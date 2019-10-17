Have a taste

By
John Lehndorff
Susan France

Try these wines at Augustina’s Winery in Nederland or at the Saturday Boulder County Farmers Market in Boulder:

Boulder Backpacking Wine: This is a dry Cabernet Franc red wine with blackberry/cherry flavors. It’s lighter if you carry it in a wine sack.

Venus de Vino Rosé: Marechal Foch grapes make this a slightly darker, slightly sweeter rosé.

Bredo’s Blue Diamond: Named after Nederland’s frozen dead guy, this substantial red made from St. Vincent’s grapes is recommended as a base for warm mulled wine with spices and citrus.

WineChick Cherry: Dry semi-sweet wine made from organically grown Colorado Montmorency cherries (also the ideal pie cherries). This wine matches well with seasonal dinners involving roasted fare.

