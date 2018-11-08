Front Range concerts 2018-19

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Perpetual Groove, Kung Fu. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Paper Moonshine. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
The Ned Trio. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.
Ice Cube. 9 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Tauk — with ExMag. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Hazel Miller. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985. Through Nov. 10.
300 Days. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
Covenhoven — with Plain Faraday. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver,
303-777-1003.
Gretchen Peters. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
Quemando. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.
Mike Shinoda. 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Augustus, Foxfeather — with Hugh Manatee and Famous Men. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Frank Moore, The Weld County Ramblers, 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
The Menzingers — with Tiny Moving Parts and Daddy Issues. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Lettuce — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver,
303-623-7876. Through Jan. 21.
Tyler Childers — with Blank Range. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Nov. 11.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11
VooDoo Dead Featuring Steve Kimock, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and John Morgan Kimock. 7 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Lucas Wolf CD Release Show. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Face’s 200th Show at Nissi’s. 6 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Paul Kimbris — 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Behemoth — with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
Trio con Brio. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Rabblefish. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Women in Song hosted by Shanna in a Dress. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Bourbon & Blues with Blue 88s. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,
303-665-2757.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Jim Messina. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Tab Benoit. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Group Chegando La and Francisco Marques. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Manic Focus: Just Like You Tour — with Artifakts. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
The Motet — with Escort. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Nov. 17.
Sarah Chang and Julio Elizalde. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
Ryan Montbleau — with Andrew Sturtz, Dechen Hawk. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Covenhoven. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 3 and 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
Jill Sobule — with Darren Garvey (of Elephant Revival). 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
Goopsteppa — with Khiva and Supertask. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Amy and the Peace Pipes. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Boulder Symphony: Home. 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Denver Concert Bands presents Heroes and Holidays. 2 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
The Cody Sisters. 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Sam Varga. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — with Lucy Dacus. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
Twenty One Pilots. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Miles Wilder. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Waterparks. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Jack Cloonan Band — with Kind Hearted Strangers and Buffalo Commons. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Nelson Rangell. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Justin Martin — with Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage and Ardalan. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Boogie T. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Trevor Hall — featuring Dustin Thomas, Will Evans, MC’D by Waylon Lewis and more special guests. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Gah-be, Molly Kollier, DolphinHawk, Purple Lightning Bolts. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Robert Johnson. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.
Movie at the Symphony: Home Alone in Concert — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Nordic Daughter — with Sharone & The Wind, Spiral Cell, Monkey Fire. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Ben Knighten. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 24
Hazel Miller Band Christmas Show. 7:30 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.
Trevor Hall featuring Drew McManus and Karl Roth (of Satsang) , Dustin Thomas, MC’D by Waylon Lewis and more special guests. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
The River Arkansas. 9 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.
Free Fallin’: The Music of Tom Petty — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Sweet Honey in the Rock: 45th Anniversary Tour. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Charlie White, Cloud Crest. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Drums of the World — with The Colorado Symphony Percussionists. 2:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver,
303-623-7876. Through Nov. 18.
Elvis Costello and the Imposters. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28
A Classic Country Christmas — with Gail Bliss. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Adam Bodine Trio. 6:30 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29
G Jones: The Ineffable Truth Tour featuring Yheti, Whoolymammoth, Honeybee. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Six Strings Down featuring Tommy Castsro, Mike Zito, The Pain Killers. 8:30 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Zach Day, The Simple Parade. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
Channel 93.3’s Not So Silent Night featuring the Revivalists, Elle King, American Authors, Max Frost, Wildermiss. 6 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.
Tommy Emmanuel — with Jerry Douglas. 8 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
Van Hodads. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Foxfeather. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1
Jayme Stone’s Folklife. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Boombox Cartel featuring Droeloe, Nessly and Noxah. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Halestorm and in This Moment — with New Year’s Day. 6:45 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.
Sing it to Me Santa — with The Fray and Tracksuit Wedding. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2
The Doo Wop Project Christmas. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Boombox Cartel featuring Rickyxsan, Darci, Wolfik. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
WomenCrush Music. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 3
Ingrid Michaelson Trio Presents: Songs for the Season — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Fleetwood Mac. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4
Estas Tonne. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Alice In Winterland featuring OneRepublic. 6 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Childish Gambino. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6
Grateful Shred — with Mapache. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,
720-645-2467.
The Wood Brothers — with Amy Helm. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
The High Road Home. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown,
303-442-5847.
Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why — with Willi Carlisle, Hang Rounders, Jennifer Jane Niceley. 8 p.m. The Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-733-0230.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7
Lone Tree Symphony Presents Merry and Bright . 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Dec. 8.
The Wood Brothers featuring Amy Helm. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Godflesh — with Company of Serpents. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
Paul Kimbiris with Kind Hearted Strangers and Kevin Mileski. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
A Classical Christmas conducted by Brett Mitchell — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 8.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8
Aqueous — with Mungion. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Miriam McQueen, Adam Stigall Band. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Kindred Spirits. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
The Wyatts. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Acoustic Eidolon. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
Silverstein. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9
Bettman and Halpin: Christmas is a Funny Thing. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Timothy P. and The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers. 6 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Charlie Parr and Willie Watson. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,
303-377-1666.
Moors & McCumber. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 10
Jarrad Menard, Dechen Hawk — 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Preoccupations and Prodmartyr — with Teeth of the Hydra. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Il Divo Timeless Tour. 8 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.
30th Anniversary of Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice featuring William Ackerman, Barbara Higbie, Alex de Grassi, Todd Boston. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13
A Kantorei Christmas 2018. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Silver Steven, Andrew Sturtz. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Robby Peoples and the Bankwalkers. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
John Craigie — with special guest Rainbow Girls. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14
Acoustic Hot Tuna. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
A Colorado Christmas — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 16.
The New Mastersounds and DJ Williams shots Fired. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
That Damn Sasquatch. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15
John Legend: A Legendary Christmas. 8 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center. 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.
Trace Bundy featuring Phil Keaggy. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder,
303-786-7030.
Carnivale De Sensuale: Krampus!. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
Rebirth Brass Band. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
George Nelson Trio. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16
Kate Farmer, Liz Berube. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White. 7 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 17
Ian Gerrard. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Canadian Brass: Christmas Time is Here. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19
Nelson Rangell’s Smooth Jazz Holiday Show. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21
Matt Flaherty Album Release Birthday Party — with Part & Parcel, Midnight Strange. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
KAPH, National Park Radio. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Funkiphino. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
The Railbenders — with The Jons. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Dave King Trio. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22
Zoe Berman, Bay Bryan. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Keys N Krates. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Logan Mize. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27
Jump Beat Project Presents: Funk for a Cause — Jump Beat, Kikaani, art installations, live flow, buugeng performances. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
The Movers and The Shakers. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,
303-665-2757.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28
Frar, Grupo Checando La. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Le Pompe Jazz. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.
The String Cheese Incident. 7:30 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane,
Broomfield, 303-893-8497. Through Dec. 31.
Hindsight. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Gogol Bordello — with Jessica Hernandez and The Deltas. 8:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Dec. 29.
The Yawpers. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29
Fruition — featuring Daniel Rodriguez. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Dec. 29.
Lionel Young Band. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Itchy-O New Years Trifecta. 9 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030. Through Dec. 31.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 30
Decadence featuring Skrillex, CamelPhat and more. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Dec. 31.
Clozee featuring Dorfex Bos and Somatoast. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
The Beach Boys. 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
The Infamous Stringdusters — with The Drunken Hearts. 8:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Dec. 31.
Penguin Prison. 9 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 31
Gasoline Lollipops — with Grant Farm and River Arkansas. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Gogol Bordello featuring Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
A Night in Vienna — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
The Corporation. 6:30 and 10 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,
303-665-2757.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 3
Shane Smith and The Saints. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 4
Ramaya & The Troubadours. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Sal Valcano. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
American Aquarium. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 5
Veronique Van Pelt. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Chris Knight — with Kody West. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Chad Prather. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 10
Paper Moonshine. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 11
Dulcimer!. A concert featuring national hammered and mountain dulcimer champs. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
Mustard Plug — with Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 12
The River Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Desert Dwellers — with Bluetech and Living Light. 8:45 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 15
MLK Jr. Tribute — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16
Red Not Chili Peppers, 400Z To Freedom — 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 17
Red Not Chili Peppers. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 18
The Crystal Method. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Dvorak Symphony No. 9 — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Jan. 20.
Cursive — with Summer Cannibals and Campdogzz. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 19
Cursive. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Thursday — with Vein. 8:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,
303-377-1666. Through Jan. 20.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 20
RJD2 — with Mikey Thunder. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,
303-832-1874.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 24
Marc Cohn Trio featuring Chelsea Williams. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 25
Ben Knighten. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 26
Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Jeremy Dion. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Foxfeather — with Monocle Band. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder,
303-443-8696.
Hippo Campus — with Now, Now. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
Hank Von Hell. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
MONDAY, JANUARY 28
Justin Timberlake. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30
Gnash — with Mallrat, Guardin. 7:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 31
The Love Sprockets. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Fleetwood Mac. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1
The Sweet Remains. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Herobust — with DMVU. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
Icelantic’s Winter on The Rocks featuring Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 303-297-1772.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Music in the Sea: Oceanophony and other Water Music. 7 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Olafur Arnalds. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Jesse McCartney — 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
LP — 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6
The Knocks — with Young & Sick, Blue DeTiger. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Elton John. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Guster — with Henry Jamison. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9
The Funk Hunters — with jackLNDN. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10
One Hand, One Heart: 100 Years of Berstein. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075
Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. 6:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Pedro the Lion. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Bring me the Horizon. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver,
303-837-1482.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
CU Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Shakespeare in Love with Margaret. 1:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14
A Classical Romance — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Feb. 17.
Concert Jazz Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15
International Guitar Night. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Turkuaz — with Eminence Ensemble. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
Kodo One Earth Tour. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22
An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The You and Me Tour. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Kacey Musgraves. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver,
303-623-0106.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Joshua Radin and Lissie featuring Lily Kershaw. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Nat King Cole & Me: An Evening with Gregory Porter — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Boulder Symphony — Evolve. 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Denver Concert Band presents Beasts of Legend and Lore — 2 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree,
720-509-1000.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Ella Mai. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Nothing More — with Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Kurt Vile and the Violators — with The Sadies. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Lone Tree Symphony presents American Journey. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
Tartan Terrors. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree,
720-509-1000.
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver,
303-623-7876.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
Noname. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Andrew McMahon. 5:30 Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Jacob Banks. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
Disney’s Dcapella. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
The Steeldrivers. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Rockapella. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree,
720-509-1000.
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
Mandolin Orange. 9 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20
Cass McCombs. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
The Railsplitters. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
Why Don’t We. 7 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.
SUNDAY, MARCH 30
Switchfoot, Tyson Motsenbocker — 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.