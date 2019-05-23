Summer Scene Front Range Events 2019

Wikimedia Commons

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Boulder Creek Fest. Celebrate summer in Boulder with a day of fun-filled entertainment that’s been a tradition for over 30 years. Boulder Creek/Downtown Boulder, 303-777-6887. Through May 27.

The Denver Arts Festival. Come celebrate more than 20 years of Colorado art. Plus, a few national names, too. 10 a.m. Denver Arts Festival

Conservatory Green, Stapleton, 8034 E. 49th Place, Denver, 303-330-8237. Through May 26.

Beauty and the Beast. BDT Stage invites you to be their guest in Disney’s classic musical. 5501

Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-449-600,

bdtstage.com. Through Sept. 21.

Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour. 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Peak To Peak Players: Romeo and Juliet. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder,

303-440-7826. Through June 2.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Lakewood Symphony Orchestra. For its season finale, the symphony presents action and adventure in “The Cowboys Overture.” Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845.

INSPIRE Arts Week. Ten days of art and culture, throughout Lakewood. Various venues around Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.org/inspire/. Through June 8.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Denver Children’s Museum Birthday Bash. To celebrate its 45th birthday, the Children’s Museum takes a trip to Treasure Island with its gala theme “A High Seas Soirée.” 6 p.m. Denver Children’s Museum, 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, Denver, 303-433-7444.

Burning Can Festival at Lyons Outdoor Games. More than 70 breweries, games camping and tons of musical acts get together to kick off the summer. Bohn Park, 199 Second Ave., Lyons, burningcan.com/lyons. Through June 1.

Denver Comic Con. Nerds and fans alike unite at Denver’s Comic Con where troves of cosplayers, celebrities, writers and more come together to celebrate comics, movies and books. 10 a.m. Denver Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, denverpopculturecon.com. Through June 2.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Denver Chalk Art Festival. More than 200 amateur and professional artists gather to chalk up the streets of Larimer Square. Larimer Square, Denver,

303-534-2367. Through June 2.

Golden Super Cruise. Enjoy an evening of classic cars cruising down the open road. 5 p.m. S. Golden Road, Golden, 303-968-7536. First Saturday of the month through Oct. 5.

A Taste of Louisville. Taste the best Louisville has to offer: beer, kids’ activities, merchants and local bands playing Steinbaugh Pavilion for the Louis-Palooza. Plus, it’s the opening day of the Farmers’ Market. 9 a.m. Main St., Louisville, 303-666-5747.

TedX Boulder. Skip the YouTube videos and attend some real-life Ted Talks. This year’s theme is “With & Without.” 4 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder,

303-442-3282.

Boulder Ballet in the Park. Enjoy a beautiful art form outside on a beautiful day. 7 p.m. Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder, 303-443-0028. Through June 2.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Boulder Jewish Festival. This free one-day festival features live entertainment, food, music, fine art and activities for all ages, all celebrating the Jewish community. 11 a.m. Courthouse Lawn, Pearl Street Mall, 1200-1400 Blocks of Pearl Street, Boulder,

boulderjewishfestival.org.

OUT Boulder County Garden Party. This year’s garden party theme is “GOLD!”. Join Out Boulder County for a fun afternoon of food, friends and awards for heroes of the local LGBTQ community. 4 p.m. RSVP for location or check out outboulder.org, 303-499-5777.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

Longmont Art Guild Annual Member Show. The Guild’s largest show of the year. Plus, enjoy work from the St. Vrain Photographic Society. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, Barn A, 303-678-6235. Through June 9.

Taste of the West. Taste a bevy of food samples from a variety of chefs and restaurants around Jefferson County, not to mention sips from a selection of local craft brews. 5 p.m. Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. Sixth Ave., Frontage Road, Golden, 720-399-5656.

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

First Thursdays. After a stressful day at work, stop by the Civic Center Plaza for food trucks, happy hour specials, games, music and more. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845. Through Aug. 2.

Taste of Fort Collins. The best selection of Fort Collins’ cuisine. Pair that with arts and crafts, kids’ activities and live music from the likes of Uncle Kracker and more. Civic Center Park/Washington Park, Fort Collins, tasteoffortcollins.com. Through June 9.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival. The Bard’s classics come to life including Twelvth Night and As You Like it. Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, 277 University Ave., Boulder,

303-492-8008, cupresents.org. Through Aug. 11.

Danse Etoile Ballet: Arabian Nights. 7:30 p.m. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-440-7826. Through June 8.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Rockin’ Block Party. Kick off summer with music, activities, food trucks, beer and an outdoor movie. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845.

Erie Brewfest. The seventh annual outdoor Brewfest featuring a long list of beers from local breweries. Grab a brew and some food and enjoy live music from local bands. Noon. Coal Creek Park, 575 Kattell St., Erie, 303-828-3440.

Grillapalooza. Noon. Learn from the best this summer by spending the day watching demos by expert grill masters. McGuckin Hardware, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-443-1822.

Game Grumps Live. The Final Party. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Avery Invitational & Anniversary Party. Get to know the brewers at Avery with a fun hangout. Noon. Avery Brewing Company 4910 Nautilus Court, Boulder, 303-440-4324.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Molly-Dharma Motorcycle Run. Motorcyclists gather to ride through the Foothills in support of 4 Pars 4 Life Pet Rescue. 10 a.m. Platte River Bar & Grill, 5995 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-871-8290.

A Taste of Puerto Rico. One of the largest Latino festivals in the state with more than 25,000 people coming together to celebrate the food, culture, art and music of Puerto Rico. 11 a.m. Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax, Denver, 303-351-5499.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G — Huevos Revueltos Tour 2019. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Boulder International Festival. Experience dances from all around the world, and get inspired yourself. Pearl Street, Boulder. Through June 16.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Briah Danse: Legends & Legacies. 3 p.m. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder 303-440-7826. Through June 16.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

WWE Live. Watch the spandex-clad faceplants and body slams. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver,

303-405-1100. Through Aug. 22.

Science Friday Live. Host Ira Flatow speaks with local scientists. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Denver PrideFest. Support and celebrate Denver’s LGBTQ community with a parade and party. Proceeds go to vital programs and services. Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax, Denver, 303-733-7743. Through June 16.

Juneteenth Music Festival. Celebrate the abolition of slavery with a parade, events, music and the #DREAMBIG Award Ceremony. 9 a.m. Five Points, 27th and Welton streets, Denver, 720-505-3274. Through June 16.

True Colors Safari. Celebrate the uniqueness of every human and animal with music from around the world, food and music, all to highlight the LGBTQIA+ community and organizations. 6 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, 720-337-1400.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Off the Hook Arts SummerFest. For this year’s festival, SummerFest explores “Perception/Deception/Illusion/Confusion” by bringing a packed schedule of music, science, magic, math, visual art, comedy and lectures. Locations all along the Front Range, 970-305-2261. Through July 12.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Eddie Izzard: WUNDERBAR. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106. Through June 19.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Sounds Exciting! Concert Series. Wednesdays through summer, stop by to hear music from bands like The Lonesome Days, Silver & Gold and local favorite Hazel Miller. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood,

303-987-7845. Wednesdays through July 31.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

One Funny Mother. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

The Denver Moth Storyslam. Hear five-minute stories about the theme “Chemistry.” 6:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Greek Festival. Opa! The Greek Festival returns this year with more food, music, dance and more. 11 a.m. Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, 303-388-9314, thegreekfestival.com. Through June 23.

16th Street Fair. Spend the day downtown with Colorado’s makers, artists and crafters. Check out emerging artists from a variety of fields. 11 a.m. 16th Street Mall, Denver,

720-272-7467. Through June 22.

SeriesFest. An award-winning festival showcasing the best new episodic storytelling from established and emerging creators. SIE Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

seriesfest.com. Through June 26.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

TEDxMileHigh: Humankind. Get ready to be inspired by people, ideas and experiences with the power to change the way you think. 11 a.m. Buell Theatre, 1340 Curtis St., Denver, 720-865-4220, tedxmilehigh.com.

Cherry Blossom Festival. Experience Japanese culture through the delight of the cherry blossom. The weekend will be filled with taiko drumming, food, sake and art. 11 a.m. Sakura Matsuri, Lawrence Street between 19th and 20th streets, Denver, cherryblossomdenver.org. Through June 23.

Longmont Pride. Activities, art, education, games, flash-mobs, photo booths and music to celebrate equality and diversity in the community. 2 p.m. Fourth Street between Main and Emery streets, Longmont, 303-499-5777.

Brighton Art in the Park. Meet and visit with local, regional and international artists showcasing their crafts and designs, dine on tasty cuisine and enjoy musical performances. 10 a.m. Carmichael Park, 650 Southern St., Brighton, 303-655-2176.

Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour. Craft beer, live music, local artists, lawn games and more come together for a family-friendly day. 1 p.m. Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Dr., Louisville,

bceproductions.com.

Arvada On Tap. “Brew it. Cook it. Taste it. Sip it.” Sounds like a good summer afternoon. Noon. Ralston Park, 11200 Ralston Road, Arvada, 720-898-7000.

Hannah Kahn Dance Company: Juxtaposition and Other Dances. 7:30 p.m. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder 303-440-7826. Through June 23.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TRUTV Impractical Jokers “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour” starring The Tenderloins. 7:30 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-466-1775.

Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Breakfast & Brews. As a part of the Colorado Brewers’ Festival, pair the two best B’s: beer and brunch. Union Bar & Soda Fountain, 250 Jefferson St., Fort Collins, 970-484-6500.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

The Summit. As a part of the Colorado Brewers’ Festival, enjoy a night of more than 75 specialty beers, plus the people who made them. Canvas Stadium, Colorado State University, 751 W. Pitkin St., Fort Collins, 970-484-6500.

Colorado Brewers’ Festival. The 30th annual festival features more than 150 Colorado beers from more than 50 Colorado breweries. The weekend also features food, art and five hours of live music. Canvas Stadium, Colorado State University, 751 W. Pitkin St., Fort Collins, 970-484-6500.Through June 29.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

High Peaks Art Festival. A juried exhibition of fine arts and crafts, paired with live music and food in a beautiful, small mountain town setting. 10 a.m. Town Square, Nederland, highpeaksartfestival.com. Through June 24.

Westword Music Showcase. Listen to local and national acts, including Jai Wolf, CHVRCHES, Crooked Colours, The Knocks and more. Noon. Various stages across the Golden Triangle, 1100 Acoma St., Denver, 303-293-3571.

Boulder Magic Show. Check out mentalists, comedians and good ol’ fashioned magicians. 2 p.m. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder 303-440-7826.

Through July 21.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

On Tap with KBCO. Enjoy live music with St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Guster. Breckenridge Brewery, 6775 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-623-2739.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Independence Celebration. Ring in our nation’s birthday with old-time games, horse-drawn wagon rides, historic demonstrations and live music. Don’t forget to stay for the Glendale fireworks show. 5 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver,

720-865-0800.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Erie July Third Extravaganza. Get in your fireworks fix a day early. 5 p.m. Colorado National Golf Club, Highway 7, Erie, 303-926-1723.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Fourth of July Celebration. Enjoy a beer/cider/ wine garden, food, bounce house and face painting at a classic celebration with fireworks at dusk. 4 p.m. Waneka Lake Park, 1600 Caria Drive, Lafayette, 303-666-9555.

Golden Lion’s Club Fourth of July Festival. An all-day party in Lions Park with food, live music, beer, free rides, face painting and fireworks for everyone. Noon. Lions Park, 1300 10th St., Golden, 303-279-2282.

Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast. A tradition since 1941, celebrate the Fourth of July with Ralphie in the home of the Buffs. Fireworks start as soon as it’s dark. 8 p.m. Folsom Field, University of Colorado, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder, 303-541-1928.

Red, White and You Fireworks. Say happy birthday to America with a day full of activities. Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, 303-409-2600.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Cherry Creek Arts Festival. As its tagline suggests, “Art is for everyone.” The Cherry Creek Arts Festival exhibits world-class and award-winning artists. Proceeds benefit Cherry Arts for year-round arts education. Denver’s Cherry Creek North Shopping District, from Second to Third avenues, between Clayton and Steele streets, cherrycreekartsfestival.org. Through July 7.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

West World and Rocky Mountain Regional Pony of the Americas Shows. Check out this horse competition and show featuring English and Western events, games and more. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through July 7.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Rocky Mountain Old-Time Music Festival. Listen to the music that preceded today’s favorite genres like bluegrass. Enjoy fiddle and banjo music, square dancing in a barn and participate workshops to hone your skills. Parrish Ranch, 15722 Parrish Road, Berthoud, thecroma.org. Through July 14.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Rocky Mountain Regional Gay Rodeo. The annual statewide competition celebrates diversity in the rodeo world. 5 p.m. Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. Sixth Ave., Golden. Tickets available through crga.us. Through July 14.

Colorado Black Arts Festival. An event dedicated to the role of black arts and culture, featuring a variety of music, visual art, film and much more. 10 a.m. City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, Denver, 303-306-8672. Through July 14

Rhythm on the River. Featuring activities for all ages, entertainment, art, offerings from local restaurants and breweries, duck races and an outdoor adventure land. Plus check out the kinetics race on Saturday. 5 p.m. Roger’s Grove Park, 220 Hover Road,

Longmont, 303-651-8404. Through July 13.

Colorado Irish Festival. Experience the largest Irish celebration in the Rocky Mountains with traditional Irish music performances, dancing, theater, storytelling, crafts, games and plenty of food classics. Clement Park, 7306 Bowles Ave., Littleton,

coloradoirishfestival.org. Through July 14.

Saturday, JULY 13

Rayback’s Third Birthday Party. Celebrate one of Boulder’s hottest venues with an all-day party. 9 a.m. Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder, 720-885-1234.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

The Dude Perfect Pound It Noggin Tour. 6 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-466-1775.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Denver County Fair. A showcase of Denver’s character and culture all wrapped up with a carnival featuring attractions such as goat yoga, alpaca obstacle course, drag queen pageant, live music and more. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, 303-297-1166. Through July 21.

Pearl Street Arts Fest. Art hits the street in this outdoor festival in the heart of Boulder. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, 303-449-3774. Through July 21.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Patton Oswalt Live. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Boulder Beer 40th Anniversary Celebration. Celebrate four decades of local beer with new tastes, music, food and more. Noon. 2800 Wilderness Place, Boulder,

303-444-8448.

Circus Foundry: Sonder. Acrobats, aerialists and dancers, oh my! The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder 303-440-7826. Through July 21.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Buffalo Bill Days. Each year, this festival grows to offer more and more events, and it has now become the largest community festival in Golden. The event dates back to the 1940s and celebrates the hero of the Wild West with a parade, games and more. Golden, 303-278-9898. Through July 28.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

RockyGrass. Come put your feet in the river and listen to some of the best bluegrass tunes in the world at the 47th annual festival with 5,000 of your closest friends. Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St., Lyons,

800-624-2422. Through July 28.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Celebrate Colorado’s rich Asian Pacific American heritage with races, music and plenty of dragons. Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, 303-953-7277. Through July 28.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Aerial Dance Festival. Fly through the air with two weeks of aerial dance class, events, performance and training. Frequent Flyers Studio, 3022 E. Sterling Circle, Suite 150, Boulder, 303-245-8272. Through Aug. 11.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

ARISE Music Festival. Music, yoga, camping, art, film, activism and more in a wonderland-like experience. Sunrise Ranch, 100 Sunrise Ranch Road, Loveland, arisefestival.com. Through Aug. 4.

Boulder County Fair. This year, the fair celebrates 150 years of entertaining the community with games, music, food and more. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235.

Through Aug. 11.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

16th Street Fair. Spend the day downtown with Colorado’s makers, artists and crafters. Check out emerging artists from a variety of fields. 11 a.m. 16th Street Mall, Denver,

720-272-7467. Through August 10.

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest. Join in the celebration of Fort Collins’ birthday with its annual showcase of arts, vendors and music from local and national acts in a variety of genres. Downtown Fort Collins, 970-484-6500. Through Aug. 11.

Western Welcome Week Grand Parade and Festival Day. This year’s theme is “The Tradition Continues,” and it does for the 91st year. Downtown Littleton. 303-794-4870, westernwelcomeweek.org. Through Aug. 18.

Colorado Brazil Fest. Bom dia! Learn first-hand about Brazilian culture with samba, music and more. Various venues around Boulder, coloradobrazilfest.org. Through Aug. 11.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100. Through Aug. 22.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. The mellow moods of the festival are the perfect antidote for the late summer sun. Not to mention the lineup features Ani DiFranco, Ben Folds, The Violent Femmes and more. Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St., Lyons,

800-624-2422. Through Aug. 18.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Golden Fine Arts Festival. A weekend of high-quality artwork in multiple disciplines, a friendly atmosphere, a lovely creek setting and lots of entertaining activities. 10 a.m. Downtown Golden, 303-279-3113.

Through Aug. 18.

Lafayette Peach Festival. Find out everything you can make with a peach by taking a bite out of Lafayette with its annual peach festival. 9 a.m. Old Town Lafayette on Public Road, Lafayette, 303-666-9555.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Boulder Craft Beer Fest. Be a part of Boulder’s beloved bevy of breweries in a boisterous beer bash. 1 p.m. North Boulder Park, 2848 Ninth St., Boulder, 303-449-3774.

Colorado Ballet: An Evening Under the Stars. Ballerinas perform a selection of contempoary pieces along with George Balanchine’s Serenade set to Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings.” 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada,

720-898-7200.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Help Me I’m Dying Comedy Tour. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Tour De Fat. Throw on a costume and party down with beer, bikes, music, dance and tons of fun. 2 p.m. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St., Fort Collins, 970-221-0524.

Boulder Creek Hometown Festival. Close out the summer with a celebration with music, food, beer, The Great Zucchini Race and more at Boulder Creek. 10 p.m. Central Park, Boulder Creek, bceproductions.com. Through Sept. 2.

A Taste of Colorado. Grab a bite of traditional Colorado fare but also tickle your taste buds with authentic cuisine from all around the world, plus even more to entertain yourself all day. 11 a.m. Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax, Denver,

303-295-6330. Through Sept. 3.

Pints at the Park. Celebrate the end of summer with beer, bites and more. Noon. Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive,

Louisville, 303-666-5747.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour. Craft beer, live music, local artists, lawn games and more come together for a family-friendly day. 1 p.m. Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Dr., Louisville,

bceproductions.com.