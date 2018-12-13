Happy holidays to planners and procrastinators alike

Boulder Weekly

Honestly, it’s getting a little late in the gift-buying game, so we decided to help you out. Since it is estimated that Boulder County residents will be spending nearly $90 million on holiday-related items this year, shopping locally is obviously a great way to help boost our overall economy and employment opportunities — and there are no better places to do that than with the many fine businesses you’ll find in this year’s Just in Time gift guide.

Gifts for foodies

Cured Gift Box

Cured, 1825 Pearl St., Boulder, curedboulder.com

If you can’t think of just one thing to get the foodie in your life, then get them a Cured food box. Choose one of two dozen curated boxes, loaded with charcuterie, cheese, olive oil, vinegars, chocolates and myriad other culinary delights. Stay local with the Colorado Gift Box, filled with two local cheeses, Elevations salami, crackers, house-cured peach-jalapeño preserves, Colorado honey and more. Or find a box that matches your loved

one’s personality — outdoorsy, home cook, carnivore or cheese connoisseur. $60-$300.

Cheese Basket

Cheese Importers,103 Main St., Longmont, cheeseimporters.com

Is there a greater gift than cheese? If you’re vegan or lactose intolerant… probably. But if your loved one happens to enjoy the magic of cow’s, sheep’s and goat’s milk cheeses, then there’s no better gift than a selection from Longmont’s Cheese Importers. These folks have done the hard work of curating impressive selections of domestic and international cheeses, creating several baskets that’ll meet every taste. Baskets of French, Italian, Spanish, American and Colorado cheeses (with jams and other tasty accompaniments) are available. $30-$125.

Brewcraft Standard Starter Kit

Brewmented, 900 S. Hover St., Unit C, Longmont, brewmented.com

Got someone on your holiday shopping list that loves beer and likes to work with their hands? A starter beer homebrewing kit would scratch both itches, and the folks at Brewmented have just the item to buy. The Brewcraft Standard Starter Kit includes everything a homebrewer needs to start brewing sudsy batches, and Brewmented has an array of ready-to-go ingredient boxes so your loved one can start brewing their favorite style immediately. $110.

For the adventurer in your life

Mountain Time Soap

Mountain Standard, 1537 Pearl St., Boulder, mountainstandard.com

Let’s just face the facts: more often than not, the effort it takes to get out there at 6 a.m. for a skin-up and ski-down before work, or a lunchtime trail run, or a pre-brewery climbing session, calls for a little (or a lot of) sweat. That’s where Mountain Time Soap comes in. Made from all-natural and nourishing ingredients, these bars of soap are handcrafted in Golden and made to clean off the gnarliest of adventure residue, leaving nothing but the post-adventure memories to share with others. $7.

Luci Pro: Inflatable Solar Light and Mobile Charger

Topo Designs, 395 Pearl St., Boulder, topodesigns.com

This award-winning technology brand is out to make life easier for your loved ones in the outdoors. The Luci Pro solar-charging light not only has four lighting modes, but also a two-way, built-in USB charging port. Of course getting off the grid is the sweetest of treats, but not everyone can always do that (kids! business! emergencies!), so send them along with the eco-friendly Luci Pro on camping or backpacking trips to top off phones, rechargeable headlamps and other electronic gadgets. $34.95.

Be Hippy Hats

Pitter Patter, 931 Main St., Louisville; Spinster Sisters Mercantile, 1102 Pearl St., Boulder; Pedestrian Shops, 1425 Pearl St., Boulder. behippy.com

Based out of Denver, this grassroots lifestyle brand is all about passion for the outdoors, traveling, music, fashion and “living life to the fullest.” These unique hats are all designed in Colorado, and they cater to every kind of weather. Whether you’re looking to gift a beanie to keep someone’s ears warm, or a ball cap or trucker’s hat to keep the fierce Colorado sun out of someone’s eyes, Be Hippy has you covered. $34.



For the do-gooders: Gifts that keep on giving

Membership to The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics

1000 North St., Boulder, lnt.org

Give your loved one a year-long membership to the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. With donations starting at just $20, each membership drives protection of the outdoors through the educational efforts of Leave No Trace principles that seek to prevent and minimize the impacts of outdoor recreation. Membership benefits include discounts at major outdoor retailers like Big Agnes, Sunski, Packit Gourmet, and Experticity, which offers discounts on hundreds of brands. That’s not enough? Members are also eligible to save up to $3,000 on a new or leased Subaru.

Gift card to Ramble on Pearl

1638 Pearl St., Boulder, www.rambleonpearl.com

While giving the gift of unlimited retail options for both men and women’s apparel, there’s more to Ramble on Pearl than meets the eye. The storefront is operated by Boulder Treasures, a nonprofit that employs and teaches job skills to adults with development disabilities. Gift card recipients can shop leading lifestyle clothing brands with help from a number of apprentices in the Boulder Treasures program.

Donation to First Nations Development Institute

2432 Main St., Longmont, www.firstnations.org

Since 1993, the First Nations Development Institute has granted more than $20.3 million in support of Native American programs, projects and initiatives with the mission to strengthen American Indian economies to support healthy Native communities. It also provides technical assistance, training, advocacy and policy help, in addition to direct financial grants, with the belief that “Native Peoples hold the capacity and ingenuity to ensure the sustainable, economic, spiritual and cultural well-being of their communities.” Give a gift in the name of a loved one and make a difference in Indigenous communities across the country.

For the music lover

Tickets to a local show

Various locations around Boulder County

Research out of Stanford University shows that people who spend money on experiences rather than material items are ultimately happier and feel the money is better spent. This holiday season, give the gift of live music by buying the music lover on your list a pair of tickets to a show at a local venue. Tickets are currently on sale for the legendary George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (Boulder Theater, Jan. 11, $40-$45); Japanese prog rockers Kikagaku Moyo (Fox Theatre, Feb. 19, $15-$20); and guitarist Jonathan Wilson, who many folks unknowingly experienced for the first time last year while he toured with Roger Waters (eTown, March 9, $25) — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Get online and see what’s coming to town, and give your loved one a gift that makes a lifelong memory. $15 and up.

Ukulele

HB Woodsongs, 3101 28th St., Boulder, hbwoodsongs.com

It’s never too late to learn to play an instrument, and the ukulele is a great place to start. With soft nylon strings and a small body, the ukulele is less likely to create wrist tension and finger pain the way guitars often do — plus, a beginner uke is fairly affordable, often starting at around $50. HB Woodsongs in Boulder carries a wide selection of ukuleles in different sizes and brands, plus all the method and song books you need to get started. Your new ukulele player can also participate in HB Woodsongs’ Ukulele Hootenanny at the shop on the third Saturday of every month, learning basics and jamming with other players. Give HB Woodsongs a call or shoot them an email for product availability. Prices vary.

2019 Song School at Planet Bluegrass

Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 W. Main St., Lyons, shop.bluegrass.com/songschool

Send your favorite songwriter to The Song School at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons next year. Over the course of five beautiful Colorado summer days (Aug. 11-15, 2019), songwriters from around the country join together for an in-depth, hands-on exploration of songwriting. A typical day offers early morning stretching followed by electives in performance, vocals, guitar, music business and specialized topics. After a lunch break, students get to choose a three-hour workshop on creative songwriting with one of seven instructors, followed by another elective period. After dinner, students perform songs for one another in the Wildflower Pavilion before retiring to the campground. Learning new approaches to songwriting and making new friends in the process… Song School is the gift that keeps on giving. $525.