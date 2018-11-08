Front Range concerts 2018-19

Stuart Sevastos via wikimedia commons

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Perpetual Groove, Kung Fu. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Paper Moonshine. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

The Ned Trio. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.

Ice Cube. 9 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Tauk — with ExMag. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Hazel Miller. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985. Through Nov. 10.

300 Days. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

Covenhoven — with Plain Faraday. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Gretchen Peters. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

Quemando. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.

Mike Shinoda. 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Augustus, Foxfeather — with Hugh Manatee and Famous Men. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Frank Moore, The Weld County Ramblers, 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

The Menzingers — with Tiny Moving Parts and Daddy Issues. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Lettuce — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver,

303-623-7876. Through Jan. 21.

Tyler Childers — with Blank Range. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Nov. 11.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

VooDoo Dead Featuring Steve Kimock, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and John Morgan Kimock. 7 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Lucas Wolf CD Release Show. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Face’s 200th Show at Nissi’s. 6 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Paul Kimbris — 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Behemoth — with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Trio con Brio. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Rabblefish. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Women in Song hosted by Shanna in a Dress. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Bourbon & Blues with Blue 88s. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Jim Messina. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Tab Benoit. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Group Chegando La and Francisco Marques. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Manic Focus: Just Like You Tour — with Artifakts. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

The Motet — with Escort. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Nov. 17.

Sarah Chang and Julio Elizalde. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

Ryan Montbleau — with Andrew Sturtz, Dechen Hawk. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Covenhoven. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 3 and 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

Jill Sobule — with Darren Garvey (of Elephant Revival). 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

Goopsteppa — with Khiva and Supertask. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Amy and the Peace Pipes. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Boulder Symphony: Home. 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Denver Concert Bands presents Heroes and Holidays. 2 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

The Cody Sisters. 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Sam Varga. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — with Lucy Dacus. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Twenty One Pilots. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Miles Wilder. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Waterparks. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Jack Cloonan Band — with Kind Hearted Strangers and Buffalo Commons. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Nelson Rangell. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Justin Martin — with Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage and Ardalan. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Boogie T. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Trevor Hall — featuring Dustin Thomas, Will Evans, MC’D by Waylon Lewis and more special guests. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Gah-be, Molly Kollier, DolphinHawk, Purple Lightning Bolts. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Robert Johnson. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Movie at the Symphony: Home Alone in Concert — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Nordic Daughter — with Sharone & The Wind, Spiral Cell, Monkey Fire. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Ben Knighten. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 24

Hazel Miller Band Christmas Show. 7:30 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

Trevor Hall featuring Drew McManus and Karl Roth (of Satsang) , Dustin Thomas, MC’D by Waylon Lewis and more special guests. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

The River Arkansas. 9 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.

Free Fallin’: The Music of Tom Petty — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Sweet Honey in the Rock: 45th Anniversary Tour. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Charlie White, Cloud Crest. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Drums of the World — with The Colorado Symphony Percussionists. 2:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver,

303-623-7876. Through Nov. 18.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

A Classic Country Christmas — with Gail Bliss. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Adam Bodine Trio. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

G Jones: The Ineffable Truth Tour featuring Yheti, Whoolymammoth, Honeybee. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Six Strings Down featuring Tommy Castsro, Mike Zito, The Pain Killers. 8:30 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Zach Day, The Simple Parade. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Channel 93.3’s Not So Silent Night featuring the Revivalists, Elle King, American Authors, Max Frost, Wildermiss. 6 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.

Tommy Emmanuel — with Jerry Douglas. 8 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

Van Hodads. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Foxfeather. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

Jayme Stone’s Folklife. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Boombox Cartel featuring Droeloe, Nessly and Noxah. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Halestorm and in This Moment — with New Year’s Day. 6:45 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.

Sing it to Me Santa — with The Fray and Tracksuit Wedding. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

The Doo Wop Project Christmas. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Boombox Cartel featuring Rickyxsan, Darci, Wolfik. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

WomenCrush Music. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Ralph Arveson via wikimedia commons

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

Ingrid Michaelson Trio Presents: Songs for the Season — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Fleetwood Mac. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Estas Tonne. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Alice In Winterland featuring OneRepublic. 6 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Childish Gambino. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Grateful Shred — with Mapache. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,

720-645-2467.

The Wood Brothers — with Amy Helm. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

The High Road Home. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown,

303-442-5847.

Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why — with Willi Carlisle, Hang Rounders, Jennifer Jane Niceley. 8 p.m. The Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-733-0230.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Lone Tree Symphony Presents Merry and Bright . 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Dec. 8.

The Wood Brothers featuring Amy Helm. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Godflesh — with Company of Serpents. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

Paul Kimbiris with Kind Hearted Strangers and Kevin Mileski. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

A Classical Christmas conducted by Brett Mitchell — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 8.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

Aqueous — with Mungion. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Miriam McQueen, Adam Stigall Band. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Kindred Spirits. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

The Wyatts. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Acoustic Eidolon. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Silverstein. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Bettman and Halpin: Christmas is a Funny Thing. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Timothy P. and The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers. 6 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Charlie Parr and Willie Watson. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

303-377-1666.

Moors & McCumber. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

Jarrad Menard, Dechen Hawk — 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Preoccupations and Prodmartyr — with Teeth of the Hydra. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Il Divo Timeless Tour. 8 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

30th Anniversary of Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice featuring William Ackerman, Barbara Higbie, Alex de Grassi, Todd Boston. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

A Kantorei Christmas 2018. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Silver Steven, Andrew Sturtz. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Robby Peoples and the Bankwalkers. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

John Craigie — with special guest Rainbow Girls. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

Acoustic Hot Tuna. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

A Colorado Christmas — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 16.

The New Mastersounds and DJ Williams shots Fired. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

That Damn Sasquatch. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

John Legend: A Legendary Christmas. 8 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center. 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

Trace Bundy featuring Phil Keaggy. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder,

303-786-7030.

Carnivale De Sensuale: Krampus!. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

Rebirth Brass Band. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

George Nelson Trio. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16

Kate Farmer, Liz Berube. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White. 7 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

Ian Gerrard. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Canadian Brass: Christmas Time is Here. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Nelson Rangell’s Smooth Jazz Holiday Show. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

Matt Flaherty Album Release Birthday Party — with Part & Parcel, Midnight Strange. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

KAPH, National Park Radio. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Funkiphino. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

The Railbenders — with The Jons. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Dave King Trio. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

Zoe Berman, Bay Bryan. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Keys N Krates. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Logan Mize. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27

Jump Beat Project Presents: Funk for a Cause — Jump Beat, Kikaani, art installations, live flow, buugeng performances. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

The Movers and The Shakers. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

Frar, Grupo Checando La. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Le Pompe Jazz. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

The String Cheese Incident. 7:30 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane,

Broomfield, 303-893-8497. Through Dec. 31.

Hindsight. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Gogol Bordello — with Jessica Hernandez and The Deltas. 8:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Dec. 29.

The Yawpers. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

Fruition — featuring Daniel Rodriguez. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Dec. 29.

Lionel Young Band. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Itchy-O New Years Trifecta. 9 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030. Through Dec. 31.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 30

Decadence featuring Skrillex, CamelPhat and more. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Dec. 31.

Clozee featuring Dorfex Bos and Somatoast. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

The Beach Boys. 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

The Infamous Stringdusters — with The Drunken Hearts. 8:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Dec. 31.

Penguin Prison. 9 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 31

Gasoline Lollipops — with Grant Farm and River Arkansas. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Gogol Bordello featuring Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

A Night in Vienna — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

The Corporation. 6:30 and 10 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 3

Shane Smith and The Saints. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4

Ramaya & The Troubadours. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Sal Valcano. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

American Aquarium. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5

Veronique Van Pelt. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Chris Knight — with Kody West. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Chad Prather. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

Paper Moonshine. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

Dulcimer!. A concert featuring national hammered and mountain dulcimer champs. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Mustard Plug — with Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

The River Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Desert Dwellers — with Bluetech and Living Light. 8:45 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

MLK Jr. Tribute — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

Red Not Chili Peppers, 400Z To Freedom — 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

Red Not Chili Peppers. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

The Crystal Method. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Dvorak Symphony No. 9 — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Jan. 20.

Cursive — with Summer Cannibals and Campdogzz. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Cursive. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Thursday — with Vein. 8:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

303-377-1666. Through Jan. 20.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

RJD2 — with Mikey Thunder. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

303-832-1874.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24

Marc Cohn Trio featuring Chelsea Williams. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

Ben Knighten. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Jeremy Dion. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Foxfeather — with Monocle Band. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder,

303-443-8696.

Hippo Campus — with Now, Now. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Hank Von Hell. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

MONDAY, JANUARY 28

Justin Timberlake. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30

Gnash — with Mallrat, Guardin. 7:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

The Love Sprockets. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Fleetwood Mac. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

The Sweet Remains. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Herobust — with DMVU. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Icelantic’s Winter on The Rocks featuring Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 303-297-1772.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Music in the Sea: Oceanophony and other Water Music. 7 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Olafur Arnalds. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Jesse McCartney — 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

LP — 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

The Knocks — with Young & Sick, Blue DeTiger. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Elton John. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Guster — with Henry Jamison. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

The Funk Hunters — with jackLNDN. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

One Hand, One Heart: 100 Years of Berstein. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075

Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. 6:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Pedro the Lion. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Bring me the Horizon. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver,

303-837-1482.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

CU Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Shakespeare in Love with Margaret. 1:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

A Classical Romance — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Feb. 17.

Concert Jazz Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

International Guitar Night. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Turkuaz — with Eminence Ensemble. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Kodo One Earth Tour. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The You and Me Tour. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Kacey Musgraves. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver,

303-623-0106.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Joshua Radin and Lissie featuring Lily Kershaw. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Nat King Cole & Me: An Evening with Gregory Porter — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Boulder Symphony — Evolve. 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Denver Concert Band presents Beasts of Legend and Lore — 2 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree,

720-509-1000.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Ella Mai. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Nothing More — with Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Kurt Vile and the Violators — with The Sadies. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Lone Tree Symphony presents American Journey. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Tartan Terrors. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree,

720-509-1000.

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver,

303-623-7876.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Noname. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Andrew McMahon. 5:30 Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Jacob Banks. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Disney’s Dcapella. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

The Steeldrivers. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Rockapella. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree,

720-509-1000.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Mandolin Orange. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Cass McCombs. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

The Railsplitters. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Why Don’t We. 7 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

Switchfoot, Tyson Motsenbocker — 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.