Sports Camps 2022

Day Camps

ABC Kids Climbing

Boulder, 303-443-5437, abckidsboulder.com/camps

Full- and half-day, indoor and outdoor climbing camps. Camps feature indoor climbing, trips to local outdoor climbing areas, art, cooperative games, special events and quality instruction. All ages and abilities.

Boulder County United Summer Soccer Camps

Boulder and Lafayette, 303-443-8877, bouldercountyunited.com/our-camps

Boulder County United Soccer Camps provide an environment for soccer development for players of all abilities. Our camps maintain a focus on the Boulder County United Soccer Club values of community, character, passion and achievement. Players will receive small-group training involving soccer fundamentals, techniques and tactics. Activities will be designed to accommodate players of all skill levels and abilities. Boulder County United soccer camps welcome recreational and competitive players who are looking to improve themselves as soccer players and have fun playing the beautiful game of soccer. For ages 3-14.

Boulder Indoor Soccer Camp

Boulder, 303-440-0809, boulderindoorsoccer.com/camps-clinics

Summer camps all summer long. Morning, afternoon and full day camps, indoors and out. Your player can register for individual days or for the entire week. Discounts for multiple days of registration.

Camp RMTC at Rocky Mountain Tennis Center

Boulder and Superior, 303-449-5033, rmtenniscenter.com

Welcome to Boulder County’s premier tennis camps! RMTC offers full and half day camps centering on tennis and featuring a full complement of sports and activities. Your children will enjoy tennis, basketball, soccer and overall athletic development. We offer High Performance Training Camps with assessment-please inquire for specifications.

Camp Timberline Outta Bounds

Locations along the Front Range, 970-484-8462, camptimberline.com

A day camp unlike any other for ages K-6, ten locations along the front range, Monday-Friday. Saturday-Sunday overnight opportunities also available.

Colorado Academy Mustang Sports Camps

Denver, 303-914-2531, coloradoacademysummer.org

Whether for a competitive player or an individual achiever, Mustang Sports Camps are a special experience for young people.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette, 303-665-6679, dawsonschool.org/summer

Ages 5-15. Week-long day camps. Monday-Friday. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-Aug. 6. Sports, arts, tech and more. Over 70 camps to choose from. Full hot/cold lunch in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. Experienced adult director for every camp. 5:1 camper/staff ratio. Voted one of the top camps in Boulder County. Location: 10455 Dawson Drive, Boulder. Cost range: $330-$450 per week.

Front Range Judo Martial Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, 720-799-3907, frontrangejudo.com

Unleash your child’s inner warrior w/ two opportunities for week-long half-day camps in June. Kids will learn Judo, the Olympic sport and martial art that develops strength and agility, as well as physical and mental discipline. These camps are designed for beginners (or current FRJ white belts), and introduce kids to the amazing world of Judo. Please check out our website for registration and specific schedules and activities. Camp runs 9 a.m.-noon daily. Cost is $179/week, plus $40 judogi (uniform). Two-week registration is available; check our website for two-week camp discounts. Front Range Judo is ready and excited to start your child’s Olympic Journey. Dates: June 6-10 (ages 7-10); June 13-17 (ages 9-12).

Game On! Sports Camp 4 Girls

Boulder, 720-893-2386, gameonsports4girlsboulder.com/summercamp

Game On! Sports Camp 4 Girls – Boulder is a locally owned, licensed location of Game On! Sports 4 Girls, the premier organization dedicated to empowering girls through sports. Our weekly, multi-sport summer day camp gives girls of all skill levels entering grades K-8 the opportunity to learn and play multiple sports each day in a safe, fun and non-competitive environment. Sports and activities may include lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, softball, tennis, fitness, yoga and more. Camp runs weekly from June 1–July 22 at Douglass Elementary in Boulder. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Extended care is available until 5:30 p.m., as well as a half day option for Kindergarten campers.

Indoor and Outdoor Rock Climbing Camps — With The Boulder Rock Club

Boulder, 303-447-2804, boulderrockclub.com

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Ages 4-5, 6-12 and 12-17. The Boulder Rock Club’s expert instructors will teach essential safety skills and climbing techniques in a fun, supportive and motivating environment. Camps are designed to challenge beginner to experienced climbers. Tiny Tots, Teen, Girls and Climb Camps with two-day, three-day, five-day and single-day options.

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs, 877-202-1554, kidztopros.com

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, Arts and Sports Summer Camps for kids ages 4 to 14! KidzToPros camps provide the perfect opportunity to develop valuable skills in a fun, creative and safe environment. Led by top-tier instructors who are enthusiastic about child development, KidzToPros will ignite your child’s creativity and passion for learning. KidzToPros Sports Camps keep your child active and engaged. They’ll learn the fundamentals of sports, including proper technique, skills, strategies and rules, along with teamwork and leadership.

Northern Colorado Fencers Beginning Fencing Summer Camps

Boulder, 303-443-6557, ncfencers.org

Learn the exciting and safe sport of modern Olympic fencing at Northern Colorado Fencers. For children ages 8-12. Fencing equipment provided. Camps run half days from 9a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday. Cost is $195 per week. Please see our website for our summer camp schedule, for more information, and to pre-register. Camp schedule is subject to change based on pre-registration. Northern Colorado Fencers is a member club of USA Fencing.

Parkour Camp at Apex Movement

Denver, 720-454-2857, apexdenver.com

Parkour was in every single one of us as a kid; jumping off swings, climbing trees and hopping over cracks in the sidewalk. Parkour is a great way for youth to focus their energy into fun and functional movements.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)

Boulder, 303-447-8014, ridesmba.org

Flexible schedule, ages 7-17. SMBA has been creating champions on and off the bike through a lot of time on the trail, skill progression, team camaraderie, outdoor play and fun in the Boulder County area for almost 30 years. We offer weekly four-day Summer Camps (beginner, co-ed and all girls options), Summer Team programs (intermediate to advanced, co-ed and all-girls options), and Adventure Trips (intermediate, co-ed). SMBA provides an atmosphere where riders have the opportunity to develop a range of skills and interests in a fun and non-competitive environment. Overnight camp opportunities also available.

Spot Indoor Climbing Camp

Boulder, 303-379-8806, thespotgym.com

Learn to climb, or improve your skills, with The Spot’s experienced and encouraging instructors. Focus is on fun and safety in a controlled indoor environment.

Xtreme Altitude Summer Camp, Lafayette, 720-887-6752, xtremealtitude.com/camps

Xtreme Altitude is excited to announce Gymnastics Summer Camps for 2022! The camps are available for all recreational levels from beginners to the more advanced. Our qualified staff will assign each athlete to groups according to age and skill level. At Gymnastics Summer Camp, participants will be working on new skills, foundational basics, strength training and improving flexibility.

Y Riders Cycling Camp (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder and Longmont, 303-443-4474, ymcanoco.org

Y Riders Cycling Camps have taught local kids and teens to ride successfully and safely for more than 25 years, taking them from training wheels to trails. Children learn how to ride a two-wheeler in Learn-to-Bike Camp and build their skills in Y Riders Basic Skills. Junior Y Riders gives campers the skills to feel confident on the road, path or mountain. Financial assistance available.

YMCA Sports Camp (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Lafayette and Johnstown, 303-443-4474, ymcanoco.org

YMCA Sports Camp is back, and we are ready to get your camper playing, learning and growing all summer long. The fundamental skills of our foundational sports like soccer and basketball will be reinforced through classic camp and playground games. Mornings will be dedicated to learning skills and strategies, and afternoons will bring the traditional summer fun your campers crave with swimming, camp games and fun-filled scrimmages. CCAP accepted. Financial assistance available.

Overnight camps

Woodward Copper

Copper Mountain Resort, 970-968-2318, ext. 60824, coppercolorado.com

Woodward Copper is a co-ed residential summer camp for kids ages 7-17 in picturesque Summit County of the Rocky Mountains and 80 miles from Denver. Like the other Woodward locations, Woodward Copper attracts athletes of all ages who want to learn, progress, and have fun in action sports like snowboarding and freeski.