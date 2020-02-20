Special Needs Camps

Colorado Conservatory of Dance/Amanda Tipton Photography

DAY CAMPS

Boulder Parks & Recreation —EXPAND: Camp Amico

Boulder

303-441-4933

BPRcamps.org

Experience fun and friendship with this special camp pairing youth with and without disabilities. Campers ages 12-18 will enjoy swimming, games, crafts and field trips to improve social skills, fitness and fun! Open to mentors and youth with disabilities. Call Sherri for more.

Boulder Parks & Recreation — EXPAND: Outdoor Adventure Camp

Boulder

303-441-3416

BPRcamps.org

Specifically for youth with mental health diagnoses/affective needs. This camp offers much fun, challenging outdoor activities and field trips for ages 6-11. Great for problem-solving, social skills and self-awareness. Six-week program. Call Chelsea for more.

Colorado Center for the Blind Summer Youth Programs

Littleton

303-778-1130 ext. 222

cocenter.org

We have programs that teach the skills of blindness and offer exciting recreational activities for students in elementary school, middle school, high school and college prep.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield

303-466-5685

ccdance.org/adaptive-dance-program/

Ballet Expressions, a program designed for children with specific physical and cognitive needs, is offered for children ages 4-18. There is something for you this summer at CCD! Located at Colorado Conservatory of Dance, 3001 Industrial Lane #12, 80020. Call or visit our website to learn more about our adaptive dance programs.

Learning Pathways Summer Adventure Reading Camp

Boulder

303-449-1941

learningpathwayscolorado.com

Back for its fourth year, this is a camp like none other. We provide a summer boost for the struggling reader or one who has been diagnosed with dyslexia. Orton-Gillingham instruction is used along with activities to engage and ignite learning all the while feeling like summer camp! Two, three-week sessions, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Session 1 is June 8-26 and Session 2 is July 13-31. Visit our website to register.

Yay! Camp

Highlands Ranch

303-569-2333

eastersealscolorado.org

Helping children ages 7-18 with disabilities live with equality, dignity and independence.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Adam’s Camp

Winter Park — YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch

303-563-8290

adamscamp.org

Adventure Camp is a five-day/night sleep-away camp that is full of fun, challenge and adventure! Campers enjoy activities that expand social horizons and provide the opportunity to develop the courage to try new things while gaining independence and confidence. This program is designed for youth and adults with mild to moderate developmental disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome. Campers must be mobile and enjoy group activities. Campers participate in daily adventures which may include zip lining, archery, rafting, alpine slides, swimming, wall climb, tubing, low ropes course, hiking, talent show, campfires and a camp-wide dance. Campers stay in family-style cabins with counselors, volunteers and peers. Our staffing of two experienced counselors and four volunteers per team of 10 campers allows for individualized relationships with each camper. Join us this summer in exploring the beauty and adventure that the Rocky Mountains has to offer!

Camp Wapiyapi

Denver

303-534-0883

campwapiyapi.org

Camp Wapiyapi is specially created for children to recapture the delight and spontaneity of being childlike, which cancer has stolen from them — at no charge to the families. “They can try things in a safe environment and focus on play, rather than on being sick,” shares Meg Macy, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado. “The emotional benefit of this is immense.” Friendships nurtured at camp not only create a fun and memorable experience but also promote continued healing as these relationships grow. With a dedicated medical staff volunteering on-site, parents relax and reconnect, which is crucial to strengthening the family as a unit. It also provides life-changing experiences for hundreds of volunteer companions who support the children at camp.

Colorado Lions Camp

Woodland Park

719-687-2087

coloradolionscamp.org

Residential camp program for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, ages 8 to senior adult.

First Descents

Estes Park

303-945-2490

firstdescents.org

First Descents is a nonprofit organization based in Denver that provides life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults (ages 18-39) with cancer. Since its inception in 2001, First Descents has successfully influenced the lives of more than 3,000 young adults with cancer, by hosting multi-day adventure programs that are free for participants.

Rocky Mountain Village

Empire

303-569-2333

eastersealscolorado.org

A comprehensive summer camp program serving children and adults with a wide variety of special needs.