Horseback Riding Camps 2021

Day Camps

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Children’s Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder

303-442-4557

coloradomountainranch.com/summer-day-camp

Groups include Explorers (grades 2-6), Mountaineers (grades 7-11), Western Riders (grades 6-12) and Team Leaders (grades 8-12). Well worth the drive to the base of the mountains to meet our bus for the ride up. Camp activities for all programs include friendly camp-raised horses, lots of riding, baby goats, arts and crafts, 10-step archery, mountainboarding, gymnastics and trampoline, woodcraft and outdoor skills, drama, games and fun. Competent, attentive, upbeat staff-in-residence. Children connect with people, peers, place, programs and nature to create their own kids’ community in the mountains. Long day and transportation from Boulder’s Foothills Community Park included. For a focus on horseback riding, choose Western Riders for rising sixth-12th graders, with long daily rides, groundwork, horse and kid goat care, barn time, Western art, roping and choices from all other camp activities.

Overnight Camps

Blue Mountain Ranch

Florissant

719-748-3279

bluemountainranch.com

For the past 75 years, BMR has been enriching the lives of children from across the country and globe. BMR is a coeducational camp for children ages 7-15, who are placed in cabins based on their age. Our campers gain independence and confidence through the ability to choose their daily activities. We encourage our campers to try as many activities as possible, including an activity they have never tried before. Campers should leave camp having learned a new skill. With our emphasis being participation over competition, we provide a welcoming environment for all children. BMR is a fun, safe place for kids to be kids and disconnect from technology and reconnect with childhood in the great Colorado outdoors.