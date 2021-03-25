General Camps 2021

Day Camps

Alaya Preschool Summer Day Camps

Boulder

303-449-5248

alayapreschool.org

The Alaya Summer Day Camp offers a rich, inviting and relaxed summer program to meet the needs of a variety of family situations. Our small groups and low adult-child ratios allow for individual attention and a comfortable environment of warmth and friendship. Each group is designed to provide an age-appropriate program of outdoor play, creative arts and crafts, nature lore, gardening, swimming, song and dance, dramatic play and social skills development. Sesssions available from June 7 through July 22. Half-day and full-day sessions available for two, three or five days a week.

Arvada Center Virtual Summer Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

arvadacenter.org

There’s something for everyone this summer at the Arvada Center. With a wide offering of virtual camp experiences, your child can create art safely, in your own home, with real-time instruction from a creative, engaging and inspiring instructor. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2021 catalog. Download a copy at arvadacenter.org/education.

Bixby Summer Camp

Boulder

303-494-7508

bixbyschool.org

Our Bixby Summer Camp is a play-based camp that centers around creativity and lots of outdoor play. Bixby Summer is open for campers entering grades Kindergarten through ninth as well as our current preschool students. Set on our beautiful 3-acre campus, Bixby Summer provides campers with a caring, safe environment to play and explore interests with the support of trained, mature counselors. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (preschool camp offers options for fewer days of the week).

Boulder Valley Waldorf School Summer Camps

Niwot

303-652-0130

bvwaldorf.org

Camps run 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Early-bird, buddy and multiple session discounts are available. Visit our website for more info. Early childhood camp is a Waldorf-inspired camp for ages 3-6. Children enjoy creative play that nurtures the imagination on our 38-acre campus with old friends and new! Emphasizing movement and sensory-integration. Learning math, language and science through practical, play-based activities indoors and outside. Visit with farmers to gather food for snacks. At Storycamp, children bring stories to life through visual art, physical theater and interactive sculpture. We learn to walk on stilts, develop circus skills, outdoor skills, use tools and repurpose materials to build public art installations. This is collaborative fun that brings awesome to the community. Our campus includes a cottonwood forest and open space. We adventure out on many field trips. Our instructors are professional artists and experienced educators who have worked with children throughout the world. For ages 7-12. June through August.

Camp Kesem CU

Boulder

608-618-6462

campkesem.org/cuboulder

facebook.com/campkesemCO

Camp Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, supporting children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. Camp Kesem at the CU Boulder serves children from all around Colorado and the Front Range. This will be our eighth year as a chapter, and this summer we will be hosting Kesem at Home, a virtual camp program from the comfort of your own home! We love to have fun, play games, be creative and just be ourselves during camp. Come see what the magic of Kesem is all about! Contact cuboulder@campkesem.org for more info.

Cherryvale Day Camp

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org/camps

Camps for kids entering Kindergarten through seventh grade. Runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Building resilience, grit, teamwork, independence, creativity, friendships, problem-solving and personal growth. Cherryvale Day Camp is based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette

303-665-6679

dawsonschool.org/summer

Ages 5-15. Weeklong day camps. Runs Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7 through Aug. 6. Sports, arts, tech and more, with exciting new camps being offered in 2021 — over 70 camps in all. Full hot/cold lunch is served in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. Experienced adult director for every camp, with 5-to-1 camper-staff ratio. Voted one of the top camps in Boulder County. Located at 10455 Dawson Drive, Lafayette. Cost range: $330 to $450 per week. For questions, please visit our website or you can email us directly at summercamps@dawsonschool.org. (See ad for more details.)

Eldorado Mountain Yoga Camp

Eldorado Springs

303-249-1671

eldoradoyoga.org

Kids and pre-teens will have a blast at our fun-filled, five-day camp sessions open to all kids ages 5-12. In our beautiful, natural setting at the Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram (just 10 minutes from Boulder) kids will enjoy a free-spirited yoga, arts and nature camp that integrates the wonderful body/mind/heart benefits of yoga with traditional summer camp activities including music, hiking, arts and crafts, and games. Yoga and centering techniques infuse all camp activities. As a result, kids come home feeling nourished and balanced. Our staff of dedicated long-term yoga practitioners offers a high teacher-to-camper ratio. $295 per week for the first child, $195 per week for second sibling. In order for as many campers as possible to enjoy our unique camp experience, we request that you register for no more than two camp sessions.

Friends School Summer Programs

Boulder

303-499-1999, ext. 258

FriendsSummerCamp.org

For preschool, elementary, middle school students, ages 3-14, with weeklong morning and afternoon sessions, from June 7 through July 29. Programs include preschool backyard camp, science, music, art, architecture, photography, cooking, sports, dance, theater and more. Licensed and accredited. Discounts available. Details and registration on our website.

Garden To Table

Boulder

gardentotable.org

Garden to Table has been partnering with schools in BVSD for 15 years, providing gardens and curriculum to ensure all students have the opportunity for garden-based learning. At Garden Camp, you will spend the morning exploring a school garden. Activities will include gardening, harvesting, preparing and eating garden-fresh snacks. You will also put on your scientist hat to investigate soil, bugs, plants and more. Nature crafts, STEM challenges, scavenger hunts and games will round out the week. This will be a fun camp with a variety of enriching activities for kids. Activities include: gardening, nature exploration, science, crafts and garden-fresh snacks. Runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Weekly sessions starting June 1 through August 6, excluding July 5-9. Cost $195 per week plus $25 materials fee. Ages 6-9, with group sizes of 10-15 campers. COVID precautions will follow BVSD rules. Camp is located at nine different school gardens around Boulder County (one location per week).

Keitanat Har HaShem – Congregation Har HaShem

Boulder

303-499-7077

campharhashem.org

A day camp for kids in grades 1-6. Runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 pm. One-week sessions. Each week is filled with games, crafts, music, nature, building community, making friends and more in a Jewish environment. Make new friends and be supported by an amazing staff including many terrific teen role models.

Kidz Kamp East — with Boulder Parks & Recreation

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Join us for summer fun! Ditch the screens and play gym games, make arts and crafts, splash with water play, explore the Bobolink Creek and more. We’re packing each week with diverse, engaging activities designed for fun, skill-building and character development. Campers will stay with the same staff and kids for the entire two weeks to support COVID protocols. Choose your weeks and sign up today!

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs

877-202-1554

kidztopros.com/online-summer-camps

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, Arts and Sports Summer Camps for kids 4-14. KidzToPros camps provide the perfect opportunity to develop valuable skills in a fun, creative, safe environment. Led by top-tier instructors who are enthusiastic about child development, KidzToPros will ignite your child’s creativity and passion.

Kindercamp (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Lafayette

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Kindercamp is based on our traditional day camp experience — full of enriching activities but designed for younger kiddos. Each weekly session allows for exploration and individual learning opportunities. Little campers will unplug, enjoy hands-on learning, build and learn new skills and make new friends. Our weekly activities include STEAM, sports and games, swimming, art, cooking and lots of nature walks. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Princess Summer Camp

Superior

720-355-9547

littleprincessspa.com/superior/summer-camp-and-spring-break

Our Princess Summer Camp is back — in a way that’s safe and full of pure delight for your princess! Camps feature unforgettable memories, learning and fun as kids discover the joys of Little Princess Spa. Come join in the fun, daily activities designed just for princesses including etiquette classes, tent parties, cooking lessons, science projects, tea parties and our daily spa services. We can’t wait to spend the summer in true Princess fashion. Camps will have limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunflower Farm Summer Camps

Longmont

303-774-8001

sunflowerfarminfo.com

Weekly camps beginning June 1, running though Aug. 6. School-Age Camp (ages 5-10), Monday through Friday, with half-day (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) and full-day (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) options. Cost is $325 per week for half days and $425 per week for full days. Preschool SproutHouse Camp (ages 3-7), is a nine-week program; half-day program (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) or full-day program (8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) available. Choose Mon./Wed., Tues./Thur., three days, four days or just Fridays. For registration for the preschool summer program, prices and more detailed information, visit our website. These camps are designed to give each child a sense of rural, farm lifestyle. All campers will be divided into groups based on age and friend request. Outdoor activities include feeding and care of animals, gardening, recycled art and just old-fashioned play such as climbing hay-bales, water play, slack-line fun and so much more. Please pack a sack lunch. Sign up for several sessions — these camp days are never the same. Preschoolers must be potty-trained. Limited enrollment.

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Children’s Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder

303-442-4557

coloradomountainranch.com/summer-day-camp

Everything is outdoors in the mountains and all programs include horseback riding. Groups include Explorers (grades 2-6), Mountaineers (grades 7-11), Western Riders (grades 6-12) and Team Leaders (grades 8-12). Voted the no. 1 outdoor day camp for decades. Well worth the drive to the base of the mountains to meet our bus for the ride up. Camp activities for all programs include: friendly camp-raised horses, lots of riding, baby goats, arts and crafts, 10-step archery, mountainboarding, gymnastics and trampoline, woodcraft and outdoor skills, drama, games and fun galore. Competent, attentive, upbeat staff-in-residence. Children connect with people, peers, place, programs and nature to create their own kids’ community in the mountains. Long day and transportation from Boulder’s Foothills Community Park included.

Thrill Seekers Camp (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder and Loveland

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

During the Y’s new Thrill Seekers Camp, adventure-loving campers will enjoy exciting, adrenaline-pumping activities each week. Kids will tackle obstacle courses and daily challenges to help them build their knowledge and skills around teamwork, competition and adventure. Campers will connect body and mind with rock climbing, learn critical problem-solving skills and how hard work can help them achieve their goals. Financial assistance available.

YMCA Camp Noco (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder, Louisville, Longmont, Johnstown and Loveland

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Join the Y this summer for a fun, enriching traditional day camp experience. YMCA Camp Noco allows campers to unplug, enjoy hands-on learning, try new activities, learn new skills and make new friends. Activities include camp songs and cheers, hiking and nature activities, archery, gaga ball, sports and games, color wars, STEM, arts and much more. Enthusiastic and well-trained staff will ensure a safe and fun summer. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Adventure Summer Camp at the Junkyard Social Club

Boulder

720-272-7495

junkyardsocialclub.org

Kids will explore the climbable art at the Junkyard Playground; create structures, projects and junk art; and solve problems, work together and gain the confidence to design and test their own ideas. For kids in grades 2-6. Camp runs June 21 through Aug. 21, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $625; Use discount code EARLYBIRD for 10% off registration.

Board Game Summer Camp

Boulder

303-449-3464

museumofboulder.org

Runs July 19-23, with full-day (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) and half-day (9 a.m.-noon) options. For ages 9-12. Make a board game of your very own to take home. We’ll play lots of games during the week and try each other’s games too. Full-day is $285, half-day is $225, with full or partial discounts available with SNAP card. Email (emily@museumofboulder.org) to register with a SNAP card, or with general questions. Register by July 5. Located at Museum of Boulder.

Overnight

Global Works Travel

Boulder County-based with trips to domestic and international destinations

303-545-2202

globalworkstravel.com

For 30 years, Global Works has been providing exceptional Community Service, Summer Enrichment and Adventure Travel programs for students and groups. Choose from programs that focus on community development, language immersion, ecology and wildlife, and public health/medicine. Choose from destinations like Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and domestic offerings such as Civil Rights in the American South and Marine Wildlife and Exploration in the Pacific Northwest. In all of our locations, we partner with communities and organizations to select and implement grassroots service projects that make an impact. Global Works offers summer service adventures for high school and middle school students and custom group travel for schools and organizations. If you are looking for fun and adventure, and want to be a spark for positive change in the world, let Global Works be your guide!

YMCA Camp Shady Brook

Deckers

303-647-2313

campshadybrook.org

Tucked into the breathtaking background of Pike National Forest, Camp Shady Brook has been making memories in the mountains for over 70 years. We offer week- and two-week-long sessions for ages 6-17. Traditional summer camp activities include archery, swimming, boating and challenge course, to name a few. Specialized sessions include equestrian programs ages 8-17, mini aspen for ages 6-8, and adventure camp for ages 8-16. Make friends, build self-esteem, gain independence, learn responsible decision-making and have an adventure! Campers enjoy camp in a safe environment designed to foster growth through fun, safe and challenging programs. Easy online registration on our website.

Blue Mountain Ranch

Florissant

719-748-3279

bluemountainranch.com

Blue Mountain Ranch is a third-generation owned and operated summer camp that is located just outside Florissant, Colorado. For the past 75 years BMR has been enriching the lives of children from across the country and globe. BMR is a coeducational camp for children ages 7-15, who are placed in cabins based on their age. Our campers gain independence and confidence through the ability to choose their daily activities. We encourage our campers to try as many activities as possible, including an activity they have never tried before. Campers should leave camp having learned a new skill. With our emphasis being participation over competition, we provide a welcoming environment for all children. Blue Mountain Ranch is a fun safe place for kids to be kids and disconnect from technology and reconnect with childhood in the great Colorado outdoors.