Sports Camps 2021

Day Camps

ABC Kids Climbing

Boulder

303-443-5437

abckidsboulder.com/camps

Full- and half-day, indoor and outdoor climbing camps. Camps feature indoor climbing, trips to local outdoor climbing areas, art, cooperative games, special events and quality instruction. All ages and abilities.

Able to Sail Youth Empowerment Camp

Boulder

720-233-8969

abletosail.org

Learn the basics of sailing: parts of the boat, rigging, capsize recovery, boat handling, tacking, jibing, and points of sail. Sailing then serves as the foundation on which we teach self-esteem. Self-esteem is a skill, like sailing, which can be learned, and in teen culture today, we must be teaching! We do just that, bookending each day talking about how applying the lessons learned about sailing can be applied to navigating the stormy seas of youth, inspiring them into their greatest-yet-to-be. A four-day Camp at Union Reservoir, running June through August. Ages 12-18. Cost is $355.

Boulder Indoor Soccer Camp

Boulder

303-440-0809

Boulderindoorsoccer.com/camps-clinics

Boulder Indoor Soccer (BIS) will offer indoor and outdoor soccer summer camps. Camps will be limited to 10 players per age group. Register for individual sessions or a full week. The BIS indoor summer camp, overseen by Coach Peter Ambrose, will provide players with a competitive and enjoyable soccer experience. Our staff features past professional players, and current college All-Americans from across the country. Campers will receive specialized competitive training on soccer fundamentals, techniques and tactics. This camp is designed for recreational- and competitive-based soccer players who desire quality coaching while having fun. Players will be split into appropriate age groups. Part- and full-day options available.

Camp RMTC at Rocky Mountain Tennis Center

Boulder

303-449-5033

rmtenniscenter.com

Welcome to Boulder County’s premier tennis camps. RMTC offers full- and half-day camps centering on tennis and featuring a full complement of sports and activities. Your children will enjoy tennis, swimming, basketball, soccer and the arts and overall athletic development. We offer high performance training camps as well. Please inquire for specifications. Play with us in Boulder, Superior and Devils Thumb locations. Space is limited and classes fill up quickly!

Camp Timberline Outta Bounds

Locations along the Front Range

970-484-8462

camptimberline.com

A day camp unlike any other for kids in Kindergarten to sixth grade, with 10 locations along the Front Range. Runs Monday through Friday.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette

303-665-6679

dawsonschool.org/summer

Ages 5-15. Weeklong day camps, running Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7 through Aug. 6. Sports, arts, tech and more. Exciting new camps being offered in 2021 — in all, over 70 camps to choose from. Full hot/cold lunch is served in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. Experienced adult director for every camp. Five-to-one camper-staff ratio. Voted one of the top camps in Boulder County. Cost range: $330 to $450 per week. For questions, please visit our website or you can email us directly at summercamps@dawsonschool.org. (See ad for more details.)

EVO Rock + Fitness Summer Climbing Camps

Louisville

303-317-3770

evorock.com/louisville-co/summer-climbing-camps

Weeklong full- and half-day indoor climbing day camps running June 7 through Aug. 13 for ages 6-12. Climbing rental gear included. All ability levels welcome. EVO Summer Camps have it all: Indoor rock climbing, bouldering, obstacle courses, yoga, slacklining, games, arts and crafts, and more fun than staying home and playing video games. Campers will make lasting friendships and gain an appreciation for and understanding of ethics within the climbing community. Participants will also leave with stronger self-confidence and increased trust in others. Come join our skilled and passionate staff for a week of climbing that will lead to a lifetime of adventures. No prior climbing experience necessary.

Game On! Sports Camp 4 Girls

Boulder

720-893-2386

gameonsports4girlsboulder.com/summercamp

Game On! Sports Camp 4 Girls – Boulder is a locally owned, licensed location of Game On! Sports 4 Girls, the premier organization dedicated to empowering girls through sports. Our weekly, multi-sport summer day camp gives girls of all skill levels entering grades K-8 the opportunity to learn and play multiple sports each day in a safe, fun and non-competitive environment. Sports and activities may include lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, softball, tennis, fitness, yoga and more. Game On! has spent years devoted to inspiring girls through its proven teaching methodologies, fun programming, spirited traditions and high-quality staff. Camp runs weekly from June 1 through July 31 at Douglass Elementary in Boulder. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Extended care is available, as well as a half-day option for Kindergarten campers. Middle school parents: check out our new sports leadership after camp program for rising sixth- to eighth-graders.

High Altitude Archery

Longmont

720-491-3309

highaltitutdearchery.com

Classes available for varying experience levels and ages. Through the levels, kids learn everything from safety to body awareness, refined shooting techniques and archery-focused fitness. Higher level courses prepare kids for tournaments and competitions.

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs

877-202-1554

kidztopros.com/online-summer-camps

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, arts and sports summer camps for kids 4 to 14. KidzToPros camps provide the perfect opportunity to develop valuable skills in a fun, creative, safe environment. Led by top-tier instructors who are enthusiastic about child development, KidzToPros will ignite your child’s creativity and passion. Sport camps keep your child active and engaged. They’ll learn the fundamentals of sports, including proper technique, skills, strategies and rules, along with teamwork and leadership.

Northern Colorado Fencers Beginning Fencing Summer Camps

Boulder

303-443-6557

ncfencers.org

Learn the exciting and safe sport of modern Olympic fencing at Northern Colorado Fencers. For children ages 8-12. Fencing equipment provided. Camps run half days from 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday. Cost is $195 per week. Please see our website for our summer camp schedule, for more information and to pre-register. Camp schedule is subject to change based on pre-registration. Northern Colorado Fencers is a member club of USA Fencing.



Pedalheads

Boulder, Broomfield and Denver

1-888-866-6464

pedalheads.com/bike/Colorado

Week-long camps running June through August that get kids moving. Bike and trail-riding camps for kids of varying abilities. Bike camps for beginners are great for kids who are just starting to ride. The most popular camp is Level 1 Newbees, where kids move from training wheels to two wheels. Many campers take off their training wheels within a week. In the advanced bike camp, kids keep developing their bike handling skills and learn how to ride on the road safely. Trail-riding camps get kids on various surfaces and develops their riding skills. A great option for kids looking for more riding space and a bit more adventure.

Recreational Gymnastics — with Boulder Parks & Recreation

Boulder

303-413-7270

BPRcamps.org

Ages 3 and up. Bounce, tumble, swing, balance, play games, make friends, swim and more. Beginner through advanced gymnasts will have the opportunity to learn, challenge themselves and have fun in our state-of-the-art facility that includes three trampolines, two foam pits, a trapeze, rope swing, as well as the usual vault, bars, beam floor, pommel horse, parallel bars, high bar and rings. This gymnastics camp offers a great introduction to the sport and a great way to continue learning at all levels. Campers will be grouped by age and ability. If you’ve never tried gymnastic, or if you’ve been tumbling for years, this camp promises a great experience.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)

Boulder

303-447-8014

ridesmba.org

Flexible schedule, ages 7-17. SMBA has been creating champions on and off the bike through outdoor play, skill development, camaraderie and fun in the Boulder County area for more than 25 years. We offer weekly summer camps (beginner, co-ed and all-girls options), spring and fall after-school and Sunday team rides, summer team rides (intermediate to advanced, co-ed and all-girls options), and a variety of mini-skills camps (all levels). Easy to advanced trail riding allows for mastery of new skills in a fun, safe and supportive environment. SMBA provides an atmosphere where riders have the opportunity to develop a range of skills and interests in a fun and non-competitive environment.

University of Colorado Sports Camps

Boulder

cubuffs.com/camps

This is the opportunity to learn your favorite sports from your team, the Colorado Buffaloes. CU Athletics may offer summer sports camps for the following sports: football, basketball, golf, volleyball, lacrosse, spirit (cheer and dance) and soccer. The camps provide a chance to work with CU coaches and athletes, experience life on campus and play where the Buffaloes play. CU Sports Camps are open to any and all, limited only by age, gender and number of participants. (As of press time, CU is still working with the City to allow limited, in-person camps.)

Y Riders Cycling Camp (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder and Longmont

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

Y Riders Cycling Camps have taught local kids and teens to ride successfully and safely for more than 25 years, taking them from training wheels to trails. Children learn how to ride a two-wheeler in Learn-to-Bike Camp and build their skills in Y Riders Basic Skills. Junior Y Riders gives campers the skills to feel confident on the road, path or mountain. Financial assistance available.

YMCA Sports Camp & Fun (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Lafayette and Loveland

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

YMCA Sports Camp is back with a new format sure to keep your camper playing, learning and growing all summer long. The fundamental skills of our foundational sports like soccer and basketball will be reinforced through classic camp and playground games. Mornings will be dedicated to learning skills and strategies, and afternoons will bring the traditional summer fun your campers crave with swimming, camp games and fun-filled scrimmages. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Overnight Camps

Camp Timberline

Estes Park

970-484-8462

camptimberline.com

Offering sports, mountain adventure and backpacking for youth and teens ages 7-18, Sunday through Saturday.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)

Longmont

303-447-8014

ridesmba.org

Ages 10-17. SMBA Adventure Trips bring riders to some of the best riding in Colorado, Moab and beyond. SMBA is the longest-running independent junior mountain bike program in Colorado. Our programs introduce young riders to the exhilaration of mountain biking and provide an atmosphere where riders have the opportunity to develop a range of skills and interests in a fun and non-competitive environment.