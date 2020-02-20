Outdoor Camps

Jill Dreves

DAY CAMPS

Advanced Sailing Camps

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 13-17, perfect for those who have mastered the basics of sailing. Campers will strengthen sailing skills and focus on boat handling, right of way, sailing in all conditions under control and skipper responsibilities. Utilizing age-appropriate racing boats, campers are able to hone skills needed in a more challenging and responsive boat while increasing independence in all aspects of sailing. Successfully completing this camp is a prerequisite for joining our High School Race Team.

Adventure Days

South Boulder or Jefferson County

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Adventure Days is the first step into a lifetime of being a confident, active outdoors-girl. These camps are packed with hiking, rock climbing, art projects, games, nature awareness activities, as well as an optional overnight experience. For rising third- to fifth-grade girls. Cost is $500. Two sessions offered: June 1-5 and June 8-12. All camps are five days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., except Thursday, which is an optional overnight camping trip to Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Transportation is provided to and from the State Park overnight. Monday through Wednesday will begin and end at the NCAR trailhead in Boulder.

Adventure Quest with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder, Longmont & Lyons

303-786-9216

RenaissanceAdventures.com

Your child is the hero of a mythic quest in an incredibly fun, award-winning outdoor experience like none other! In small groups of like ages, children ages 6-17 read maps, solve mysteries and riddles, overcome dynamic challenges, and battle using safe, foam swords. Adventure Quest summer camps are designed to develop teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication and other skills for social-emotional development. Highly trained staff and over 25 years of experience make Renaissance Adventures a family favorite kids camp since 1995. We also run exciting birthdays, after-school programs, as well as day-off and holiday camps year-round, and offer $50 off your first summer camp for new campers as well as sibling and multi-camp discounts.

AEI Base Camp

Almont

970-641-4708

aeibasecamp.com

This camp is located 10,000 feet above sea level in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains. The spectacular scenery of the backcountry base camp is the perfect site for your wilderness experience. Activities include backpacking, rock climbing, white water rafting, inflatable kayaking, fly fishing, climbing tower, orienteering, adventure racing, day hikes, peak ascents, leave-no-trace ethics and more. Christian-based camp adventure programs available.

Alaya Summer Camp

Boulder

303-449-5248

alayapreschool.org

A warm, homey summer camp environment emphasizing creative arts, social play, exploration and self-discovery on an acre of yards and gardens. Preschool to kindergarten. Part of Naropa University.

Avid4 Adventure

Boulder, Superior, Lafayette, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Golden, Greenwood Village & Highlands Ranch

720-249-2412

Avid4.com

This summer, experience the power of authentic outdoor adventure! At Avid4 Adventure, we’re on a mission to get kids excited and empowered by outdoor adventure so they are inspired to live active outdoor lifestyles. Avid4 Adventure Day Camps teach pre-K to seventh graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. With help from our time-tested curriculum and experienced instructors, we give campers solid skills and character-shaping confidence, launching them into a lifetime of empowering adventure. With our new, multi-week discount, you could save up to $50 off per session! Learn more and sign up online, call or email info@avid4.com.

Beg-Intermediate Sailing Camps

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 8-17, for students who have completed one to two weeks of Learn To Sail Camp or for beginning sailors who are 12 and up. This camp is particularly best for beginner sailors who are only sailing for one week each summer. Sailors will continue to solidify their skills, focusing on tacking, points of sail, sail trim, boat handling and capsize recovery.

Boulder Parks & Recreation — Goats and Gardens Camp

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Explore the wonders of Growing Gardens Children’s Peace Garden, get to know the goats at Mountain Flower Goat Dairy and finish off the day by swimming at the North Boulder Recreation Center. We will investigate the secret world of insects, create art from nature and explore the wondrous plants while making new friends. We’ll grow and taste from the famous salsa garden and cook pizza using the power of the sun. We will spend time getting to know the goats and guardian llama, learn to walk the goats on leashes, feed the babies, make cheese, milk a goat and explore small-scale farming practices, all the while learning livestock management and the nutrient cycle.

Boulder Parks & Recreation — Water Sports Camp

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 7-14. Come join us at our Water Sports camp this summer located at the Boulder Reservoir. From stand-up paddleboarding to canoe tug-of-war, to pirating and trips to dream cove campers will spend the week learning the basic skills of multiple water sports activities. Campers will not only spend the week in the water but off the water doing crafts, group games and much more including our weekly barbecue! Choose your weeks and sign up today.

CIT Knighthood with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder, Longmont & Lyons

303-786-9216

RenaissanceAdventures.com

A super fun, empowering leadership opportunity for your teen! Teens participate in a training session, and develop their skills of accountability, integrity and leadership in the field as mentors to groups of younger kids assisting our adult counselors with our Adventure Quest summer camps. Knights join an Adventure Quest group, who are playing the heroes of a mythic quest. Adventure Quest is experiential education through live-action role-playing, and the participants solve mysteries and riddles, overcome dynamic challenges and battle foes using safe, foam swords. Knight CITs assist the Quest Leader to help with activities, challenges, storytelling, plot dynamics, characters, safety and leadership. Join the quest! We also run exciting Heroes’ Alliance programs, Quest Leading Workshops, and other programs for teens. Weekly programs all summer long and whenever school is out. Ages 14-18.

Climbing for Life

Englewood

303-881-8129

climbingforlife.org

Climbing For Life is a nonprofit organization devoted to healthy youth development in at-risk populations from the Denver metro area. Programs, including the long-term mentoring program, provide young people with challenging personal experiences through outdoor education.

Cure Organic Farm Kids’ Farm Camp

Boulder

cureorganicfarm@yahoo.com

cureorganicfarm.com

Kids’ Farm Camp allows children to experience all the workings of a small, organic, diversified farm. From collecting eggs and feeding pigs to gathering flowers and planting and harvesting vegetables, campers will enjoy the full farm experience. Cooking and arts and crafts are a part of each week as well. Camps weekly from June 1-Aug. 6; ages 6-9.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette

303-381-0445

dawsonschool.org/summer

Come join us this summer for eight weeks of Dawson’s 80-plus exciting summer camps and programs for ages 5-15. Camp hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Between June 1 and July 31, we will offer various weeklong day camps in arts, tech, sports and more. Full hot/cold lunch in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. Experienced adult director for every camp, 5-to-1 camper/staff ratio. Cost range: $330 to $450 per week. For a full listing of our summer camp information visit us online or e-mail summercamps@dawsonschool.org for questions.

Lorene Wapotich

Feet on the Earth Programs

Boulder

303-642-0562

FeetOnTheEarth.org

Daughters of the Earth, Sisters of the Earth and Moon Sisters camps: Every day is a new adventure! Whether we are following raccoon tracks along the creek, discovering ourselves through exploring the four elements — earth, air, fire and water — or playing sneaking games among the willows, we are guiding girls to engage the power of their bodies, minds, hearts and spirits to pursue their passion and purpose in life. Drawing from the wisdom our wise grandmothers had for living close to the Earth, we mentor girls through an “invisible school” of fun adventures that teaches them how to care for nature, themselves and their community. Our 6-to-1 camper to mentor ratio allows us to provide fun learning experiences that are truly hands-on! For girls 7-14. Transgender and non-binary identified youth are welcome to attend any camp that matches their interest and age level.

Front Range Climbing Camp

South Boulder or Jefferson County

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

These foundational day camps introduce girls to the basics of outdoor rock climbing in a supportive, empowering community. Girls will have the opportunity to climb in Boulder Canyon, Clear Creek Canyon, and North Table Mountain for a truly immersive week exploring varied terrain. All experience levels are welcome. For rising sixth- to eighth-graders and ninth- to 12th-grade girls. Cost is $700. Two sessions offered (both middle and high school courses available each week) June 8-12 and June 15-19. All camps are 5 days, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and start and end in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. Groups will travel together to climbing areas throughout the week. Transportation and gear are provided.

Girls’ Wilderness Adventures of Womens’ Wilderness

Boulder

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

High-quality wilderness day and multi-day adventures for girls ages 8-18. Fun, creative, inspirational courses build courage, confidence and leadership. Mature, professional staff, excellent safety record. Generous financial aid available.

Growing Gardens — Children’s Peace Garden

Boulder

303-443-9952

growinggardens.org

Spend an active week gardening, cooking and creating on our one-of-a-kind urban farm! Learn about sustainable agriculture, pollinators and ecosystems through hands-on learning and exploration. We’ll engage all of our senses through farm-to-fork cooking, art and science projects and games. Instructors are experienced educators trained in CPR and first aid. Early bird discounts are available before March 15. Ages 5-11. Full-day camps, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Please go online to register — we hope to see you on the farm this summer!

High School Sailing Team

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 13-18. For students in eighth to 12th grades. Learn the finer points of sailing and racing a c420 or Laser with a team. Challenge yourself to a level and refine skills of rigging and tuning, maneuvers and skipper/crew communication. Sailing can help you get into the college of your choice. Colleges look for students who are academically qualified who have demonstrated a passion for something else. Sailing can be that passion. Being a high school sailor can set you apart from the crowd.

Intermediate Sailing Camps

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 8-17. The Intermediate Camp is the next step in a sailor’s progression, for those who graduated from our Learn to Sail Camp, Beg-Intermediate Camp or for juniors that have previous sailing experience elsewhere. Sailors will strengthen basic skills and become proficient while sailing all points of sail. Practicing tacking, jibing, sail trim, boat handling, knot tying, review of weather recognition and capsize recovery are the goals of this camp. Sailors learn in same-age peer groups to enrich confidence and camaraderie.

Intro to Advanced Sailing Camps

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 8-13, perfect for those who have mastered the basics of sailing. Sailors will strengthen sailing skills and focus on boat handling, right of way, sailing in all conditions under control and skipper responsibilities. Utilizing age-appropriate racing boats, campers are able to hone skills needed in a more challenging and responsive boat while increasing independence in all aspects of sailing. Successfully completing this camp is a prerequisite for joining our Junior Race Team.

Junior Instructor in Training Camp (JSIT)

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 12-17. Is your child looking to volunteer with Community Sailing of Colorado this summer? Our Junior Instructor in Training Camp provides the necessary skills and training for Junior Sailors (ages 12-17) to become confident and qualified Junior Instructors. Participants are taught what is needed to assist instructors with a wide variety of boats, and age groups. Leadership development, and positive role model skills, are stressed in this course along with emerging skills in recognizing safety concerns. This course is mandatory for all Junior Instructor applicants.

Junior Race Team

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 8-12. Want more time on the water? Ready to take your sailing to the next level? Junior Race Team paves the way to help you build a solid foundation of sailing skills. Learn about the challenging dynamics of sailboat racing on a variety of sailboats. Race Team gives sailors the opportunity to learn and practice advanced skills in a competitive, team-focused environment. Our coaches will prepare sailors for local and regional regattas.

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone

970-455-4228

KeystoneScienceSchool.org/camp

Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado this summer with our adventurous and traditional day camps. Campers, ages 5-12, will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful, 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served as the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and fun in the outdoors. New theme options each week. Find a full summer calendar online or give us a call.

Learn To Sail Camps

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 7-11. Great for first-time sailors! New skills teach independence, confidence and safety on the water. STEM-based lessons enhance this well-rounded beginner experience. Emphasis is on learning the basics, feeling comfortable on the water and having fun! Participants should bring a lunch, bathing suit, towel, change of clothes, hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and water shoes. Community Sailing of Colorado will provide all equipment, including life jackets. This is our most popular camp!

Little Puffs Camps

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 5-7. For our youngest campers, these weeklong camps introduce sailing, water safety and boating through fun games and activities. This is a great introduction to how to have fun and be safe on the water. Participants should bring a lunch, bathing suit, towel, change of clothes, hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and water shoes. This camp will fill up fast!

Magic Sky Ranch

Near Fort Collins

877-404-5708

girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Outdoor Adventure Camp — with Boulder Parks & Recreation

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 6-11. A new camp that will explore the great outdoors! Enjoy activities such as canoeing, fishing, nature scavenger hunt, science projects and slacklining.

Race Camp

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 8-17. New camp! Ready to take your sailing to the next level? Race Camp develops a solid foundation of sailing skills. Learn about the challenging dynamics of sailboat racing on a variety of sailboats. Challenge yourself to a level and refine skills of rigging and tuning, maneuvers and skipper/crew communication. Race Camp gives sailors the opportunity to learn and practice advanced skills in a competitive, racing-focused environment. The July Race Camp leads up to the Rocky Mountain Junior Olympics Festival hosted by CSC at the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures

Boulder

303-447-8014

smba.lertprograms.com/summercamp-2/

Flexible schedule. SMBA offers weekly summer camps, after-school rides, weekend rides, half-day camps and race series. SMBA introduces youth to the exhilaration and adventure of mountain biking. Easy to advanced trail-riding allows for mastery of new skills in a fun, safe and supportive environment.

Stand-Up Paddleboard + Sailing Camp

Boulder

303-757-7718

communitysailing.org

Ages 8-17. Learn to harness the power of the wind and board! This is a great camp for those looking to experience the thrill of sailing hands-on. Find your balance on the water through stand-up paddleboarding, experience sailing on multiple types of boats through adventure games and challenges. Experience the water with a paddle and sail. Separate camp for same age group that includes wind surfing also available.

Star Quest with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder

303-786-9216

RenaissanceAdventures.com

Intrepid adventures in space! Star Quest is a science fiction live-action role-playing game that is designed to develop the 21st century skills of teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication and a love for learning. In this unique experience, the Questers band together in small groups of like age to discover strange new worlds, overcome dynamic challenges, negotiate intergalactic treaties, and battle using blasters (beanbags) and fusion blades (foam swords). The themes and settings explore futuristic mainstays like warp speed, mech suits, tapping into the “Meta” for telepathic powers, time travel, cyberpunk net running, alien “hive mind” sentience and more. Join us for exciting, active and mind-bending programs that are a short ways off, in a galaxy really, really close. See website for dates. Ages 10-17.

Thorne Nature Experience Summer Camp

Boulder, Lafayette & Littleton

303-499-3647

thornenature.org

Spend the summer catching frogs, getting muddy, biking down mountain trails, and exploring Colorado’s wild places with the Thorne Nature Experience Summer Camp! Thorne offers fun, hands-on nature camp experiences for children ages 3-15 in world-class parks and open space in Boulder, Lafayette and Littleton. Kids will have a blast practicing survival skills, exploring forests and streams, creating wild crafts, learning local plants and animals, and finding tadpoles, crawfish, grasshoppers and more! Our experienced, CPR- and first-aid-trained instructors help facilitate student learning and appreciation for the outdoors while keeping them safe. Campers complete the program with a newfound respect and awe of nature, an increased understanding of the environment, and a desire to get back outside.

Tomahawk Ranch

Near Bailey

877-404-5708

girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Wee Folk Forest Summer Camp

Boulder

720-383-4406

weefolkforestkindergarten.com/summer-camp/

Ages 2.5-6. Day camp. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. At Wee Folk Forest Camps, we’ll be spending our mornings exploring our light-filled forest, and our afternoons relaxing inside our tepee beside our pond and taking adventure walks around the land. All weeks of camp include a fun and balanced approach to the day, blending activities with outdoor free play, collaborative group play, music and storytelling. Call Elizabeth or email info@livingartsschool.com or visit us online for more information.

Wild Bear Nature Center Summer Nature Camps with Altitude!

Nederland & Boulder

303-258-0495

wildbear.org

Fun, hands-on, arts-integrated, outdoor nature camps for ages 3-15.Bear Cubs (ages 3-5); NederRangers (ages 5-6); Mountain Rangers (ages 6-7); Wild Naturalists (ages 8-9) and Wild Adventures (ages 10-plus). Choose your own schedule! zCamps in Nederland, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (shuttle service available), and Boulder (NCAR-Fridays). Questions? Call us or email registrar@wildbear.org. See you on the mountain!

YMCA Camp Elks (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Camp Elks is a nature-based program where campers make new friends through adventure, challenge and exploration. Campers enjoy trips to some of Colorado’s most beautiful hiking destinations. They also spend their days shooting archery, cooling off at our on-site pool and enjoying arts and crafts, drama, sports and fun games. Part-time and full-time available.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Adventure Camps

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Adventure Camp is a great way for girls to enjoy the wilderness, meet new friends, try on different leadership roles, as well as connect to the natural environment. Camps include six days of backpacking, two days of rock climbing, as well as other outdoor activities throughout, such as setting up a tent, purifying water, reading a map and cooking over single-burner camp stoves. For rising sixth- to eighth-grade girls. Cost is $1,055. Four sessions offered: June 25-July 2, July 7-14*, July 16-23. All camps are eight days and start and end in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. Transportation, gear and food is provided.*Two courses offered for these dates. One will go to the Snowy Range in Wyoming and the other will go to Colorado State Forest State Park for six days of backpacking. Both will then transition to their two-day climbing section in Vedauwoo, Wyoming.

Adventure Climbing Camp

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This foundational rock climbing course is just for middle school girls, where we spend the weekdays car camping and rock climbing in Vedauwoo, Wyoming. Through the art of climbing, girls will explore their values, develop a growth mindset, learn how to navigate challenges and develop bravery. For rising sixth- to eighth-grade girls. Cost is $755. One session offered June 22-26. This camp starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Vedauwoo, Wyoming, for their course. Transportation, gear, and food is provided.

Adventure Quest Overnight with Renaissance Adventures

Jamestown

303-786-9216

RenaissanceAdventures.com

Your child is the hero of a mythic quest in an incredibly fun overnight experience like none other! In cabins of like ages, the heroes journey forth into the beautiful forests of Cal-Wood, Jamestown to discover treasures, overcome traps and dynamic challenges and battle foes using safe, foam swords. As with all Renaissance Adventures programs, Adventure Quest is designed to develop teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication and other 21st-century skills. With highly trained staff, multiple awards and over 20 years of experience, it’s no wonder Renaissance Adventures is so popular. We also run exciting day quests, birthdays, after-school programs and more. July 31-Aug. 3. Ages 9-18.

Avid4 Adventure — Colorado Mountain Camp

Mt. Evans, Windy Peak & Expeditions leaving from Boulder

720-249-2412

Avid4.com/overnight-camp/

At Avid4 Adventure, we’re on a mission to get kids excited and empowered by outdoor adventure so they are inspired to live active outdoor lifestyles. Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camps teach first- to 12th-graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. With help from our time-tested curriculum and experienced instructors (all 21-plus and certified in wilderness first aid and CPR), we give campers solid outdoors skills and character-shaping confidence they can use at camp and beyond, launching them into a lifetime of empowering adventure. One- and two-week sessions available from June through August. Be sure to check out our new line of Expedition Camps! Learn more and sign up online, call or email info@avid4.com

Bold Earth Adventures

303-526-0806

boldearth.com

Bold Earth has organized adventure camps for teenagers since 1976, with over 20,000 participants from all 50 states and over 55 different countries! Bold Earth seeks to empower our teenage participants through fun, adventure and challenge. Our summer programs have been developed for students ages 12-18. Offering both domestic and international experiences, Bold Earth teams will surf on the Kona Coast, backpack through Iceland, summit Kilimanjaro, hang with giant tortoises on the Galapagos Islands, rock climb and explore the Rocky Mountains, scuba dive in colorful coral reefs in Fiji and so much more! If you are interested in adventure travel, community service opportunities, cultural and language immersion experience and tons of fun — Bold Earth is the camp for you! Check us out on our website and schedule a call with a director today!

Cal-Wood Summer Camps

Jamestown

303-449-0603

calwood.org

Cal-Wood is a place for adventure! Summer days are spent exploring our forests, meadows, creeks and historical sites while making new friends and bonding with old. Campers will learn to embrace the mountains whether they are spending their nights in a quaint log cabin by the main lodge, sleeping under the stars in a tent on a beautiful remote piece of Cal-Wood’s land, or venturing out into local Colorado wilderness on a multi-day backpacking trip. If you are an aspiring artist, a curious engineer, an outdoor enthusiast, an inquisitive historian, an avid hiker, an observant naturalist or just a kid who likes to smile, we have a program for you! Bring your friends for an unforgettable summer!

Camp Chief Ouray/YMCA of the Rockies

Granby

970-887-2648

campchiefouray.org

For over a century, Camp Chief Ouray has been the adventure playground for boys and girls from around the world. Located on 5,100 acres of mountains, valleys, streams and meadows — boredom is simply not an option. A traditional camp for kids ages 7-14, designed to provide fun and growth through a series of exciting experiences in a beautiful mountain setting. Special attention is given to the development of positive human relations, leadership and character development. The week at camp consists of a mix between cabin activities, activities with kids of similar interests, camping out, hiking, camp-wide games and a chance for campers to choose their favorite activities.

Adventure Trips for teenagers ages 14-15 have a dynamic array of wilderness programs for campers looking for an added adventure. These exciting backcountry programs offer campers the chance to participate in rafting, mountain biking, backpacking, horse packing and kayaking adventures! Leadership Training Programs for teenagers age 15-18 build community leaders. Camp Chief Ouray has many opportunities for teens to gain valuable leadership skills while participating in activities at camp and in the wilderness.

Camp Granite Lake

Golden

720-249-2997

campgranitelake.com

Connect with friends, counselors and nature in a supportive, unplugged community! Campers choose from activities including sailing, rock climbing, woodworking, canoeing, ceramics, stand-up paddleboarding, backpacking, archery, culinary arts, etc. Beautiful 135-acre property with a private 8-acre lake located in Coal Creek Canyon. Two-week sessions for campers finishing second to ninth grade. ACA-accredited, CDHS-licensed. Discounts, payment plans. Visit us online or call to schedule a personal on-site tour or slideshow.

Cheley Colorado Camps

Estes Park

303-377-3616

cheley.com

Celebrating 100 years! Cheley provides an awesome 27-day overnight summer experience for girls and boys ages 7-17. Located in Estes Park, attracting children from all over the world. Activities include: backpacking, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, whitewater rafting, technical climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, a brand new via ferrata and more. We have spaces available for our first (June 6-July 12) and second term (July 14-Aug. 9) in certain age groups. Please check out our Quarter B–4 Camp, a five-night experience for 7- to 9-year-old boys and girls (Aug. 10-15) and our family camp for the whole family (Aug. 10-15)

Deer Hill Expeditions Inc.

Mancos

970-533-7492

deerhillexpeditions.com

info@deerhillexpeditions.com

Deer Hill leads inspiring journeys in the Southwest and Costa Rica that combine wilderness adventure and service projects with Native Americans. No previous experience required.

Girls’ Wilderness Adventures of Womens’ Wilderness

Boulder

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

Heroes Academy with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder, Longmont & Lyons

303-786-9216

RenaissanceAdventures.com

Heroes Academy programs give mature teens a transformative experience within intensive programs. Participants must overcome challenges on their own and with the invaluable help of other participants, including the “Heroes Journey” challenges of internal growth in the areas of accountability, leadership, honor and planning. Ages 14-18.

High School Backpacking

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

During these eight days, girls will go on an immersive backpacking trip in the Never Summer Mountains during peak wildflower season. Girls will learn how to set up camp, cook delicious meals, pack a backpack, read a map and navigate in the mountains. This course area lends itself to girls learning about various ways humans impact and engage with natural environments, from recreation to forestry. For rising ninth- to 12th-grade girls. Cost is $1,195. One session offered July 28-Aug. 4.

This camp is eight days and starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Colorado State Forest State Park for their course. Transportation, gear and food are all provided.

High School Rock Climbing & Backpacking

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado and Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This combo course starts with a backpacking section where participants will carry everything they need to be self-sufficient in the mountains for the week. Girls will learn and practice camping, cooking and navigating through a backcountry environment, as well as advanced skills like scouting for tent sites and route planning. After backpacking, girls will transition to a two-day climbing section where they will learn how to rock climb, and apply their newfound leadership skills in a different environment. For rising ninth- to 12th-grade girls. Cost is $1,195. One session offered July 16-24. This camp is nine days and starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Wyoming for their course. Transportation, gear and food are provided.

High School Rock Climbing Camp

Meet in Boulder, but travel to locations in Colorado & Wyoming

303-938-9191

womenswilderness.org

This foundational rock-climbing course is just for high school girls where we spend the week car camping and rock climbing in Vedauwoo, Wyoming. In addition to learning and improving climbing skills, girls will gain experience assessing risk management for themselves and their peers, as well as taking on increased leadership roles around camp and at the crag. For rising ninth- to 12th-grade girls. Cost is $755. One session offered June 22-26. This camp starts and ends in Boulder at the Women’s Wilderness office. The group will travel together to Wyoming for their course. Transportation, gear and food is provided.

Keystone Science School Summer Camp

Keystone

970-455-4228

KeystoneScienceSchool.org/camp

Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado through traditional Overnight Camps or the excitement and adventure of our traveling Expeditions. Campers will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful, 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and new friends. Morrison pick-up and drop-off available. New theme options each week. Find a full summer calendar online or give us a call.

Magic Sky Ranch

Near Bailey

877-404-5708

girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Sanborn Western Camps

Florissant

719-748-3341

sanbornwesterncamps.com

Since 1948, Sanborn Western Camps have been creating outdoor experiences of exceptional quality and depth. Sanborn’s fun, relaxed atmosphere and caring staff provide a supportive environment for individual growth in self-confidence, independence and awareness of others. Each child’s contributions are valued in a community based on mutual respect and shared adventures. Big Spring Ranch for Boys and High Trails Ranch for Girls are located at an elevation of 8,700 feet in the center of Colorado. The camps own more than 6,000 acres of open pine forest, wildflower meadows and rocky bluffs, an unparalleled setting for outdoor adventures.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)

Boulder

303-447-8014

ridesmba.org

SMBA Adventure Trips and Race Camps bring riders to some of the best riding in Moab, Colorado and beyond. SMBA is the longest-running independent junior mountain bike program in Colorado. Our programs introduce young riders to the exhilaration of mountain biking in a safe and fun environment.

Tomahawk Ranch

Near Fort Collins

877-404-5708

girlscoutsofcolorado.org

