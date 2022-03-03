General Camps 2022

Day Camps

Arvada Center Visual Art Summer Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

arvadacenter.org

There’s something for everyone this summer at the Arvada Center! We offer a wide variety of visual art camps in everything from drawing and painting to Pokemon and Fibers. Our camps are designed for kids to learn new skills, discover new interests and most importantly, have fun! Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2022 catalog at arvadacenter.org/education.

Bixby Summer Camp

Boulder

303-494-7508

bixbyschool.org

Our Bixby Summer Camp is a play-based camp that centers around creativity and lots of outdoor play. Bixby Summer is open for campers entering grades K-ninth as well as our current preschool students. Set on our beautiful three-acre campus, Bixby Summer provides campers with a caring, safe environment to play and explore interests with the support of trained, mature counselors.

Boulder Valley Waldorf School Summer Camps

Niwot

303-652-0130

bvwaldorf.org/summercamps

Early Childhood: A Waldorf-inspired camp for ages 3-6. Children enjoy creative play that nurtures the imagination on our 38-acre campus with old friends and new! Emphasizing movement and sensory-integration. Learning math, language and science through practical, play-based activities indoors and outside. Visit with farmers to gather food for snacks. June through August.Storycamp: Children bring stories to life through visual art, physical theater and interactive sculpture. We learn to walk on stilts, develop circus skills, outdoor skills, use tools and repurpose materials to build public art installations. This is collaborative fun that brings awesome to the community. We have a 38-acre campus with a cottonwood forest and open space. We adventure out on many field trips. Our instructors are professional artists and experienced educators who have worked with children throughout the world. For ages 7-12 years. June through August.

BPR Kidz Kamp East Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Weekly activities include: Active and non-active games, arts and crafts, science, swimming, canoeing, fishing, nature walks, creek play, and many more!

Session 1: June 6-17

Session 2: June 20- July 1

Session 3: July 5-15

Session 4: July 18-29

Session 5: Aug. 1-12

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Extended care is available from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for $15/day.

Camp Comfort

Near Georgetown on I-70

303-674-6400

campcomfort.org

Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice offers a weekend camp for grieving children twice every summer. This unique bereavement camp is a way for children ages 6-12 to explore their feelings of grief and share memories of their loved ones. During this extraordinary weekend, children learn ways to cope with their grief through workshops led by licensed social workers and trained bereavement professionals. A volunteer “buddy” system ensures that children receive plenty of personal, one-on-one attention. And, while children are encouraged to share memories and express their grief, Camp Comfort offers fun, too. The camp includes plenty of opportunities for recreation including swimming, ziplining, horseback riding, arts and crafts, fishing and hiking. There is no cost to attend Camp Comfort, including all workshops, recreation, meals, snacks and overnight accommodations.

Cherryvale Day Camp

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org/camps

Cherryvale Day Camp is the Boulder JCC’s day camp for children ages 4-12, located on-site at the Boulder JCC. Sessions begin on June 6 and run through August 12. All programs run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. We offer a classic day camp program along with two-week specialty programs including Milk and Honey Farm, musical, and more. Cherryvale Day Camp at the Boulder JCC includes time on our farm, sports, arts and crafts, sprinkler time, exploring nature and more. Join us during one of our virtual Meet and Greets which are scheduled for the first Thursday of each month at 12:30 p.m. to learn more. Cherryvale Day Camp is based in Jewish values and is open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

City of Lafayette School Age Summer Day Camp

Lafayette

303-665-0469

lafayetteco.gov/1948/Summer-Camps

Join us at the Lafayette Happy Trails Summer camp where exploration is boundless. Learn a new activity, splash around in the pool, make friends, engage in active play, and let your mind run wild with STEM activities. This camp has something for everyone! June 6-August 5, ages 6-12, registration begins February 7, for residents and February 14 for non-residents. New for summer 2022 is Youth Adventure Camp! Each day is an exciting excursion that will be sure to have your teen excited for camp! Your kiddo will explore new challenges and develop skills to allow them to safely step outside their comfort zone. The focus of this camp is to encourage teens to add adventure to their summer. Daily trips will include rock-climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, go karting, and more! June 13-17 , July 11-15, August 1-5, ages 13-15, registration begins April 4 for residents and April 11 for non-residents.

Colorado Academy Summer Day Camp

Denver

303-914-2531

coloradoacademysummer.org

Offering summer programs since 1951, Colorado Academy offers summer day camps that provide fun-filled activities for children ages 4-13, including instruction and participation in tennis, arts and crafts, organized games, archery, swimming, performance arts and special activities. Students may combine these activities with educational and other athletic pursuits for a more personalized camp experience. For more information, download or request a complete catalog from the website.

Eldorado Mountain Yoga Camp

Eldorado Springs

303-249-1671

eldoradoyoga.org

Kids and pre-teens will have a blast at our fun-filled, 5-day camp sessions open to all kids ages 5 to 12. In our beautiful, natural setting at the Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram (just 10 minutes from Boulder) kids will enjoy a free-spirited yoga, arts, and nature camp that integrates the wonderful body/mind/heart benefits of yoga with traditional summer camp activities including music, hiking, arts and crafts, and games. Yoga and centering techniques infuse all camp activities. As a result, kids come home feeling nourished and balanced. Our staff of dedicated long-term yoga practitioners offers a high teacher to camper ratio.

Esports Mini Camp (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Lafayette and Loveland

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Are you ready to dominate with Donkey Kong, master Mario and become the legend of Zelda? Welcome to esports at the Y. These three-day-a-week mini camps are designed to give players the opportunity to connect with other gamers, develop skills and participate in tournament play. Mondays and Wednesdays will include curriculum-guided challenges and strategy-based skills sessions, and Fridays will be all about game play. Looking for a full-time summer camp? Join us at YMCA Camp Noco traditional day camp or YMCA Sports Camp throughout the week and before and after Esports Mini Camp to enjoy all the fun, sun, activity and community. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Friends School Summer Programs

Boulder

303-499-1999, ext. 258

FriendsSummerCamp.org

For preschool, elementary, middle school students, ages 3-14, week-long morning and afternoon sessions. Programs include Preschool Backyard Camp, science, music, art, cooking, sports, dance, theater, and more. Licensed and accredited.

Keitanat Har HaShem—Congregation Har HaShem

Boulder

303-499-7077

campharhashem.org

Grades 1-5. Day camp. Monday-Friday. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. One-week sessions. Each week is filled with games, crafts, music, nature, building community, making friends, field trips and more in a Jewish environment! Make new friends and be supported by an amazing staff including many terrific teen role models.

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs

877-202-1554

kidztopros.com

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, Arts and Sports Summer Camps for kids ages 4 to 14! KidzToPros camps provide the perfect opportunity to develop valuable skills in a fun, creative and safe environment. Led by top-tier instructors who are enthusiastic about child development, KidzToPros will ignite your child’s creativity and passion for learning.

Kindercamp (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Lafayette

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Kindercamp is based on our traditional day camp experience—full of enriching activities but designed for younger kiddos. Each weekly session allows for exploration and individual learning opportunities. Little campers will unplug, enjoy hands-on learning, build and learn new skills and make new friends. Our weekly activities include STEAM, sports and games, swimming, art, cooking and lots of nature walks. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Rocky Mountain Day Camp

Boulder and Superior

locations

303-495-5204

rockymtndaycamp.com

The program at Rocky Mountain Day Camp is built for fun! Campers build confidence and self-esteem through a wide variety of activities. Every activity we offer is conducted by our expert staff in an age and ability appropriate manner. We understand that all children have a wide array of interests. Our program is designed so that every camper has a rewarding experience every day.

Sunflower Farm Summer Camps

Longmont

303-774-8001

sunflowerfarminfo.com

Weekly summer camps beginning May 31-August 5. Registration for summer begins on January 31. School age weekly camps, ages 5-10, choose one week or multiple, Monday-Friday. Full days 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $490/per week. (Discounted four-day weeks, of May 31 and July 5: $395 for full-day session.) New this year: School age 10-week Summer Program, Ages 5-8, which begins on May 31 and runs through August 5. Students can come one full Friday, two, three, four or five half- or full-days per week for 10 weeks. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Note: July 4 we are closed. Tuition is under our camp page on our website. Preschool SproutHouse Program, ages 3-5, is a 10-week summer program from May 31-August 5, half-day program 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or full-day program 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Choose Monday/Wednesday, Tuesday/Thursday, three days, four days or one full Friday. For registration for the preschool summer program, prices and more detailed information, please visit our webpage.

Sunset Academy Summer Day Camp

Longmont

303-651-6600

sunsetacademy.com

Sunset Academy offers a low ratio summer camp that includes lots of onsite activities mixed with daily excursions to include swimming, skating, bowling, roller skating, museums, nature hikes and more. There are weekly trips to places such as the Denver Zoo, National Parks, Museum of Nature & Science and more. We have a fun and educational environment, a large field with a gazebo, and even a garden. Program fills up fast so call for registration information or stop by for a visit!

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Children’s Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder

303-442-4557

coloradomountainranch.com

Explorers—Grades 2-7

Mountaineers—Grades 7-11

Western Riders—Grades 6-12

Teen Leaders—Grades 9-12

Everything is outdoors in the mountains and all programs include Horseback Riding! Voted No. 1 Outdoor Day Camp for decades! Well worth the drive to the base of the mountains to meet our bus for the ride up. Camp Activities for all programs include: friendly camp-raised Horses, lots of riding, baby goats, arts and crafts, 10-step archery, mountainboarding, gymnastics and trampoline, woodcraft and outdoor skills, drama, games and fun galore! Competent, attentive, upbeat staff-in-residence. Children connect with people, peers, place, programs and nature to create their own kids’ community in the mountains. Long day and Transportation from 16th and Iris in Boulder included.

Women’s Wilderness

Boulder

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Our mission is to support girls, women and LGBTQ+ people in accessing their power and improving their health through connections to the outdoors and community.

YMCA Camp Noco (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder, Louisville, Longmont, Johnstown and Loveland

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Join the Y this summer for a fun, enriching traditional day camp experience. YMCA Camp Noco allows campers to unplug, enjoy hands-on learning, try new activities, learn new skills and make new friends. Activities include camp songs and cheers, hiking and nature activities, archery, gaga ball, sports and games, Color Wars, STEM, arts and much more. Enthusiastic and well-trained staff will ensure a safe and fun summer. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Overnight Camps

Camp Kesem CU

Boulder

608-618-6462

campkesem.org

Camp Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, supporting children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. Camp Kesem at the University of Colorado Boulder serves children from all around Colorado and the Front Range. This will be our ninth year as a chapter, and this Summer 2022 we plan to host our camp in person! We love to have fun, play games, be creative and just be ourselves during camp. Come see what the magic of Kesem is all about!

Global Works Travel

Boulder County-based with trips to domestic and international destinations

303-545-2202

globalworkstravel.com

For over 30 years, Global Works has been providing exceptional Community Service, Summer Enrichment, Adventure Travel programs for students and groups. Choose from programs that focus on community development, language immersion, ecology and wildlife, civil rights and public health/ medicine. Choose from destinations like Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Fiji, France, Spain, Peru, Nepal, the American South and the Pacific Northwest. In all of our locations, we partner with communities and organizations to select and implement grassroots service projects that make an impact. Global Works offers summer service adventures for high school and middle school students and custom group travel for schools and organizations. If you are looking for fun and adventure, and want to be a spark for positive change in the world, let Global Works be your guide!

YMCA Camp Shady Brook

Deckers

303-647-2313

campshadybrook.org

Tucked into the breathtaking background of Pike National Forest, Camp Shady Brook has been making memories in the mountains for over 70 years. We offer week and two-week long sessions for ages 6-17. Traditional summer camp activities include archery, swimming, boating and challenge course, to name a few. Specialized sessions include equestrian programs ages 8-17, mini aspen for ages 6 to 8, and adventure camp for ages 8-16. Make friends, build self-esteem, gain independence, learn responsible decision-making and have an adventure! Campers enjoy camp in a safe environment designed to foster growth through fun, safe and challenging programs. Easy online registration at www.campshadybrook.org