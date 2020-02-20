Faith-Based Camps

Mount Evans Home Healthcare & Hospice

DAY CAMPS

AEI Base Camp

Almont

970-641-4708

aeibasecamp.com

Located 10,000 feet above sea level in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains, the spectacular scenery of the backcountry base camp is the perfect site for your wilderness experience. Christian-based camp adventure programs available.

Boulder JCC Summer Camps for Infants and Pre-Kindergarten

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org

Camps for ages 6 weeks to 4 years old. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with limited availability for extended day options from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Boulder JCC early childhood summer camps explore nature, gardening, art, friendships, science, music and more. The Boulder JCC summer camps are based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

Camp Timberline Outta Bounds

Locations along the Front Range

970-484-8462

camptimberline.com

A day camp unlike any other for ages 6-14. Ten locations along the Front Range, Monday through Friday.

Cherryvale Day Camp

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org/camps

Camps for kids entering kindergarten through 17 years of age. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended day options from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Building resilience, grit, teamwork, independence, creativity, friendships, problem-solving and personal growth through traditional day camp and specialty camp options such as farm, dance, theater, Legos, STEAM, business, leadership and more. Cherryvale Day Camps is based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

JCC Denver Summer Camps

Denver & Elbert

303-316-6445

jccdenver.org/camps

A summer spent with Camp Shai, Ranch Camp, Tennis or the Mizel Arts and Culture Center is sure to inspire journeys that last a lifetime. At the J, we know the journey is just as important as the destination. Whether your child becomes a professional soccer player, a Broadway star or the next big name in STEM, we know the lessons and values gained from a summer at the J will prepare them for a lifetime of exploration and personal success. From curiosity, confidence, self-awareness and beyond — start your child’s journey this summer with JCC Camps. Sessions run June 1 through Aug. 14.

OVERNIGHT camps

Camp Timberline

Estes Park

970-484-8462

camptimberline.com

Offering sports, mountain adventure and backpacking for youth and teens ages 7-18, Sunday through Saturday.

Highlands Presbyterian Camp & Retreat Center

Allenspark

303-747-2888

highlandscamp.org

Highlands offers programs and lodging for all ages. Register for Highlands Summer Camps or plan your unique retreat or program (family reunion, wedding, educational event) located in the Rocky Mountains.

JCC Ranch Camp

Elbert

303-316-6384

ranchcamp.org

Since 1953, the JCC Ranch Camp has been creating Jewish memories and friendships that last a lifetime. Located in Colorado’s magnificent Black Forest, the Ranch Camp provides children entering grades 2-11 with a truly western Jewish experience. With one- to three-week sessions, the camp is a place where life-long friendships blossom, Jewish identities are discovered and nourished, and children are challenged to grow in mind, body and spirit. Ranch Camp is also renowned for one of the most acclaimed equestrian programs in the country.