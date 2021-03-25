Faith-based Camps 2021

Day Camps

AEI Base Camp

Almont

970-641-4708

aeibasecamp.com

This camp is located 10,000 feet above sea level in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains. The spectacular scenery of the backcountry base camp is the perfect site for your wilderness experience. Christian-based camp adventure programs available.

Camp Timberline Outta Bounds

Locations along the Front Range

970-484-8462

camptimberline.com

A day camp unlike any other for kids in Kindergarten to sixth grade, with 10 locations along the Front Range. Monday through Friday.

Cherryvale Day Camp

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org/camps

Camps for kids entering Kindergarten to seventh grade. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Building resilience, grit, teamwork, independence, creativity, friendships, problem-solving and personal growth. Cherryvale Day Camp is based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

JCC Denver Summer Camps

Denver and Elbert

303-316-6445

jccdenver.org/camps

A summer spent with Camp Shai is sure to inspire journeys that last a lifetime. At the JCC, we know the journey is just as important as the destination. No matter your child’s interests, we know the lessons and values gained from a summer at the J will prepare them for a lifetime of exploration and personal success. We are adhering to COVID best practices and are making a safe and enjoyable experience for our campers. Sessions run June 7 through Aug. 13.

OVERNIGHT

AEI Base Camp

Almont

970-641-4708

aeibasecamp.com

This camp is located 10,000 feet above sea level in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains. The spectacular scenery of the backcountry base camp is the perfect site for your wilderness experience. Christian-based camp adventure programs available.

Camp Timberline

Estes Park

970-484-8462

camptimberline.com

An overnight camp offering sports, mountain adventure and backpacking for youth and teens ages 7-18, Sunday through Saturday.

Highlands Presbyterian Camp & Retreat Center

Allenspark

303-747-2888

highlandscamp.org

Highlands offers programs and lodging for all ages. Register for Highlands summer camps or plan your unique retreat or program (family reunion, wedding, educational event) located in the Rocky Mountains.

JCC Ranch Camp

Elbert

303-316-6384

ranchcamp.org

Since 1953, the JCC Ranch Camp has been creating Jewish memories and friendships that last a lifetime. Located in Colorado’s magnificent Black Forest, the Ranch Camp provides children entering grades two-11 with a truly Western Jewish experience. Held in one- to three-week sessions, the camp is a place where life-long friendships blossom, Jewish identities are discovered and nourished, and children are challenged to grow in mind, body and spirit. Ranch Camp is also renowned for one of the most acclaimed equestrian programs in the country. We are adhering to COVID best practices and are making a safe and enjoyable experience for our campers.