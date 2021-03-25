Performing Arts Camps 2021

Day Camps

Aerial Summer Camps for Youth and Teens

Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance

Boulder

303-245-8272

frequentflyers.org

Between June 7 through July 23. All levels of experience. Join professional teachers of aerial arts and dance for our exciting camps. Students ages 5-17 are invited to learn to fly through the air, dance and learn performance skills. Students will build strength, flexibility, balance and coordination, and have opportunities to practice teamwork, safe risk-taking skills, creativity and improvisation. At the end of each week they will create an informal performance for family and friends.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

arvadacenter.org

The Arvada Center performing arts camps offer creative experiences in theater and dance. Students in Arvada Center drama camps experience all types of theater ranging from storytelling and fairytales to commercial acting and musicals. Musical theater and drama camps ranging from three to seven weeks are offered for kids ages 6-16.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps — Musical Theater Teen Intensive

Arvada

720-898-7200

arvadacenter.org

Teens get a dose of musical theater this summer at the Arvada Center… and all that jazz. In this year’s five-week session, teens will learn all the elements of creating a full-length production of the classic musical Chicago. Auditions will be used to determine casting and all students, beginner and experienced alike, will be given equal opportunities for participation in the musical. All performing arts sessions are taught by highly trained, knowledgeable teachers in a safe and fun environment. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2021 catalog.

Boulder Performing Arts Musical Theater Camps

Boulder

303-859-4195

boulderperformingarts.com

Ages 5-12. Runs Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday performances. Developing skills in singing, acting, dancing, painting and storytelling. Our camps encourage everyone to work as a team but shine like a star. Everyone gets a challenging part in Peter Pan, Star Wars Mandalorian, Mulan, SpongeBob the Musical, and The Lorax. One-week camps for kids 5 to 9 years old and advanced camps two- and three-weeks-long for kids ages 8-12. All camps are being held outdoors with shelter. Starting at $395. Register online, $100 deposit, balances due the first day of camp. Email boulderperformingarts2@gmail.com.

School of Rock Performance Camp

Boulder and Broomfield

303-325-3772 (Broomfield)

303-800-0324 (Boulder)

Broomfield.SchoolofRock.com

Boulder.SchoolofRock.com

School of Rock offers a wide variety of music camps and workshops that cover topics such as these. Our music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals. Weekly camps run June 7 through Aug. 6. Boulder camps include alt rock and grunge, vocal, rocker’s choice (teen week), metal and classic rock. Broomfield camps include Rock 101, AC/DC, rookies and indie rock.

Camp Oonie Koonie Cha

Boulder

303-413-1711

campokc.com

Oonie Koonie Cha is an action-packed music camp that integrates music with drama, storytelling, a xylophone orchestra, science and movement. A magic carpet will transport the children around the world. An amazing didgeridoo player will serenade travelers during our Australian “Walkabout,” and the sailing regatta and rocket blast-off will thrill young hearts. Music weaves it all together with movement, chants and rock ‘n’ roll. Our young travelers will return home with their own handmade instruments to play along with their complimentary digital CD. Toe-tapping songs will keep your family jammin’ all year long. Email bouldercampokc@gmail.com.

Center for Musical Arts

Boulder

303-665-0599

centerformusicalarts.org

Make music with us this summer. We have music programs for all ages: Music Together for toddlers and their caregivers, private lessons in all instruments and voice, music camps and more.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield

303-466-5685

ccdance.org

Colorado Conservatory of Dance offers fun and creative summer programs for both girls and boys, for those ages 3-22, from beginner to advanced. We offer a broad spectrum of dance techniques and practices. Hybrid, in-person and Zoom classes available. Contact us today. Whether you’re looking for pre-professional preparation or a fun new extracurricular activity, make Colorado Conservatory of Dance your home for summer dance.

Curious New Voices 2021 Summer Playwriting Intensive: Building the Next Generation of Great American Playwrights

Denver

303-623-2349

curioustheatre.org/summer-intensive

Come write your first play — or your next play — in this engaging three-week playwriting intensive. Playwrights ages 15-22 team with instructors to practice the art of playwriting and develop short new plays. Plays are produced over a weekend of performances using professional actors and directors. Runs July 6-25, with a Festival of New Plays July 23-25. Due to COVID, the Intensive will be offered in a hybrid format. Instruction will be socially distanced and in person with some teaching via Zoom. The festival of plays will likely be performed and broadcast online unless conditions change. Contact Education Director Dee Covington at dee@curioustheatre.org for more information.

Drama Camps — Miss Joanie Drama

Boulder

303-902-9106

missjoaniedrama.com

Ages 4-11. Miss Joanie Drama offers 13 weeks of drama camps in conjunction with the City of Boulder Parks & Recreation Department; from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Playmaking themes include Fairy Tale Fun, Pretty Princess, Fancy Nancy, Christmas in July, Dr. Seuss and many more.

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs

877-202-1554

kidztopros.com/online-summer-camps

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, arts and sports summer camps for kids 4-14. KidzToPros camps provide the perfect opportunity to develop valuable skills in a fun, creative, safe environment. Led by top-tier instructors who are enthusiastic about child development, KidzToPros will ignite your child’s creativity and passion.

Mojo’s Music Rock n’ Roll Camp

Longmont

303-776-3373

mojosmusicacademy.com

Summer camp is open to musicians ages 11-16. All instruments are welcome. First week of camp starts Monday, June 7. Camps take place Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There are eight different weeks available. All camps will learn songs, write a song and perform a concert at the end of the week. Cost is $320 per week.

Parlando School of Musical Arts

Boulder

303-442-0006

parlando.org

Parlando School of Musical Arts offers summer camps and programs for all instruments, ages and abilities, including half-day and full-day options in piano, musical theater, songwriting, intro classes for most instruments and more.

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids — Older Company

Boulder

303-245-8150

theaterforkids.net/boulder_summer_camp

Professional youth theater at its best! The fun of summer camp with the culminating high of a full-scaled theater production. Professional theater staff, 10-to-1 student-teacher ratio, our own performance venues and daily camp curriculum sculpted by 26 years of experience. A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Les Miserables, Descendants, Addams Family, and more. Ages 8-18.

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids — Younger Company

Boulder

303-245-8150

theaterforkids.net/colorado_summer_camp_tots

The fun of summer camp with the culminating high of a full-scaled theater production. Professional theater staff, 10-to-1 student-teacher ratio, our own performance venue and age-appropriate curriculum sculpted by 26 years of experience. Wizard of Oz, Winnie the Pooh, Alice in Wonderland, Charlotte’s Web and more. Ages 5-9.

OVERNIGHT

Jazz Camp at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

rockyridge.org/jazz

Runs July 27 through Aug. 1. Open to music students (ages 13-18) on any instrument. The jazz program offers a one-week deep dive into the performance, theory and history of jazz. We welcome students of all levels. Through individual instruction from our expert faculty, students explore improvisation within the jazz idiom and examine the solos of jazz legends. Performances in combos and small ensembles improve listening skills, teamwork and musicality; performances in large ensembles tackle big-band tunes. Students have the option to study the theoretical side of jazz through big-band arranging and composition classes.

Junior Artist Seminar at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

rockyridge.org/jas

Runs July 13-25. Ages 13-18. In this two-week music immersion seminar aimed at advanced high school musicians, students improve their musical skills and develop their unique voices through chamber ensembles, performance classes, private lessons, audition preparation classes, workshops, musician wellness activities and nature-based explorations. Additionally, students collaborate to compose and premiere an original multi-disciplinary group composition for their final concert. Students should be able to read music at a high level and should have prior experience playing in an ensemble. See below for more specific prerequisites. Admission to this seminar is by audition.

Junior Music Program at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

rockyridge.org

Runs June 29 through July 1. Ages 10-16. In this two-week music immersion program, faculty members guide students to develop their unique musical talents in a supportive and inspirational community. Students improve their musical skills through chamber ensembles, performance classes, private lessons, workshops, musician wellness activities, and nature-based explorations. Additionally, students collaborate to compose and premiere an original multi-disciplinary group composition for their final concert. Students in this program should have at least one year of experience on their instrument and should be able to read music notation. No audition required, although a video is required as part of your application for chamber music ensemble placement.

Young Artist Seminar at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

rockyridge.org/yas

Full session runs June 1-27. First half session runs June 1-13; second half session runs June 14-27. Open to advanced college students (ages 18-24). In addition to two weekly private lessons, students delve deeply into advanced chamber music with coaching by world-class musicians including an opportunity to be coached by a founding member of the Takács Quartet, take twice-weekly private lessons, perform for their peers, and livestream to the public. Students may choose to compete in the Chamber Music Competition, attend interactive panel discussions with music industry leaders, take part in mock auditions and participate in a mentorship program with professionals from other fields.