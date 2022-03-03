Education Camps 2022

Day Camps

Camp Invention

Longmont, various locations

800-968-4332

invent.org

A confidence-boosting STEM summer camp where kids build creative inventions and lasting friendships. Led by certified local educators, our camps offer new and exciting hands-on activities every year.

Camp Oonie Koonie Cha

Boulder

303-413-1711

campokc.com

Pull on your boots and polish your spurs for an action packed Wild West music camp. Ride the range and barrel race on your own handmade painted ponies, listen to coyote tales, make handmade instruments including a guitar and agogo, and sing the old cowpoke songs around “the campfire.” Every child will make instruments, learn songs and stories, get a T-shirt and digital copy of the songs and stories, collecting magical, musical memories of an unforgettable week. Camp integrates science, art, drama, a xylophone orchestra thru music. Teachers are experienced educators in early childhood with a low student teacher ratio of 8:1. For kids ages 4-9. Location: St. Ambrose Episcopal Church (Camp has no religious affiliation), 7520 S. Boulder Road, Boulder. Camp Dates: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Week 1: June 6-10; Week 2: June 13-17. Optional Lunch Bunch Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. $20/day

Chess Wizards Camp at Friends School South Campus

Boulder

866-949-4386

chesswizards.com

Join us this summer for tons of challenging chess lessons, exciting games and cool prizes. You’ll improve your chess skills, meet new friends, and work out your most powerful muscle—your brain! Our camps include fun team chess games (like bughouse), recess time (of course), snacks, tournaments and puzzles. Each camper receives a T-shirt, trophy, and puzzle folder. Unleash your brain power and spend part of your vacation with Chess Wizards!

Colorado Center for the Blind Summer Youth Programs

Littleton

303-778-1130, ext. 222

cocenter.org

We have programs that teach the skills of blindness and offer exciting recreational activities for students in elementary school, middle school, high school and college prep.

CU Science Discovery

Boulder

303-492-7188

colorado.edu/sciencediscovery

CU Science Discovery offers a wide variety of K-8 summer camps and high school classes at the CU Boulder campus and additional outdoor locations throughout Boulder County. Full- and half-day programs offer unique summer experiences that cover a wide range of STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and math) and cater to a number of interests and experience levels. Full-day programs provide free lunchtime supervision, making summer scheduling a breeze for busy families. All summer programs combine engaging, experiential learning activities with inquiry-based instruction, both of which inspire exploration, curiosity and excitement in kids of all types. This approach creates a combination of engagement and organic fun that keeps families returning to Science Discovery summer after summer! Instructors include CU faculty and graduate scientists and field experts that are enthusiastic and knowledgeable about their topic. Summer 2022 programs run from May 31-August 5.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Summer Camp

Denver

303-370-6000

dmns.org

Each week, campers will take amazing journeys throughout the museum as they experiment, create, build, ask questions and learn—but most of all have fun!

Denver Rocky Mountain Chess Camps

Denver

303-770-6696

coloradomasterchess.com

28th Annual Denver Rocky Mountain Chess Camps held on June 6-10 and July 5-7. Full- and half-day options, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 8:1 staff-to-student ratio. (Camp will be held virtually like last year, if not able to hold in person.) Participants will be taught scorekeeping, etiquette, tournament preparation, logical-thinking and strategic planning for all phases of the game. Founded in 1993, the Rocky Mountain Chess camp is the oldest chess camp in the country. Thousands of students, including state and national scholastic champions, have attended the camp from around the country for decades. Learn from National Chess Master and international best-selling author Todd Bardwick.

Denver Zoo Summer Safari: Zooper Heroes

Denver

729-337-1400

denverzoo.org/summer-safari

When school is out, Safari Camp is in! Provide the perfect adventure for your young animal fanatic! Camps feature animal experiences, zoo expeditions, and hands-on, camper-driven exploration. Escape the ordinary—go WILD with Safari Camp at Denver Zoo. Camps are for kindergarten through 8th grade and run weekly. Grades Pre-K through 8th.

Food Lab Boulder

Boulder

303-953-8364

foodlabboulder.com/summer-camps

Ages 6-12. Cooking camps all summer long, starting the week of May 30, ending the week of August 8. 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. Camp themes: Latin, baking, Asia, Italy. $335/week. See site for current safety precautions.

Friends School Summer Programs

Boulder

303-499-1999, ext. 258

friendssummercamp.org

For preschool, elementary and middleschool students, ages 3-14. Week-long morning and afternoon sessions with programs including Preschool Backyard Camp, science, music, art, cooking, sports, dance, theater and more. Licensed and accredited.

Garden to Table’s Garden Camp

Boulder, Lafayette, Broomfield and Louisville

gardentotable.org

Garden To Table has been partnering with schools in BVSD for 15 years, providing gardens and curriculum to ensure all students have the opportunity for garden-based learning. At Garden Camp, you will spend the morning exploring a school garden. Activities will include gardening, harvesting, preparing and eating garden-fresh snacks. You will also put on your scientist hat to investigate soil, bugs, plants and more. Nature crafts, STEM challenges, scavenger hunts and games will round out the week. This will be a fun camp with a variety of enriching activities for kids. Visit www.gardentotable.org to learn more about their organization. Activities include: gardening, nature exploration, science, crafts, and garden-fresh snacks. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Weekly sessions starting June 6 through Aug. 5, excluding July 4-8. $195 per week, plus $25 materials fee. Ages 6-9. Group size 10-15.

Growing Gardens—Children’s Peace Garden

Boulder

303-443-9952

growinggardens.org

Spend an active week gardening, cooking, and creating on our one-of-a-kind urban farm! Learn about sustainable agriculture, pollinators, and ecosystems through hands-on learning and exploration. We’ll engage all of our senses through farm-to-fork cooking, art and science projects, and games. Instructors are experienced educators trained in CPR and first aid. Early bird discounts are available before March 15, 2022. Ages 5-11. Full-day camps, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Please go online to register—we hope to see you on the farm this summer!

iD Tech Camps

University of Denver, Colorado State University

888-709-TECH

internalDrive.com

Gain a competitive edge! Create iPhone apps, video games, movies, and more at week-long, day and overnight programs held at the University of Denver, CSU-Fort Collins, Stanford, Princeton and other universities. Small classes for ages 7-18 in a fun and challenging setting. Also two-week, teen-only programs held at the University of Denver, Stanford, Yale, Harvard and others: iD Gaming Academy, iD Programming Academy and iD Visual Arts Academy (filmmaking & photography).

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone

970-468-2098

KeystoneScienceSchool.org

Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado this summer with our adventurous and traditional Day Camps. Campers, aged 5-12, will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful, 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served as the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and fun in the outdoors. New theme options each week.

Kids & Critters Summer Camp

Longmont

303-772-1232, ext. 289

longmonthumane.org

WANTED: Children ages 7-12 who love animals! Longmont Humane Society is holding animal care summer mini-camps, with five half-day sessions of three days each to choose from, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. June 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29 or July 11-13. Campers enjoy a PAWS-itive summer break while expanding their knowledge of animal care, welfare and safety through interactive animal-themed games, activities and guest presentations. Email mckenna@longmonthumane.org for more information. Summer camp registration opens in March 2022 and is first come, first served.

Kids Camps at Butterfly Pavilion

Westminster

720-974-1861

butterflies.org

Butterfly Pavilion camps are designed to provide memorable experiences that connect kids to nature and encourage an appreciation for science. All Butterfly Pavilion camps feature:

• Hands-on activities that are engaging, informative, appeal to a variety of interests and abilities.

• Opportunities to explore Butterfly Pavilion and experience the plants and animals that call it home.

• Fun and exciting topics representing a range of STEAM disciplines.

• Enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced counselors who will inspire, and care for, your camper.

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs

877-202-1554

kidztopros.com

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, Arts and Sports Summer Camps for kids ages 4 to 14! KidzToPros camps provide the perfect opportunity to develop valuable skills in a fun, creative and safe environment. Led by top-tier instructors who are enthusiastic about child development, KidzToPros will ignite your child’s creativity and passion for learning. KidzToPros STEM Camps prepare kids for the tech-driven future. Innovative, project-based camps teach kids how to program robots, design video games, create websites and develop 3D models.

Longmont Museum Summer Camp

Longmont

303-651-8374

longmontmuseum.org

Many of your favorite camps are returning this summer to the Longmont Museum! Indoor and outdoor options, including: Longmont history; arts & crafts; museum & theatre; STEM; Hogwarts & fantasy; outdoor exploration; and more. June 6-July 29, for ages 3-16. Need-based scholarships are available.

Ocean First Discovery Center

Boulder

303-444-7234

oceanfirstcommunity.blue

The Ocean First Discovery Center is the first interactive marine science education center in Northern Colorado, where we offer hands-on education to 6th-12th graders facilitated by marine biologists across a wide-variety of backgrounds! Our summer camp fosters curiosity and creativity, providing our students opportunities to explore, discover, and value our marine habitats in a cohesive blend of science and conservation stewardship. We will dive into the interconnectedness of our ocean, the coastal environment, and rivers and watersheds emphasizing the importance of both lenses in solving the climatic and biodiversity issues we face today. More specific topics will include: coral reef ecology, sea level rise, climate change, ecosystem dynamics, sharks, and so much more! Each session will cover different topics, allowing students to return to continue expanding their knowledge, while working alongside scientists and conservationists.

Play-Well TEKnologies

Boulder

970-645-6075

Play-well.org

Play-Well TEKnologies provides project-based programs designed to teach principles and methods of engineering to kindergarten through 8th graders utilizing LEGO® products. Utilizing over 100,000 pieces of LEGO® for each camp, we strive to build students’ problem-solving skills, foster a greater appreciation of how things work, and encourage the qualities of inquisitiveness, self-reliance and self-confidence in children.

Space Voyage Space Camp

Littleton

303-985-3143

spacevoyage.com

Space Voyage Space Camp immerses students in “thinking like an astronaut.” 2022 is our 31st year of space camp, inspiring kids and encouraging problem-solving, teamwork and communication skills. Space Voyage offers learning and confidence building within a space motif. Space Voyage brings to life the importance of math and science, builds confidence through genuine achievement, creates a sense of belonging, and offers a fun and fantastic place for kids to learn and grow. Our space camp is the highlight of the summer for many students. Launch our nine-foot rockets, fly simulators and learn about space. Pathfinders ages 6-7, Cadets ages 9-14, Interns ages 14+. Summer 2022 offers six full weeks of day camp, Monday-Friday, June 13-July 29. Come for one or more weeks. Discounts available.

STEAMrollers (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder and Loveland

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

The Y offers STEAMrollers morning and afternoon programs that help children build their confidence—while having fun, getting creative and discovering their talents. The morning program encompasses all areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. The afternoon program provides a variety of activities that focus on the visual and performing arts. Financial assistance available.

Summer Fantasy Writing and Gaming Camp

Online

720-300-2216

creative-writing-solutions.com

Druidawn, Inc. specializes in helping reluctant writers to overcome writing resistance using fantasy role play gaming as a powerful motivator. These online week-long summer workshops delve deeply into the world of imagination and creativity, giving students the unique opportunity to add their own ideas to the exciting World of Druidawn as well as writing their own stories and playing the Druidawn game! We also offer advanced writing techniques and publishing opportunities for gifted young writers. These workshops are open to ages 7.5-14 and are available June 20-July 29. Email us at: druidawncreations@hotmail.com for more information.

Sunflower Preschool Summer Camp

Boulder

303-494-2012

sunflowerpreschoolboulder.com

The Sunflower Preschool Summer Camp has been a well-run, outdoor oriented, fun summer experience for young children since 1985. Each day we emphasize the simple joys of summer with lots of time for: water play, gardening, walks, outdoor projects and child-directed exploration of our multi-dimensional play areas and gardens. Since 2012 we have developed our outdoor classroom into the 1st Certified Nature Explore classroom in Boulder. At the same time we offer a Montessori based classroom with a scientific theme curriculum. During the summer months we study bugs and insects, tropical rainforests, oceans, ocean animals, and the natural environment. In addition to the child directed classroom setting we have a science room designed as a hands on children’s museum for further discovery.

Women’s Wilderness

Boulder

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Our mission is to support girls, women and LGBTQ+ people in accessing their power and improving their health through connections to the outdoors and community.

Overnight Camps

Cottonwood Gulch Expeditions

Albuquerque, New Mexico

550-248-0563

cottonwoodgulch.org

Cottonwood Gulch sponsors educational wilderness expeditions and outdoor programs in the American Southwest that promote personal growth, scientific, historic and cultural discovery as well as a knowledgeable environmental ethic among all those who participate.

Global Works Travel

Boulder County-based with trips to domestic and international destinations

303-545-2202

globalworkstravel.com

For over 30 years, Global Works has been providing exceptional Community Service, Summer Enrichment, Adventure Travel programs for students and groups. Choose from programs that focus on community development, language immersion, ecology and wildlife, civil rights, and public health/ medicine. Choose from destinations like Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Fiji, France, Spain, Peru, Nepal, the American South and the Pacific Northwest. In all of our locations, we partner with communities and organizations to select and implement grassroots service projects that make an impact. Global Works offers summer service adventures for high school and middle school students and custom group travel for schools and organizations. If you are looking for fun and adventure, and want to be a spark for positive change in the world, let Global Works be your guide!

iD Tech Camps

DU, Colorado State University

888-709-TECH

internalDrive.com

Small classes for ages 7-18 in a fun and challenging setting. Also two-week, teen-only programs held at the University of Denver, Stanford, Yale, Harvard and others: iD Gaming Academy, iD Programming Academy, and iD Visual Arts Academy (filmmaking & photography).

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone

970-468-2098

KeystoneScienceSchool.org/camp

Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado through traditional Overnight Camps or the excitement and adventure of our traveling Expeditions. Campers will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served as the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and new friends. Morrison pick-up and drop-off available. New theme options each week. Find a full summer calendar online.

Sanborn Western Camps

Florissant

719-748-3341

sanbornwesterncamps.com

Since 1948, Sanborn Western Camps have been creating outdoor experiences of exceptional quality and depth. Sanborn’s fun, relaxed atmosphere and caring staff provide a supportive environment for individual growth in self-confidence, independence and awareness of others. Big Spring Ranch for Boys and High Trails Ranch for Girls lie at an elevation of 8,700 feet in the center of Colorado, 35 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Women’s Wilderness

Boulder

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Our mission is to support girls, women and LGBTQ+ people in accessing their power and improving their health through connections to the outdoors and community.