remove stains, dry clean, wet clean or hand clean as appropriate to the garments’ classification, before pressing and hand finishing them. Then your garment is inspected again, packaged and transported back to your home. Even better, for more than 15 years, Art Cleaners has been using the GreenEarth Cleaning System, a revolutionary system that’s good for your clothes, family and the environment. That’s why it’s our readers’ favorite.

Clothing — Children’s

CHILDISH THINGS CONSIGNMENT BOUTIQUE

3183 Walnut St., 303-442-2703

Silver: Once Upon a Child

Bronze: ARES Thrift Store

Childish Things cares about quality, style and the community — that’s why it’s been serving Boulder County for more than 30 years, and that’s why Boulder County loves it. With a huge selection of brand-name clothes for infants, toddlers and growing kiddos, Childish Things is the place our readers choose when they need to cloth their younglings. Or buy clothes for a niece or nephew — we get it, not all of you are cut out for parental duties, and that’s fine, as long as you know the secret to finding the cutest little outfits for the tiniest of friends. The clothing may be second hand, but the selection is first-rate.

Mattress

URBAN MATTRESS

2830 Arapahoe Ave., 303-440-0288

Silver: Denver Mattress Company

Bronze: Verlo Mattress

A bad night’s sleep can ruin your day. Multiple nights of tossing and turning can do more than that. That’s why the folks at Urban Mattress are committed to helping customers find the best mattress for them with their training in old-world European product design and advanced spinal alignment technology. Family-owned and -operated, Urban Mattress knows Boulder, and Boulder Weekly readers vote them the best. Plus, the company offers a 100-night sleep trial to make sure you’re getting the night’s sleep you need.

Auto Detailing

PUDDLE CAR WASH

3100 28th St., 303-447-9274

Silver: Boulder Auto Detail

Bronze: The Works

Write-in: 95th Street Car Wash & Detail Center

The folks at Puddle Car Wash know their business. They do thorough, speedy car washes and cleans, but our readers most appreciate their auto detailing work. Interior and exterior details are available, as are à la carte detail options. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured the capable people at Puddle will have your car looking great.

Shoe Store

PEDESTRIAN SHOPS

1425 Pearl St., 303-449-5260

2525 Arapahoe Ave., 303-449-7440

Silver: Boulder Running Company

Bronze: Two Sole Sisters

Pedestrian Shops just celebrated its 50th anniversary, which says something about the quality of service and products it offers. A locally owned, family business, Pedestrian Shops offers the world’s most comfortable brands of shoes for men, women and children — brands like Birkenstock, Ecco, Rockport and Sorel — at two locations in Boulder County, on the Pearl Street Mall and at the Village Shopping Center at Folsom and Arapahoe. You can even choose to offset the carbon footprint from your purchase with UCapture. What’s not to love about Pedestrian Shops? Nothing, that’s what.

Pipe Shop

MILE HIGH PIPE & TOBACCO II

1144 Pearl St., 303-443-7473

Silver: The Fitter

Bronze: The Farm

Mile High Pipe & Tobacco II offers something for every type of smoker and every style of smoking. With the belief that glass is best, the shop offers a variety of high-quality products made by Colorado artists. It also has inexpensive metal, plastic and other glass offerings from brands like Roor, Liquid, Zob, HBG and Custom Creations. These folks are continually updating their product line and following new technologies and developments to bring you the latest and greatest smoking accessories. If you’re looking for a pipe, our readers say Mile High Pipe is the place to go.

Tobacco Shop

SMOKER FRIENDLY

Multiple locations

Silver: The Little Dog Pipe & Tobacco

Bronze: Mile High Pipe & Tobacco II

For more than two decades, Smoker Friendly has been organizing an annual conference and tobacco festival to gather and share knowledge with its 800-plus stores around the country. This company believes in the value of education and spreading the good word of safety and up-and-coming industry trends. As such, its staff is equipped with a wealth of knowledge to help serve you and all your tobacco needs.

Video/DVD/Games

GAMESTOP

2760 Canyon Boulevard, 303-440-1282

545 W. South Boulder Road, Suite 154, Lafayette, 303-666-7192

965 Hover St., Suite A2, Longmont, 303-651-9877

Silver: Game Force

Bronze: Game Plus

GameStop is the world’s largest retail gaming destination for Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch games, systems, consoles and accessories. That’s why it’s our readers’ favorite place to find video games — if you want it, Game Stop has it. With stellar Deal of the Day offerings, you can get great games like ‘Assassin’s Creed: Origins,’ ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,’ and ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ for as little as $8.99. Browse the selection of pre-owned games to find even more great ways to get the games you love.

Optical Store

ASPEN EYEWEAR

2525 Arapahoe Ave., E-23, 303-447-0210

Silver: Warby Parker

Bronze: Envision Healthcare

Since 1985, Aspen Eyewear has helped improve Boulder’s vision through high-quality prescription glasses and contacts. With the largest selection of eyewear in Boulder and staff of stellar doctors, you’ll get great eye care and stylish eyewear. No matter if you want to update your prescription glasses or get your eyes checked for the first time, Aspen Eyewear is our readers’ choice for the best optical store.

Stereo/Electronics

LISTENUP

2034 Arapahoe Ave., 303-444-0479

Silver: Best Buy

Bronze: Apple Store

ListenUp opened in Boulder in 1981, offering a selection of electronics, speakers and stereo equipment to fit any budget. From dedicated home theaters, media rooms and whole-house audio/video distribution, ListenUp has more than three decades of experience in creating systems that are exactly right for every clients’ desires, space and budget. Whether you need a new subwoofer or six (why not?), ListenUp has what you want, and ListenUp has what you need.

Kitchen Supply Store

PEPPERCORN

1235 Pearl St., 303-449-5847

Silver: McGucking Hardware

Bronze: Sur La Table

Have you ever noticed the wild innovation and plethora of kitchen supplies for your every possible cooking need? Do you have a hard time figuring out how to serve hard-shelled tacos? There’s always a taco rack. Ever wonder how they make perfect Madeline cookies? There’s a pan for that. Making homemade pasta, but the noodles stick together as they dry? Get a pasta drying rack. At Peppercorn, there are kitchen supplies for everything. From the odd to the ordinary, from the hard-to-find to the ubiquitous. It’s all there, just swing by next you have a melon that needs balling.

Costume Shop

THE RITZ

959 Walnut St., 303-443-2850

Silver: Theatrical Costumes, Etc. & Trendy Boutique

Bronze: Ragstock

Looking for a feather boa? The Ritz has every color imaginable. A Mardi Gras mask? There’s a whole section. Not sure what you want to be for that costume party all your friends are going to? You’re sure to find something you never even thought was possible here. If you want something sparkly, there’s plenty. Something scary? There’s more than enough. Something cute, sexy or timeless? Take your pick. The Ritz is a Boulder institution — a one-stop-shop for costumes, theatrical makeup and accessories and even some funky clothing to boot. It’s why our readers vote for it again and again as the Best Costume Shop.

Lingerie

CHRISTINA’S LUXURIES

2425 Canyon Boulevard, Suite 100, 303-443-2421

Silver: Victoria’s Secret

Bronze: May-Bee’s by Fascinations

Christina’s Luxuries has a wide selection of lingerie from top-name brands. The vast selection would be overwhelming if it weren’t for the friendly staff that’ll help you find the right piece with the right fit. Whether you’re shopping for basics or looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Christina’s has you covered. And while you’re there, you might check out the store’s abundant selection of swimwear, tops, dresses, jackets and so much more.

Real Estate Group

RE/MAX OF BOULDER

2425 Canyon Boulevard, Suite. 110, 720-893-0086

1320 Pearl St., 720-893-0086

Silver: Colorado Landmark, Realtors

Bronze: WK Real Estate

Write-in: Compass Real Estate

Lucy van Pelt was right, I never get what I want for Christmas either: Real estate. Grandpa told me that the only thing they’re not making more of is land, so get while the getting is good. And believe me, the getting is good. Pandemic or no, people are buying and selling houses, and the good folks at RE/MAX of Boulder have been helping you out on both sides of the net. Your next home is right around the corner, and they’ll help you find it.

Farm

MUNSON FARMS

7355 Valmont Road, 415-298-1500

Silver: Cure Organic Farm

Bronze: Anderson Farms

Write-in: Black Cat Farm

Have you ever perused the aisles of a grocery store and wanted for more? And not just for more variety, but for more transparency? Want to know where your veggies come from? Want to scrape the excess dirt off of them yourself? Want to get back to the roots? Bob and Marcy did, so they started Munson Farms on 40 acres at the corner of 75th and Valmont. With a backdrop of purple mountains majesty, their fruited plains have called Boulder County year after year. They’re a staple at farmers’ markets, but the farm’s where it’s at. Embrace your inner Wendell Berry and head there today.

Auto Dealer — New

FLATIRONS SUBARU

5995 Arapahoe Ave., 877-464-2714

Silver: Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder

Bronze: Gebhardt Automotive (BMW and Volkswagen)

If one were to sum up Colorado in a car brand, it’d be a Subaru. Foresters, Outbacks, Crosstreks and more dot the streets of the Centennial State, and for good reason — they’re great in all weather, affordable, spacious and fit for any number of lifestyles. So when the time comes to by one of those new Subaru models, our readers head to Flatirons Subaru, where they’ll get competitive pricing, friendly service and a full stock of cars from which to choose.

Computer — Retail

APPLE STORE

1755 29th St., 720-479-9451

Silver: Best Buy

Bronze: Costco Wholesale

Technology has become an integral part of our lives; there’s no getting around that anymore. And whether it’s for work or personal reasons, the capacity and capabilities of a computer have yet to be surpassed by other technological items, like your phone. The next time you need a computer, our readers say you should head to the Apple Store, where you can find a Mac to suit your computing needs. We don’t need to tell you the advantages of a Mac, but if you have questions, we’ll leave that up the Geniuses at the store.

Law Firm

FRASCONA, JOINER, GOODMAN & GREENSTEIN, P.C.

4750 Table Mesa Drive, 303-494-3000

Silver: Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, LLP

Bronze: Holland & Hart, LLP

Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and Greenstein, P.C. handles a variety of legal issues including business, real estate, civil litigation, estate planning, divorce and family law, taxation, foreclosure, water law and more. The firm is made up of talented attorneys, experienced in the real-world practice of law and plain speak. The client’s needs and the cost of achieving those needs are taken into account through the legal process to ensure total client satisfaction. They provides high-quality legal services at reasonable rates and uses cutting edge technology to serve each client, making it our readers’ most trusted law firm.

Clothing — Men’s

RECREATIONAL EQUIPMENT, INC. (REI)

1789 28th St., 303-583-9970

Silver: Patagonia

Bronze: Nordstrom Rack

Write-in: Canoe Club

REI believes that we can find our best selves in the wild, untamed and natural places of the world. The company also believes that giving its customers a stake in the business makes for a better business. Maybe that’s why it’s our readers’ favorite place to buy men’s clothing. Whether you’re looking for new running shoes, hiking pants with lots of pockets, a breathable shirt for the tennis court or new cycling shorts, REI has what you’re looking for. And because it has no shareholders, with every purchase you make with REI, you are choosing to steward the outdoors, support sustainable business and help the fight for life outside.

Company Owned by Female CEO

KONDITION FITNESS

3161 Walnut St., 303-444-5505

Silver: The Natural Funeral

Bronze: Zinke Hair Studio

After being frustrated with the lack of fitness options in town, Boulder native Emma Straight left her career in technical recruiting and opened Kondition Fitness in June 2018. She wanted the variety of classes a gym offered but in a boutique setting with high-quality instruction. Her brainchild, Kondition Fitness, offers three studios for one membership: Barre, HIIT, spin, strength and yoga. Try dynamiK Yoga Flow, Kondition’s power-based flow; or sKulpt, a high-intensity yoga class infused with strength training and cardio exercises. Khoreo cycle is a 50-minute ride that has something for everyone, while Klassic Barre offers a traditional Barre workout that incorporates sculpting, toning and seamless transitions.

Florist

STURTZ & COPELAND

2851 Valmont Road, 303-442-6663

Silver: Boulder Blooms

Bronze: Fiori Flowers

Flowers are the perfect gift for any number of occasions. They smell great, look great and remind you that there’s something joyous in the simple things in life. Whether it’s a birthday, holiday, anniversary or just because, a well-chosen bouquet can lift spirits and show someone (or yourself) that you care about their wellbeing. When our readers want to make life a little more floral, they turn to Sturtz & Copeland, where they can get any number of tastefully arranged and fresh flowers and arrangements.

Arts & Crafts Supplies

MCGUCKIN HARDWARE

2525 Arapahoe Ave., Unit D1, 303-443-1822

Silver: Michaels

Bronze: Guiry’s Color Source

Oh, we don’t need to tell you McGuckin Hardware is great, do we? You already know. The local institution has been selling goods for a shockingly large variety of applications for decades, and our readers say they go there for all their arts and crafts supply needs. It’s no wonder — the selection is gigantic, the staff is abundantly friendly and items are always very reasonably priced. Plus, every time you go there, you’re supporting a local business, and not just any local business, it’s McGuckin.

Jewelry Store

HURDLE’S JEWELRY

1402 Pearl St., 303-443-1084

Silver: Walters & Hogsett Jewelers

Bronze: Art + Soul Gallery

Write-in: Angie Star Jewelry

Family-owned and -operated, Hurdle’s Jewelry is our readers’ choice for the best jewelry shop in Boulder County. Whether you’re in the market for an engagement ring or wedding bands, or you want a new watch to brandish on your wrist, or you’re looking for a unique piece to add to your collection, Hurdle’s likely has an option for you. Hurdle’s also has plenty of unique consignment and antique pieces, so you’re liable to walk away with something you didn’t even know existed before you stepped through the door. No matter what you choose, the friendly staff will be there to walk you through the process.

Outdoor Gear

RECREATIONAL EQUIPMENT, INC. (REI)

1789 28th St., 303-583-9970

Silver: Neptune Mountaineering

Bronze: JAX Mercantile Co.

Write-in: Boulder Sports Recycler

If you live in Colorado, there’s a good chance you have a variety of random outdoor gear piling up in a closet, a corner of your garage or the trunk of your car. There is no shortage of outdoor options in the Centennial State, which means there is no shortage of outdoor gear needs. When it’s time for something new, our readers head over to REI to find their next tent, sleeping bag, hiking boots, camp stove, snowboard, carabiner, water bottle, bug spray… really anything. And if you find you don’t end up liking whatever you purchase, REI’s generous one-year return policy allows you to exchange and return whatever doesn’t work for you.

Bicycle Shop

FULL CYCLE

1795 Pearl St., 303-440-1002

Silver: University Bicycles

Bronze: Community Cycles

Write-in: Boulder Bicycle Works

Boulder’s Full Cycle is full service. Maybe you’re in town for just a few days and want to cruise around town on two wheels, or you want to demo a bike before you buy. Or maybe you need a bike fitted properly or fixed up before you get back in the saddle. Either way, you’re covered because the staff at Full Cycle does it all. Cycling enthusiasts to their core, these experts can set you up. Grab a coffee or beer while you wait, or better yet, chat with the staff and learn more than you ever imagined.

Hardware Store

MCGUCKIN HARDWARE

2525 Arapahoe Ave., Unit D1, 303-443-1822

Silver: Ace Hardware

Bronze: The Home Depot

Whether you’re renovating a mid-century cottage, building a chicken coop or need to hang up some photos, our readers say McGuckin Hardware is the place to go for all your hardware needs. The selection of tools, accessories and pretty much anything you need to get your job done is massive, and items are exceptionally affordable. No matter what your project is, the friendly and knowledgeable staff is eager to help you solve problems and complete your projects.

Hotel

ST JULIEN HOTEL & Spa

900 Walnut St., 877-303-0900

Silver: Hotel Boulderado

Bronze: The Colorado Chautauqua

A loved one is coming in from out of town to spend the weekend. You don’t have a spot for them to stay in your place, and so they ask: What’s the best hotel in town? Well, if they were a voter in Best of Boulder 2020, and maybe even if not, they’d likely say the St Julien Hotel & Spa. It’s luxurious, yet comfortable, centrally located and packed with things to do — from a world-class spa to live music on the terrace to great eats at Jill’s and drinks at the bar. You know what? To heck with people from out of town, we think a staycation is in order.

Hydroponic

WAY TO GROW

6395 Gunpark Drive, 303-473-4769

Silver: Green Farms Feed & Seed

Bronze: Green Piece Pipe & Hydro

Let’s face it: Hydroponics is de rigueur when it comes to Boulder County. It’s probably one of the first things people think about when they think about The People’s Republic. And no one gets more love in this county than Way to Grow, your year-after-year pick for the Best Hydroponics Store in Boulder. Its selection can’t be beaten, the staff’s knowledge is unmatched, and if you want to start growing your own little urban green thumb, then here is where you start. You’ll be relaxed in no time.