General Camps

DAY CAMPS

Adventure Days

South Boulder or Jefferson County

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Adventure Days is the first step into a lifetime of being a confident, active outdoors girl. These camps are packed with hiking, rock climbing, art projects, games, nature awareness activities, as well as an optional overnight experience. For rising third through fifth grade girls. $500 for one of two sessions: June 1-5 and 8-12. All camps are five days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., except Thursday, which is an optional overnight camping trip to Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Transportation is provided to and from the state park overnight. Monday through Wednesday will begin and end at the NCAR trailhead in Boulder.

Alaya Preschool Summer Day Camps

Boulder

303-449-5248

alayapreschool.org

Offering a rich, inviting and relaxed summer program to meet the needs of a variety of family situations. Our small groups and low adult-child ratios allow for individual attention and a comfortable environment of warmth and friendship. Each group is designed to provide an age-appropriate program of outdoor play, creative arts and crafts, nature lore, gardening, swimming, song and dance, dramatic play and social skills development.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

arvadacenter.org

These inspiring and creative camps offer experiences in ceramics, dance, drama, music, photography, visual arts and more for children ages 5-18, and ArtStart camps for campers 3-5 years old. Camps start Monday, June 1 and sessions vary from one to eight weeks. Camps times are typically from 9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m. through early August. Campers may also sign up for Lunch Bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. and/or After Camp sessions from 4-5 p.m. All sessions are taught by highly trained, knowledgeable teachers in a safe and fun environment. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2020 catalog. Download a copy at arvadacenter.org/education.

Bixby Summer Camp

Boulder

303-494-7508

bixbyschool.org

Our Bixby Summer Camp is a play-based camp that centers around your child’s ability to choose. Campers choose daily from a variety of departments, based on their interest. In addition, there are weekly all-camp hikes and activities. Bixby Summer is open for campers entering grades kindergarten through ninth, as well as our current preschool students. Set on our beautiful three-acre campus, Bixby Summer provides campers with a caring, safe environment to play and explore interests with the support of trained, mature counselors

Boulder Country Day School Summer Camps

Boulder

303-527-4931

bouldercountryday.org/page/programs/summer-camp

Ages 3-12. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting lineup of summer programs sure to excite the artist, athlete, chef, scientist, musician and more in your child. We welcome both BCD students as well as students from other schools. BCD offers full-day camps for students ages 3-5 and a wide variety of morning specialty camps for students ages 5-14 including Legos, art, sports, chess, cooking, science, music, academics, world languages and more. Specialty campers ages 5-8 can extend their day until 4 p.m. through the afternoon camp. BCD is a Colorado-licensed and accredited by ACIS and NAIS. Cost varies depending on selections. Located in Gunbarrel. For more info, visit the website or email summer@bouldercountryday.org.

Boulder JCC Summer Camps for Infants and Pre-Kindergarten

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org

Camps for ages 6 weeks to 4 years old. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with limited availability for extended day options from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Boulder JCC early childhood summer camps explore nature, gardening, art, friendships, science, music and more. The Boulder JCC summer camps are based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

Boulder Parks & Recreation Kidz Kamp East Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Come join us this summer as we weave our way through weekly themes and daily fun! On top of the activities described in the weekly themes, campers will have the opportunity to swim every day, canoe and fish once a week and enjoy a weekly field trip! Choose your weeks today!

Boulder Parks & Recreation Kidz Kamp North Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Everything kids love is packed into this camp: Gymnastics at Boulder’s largest and best-equipped gymnastics facility, cooling off each day in our leisure pool, a weekly field trip, Friday park days, gym games, crafts, science and much more, with hours to accommodate working families. Check out the themes, choose your weeks and sign up for this popular camp today!

Boulder Parks & Recreation Kidz Kamp South Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. At our Kidz Kamp South, we will be field-tripping weekly, swimming every day, canoeing, rock climbing, making crafts and having endless amounts of fun and active games. Our Kidz Kamp South is the only camp we offer where guardians have the option to register for three days (you pick the days) or five days a week! Choose your weeks, days and sign up today.

Boulder Valley Waldorf School Early Childhood Summer Camp

Niwot

303-652-0130

bvwaldorf.org

A Waldorf-inspired camp for ages 3-6. Children enjoy creative play that nurtures the imagination on our 38-acre campus with old friends and new! Emphasizing movement and sensory integration. Learning math, language and science through practical, play-based activities indoors and outside. Visit with farmers to gather food for snacks. Play with sand and water. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. with after-camp care offered until 5 p.m. (Early bird, buddy and multiple session discounts).

Boulder Valley Waldorf School Story Camp

Niwot

303-652-0130

bvwaldorf.org

Children bring stories to life through visual art, stop-motion animation, physical theater and interactive sculpture. We learn to walk on stilts, develop circus skills, use tools and repurpose materials to build public art installations. This is collaborative fun that brings awesome to the community. We have a 38-acre campus with a cottonwood forest and open space. We adventure out on many field trips. Our instructors are professional artists and experienced educators who have worked with children throughout the world. For ages 7-12 years. June through August. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aftercare until 5 p.m.

Camp Comfort

Near Georgetown on I-70

303-674-6400

mtevans.org/camp-comfort

Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice offers a weekend camp for grieving children twice every summer. This unique bereavement camp is a way for children ages 6-12 to explore their feelings of grief and share memories of their loved ones. During this extraordinary weekend, children learn ways to cope with their grief through workshops led by licensed social workers and trained bereavement professionals. A volunteer “buddy” system (with no more than two children to one adult) ensures that children receive plenty of personal, one-on-one attention. And, while children are encouraged to share memories and express their grief, Camp Comfort offers fun, too. The camp includes plenty of opportunities for recreation including swimming, ziplining, horseback riding, arts and crafts, fishing and hiking. The total cost to attend Camp Comfort, including all workshops, recreation, meals, snacks and overnight accommodations, is $175. We offer a generous scholarship program to ensure no child will ever be denied an experience at Camp Comfort. For more information or to receive a brochure, visit the Camp Comfort website or call Mount Evans Hospice.

Camp Kesem CU

Boulder

720-371-6248

campkesem.org/cuboulder

facebook.com/campkesemCO

cuboulder@campkesem.org

Camp Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, supporting children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. Camp Kesem at the University of Colorado Boulder serves children from all around Colorado and the Front Range. This will be our seventh year as a chapter, and this summer we plan to serve 160 children at camp. We love to have fun, play games, be creative and just be ourselves during camp. As we grow each year our Kesem family becomes closer and stronger together. Come see what the magic of Kesem is all about!

Cherryvale Day Camp

Boulder

303-998-1900

boulderjcc.org/camps

Camps for ages 4-17. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended day options from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Building resilience, grit, teamwork, independence, creativity, friendships, problem-solving and personal growth through traditional day camp and specialty camp options such as Legos, STEAM, business, technology, dance, leadership, farming and more. Cherryvale Day Camps are based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds and religions.

City of Lafayette School Age Summer Day Camp

Lafayette

303-665-0469

cityoflafayette.com/camps

Summer is a time for our imaginations to run wild; a time for laughing, making life-long friends, learning through hands-on adventures and discovering ourselves through safe, fun and engaging activities. The City of Lafayette’s Summer Day Camp, June 1-July 31, prides itself on these values and invites you to join in and see exactly what our staff has worked so hard to put together for your family.

Color Wars — Boulder Parks & Recreation Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Teams earn points by competing in challenges and events throughout this action-packed week. Typical team challenges include tug-of-war, dodgeball, soccer, basketball and other games. This is a great week for building teamwork, meeting and making new friends.

Colorado Academy Summer Day Camp

Denver

303-914-2531

coloradoacademysummer.org

Offering summer programs since 1951, Colorado Academy offers summer day camps that provide fun-filled activities for children ages 5-12, including instruction and participation in tennis, arts and crafts, organized games, archery, swimming, performance arts and special activities. Students may combine these activities with educational and other athletic pursuits for a more personalized camp experience. For more information, download or request a complete catalog from the website.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette

303-381-0445

dawsonschool.org/summer

Come join us this summer for eight weeks of Dawson’s 80-plus exciting summer camps and programs for ages 5-15. Camp hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Between June 1 and July 31, we will offer various weeklong day camps in arts, tech, sports and more. Full hot/cold lunch in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. Experienced adult director for every camp. 5-to-1 camper/staff ratio. Cost range: $330 to $450 per week. Visit our website or email summercamps@dawsonschool.org for more information.

Eldorado Mountain Yoga Camp

Eldorado Springs

303-249-1671

eldoradoyoga.org

Kids and teens will have a blast at our fun-filled, five-day camp sessions open to all kids ages 5-12. In our beautiful, natural setting at the Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram (just 10 minutes from Boulder) kids will enjoy a free-spirited yoga, arts and nature camp that integrates the wonderful body/mind/heart benefits of yoga with traditional summer camp activities including music, hiking, arts and crafts, swimming and games. Yoga and centering techniques infuse all camp activities. As a result, kids come home feeling nourished and balanced. Our staff of dedicated long-term yoga practitioners offers a high teacher-to-camper ratio. $280 per week for the first child, $180 per week for each sibling. In order for as many campers as possible to enjoy our unique camp experience, we request that you register for no more than two camp sessions.

Friends School Summer Programs

Boulder

303-499-1999 ext. 258

FriendsSummerCamp.org

Weeklong morning and afternoon sessions for preschool, elementary and middle school students, ages 3-14. June 3-July 26. Programs include preschool backyard camp, science, STEM, art, architecture, photography, cooking, sports, dance, theater and more. Licensed and accredited. Discounts available. Details and registration at FriendsSummerCamp.org.

Front Range Climbing Camp

South Boulder or Jefferson County

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

These foundational day camps introduce girls to the basics of outdoor rock climbing in a supportive, empowering community. Girls will have the opportunity to climb in Boulder Canyon, Clear Creek Canyon and North Table Mountain for a truly immersive week exploring varied terrain. All experience levels are welcome. For rising sixth- to eighth-grade and ninth- to 12th-grade girls. Two sessions offered: June 8-12 and 15-19. Cost is $700. All camps are five days, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and start and end in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. Groups will travel together to climbing areas throughout the week. Transportation and gear are provided.

Keitanat Har HaShem — Congregation Har HaShem

Boulder

303-499-7077

campharhashem.org

Grades 1-5. Day camp. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. One-week sessions. Each week is filled with games, swimming, baking, crafts, twice-weekly field trips, music, building community, making friends and more in a Jewish environment! Make new friends and be supported by an amazing staff including many terrific teen role models.

Off Broadway Preschool of Fine Arts Summer Camps

Boulder

303-800-0324

offbroadwaypreschool.org

From printmaking to ukulele 101 to dinosaurs, our weekly summer camps are all about fun! Enroll for two, three, four or five days per week. Choose your desired weeks, or enroll for the whole summer for a 5% discount. Wholesome, organic snacks are provided. Children should also bring a water bottle, lunch, swim attire, water shoes, towel, extra clothes and comfortable walking shoes.

Olympics — With Boulder Parks & Recreation

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Campers enjoy their favorite Olympic sports with a camp twist! Competition play will focus on good sportsmanship and what it means to be an Olympian with medal prizes. They will also get a chance to play some lesser-known but equally fun sports like bocce ball, horseshoes, ladder ball and more.

Rocky Mountain Day Camp

Boulder and Superior locations

303-495-5204

rockymtndaycamp.com

We are Boulder County’s award-winning summer day camp for boys and girls. The only traditional day camp offered in the area.

Steve & Kate’s Camp

Boulder

303-848-8713

steveandkatescamp.com

Campers have license to navigate, reroute or change lanes and set their preferred pace. In the early morning and late afternoon, campers ramp up and wind down with choices in the Library, Arcade, Recreation and more. As the day unfolds, more activities add to the mix, and they’re free to determine the camp section they’d like to explore: Media Lab, Sewing Salon, Blocktopolis, etc. Campers select activities and how much time they’ll spend at a given location, be it a detour for a snack pit-stop at the Market, a whirl on a Weekly Special, a spot of sports, or an idle moment with a book in the Library. Choose day passes or a summer pass; good for any day, any location. Includes lunch, snacks and all hours, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Unused passes? No sweat: automatic refunds. Day pass: $95; summer pass: $2,850. Financial aid is available. May 26-July 31.

Sunflower Farm Summer Camps

Longmont

303-774-8001

sunflowerfarminfo.com

These camps are designed to give each child a sense of rural, farm lifestyle. All campers will be divided into groups based on age and friend requests. Outdoor activities include feeding and care of animals, gardening, recycled art and just old-fashioned play such as climbing haybales, zipline, tire swings and so much more! Please pack a sack lunch. Sign up for several sessions — these camp days are never the same. Preschoolers must be potty-trained. Limited enrollment. Weekly camps beginning June 1 through Aug. 7 (Registration began Jan. 27.) School-Age Camp 5-12, Monday through Friday; half days, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; full days 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $325/per week for half days and $425/per week for full days. Preschool SproutHouse Camp Ages 3-6, is a nine-week program; half-day program 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or full-day program 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Choose Monday/Wednesday, Tuesday/Thursday, three days, four days or just Fridays.

Sunset Academy Summer Day Camp

Longmont

303-651-6600

sunsetacademy.com

Sunset Academy offers a low-ratio summer camp for ages 5-12 that includes lots of on-site activities mixed with daily excursions to include swimming, skating, bowling, museums, nature hikes and more. There are weekly trips to places such as the Denver Zoo, Broomfield Aquatic Park, National Parks and more. We have a fun and educational environment, a large field with a gazebo and even a garden. Programs fill up fast.

Teen Day Camps (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Ensure your teen’s summer is fulfilling and fun. There is something for every teen during Ultimate Teen Camp, which gives young people options for fun field trips, biking adventures or mountain climbing excursions. Participants make friends and stay entertained in a welcoming setting. Teen Leader in Training Camp gives participants the experience to begin their journey as leaders, spending a bulk of their summer working with young campers and doing a service-learning trip to the Sioux YMCA.

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder

303-442-4557

coloradomountainranch.com

Boulder’s original summer day camp! The Colorado Mountain Ranch nestled in the town of Gold Hill offers children ages 7-16 the outdoor experience they are looking for. A traditional summer camp spirit is mixed with a vision for innovation. Children get to enjoy the residential camp feel in the day camp package. Transportation is provided from Boulder every day; with the longest camp day in Boulder, pick-up and drop-off times are convenient for working parents. Thursdays are an optional overnight open to all campers. Let’s make summer fun again with horseback riding, mountain boarding, gymnastics, animal care, archery and so much more!

The Great Outdoors with Boulder Parks & Recreation

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Enjoy summer favorites like soccer, bocce ball, flag football, capture the flag, kickball, canoeing and more. This week will also feature field trips to both Scott Carpenter Pool and the Boulder Reservoir.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Adventure Camps

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Adventure Camp is a great way for girls to enjoy the wilderness, meet new friends, try on different leadership roles, as well as connect to the natural environment. Camps include six days of backpacking, two days of rock climbing, as well as other outdoor activities throughout, such as setting up a tent, purifying water, reading a map and cooking over single-burner camp stoves. Cost is $1,055 for rising sixth- to eighth-grade girls. Four sessions offered: June 25-July 2, July 7-14* and July 16-23. All camps are eight days and start and end in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. Transportation, gear and food are provided.

*Two courses offered for these dates. One will go to the Snowy Range in Wyoming and the other will go to Colorado State Forest State Park for six days of backpacking. Both will then transition to their two-day climbing section in Vedauwoo, Wyoming.

Adventure Climbing Camp

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This foundational rock climbing course is just for middle school and high school girls (separate groups), where we spend weekdays car camping and rock climbing in Vedauwoo, Wyoming. Through the art of climbing, girls will explore their values, develop a growth mindset, learn how to navigate challenges, and develop bravery. Separate groups for rising sixth- to eighth-grade and ninth- to 12th-grade girls. June 22-26; cost is $755.This camp starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Vedauwoo, Wyoming, for their course. Transportation, gear and food is provided.

Global Works Travel

Boulder-based with trips to 20 destinations

303-545-2202

globalworkstravel.com

For 30 years, Global Works has been providing exceptional community service, summer enrichment and adventure travel programs for students and groups. Choose from programs that focus on community development, language immersion, ecology and wildlife, and public health/medicine. Global Works international trips are the bridge for meaningful cultural exchange with people around the world. In all of our locations, we partner with communities and organizations to select and implement grassroots service projects that make an impact. Global Works offers summer service adventures for high school and middle school students and custom group travel for schools and organizations. If you are looking for fun and adventure, and want to be a spark for positive change in the world, let Global Works be your guide!

High School Backpacking

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

During these eight days, girls will go on an immersive backpacking trip in the Never Summer Mountains during peak wildflower season. Girls will learn how to set up camp, cook delicious meals, pack a backpack, read a map and navigate in the mountains. This course area lends itself to girls learning about various ways humans impact and engage with natural environments, from recreation to forestry. July 28-Aug. 4 for rising ninth- to 12th-grade girls. Cost is $1,195. This camp starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Colorado State Forest State Park for their course. Transportation, gear and food are all provided.

High School Rock Climbing & Backpacking

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado & Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This combo course starts with a backpacking section where participants will carry everything they need to be self-sufficient in the mountains for the week. Girls will learn and practice camping, cooking and navigating through a backcountry environment, as well as advanced skills like scouting for tent sites and route planning. After backpacking, girls will transition to a two-day climbing section where they will learn how to rock climb, and apply their newfound leadership skills in a different environment. July 16-24 for rising ninth- to 12th-grade girls. Cost is $1,195. This camp starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Wyoming for their course. Transportation, gear and food is provided.

Showing Up for Our Sons: A Retreat for Fathers & Sons

Estes Park

303-258-7475

mensleadershipalliance.org

A father-and-son retreat for boys in the middle school years (age 10-12), Aug. 6-9. A wonderful way for fathers to support their sons during those awkward and difficult middle-school years. Camp together in a beautiful, private, wilderness setting. Sit in a circle, share stories, personal hopes and dreams. Engage in challenging and fun activities. Hike, cook and eat meals together. An intimate and powerful way to connect with your boy at a time when he needs you most. “This is the closest I’ve ever felt to you,” said Jayce to his dad during the 2018 camp. “A life-changing experience that Chase and I will never forget,” feedback from Ryan after the 2017 retreat. The world needs well-rounded, respectful men, and this camp is a way to put your boy on the path to healthy manhood!