Special Needs Camps

DAY CAMPS
Boulder Parks & Recreation —EXPAND: Camp Amico
Boulder
303-441-4933
BPRcamps.org
Experience fun and friendship with this special camp pairing youth with and without disabilities. Campers ages 12-18 will enjoy swimming, games, crafts and field trips to improve social skills, fitness and fun! Open to mentors and youth with disabilities. Call Sherri for more.
Boulder Parks & Recreation — EXPAND: Outdoor Adventure Camp
Boulder
303-441-3416
BPRcamps.org
Specifically for youth with mental health diagnoses/affective needs. This camp offers much fun, challenging outdoor activities and field trips for ages 6-11. Great for problem-solving, social skills and self-awareness. Six-week program. Call Chelsea for more.
Colorado Center for the Blind Summer Youth Programs
Littleton
303-778-1130 ext. 222
cocenter.org
We have programs that teach the skills of blindness and offer exciting recreational activities for students in elementary school, middle school, high school and college prep.
Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps
Broomfield
303-466-5685
ccdance.org/adaptive-dance-program/
Ballet Expressions, a program designed for children with specific physical and cognitive needs, is offered for children ages 4-18. There is something for you this summer at CCD! Located at Colorado Conservatory of Dance, 3001 Industrial Lane #12, 80020. Call or visit our website to learn more about our adaptive dance programs.
Learning Pathways Summer Adventure Reading Camp
Boulder
303-449-1941
learningpathwayscolorado.com
Back for its fourth year, this is a camp like none other. We provide a summer boost for the struggling reader or one who has been diagnosed with dyslexia. Orton-Gillingham instruction is used along with activities to engage and ignite learning all the while feeling like summer camp! Two, three-week sessions, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Session 1 is June 8-26 and Session 2 is July 13-31. Visit our website to register.
Yay! Camp
Highlands Ranch
303-569-2333
eastersealscolorado.org
Helping children ages 7-18 with disabilities live with equality, dignity and independence.
OVERNIGHT CAMPS
Adam’s Camp
Winter Park — YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch
303-563-8290
adamscamp.org
Adventure Camp is a five-day/night sleep-away camp that is full of fun, challenge and adventure! Campers enjoy activities that expand social horizons and provide the opportunity to develop the courage to try new things while gaining independence and confidence. This program is designed for youth and adults with mild to moderate developmental disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome. Campers must be mobile and enjoy group activities. Campers participate in daily adventures which may include zip lining, archery, rafting, alpine slides, swimming, wall climb, tubing, low ropes course, hiking, talent show, campfires and a camp-wide dance. Campers stay in family-style cabins with counselors, volunteers and peers. Our staffing of two experienced counselors and four volunteers per team of 10 campers allows for individualized relationships with each camper. Join us this summer in exploring the beauty and adventure that the Rocky Mountains has to offer!
Camp Wapiyapi
Denver
303-534-0883
campwapiyapi.org
Camp Wapiyapi is specially created for children to recapture the delight and spontaneity of being childlike, which cancer has stolen from them — at no charge to the families. “They can try things in a safe environment and focus on play, rather than on being sick,” shares Meg Macy, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado. “The emotional benefit of this is immense.” Friendships nurtured at camp not only create a fun and memorable experience but also promote continued healing as these relationships grow. With a dedicated medical staff volunteering on-site, parents relax and reconnect, which is crucial to strengthening the family as a unit. It also provides life-changing experiences for hundreds of volunteer companions who support the children at camp.
Colorado Lions Camp
Woodland Park
719-687-2087
coloradolionscamp.org
Residential camp program for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, ages 8 to senior adult.
First Descents
Estes Park
303-945-2490
firstdescents.org
First Descents is a nonprofit organization based in Denver that provides life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults (ages 18-39) with cancer. Since its inception in 2001, First Descents has successfully influenced the lives of more than 3,000 young adults with cancer, by hosting multi-day adventure programs that are free for participants.
Rocky Mountain Village
Empire
303-569-2333
eastersealscolorado.org
A comprehensive summer camp program serving children and adults with a wide variety of special needs.