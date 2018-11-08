    Latest

    Getaway Guide: Whitefish, Montana

    By Sonya Pevzner -
    Tastings of comfort and joy

    By John Lehndorff -
    Front Range events 2018-19

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8 The Wolves — Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents a coming-of-age story about a girls soccer team that is about much more than...
    Statewide events 2018-19

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8 Finding Neverland — Meet the inspiration behind J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan in this magical, musical adaptation of the hit film. Lincoln Center...
    Front Range concerts 2018-19

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8 Perpetual Groove, Kung Fu. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467. Paper Moonshine. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl...
    One lift wonder

    By Tom Winter -
    Zack Finger is sweating. It’s hot in his fabrication shop, no air conditioning in the dying embers of summer as the late-season sun beats...
    Gear Guide: Winter ’17-’18

    By Emma Murray -
    You can’t ski a melted glacier

    By Eliza Radeka -
    Each year we can’t help but cross our fingers and pray to the snow gods for a ski season full of endless powder days....
    Road Trip: I-70 pit stops

    By Emma Murray -
    Colorado’s winter sport athletes vying for a spot in the 2018...

    By Sydney Worth -
    Getaway Guide: Park City, Utah

    By Megan Walsh -
    Front Range Concerts

    By none -
    THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9 Concert Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble II — 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder,...
