Faith-based Camps 2021

Day Camps
AEI Base Camp
Almont
970-641-4708
aeibasecamp.com
This camp is located 10,000 feet above sea level in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains. The spectacular scenery of the backcountry base camp is the perfect site for your wilderness experience. Christian-based camp adventure programs available.
Camp Timberline Outta Bounds
Locations along the Front Range
970-484-8462
camptimberline.com
A day camp unlike any other for kids in Kindergarten to sixth grade, with 10 locations along the Front Range. Monday through Friday.
Cherryvale Day Camp
Boulder
303-998-1900
boulderjcc.org/camps
Camps for kids entering Kindergarten to seventh grade. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Building resilience, grit, teamwork, independence, creativity, friendships, problem-solving and personal growth. Cherryvale Day Camp is based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds and religions.
JCC Denver Summer Camps
Denver and Elbert
303-316-6445
jccdenver.org/camps
A summer spent with Camp Shai is sure to inspire journeys that last a lifetime. At the JCC, we know the journey is just as important as the destination. No matter your child’s interests, we know the lessons and values gained from a summer at the J will prepare them for a lifetime of exploration and personal success. We are adhering to COVID best practices and are making a safe and enjoyable experience for our campers. Sessions run June 7 through Aug. 13.
OVERNIGHT
Camp Timberline
Estes Park
970-484-8462
camptimberline.com
An overnight camp offering sports, mountain adventure and backpacking for youth and teens ages 7-18, Sunday through Saturday.
Highlands Presbyterian Camp & Retreat Center
Allenspark
303-747-2888
highlandscamp.org
Highlands offers programs and lodging for all ages. Register for Highlands summer camps or plan your unique retreat or program (family reunion, wedding, educational event) located in the Rocky Mountains.
JCC Ranch Camp
Elbert
303-316-6384
ranchcamp.org
Since 1953, the JCC Ranch Camp has been creating Jewish memories and friendships that last a lifetime. Located in Colorado’s magnificent Black Forest, the Ranch Camp provides children entering grades two-11 with a truly Western Jewish experience. Held in one- to three-week sessions, the camp is a place where life-long friendships blossom, Jewish identities are discovered and nourished, and children are challenged to grow in mind, body and spirit. Ranch Camp is also renowned for one of the most acclaimed equestrian programs in the country. We are adhering to COVID best practices and are making a safe and enjoyable experience for our campers.