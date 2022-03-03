Performing Arts Camps 2022

Day Camps

Aerial Summer Camps for Youth and Teens Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance

Boulder, 303-245-8272, frequentflyers.org/camps

Join professional teachers of aerial arts and dance for our exciting camps! Students ages 5-17 are invited to fly through the air, dance and learn performance skills. Students will build strength, flexibility, balance and coordination, and have opportunities to practice teamwork, safe risk-taking skills, creativity, and improvisation. At the end of each week they will create an informal performance for family and friends! Visit our website for a full schedule and more information. Seven weeks to choose from: June 6-July 22. Camps for ages 5-17 and all levels of experience.

African Music and Dance Camp

Boulder, 303-443-2969, kutandara.com/camp

Immerse yourself in marimba, drumming and dance! Our music is active, energetic, percussive and joyful. Learn from Zimbabwean guest artists, professional musicians and an outstanding group of teen performers to create an end-of-session performance.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps—Musical Theatre Teen Intensive

Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org

The Teen Intensive Program gives musically-minded teenagers an opportunity to learn about all the elements of creating a full length production of the classic musical Jekyll and Hyde. Taking place over four weeks, this fast-paced process gives young artists a chance to work with theatre professionals and culminates with performances on the Arvada Center stage. Auditions will be used to determine casting and all students, beginner and experienced alike, will be given equal opportunities for participation. All performing arts sessions are taught by highly trained, knowledgeable teachers in a safe and fun environment. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2022 catalog.

Arvada Center Summer Drama Camps

Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org

The Arvada Center performing arts camps offer creative experiences in theatre, music and dance. Students in Arvada Center Drama Camps experience all types of theatre ranging from storytelling and fairy tales to improvisational acting and musicals. Musical Theatre and Drama performing camps ranging from three-four weeks are offered for kids ages 6-13. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2022 catalog at arvadacenter.org/education.

Boulder Performing Arts Musical Theater Camps

Boulder, 303-859-4195, Boulderperformingarts.com

Ages 5-12. Monday-Friday. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday performances. Developing skills in singing, acting, dancing, movie making, painting and storytelling. Our camps are fun and encourage everyone to work as a team but shine like a star. Every camper will develop self confidence. Everyone gets a challenging part. One-week camps, 5-12-year-olds grouped by age, and advanced camps two and three weeks, ages 8-12. All camps are being held outdoors with shelter. We follow COVID mandate and small camp size. Over 40 years in Boulder. Starting at $395. Register online $100 deposit, balances due the first day of camp.

School of Rock Performance Camp

Boulder and Broomfield

Boulder: 303-532-1201, Boulder.SchoolofRock.com, Broomfield: 303-325-3772, Broomfield.SchoolofRock.com

School of Rock Boulder’s unique, fun, and comprehensive camp experience is designed to give students of all levels the experience of playing in a band! We believe that playing in a band situation speeds learning and creates “seasoned” musicians. Even relatively advanced musicians are amazed at the amount of progress they make when regularly playing with other musicians We take students from the lesson room to the stage, developing both their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels.

Camp Oonie Koonie Cha

Boulder, 303-413-1711, campokc.com

Pull on your boots and polish your spurs for an action packed wild west music camp. Ride the range and barrel race on your own handmade painted ponies, listen to coyote tales, make handmade instruments including a guitar and agogo, and sing the old cowpoke songs around “the campfire.” Every child will make instruments, learn songs and stories, get a t-shirt and digital cd of the songs and stories collecting magical, musical memories of an unforgettable week. Camp integrates science, art, drama, a xylophone orchestra thru music. Teachers are experienced educators in early childhood with a low student teacher ratio of 8:1. For kids ages 4-9. Location: St. Ambrose Episcopal Church (camp has no religious affiliation), 7520 S. Boulder Road, Boulder.

Camp Dates:

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Week 1: June 6-10

Week 2: June 13-17

Optional Lunch Bunch Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. $20/day.

Center for Musical Arts

Boulder, 303-665-0599, centerformusicalarts.org

Make music with us this summer. We offer music programs for all ages (as young as toddlers!) and all abilities, individual lessons in all instruments and voice, music camps, and more!

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield, 303-466-5685, ccdance.org

Whether you are new to dance, or you have danced for several years, Colorado Conservatory of Dance offers fun and creative summer programs for both girls and boys in a caring environment. We offer diverse programs for those ages 3-22 from beginner to advanced. We offer a broad-spectrum of dance techniques and practices. In-person and week long classes are available.

Curious New Voices 2022 Summer Playwriting Intensive: Building the Next Generation of Great American Playwrights

Denver, 303-623-2349, curioustheatre.org/summer-intensive

Come write your first play—or your next play! An engaging three-week playwriting intensive! Daring playwrights ages 15-22 team with instructors to practice the art of playwriting and develop short new plays. Plays are produced over a weekend of performances using professional actors and directors. July 5-24, 2022. Festival of New Plays July 22-24. Applications are now available. Contact Education Director Dee Covington by emailing dee@curioustheatre.org for more information.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts—Education

Denver, 303-446-4892, denvercenter.org/education

Acting, singing, movement and design at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Grades Pre-K-12th, day programs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5. Scholarships may be available.

Miss Joanie Drama

Boulder, 303-902-9106, missjoaniedrama.com

Ages 4-11. Miss Joanie Drama offers thirteen weeks of drama camps in conjunction with the City of Boulder Parks & Recreation Department; from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday- Friday. Playmaking themes include, Fairy Tale Fun, Pretty Princess, Fancy Nancy, Christmas in July, Dr. Seuss and many more!

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs, 877-202-1554, kidztopros.com

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, Arts and Sports Summer Camps for kids ages 4 to 14! KidzToPros camps provide the perfect opportunity to develop valuable skills in a fun, creative and safe environment.

Mojo’s Music Rock ‘n’ Roll camp

Longmont, 303-776-3373, mojosmusicacademy.com

Summer camp is open to musicians of ages 11-15. All instruments are welcomed. First week of camp is Monday June 6. Camps take place from Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There are eight different weeks available. All camps will learn songs, write a song, and perform a concert at the end of the week. Cost is $320 per week. Located at 350 Terry St., Suite 160, Longmont.

Parlando School of Musical Arts

Boulder, 303-442-0006, parlando.org

Parlando School of Musical Arts offers summer camps and programs for all instruments, ages and abilities, including half-day and full-day options in piano, musical theater, song-writing, intro classes for most instruments and more.

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids—Older Company

Boulder, 303-245-8150, theaterforkids.net/boulder_summer_camp

Professional Youth Theatre At Its Best! The fun of summer camp with the culminating high of a full-scaled theatre production. Professional theatre staff, 10:1 student-teacher ratio, our own performance venues, and daily camp curriculum sculpted by 27 years of experience. The Tempest, Matilda, Legally Blonde, and more. Ages 8-17. There is also a “Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids—Younger Company“ camp available for ages 5-8 featuring Frozen Kids, The Greatest Showman, Alice in Wonderland, and more.

Storycamp

Niwot, 603-770-3358, campstorycamp.com

Explore the forest and bring stories to life through aerial dance and stilt-walking. With 38 acres and a cottonwood grove, we combine circus, bushcraft, art and theater into a child-directed, nature-based program that kids love.

Overnight

Jazz from A to Z at Rocky Ridge Music

Estes Park, 303-449-1106, rockyridge.org

July 26-31. Ages 13-18. Jazz from A to Z, a five-day residential camp for ages 13-18, offers a deep dive into the performance, theory, and history of jazz. We welcome students of all levels, from beginners to experienced improvisers. Through individual instruction from our expert faculty, students explore improvisation within the jazz idiom and examine the solos of jazz legends. Performances in combos and small ensembles improve listening skills, teamwork, and musicality; performance in large ensembles tackle big-band tunes by greats such as Count Basie and Thad Jones. Students have the option to study the theoretical side of jazz through big-band arranging and composition classes.

Jumpstart: String Fundamentals at Rocky Ridge Music

Estes Park, 303-449-1106, rockyridge.org

July 12-17. Ages 10-15. This residential summer camp is for true beginners (ages 10 to 15) playing violin, viola, or cello, and will prepare players for success in middle and high school programs with a solid, rudimentary foundation. Learn from expert teachers through private lessons and group classes in an environment that encourages fun.

Junior Artist Immersion: Solo + Chamber at Rocky Ridge Music

Estes Park, 303-449-1106, rockyridge.org/programs

June 28-July 10. Ages 13-18. In this two-week residential camp for advanced high school musicians (ages 13 to 18), students improve their musical skills and develop their unique voices through chamber ensembles, performance classes, private lessons, audition preparation classes, workshops, musician wellness activities, and nature-based explorations. Additionally, students collaborate to compose and premiere an original multi-disciplinary group composition for their final concert. Students should be proficient at reading music and have prior experience playing in an ensemble.

Nuestras Raíces: Música Mariachi at Rocky Ridge Music

Estes Park, 303-449-1106, rockyridge.org

July 19-24. Ages 10-15. An exciting new five-day summer residential camp for beginners presented in partnership with the Latino Cultural Arts Center that explores the musical cultures of the Americas. In 2022, expert faculty members will guide students in the study of mariachi within a supportive and inspirational environment, to broaden a student’s musical experience and knowledge. No audition required and no prior experience necessary!