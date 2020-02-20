Arts & Crafts Camps

Courtesy Tamara Hendricks of Crackpots

DAY CAMPS

The Arts HUB

Lafayette

303-229-1127

artunder.org

The Arts HUB offers more than 40 camps this summer in art, dance and theater including all-day camps, Fairy Camps, Coding with Kids camps, and IncrediFlix camps.

Art Students League of Denver

Denver

303-778-6990

ASLD.org

Visual art day camps and teen studio. Explore the line between reality and fantasy this summer with your imagination as muse! Join our professional art instructors for a summer of art FUNdamentals. One- and two-week, morning and afternoon camps, with additional supervised care available. For youth entering grades 1-12. Scholarships available.

Color Me Mine

Boulder

303-443-3469

boulder.colormemine.com

Join locally owned and operated Color Me Mine for a fun-filled, artistic summer! Walk-ins always welcome, or check out one of our fun Kid’s Night/Day Out events. Check out our website for more information!

Colorado Academy Summer Arts Academy

Denver

303-914-2531

coloradoacademysummer.org

This program offers exciting, hands-on experience for young studio artists to learn various art techniques in areas including photography, sculpture, studio art, stained glass, woodworking, cooking, music and more.

Crackpots Creativity Camp

Longmont

303-776-2211

ecrackpots.com

Kids learn and have fun while expressing their creativity. Pottery painting, glass fusing, clay and more!

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette

303-381-0445

dawsonschool.org/summer

Come join us this summer for eight weeks of Dawson’s 80-plus exciting summer camps and programs for ages 5-15. Camp hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 1-July 31, we will offer various weeklong day camps in arts, tech, sports and more. Full hot/cold lunch in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. Experienced adult director for every camp. Five:1 camper/staff ratio. Cost range: $330 to $450 per week. For a full listing of our summer camp information visit us online or e-mail summercamps@dawsonschool.org for questions.

Fabricate

Boulder

303-997-8245

fabricateboulder.com

Learn to sew in summer camp! Our experienced instructors will guide campers through fun-filled, weeklong camps (9 a.m.-noon) including Teen Fashion, Sew and Swim, Quilt Week, Home Decor, Doll Camp and more. We also offer afternoon drop-in day camps throughout the summer. Students will learn practical skills such as how to use and maintain a sewing machine, wind a bobbin, and how to read, cut and sew using commercial sewing patterns. We’ll sew garments, accessories and home decor. Students will build on fundamentals as they gain confidence and hone skills and will be given instructions and patterns to take home to use again and share. Repeat students are welcome as we’re always adding new projects.

Living Arts Summer Camp

Boulder

720-383-4406

livingartsschool.com/camps

Ages 7-12. Day camp. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Option of aftercare from 3-4 p.m.). Monday through Friday. At Living Arts Summer Camps, we offer your child the simple joy of making things with their hands. In a world that moves faster and faster, we advocate a slower, gentler experience, in a beautiful outdoor setting that inspires creativity, connection and beauty. 2020 summer camps are inspired by our campers’ favorites and include: Magic Potions, Tiny Worlds, Forest Dwellers, Light Crackles, Spellbinders, Wizard Skills, Shape Shifters and Rainbow Dyeworks. Call Elizabeth, email info@livingartsschool.com or visit us online.

Open Hands Art Camp

Boulder

720-400-1319

openhandsarts.org

We offer weeklong, all-day art camps for ages 7-12 and middle schoolers. Camp themes are designed to spark creative thought and experimentation. Each week is limited to 12-14 campers and led by ceramic artist Sue Allman and painter Page Zekonis, with the help of our highschool mentors and an assistant (all former campers). Visit our website for more information.

Poshsplat

Boulder

720-442-7674

poshsplat.com

During camps, kids will use acrylic paint, learning technique and color mixing while having a blast! We complete a painting each day and face paint, play games, have lunch and more! Kids will make bonds, get to use their creativity and imaginations, and just be a kid in a fun, safe atmosphere! Camps run June-August.

Studio Arts Boulder Pottery Camp

Boulder

720-379-6033

studioartsboulder.org

Join us for clay camp, where kids learn the basics of ceramics hand-building and experiment with low-fire clay, discovering ways to build functional and creative pottery/sculpture — monsters and mugs, nature-inspired works, zoo creatures and anything they dream up.

Go beyond the basics in Hand-Building Camp, for bigger kids. Campers will experiment with challenging projects and detailed forms and learn different methods of surface decoration. Students of every skill level are welcome. Camp staff will provide tips, tools and hands-on support to help each camper bring their ideas to life. At Wheel Throwing Camp, learn the basics of wheel-throwing, trimming and glazing. Studio Arts Camps are for kids ages 6-16 and run in weeklong sessions June-August.

Tinker Art Studio

Boulder

303-503-1902

tinkerartstudio.com

Join Tinker this summer in our beautiful South Boulder studio! Choose from over 40 half-day camps for ages 3.5-16 this summer! Medium-based camps for a wide variety of ages include hand-building and wheel-throwing ceramics, painting, drawing, printmaking, illustration, comics and more. Every day includes an art lesson, open art exploration, movement and time outdoors — led by experienced, licensed teachers. Celebrating our ninth year of summer camps, and very conveniently located in South Boulder. See you in the studio! Location: 693 S. Broadway, Suite B, 80305. Please visit our website to view all of our summer camp offerings. Email us at tinker@tinkerartstudio.com or call for more information. Register online.

Young Artist At Work

Boulder

303-443-2122

bmoca.org

Campers ages 5-12 will have the opportunity to create art that is thematically connected to the summer exhibition which features works by John Torreano. These camps encourage personal expression, fine art techniques, material exploration, and most importantly are fun! Our workshops immerse youth in new themes each week, including painting, sculpture, collage, photography, drawing, performance art, and pottery. Visiting artists provide individual attention and encourage personal expression, creativity and the exploration of materials. For the full schedule, please visit bmoca.org.