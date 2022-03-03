Faith-Based Camps 2022

Day Camps

Camp Timberline Outta Bounds

Locations along the Front Range, 970-484-8462, camptimberline.com

A day camp unlike any other for ages K-6th grade, 10 locations along the front range, Monday-Friday.

Cherryvale Day Camp

Boulder, 303-998-1900, boulderjcc.org/camps

Cherryvale Day Camp is the Boulder JCC’s day camp for children ages 4-12, located on-site at the Boulder JCC. Sessions begin on June 6 and run through Aug. 12. All programs run Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. We offer a classic day camp program along with two-week specialty programs including Milk and Honey Farm, musical, and more. Cherryvale Day Camp at the Boulder JCC includes time on our farm, sports, arts & crafts, sprinkler time, exploring nature, and more. Join us during one of our virtual Meet and Greets which are scheduled for the first Thursday of each month at 12:30 p.m. MT to learn more. Cherryvale Day Camp is based in Jewish values and is open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

JCC Denver Summer Camps

Denver & Elbert, 303-316-6445, jccdenver.org/camps, amarshall@jccdenver.org

A summer spent with Camp Shai, Ranch Camp, or Tennis is sure to inspire journeys that last a lifetime. At the J, we know the journey is just as important as the destination. Whether your child becomes a professional soccer player, an expert equestrian, or the next big name in STEM, we know the lessons and values gained from a summer at the JCC will prepare them for a lifetime of exploration and personal success. From curiosity, confidence, self-awareness, and beyond––start your child’s journey this summer with JCC Camps. We are adhering to Covid best practices and are making a safe and enjoyable experience for our campers. Sessions run June 6–Aug. 13.

Overnight

Camp Timberline

Estes Park, 970-484-8462, camptimberline.com

Offering sports, mountain adventure and backpacking for youth and teens ages 7-18, Sunday-Saturday.

JCC Ranch Camp

Elbert, 303-316-6384 , Ranchcamp.org, amarshall@jccdenver.org

Since 1953, the JCC Ranch Camp has been creating Jewish memories and friendships that last a lifetime. Located in Colorado’s magnificent Black Forest, the Ranch Camp provides children entering grades 2-11 with a truly western Jewish experience. Held in one to three-week sessions, the camp is a place where life-long friendships blossom, Jewish identities are discovered and nourished, and children are challenged to grow in mind, body, and spirit. Ranch Camp is also renowned for one of the most acclaimed equestrian programs in the country. Don’t miss the opportunity for you and your children to become a part of the Ranch Camp family this summer. We are adhering to Covid best practices and are making a safe and enjoyable experience for our campers.