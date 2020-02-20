Educational Camps

Lorene Wapotich

DAY CAMPS

Adventure Days

South Boulder or Jefferson County

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Adventure Days is the first step into a lifetime of being a confident, active, outdoors girl. These camps are packed with hiking, rock climbing, art projects, games, nature awareness activities, as well as an optional overnight experience. For rising third-fifth grade girls with two sessions offered, June 1-5 and June 8-12. Cost is $500. All camp days are five days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., except Thursday, which is an optional overnight camping trip to Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Transportation is provided to and from the State Park for the overnight. Monday through Wednesday will begin and end at the NCAR Trailhead in Boulder.

Bits, Bytes and Bots Computer Adventures

Boulder

303-494-2687

bitsbytesbots.com

We make technology education fun for kids. Explore Lego robotics, advanced robotic challenges, movie making and video game creation in small classes with highly educated instructors. Our classes engage kids in age-appropriate, project-based activities that are fun, creative and imaginative. We teach critical thinking, communication and foundational STEM skills to kids ages 6-16 at all ability levels.

Boulder Country Day School Summer Camps

Boulder

303-527-4931

bouldercountryday.org/page/ programs/summer-camp

For ages 3-12, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting lineup of summer programs sure to excite the artist, athlete, chef, scientist, musician and more in your child. We welcome both BCD students as well as students from other schools. BCD offers full-day camps for students ages 3-5 and a wide variety of morning specialty camps for students ages 5-14 including Legos, art, sports, chess, cooking, science, music, academics, world languages and more. Specialty campers ages 5-8 can extend their day until 4 p.m. through the afternoon camp. BCD is State of Colorado licensed and accredited by ACIS and NAIS. Cost varies depending on selections. Location: Gunbarrel. Please visit us online or email us at summer@bouldercountryday.org for more information.

Camp Inc. Entrepreneurship

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org

Campers will learn the 21st century skills to make a difference and the importance of social entrepreneurship while launching their very own company.

Camp Invention

Longmont, various locations

800-968-4332

campinvention.org

Led by local educators, the weeklong Camp Invention program immerses elementary school children in hands-on learning disguised as fun summer activities. Children spend their time designing inventions and exploring connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation. Discounts are available — register today!

Camp Oonie Koonie Cha

Boulder

303-413-1711

campokc.com

Oonie Koonie Cha is an action-packed music camp that integrates music with drama, storytelling, a xylophone orchestra, science and movement. A magic carpet will transport the children around the world. An amazing didgeridoo player will serenade travelers during our Australian walkabout, and the sailing regatta and rocket blast off will thrill young hearts! Music weaves it all together with movement, chants and rock ‘n’ roll. Our young travelers will return home with their own handmade instruments to play along with their complimentary digital CD. Toe-tapping songs will keep your family jammin’ all year long. Registration now open. If you have any questions email bouldercampokc@gmail.com. Camp fills quickly.

Chess Camp

Boulder

866-949-4386

chesswizards.com

Join us this summer for tons of challenging chess lessons, exciting games and cool prizes. You’ll improve your chess skills, meet new friends, and work out your most powerful muscle — your brain! Our camps include fun team chess games (like bughouse), recess time (of course), snacks, tournaments and puzzles. Each camper receives a T-shirt, trophy and puzzle folder. Unleash your brainpower and spend part of your vacation with Chess Wizards!

Colorado Center for the Blind Summer Youth Programs

Littleton

303-778-1130 ext. 222

cocenter.org

We have programs that teach the skills of blindness and offer exciting recreational activities for students in elementary school, middle school, high school and college prep.

Comic Book Camps!

Boulder

303-449-3464 ext. 3

museumofboulder.org/events/category/camps

June 22-26, ages 7-10 and July 13-17, ages 9-12. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., or half-day with noon pickup. Get creative and dream up your own superheroes and fantasy creatures. Tell the stories of the crazy adventures they go on in your very own comic book! You’ll work with real comic book illustrators and writers and leave with a masterpiece to take home! Location: Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway. $225 half day 9 a.m.-noon, $285 full-day 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Please contact Emily Zinn at emily@museumofboulder.org for more information.

Cottonwood Gulch Expeditions

Albuquerque, N.M.

800-2-GO-TREK

cottonwoodgulch.org

The Cottonwood Gulch Foundation sponsors educational wilderness expeditions and outdoor programs in the American Southwest that promote personal growth, scientific, historic and cultural discovery as well as a knowledgeable environmental ethic among all those who participate.

CU Science Discovery

Boulder

303-492-7188

colorado.edu/sciencediscovery

CU Science Discovery offers a wide variety of K-8 summer camps and high school classes at the CU-Boulder and CU-Anschutz campuses. Full-day programs offer unique summer experiences that cover a wide range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) disciplines and cater to a number of interests. Most programs provide free lunchtime supervision and optional extended care, making summer scheduling a breeze for busy families. Summer programs provide an eclectic mix of engaging, experiential learning activities designed to inspire exploration, curiosity and fun that inspires kids to return summer after summer. Instructors include CU faculty and graduate scientists and field experts that are enthusiastic and knowledgeable about their topic.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Summer Camp

Denver

303-370-6000

dmns.org/visit/events-and-activities/summer-camps

Each week, campers will take amazing journeys throughout the museum as they experiment, create, build, ask questions and learn — but most of all have fun!

Denver Rocky Mountain Chess Camps

Denver

303-770-6696

coloradomasterchess.com

26th annual Denver Rocky Mountain Chess Camps held on June 1-5 and July 6-8. Full and half-day options, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Student-to-staff ratio of 8-to-1. Participants will be taught scorekeeping, etiquette, tournament preparation, logical-thinking and strategic planning for all phases of the game. Also available throughout summer are two-day workshops, tournaments and follow-up classes. Founded in 1993, the Rocky Mountain Chess camp is the oldest and one of the largest chess camps in the country. Thousands of students, including state and national scholastic champions, have attended the camp from around the country for decades. Learn from National Chess Master and international best-selling author Todd Bardwick.

Denver Zoo Summer Safari: Zooper Heroes

Denver

729-337-1400

denverzoo.org/summer-safari

When school is out, Safari Camp is in! This summer, campers will puzzle out some of our planet’s most exciting challenges! How can we ensure each animal gets what it needs? How do you even begin tracking the nearly invisible and even unheard from? What role will you play once you’ve uncovered the secret connections that hold our world together? Campers connect with animals through zoo exploration, up-close animal experiences, engineering challenges, nature play and special camp-only zoo opportunities. Camps are for ages pre-K through eighth grade and run weekly. Registration is online only.

Feet on the Earth Programs

Boulder

303-642-0562

FeetOnTheEarth.org

Every day is a new adventure in nature! Children discover their strengths and build confidence while learning ancient skills for living close to the Earth. Each weeklong camp divides its time between Chautauqua Park and our field trip site in lower Lefthand Canyon (1.5 miles west of U.S. 36). Programs emphasize building relationship with nature and creating healthy community. Curriculum includes: learning about the four elements, earth, air, fire and water; wild edible and medicinal plants; animal tracking; natural shelters; adventure challenges; nature crafts; silly songs; storytelling; fun games and more! For girls 7-14, transgender and non-binary identified youth are welcome to attend any camp that matches their interest and age level.

Friends School Summer Programs

Boulder

303-499-1999 ext. 258

FriendsSummerCamp.org

For preschool, elementary and middle school students, ages 3-14, weeklong morning and afternoon sessions. June 1-July 24. Programs include Preschool Backyard Camp, science, STEM, art, architecture, photography, cooking, sports, dance, theater and more. Licensed and accredited. Discounts available. Details and registration online.

Front Range Climbing Camp

South Boulder or Jefferson County

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

These foundational day camps introduce girls to the basics of outdoor rock climbing in a supportive, empowering community. Girls will have the opportunity to climb in Boulder Canyon, Clear Creek Canyon, and North Table Mountain for a truly immersive week exploring varied terrain. All experience levels are welcome. For rising sixth-eighth and ninth-12th grade girls with two sessions offered (both middle and high school courses available each week) June 8-12 and June 15-19. Cost is $700. All camps are five days, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and start and end in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. Groups will travel together to climbing areas throughout the week. Transportation and gear is provided.

Growing Gardens — Children’s Peace Garden

Boulder

303-443-9952

growinggardens.org

Spend an active week gardening, cooking and creating on our one-of-a-kind urban farm! Learn about sustainable agriculture, pollinators and ecosystems through hands-on learning and exploration. We’ll engage all of our senses through farm-to-fork cooking, art and science projects and games. Instructors are experienced educators trained in CPR and first aid. Early bird discounts are available before March 15. Ages 5-11. Full-day camps, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Please go online to register — we hope to see you on the farm this summer!

iD Tech Camps

University of Denver, Colorado State University

888-709-TECH

internalDrive.com

Gain a competitive edge! Create iPhone apps, video games, movies and more at week-long, day and overnight programs held at the University of Denver, CSU-Fort Collins, Stanford, Princeton and other universities. Small classes for ages 7-17 in a fun and challenging setting. Also two-week, teen-only programs held at the University of Denver, Stanford, Yale, Harvard and others: iD Gaming Academy, iD Programming Academy and iD Visual Arts Academy (filmmaking and photography).

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone

970-455-4228

keystonescienceschool.org/camp

Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado this summer with our adventurous and traditional Day Camps. Campers, ages 5-12, will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful, 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served as the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and fun in the outdoors. New theme options each week. Find a full summer calendar online or give us a call.

Kids & Critters Summer Camp

Longmont

303-772-1232 ext. 289

longmonthumane.org

WANTED: Children ages 7-12 who love animals! Longmont Humane Society is holding animal care summer mini-camps, with four half-day sessions of three days each to choose from: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, or June 29-July 1. Campers enjoy a PAWS-itive summer break while expanding their knowledge of animal care, welfare and safety through interactive animal-themed games, activities and guest presentations. $180/session. Please visit the website or email amanda@longmonthumane.org for more information. Summer camp registration opens March 2020.

Kids Camps at Butterfly Pavilion

Westminster

720-974-1861

butterflies.org

Butterfly Pavilion camps are designed to provide memorable experiences that connect kids to nature and encourage an appreciation for science. All Butterfly Pavilion camps feature:

*Hands-on activities that are engaging, informative, appeal to a variety of interests and abilities.

*Opportunities to explore Butterfly Pavilion and experience the plants and animals that call it home.

*Fun and exciting topics representing a range of STEAM disciplines.

*Enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced counselors who will inspire, and care for, your camper.

Ocean First

Ocean First Swim School

Boulder

303-444-7345

oceanfirst.blue/swim

What kind of teeth do whales have? Is coral a plant or an animal? Why is plastic bad for the ocean? Join us for our exciting Marine Science and Swim Mini Camp where your child will explore these questions and more! Learning about our amazing ocean and its inhabitants through hands-on experiments and crafts, each day focuses on a different marine topic with an emphasis on what we can do to help protect the ocean. After all of our classroom learning, we move the fun to the pool to practice swimming techniques and water safety skills. Our camp is for ages 4-8 and runs Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m., select weeks June through August.

Play-Well TEKnologies

Boulder

970-645-6075

Play-well.org

Play-Well TEKnologies provides project-based programs designed to teach principles and methods of engineering to kindergarten through eighth graders utilizing Lego products. Utilizing over 100,000 pieces of Lego for each camp, we strive to build students’ problem-solving skills, foster a greater appreciation of how things work, and encourage the qualities of inquisitiveness, self-reliance and self-confidence in children. Play-Well Camps in the Boulder area take place at Boulder Parks and Recreation, Boulder Country Day School, Boulder JCC, Arts Hub in Louisville, City of Longmont Parks and Recreation, Dawson School, Erie Parks and Recreation and WOW! Children’s Museum.

Quest & Quill with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder

303-786-9216

RenaissanceAdventures.com

Quest & Quill Summer Camp is experiential education at its best, combining live-action role playing with story writing and storytelling. In small groups children ages 9-17 embody their own customized characters in mysterious challenges within mythical lands, and write their own stories. With a focus on self-expression, enjoyment and sharing their writing in a supportive and non-competitive environment, the theme of their writing may be inspired by the quest of the week, or about any topic that inspires them. Emphasis is not placed on grammar, spelling or writing style, and participation in the written “guild challenges” earns each child’s character “powers and treasures” within the week’s quest.

STEAMrollers (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder, Superior & Longmont

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

It’s full STEAM ahead as we celebrate children who crave creativity, savor science and love learning, building, discovering and crafting. These camps offer enriched learning experiences that focus on the areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Swimming and field trips included. Session themes include messy art, cooking, building and more.

Summer Fantasy Writing and Gaming Camp

Boulder

720-300-2216

creative-writing-solutions.com

Druidawn, Inc. specializes in helping reluctant writers to overcome writing resistance using fantasy role-play gaming as a powerful motivator. This summer camp delves deeply into the world of imagination and creativity, giving students the unique opportunity to add their own ideas to the exciting World of Druidawn! Also offered are advanced writing techniques and publishing opportunities, help with overcoming writer’s block, lessons on how to create original characters and plots, sword making and action-packed adventures outdoors, fantasy art techniques and more. Camp is held at Rock Creek Church in Louisville from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Three sessions: June 22-26, June 29-July 3 and July 6-10, open to ages 7.5-13 years old for new students, 14-plus for established students.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Adventure Camps

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Adventure Camp is a great way for girls to enjoy the wilderness, meet new friends, try on different leadership roles, as well as connect to the natural environment. Camps include six days of backpacking, two days of rock climbing, as well as other outdoor activities throughout, such as setting up a tent, purifying water, reading a map, and cooking over single-burner camp stoves. For rising sixth-eighth grade girls, with four sessions offered: June 25-July 2, July 7-14,* July 16-23. Cost is $1,055. All camps are eight days and start and end in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. Transportation, gear, and food is provided.

*Two courses offered for these dates. One will go to the Snowy Range in Wyoming and the other will go to Colorado State Forest State Park for six days of backpacking. Both will then transition to their two-day climbing section in Vedauwoo, Wyoming.

Adventure Climbing Camp

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado & Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This foundational rock-climbing course is just for middle school girls, where we spend the week days car camping and rock climbing in Vedauwoo, Wyoming. Through the art of climbing, girls will explore their values, develop a growth mindset, learn how to navigate challenges and develop bravery. For rising sixth-eighth grade girls, June 22-26. Cost is $755. This camp starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Vedauwoo, Wyoming, for their course. Transportation, gear and food is provided.

Colorado Center for the Blind Summer Youth Programs

Littleton

303-778-1130 ext. 222

cocenter.org

We have programs that teach the skills of blindness and offer exciting recreational activities for students in elementary school, middle school, high school and college prep.

Crow Canyon Archeological Center

Crow Canyon Archaeological Center — College Field School

Cortez

800-422-8975 ext. 455

crowcanyon.org

The Crow Canyon Archaeological Center is sponsoring a college-accredited archaeological field school under the direction of Dr. Susan C. Ryan, the Center’s Director of Archaeology. Undergraduate and graduate students may enroll for six credit hours, either in Anthropology 379 or 589, through Adams State University in Colorado ($55 per credit hour). The field school is certified by the Register of Professional Archaeologists. Through immersion in a five-week experiential learning program, students will learn the fundamental techniques of archaeological site identification and recording, excavation and basic artifact processing and analyses. Additionally, students will learn instrument surveying and remote sensing surveying techniques. Evening programs, field trips, service learning projects and attending public events expand on these essential skills and present real-world opportunities to learn about and practice archaeology. Students will work in groups throughout the program, rotating through the training modules that offer different but complementary skill sets. Students will interact with archaeological professionals while conducting fieldwork at the Haynie site, an ancestral Pueblo village with two Pueblo II (A.D. 950–1150) great houses. May 24-June 27.

Crow Canyon Archaeological Center — High School Archaeology Camp

Cortez

800-422-8975 ext. 455

crowcanyon.org

Brush away the dirt to uncover a piece of ancient pottery — and be the first person to touch that artifact in a thousand years! At Crow Canyon’s High School summer camp, you’ll join our research team to help discover the ancient history of southwest Colorado. You’ll learn excavation and lab techniques, and work alongside our archaeologists at sites inhabited more than 1,000 years ago. Then you will help analyze ancient artifacts in the lab. It’s an authentic, hands-on introduction to archaeology at the pre-college level. You will learn about American Indian cultures, and explore the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde National Park. You’ll also try your hand at ancient technologies, like throwing wooden spears with an atlatl and making fire with a bow drill. In 2015 USA Today named our archaeology summer camps one of the 10 best adventure camps for kids. July 12-18 and July 26-Aug. 1.

Crow Canyon Archaeological Center — Middle School Archaeology Camp

Cortez

800-422-8975 ext. 455

crowcanyon.org

Don’t just learn about archaeology — do it! Every summer at Crow Canyon, middle school students join our research team in helping to discover the history of ancestral Pueblo Indians in the Mesa Verde region. At Crow Canyon’s Middle School camp, students learn excavation and lab techniques, then work with our researchers at a real archaeological site where ancestral Pueblo people lived more than 1,000 years ago. You’ll learn about American Indian cultures, past and present, and explore the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde National Park. You’ll also throw a wooden spear with an atlatl, make fire with a bow drill, and have fun making new friends! In 2015 USA Today named our archaeology summer camps one of the 10 best adventure camps for kids, July 19–25.

Global Works Travel

Boulder-based with trips to 20 destinations

303-545-2202

globalworkstravel.com

For 30 years, Global Works has been providing exceptional community service, summer enrichment, adventure travel programs for students and groups. Choose from programs that focus on community development, language immersion, ecology and wildlife, and public health/medicine. Global Works international trips are the bridge for meaningful cultural exchange with people around the world. In all of our locations, we partner with communities and organizations to select and implement grassroots service projects that make an impact. Global Works offers summer service adventures for high school and middle school students and custom group travel for schools and organizations. If you are looking for fun and adventure, and want to be a spark for positive change in the world, let Global Works be your guide!

High School Backpacking

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

During these eight days, girls will go on an immersive backpacking trip in the Never Summer Mountains during peak wildflower season. Girls will learn how to set up camp, cook delicious meals, pack a backpack, read a map and navigate in the mountains. This course area lends itself to girls learning about various ways humans impact and engage with natural environments, from recreation to forestry. For rising ninth-12th grade girls, July 28-Aug. 4. Cost is $1,195. This camp is eight days and starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Colorado State Forest State Park for their course. Transportation, gear, and food is all provided.

High School Rock Climbing & Backpacking

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This combo course starts with a backpacking section where participants will carry everything they need to be self-sufficient in the mountains for the week. Girls will learn and practice camping, cooking, and navigating through a backcountry environment, as well as advanced skills like scouting for tent sites and route planning. After backpacking, girls will transition to a two-day climbing section where they will learn how to rock climb, and apply their newfound leadership skills in a different environment. For rising ninth-12th grade girls, July 16-24. Cost is $1,195. This camp is nine days and starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Wyoming for their course. Transportation, gear and food is provided.

High School Rock Climbing Camp

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado & Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This foundational rock-climbing course is just for high school girls, where we spend the week car camping and rock climbing in Vedauwoo, Wyoming. In addition to learning and improving climbing skills, girls will gain experience assessing risk management for themselves and their peers, as well as taking on increased leadership roles around camp and at the crag. For rising ninth-12th grade girls, June 22-26. Cost is $755. This camp starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Wyoming for their course. Transportation, gear and food is provided.

iD Tech Camps

DU, Colorado State University

888-709-TECH

InternalDrive.com

Small classes for ages 7-17 in a fun and challenging setting. Also two-week, teen-only programs held at the University of Denver, Stanford, Yale, Harvard and others: iD Gaming Academy, iD Programming Academy, and iD Visual Arts Academy (filmmaking & photography).

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone

970-455-4228

keystonescienceschool.org/camp

Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado through traditional overnight camps or the excitement and adventure of our traveling expeditions. Campers will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful, 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and new friends. Morrison pick-up and drop-off available. New theme options each week. For a full summer calendar, call or visit our website.

Sanborn Western Camps

Florissant

719-748-3341

sanbornwesterncamps.com

Since 1948, Sanborn Western Camps have been creating outdoor experiences of exceptional quality and depth. Sanborn’s fun, relaxed atmosphere and caring staff provide a supportive environment for individual growth in self-confidence, independence and awareness of others. Big Spring Ranch for boys and High Trails Ranch for girls sits at an elevation of 8,700 feet in the center of Colorado, 35 miles west of Colorado Springs.