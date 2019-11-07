Front Range concerts 2019-20

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Policulture — with Dubbest, Fists of the Proletariat. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Finn O’Sullivan, South for Winter. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Street Cats Making Love. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Kloud. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Funkiphino. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Harmony & Brad. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Mozart Symphony No. 40 — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
The Deer. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
Will Ackerman: The Gathering, 4 Guitars. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Jaybe Stone. 7:30 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.
The Roots. 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
CAAMP. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Otis Taylor’s Trance Blues Festival and Jam Workshop. 10 a.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
Romeo & Arena Rock Allstars. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Frank Moor, Swing Spontane. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Glovebox Money. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Ray Lamontagne. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Nov. 10.
Kirkland Brothers. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
Integrity. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Pile — with Moon Pussy. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Colorado Art Rock Society presents PROGFEST. 4 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Valerie June and Mick Flannery. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
Post Malone. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
Chandler Hold with Eric Wiggs. 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Hippo Campus — with The Greeting Committee. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
JoAnna James, Abbigale Dawn. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Bourbon & Blues with Delta Sonics. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Rabblefish. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Jaymes Young. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Chris Lake. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Dueling Pianos. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Strangebyrds. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
The Milk Carton Kids. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Brittany Howard. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Bowregard and The Charlie Rose Band (of Elephant Revival). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes — with Georgia Anne Muldrow. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
After Eagles. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Renee Fleming — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Nov. 17.
A night of Brazilian songs with Michele Castro and Francisco Marques. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Boulder Opera: Scenes from Bizet’s Carmen. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985. Through Nov. 16.
John Statz. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Nov. 16.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
The Drunken Hearts and Tenth Mountain Division. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Mark Farina. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 3 and 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
Blue Canyon Boys. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Ben Hanna Band. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Portland Cello Project Performs Radiohead’s OK Computer. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Bruce Cockburn. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Hayley Reardon, Dominck Antonelli. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Los Angeles Azules. 6 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.
Melanie Martinez. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
T-Pain — with Levygrey. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Tiffany Young. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lennon Stella. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
Pierre-Laurent Aimard. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
Art Garfunkel. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Elderbrook. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Mrs. Eda Bagel. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757. Through Nov. 21.
Symphonic Band. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
Summer Walker. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Elephante — with PLS&TY Disco Lines. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Wind Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
Josh Hoyer. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Mt. Joy. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Yotto. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Last Men on Earth. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
November to Rember! Tony Toni Toné, SWV, Troop, Surface. 7 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Nov. 24.
Donna The Buffalo. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
A Human Named David. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
King Diamond. 6 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Wildermiss. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
The Last Waltz Revisited 15th Anniversary. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
ATOMGA. 8:30 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Roots Rising! Featuring Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno, Liz Vice. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Ekali — with Juelz, Brazen. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Chris Daniels and The Kings. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
The River Arkansas. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Keller Williams Grateful Grass. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Cher. 6:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Bourbon & Blues with Randall Dubis Band. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Lucas Wolf, Mellowpunk. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
Nelson Rangell. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Trevor Hall. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Nov. 30.
Black Mountain. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
EPTIC. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Thumpin’. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Aretha: A Tribute — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Ethan Mindlin Jones, Reverend Freakchild. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Bones Jugs. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.
Bearracuda. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
The 1975. 7:30 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.
Drums of the World — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Riders in the Sky: Christmas the Cowboy Way. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 2
Conan Gray. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
Capitol Sun Rays and Special Guests. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
Caroline Stump, John Lensing. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Kamaal Williams. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4
Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert. 6:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Hazel Miller Holiday Show. 7:30 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.
Kim Petras. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
Hanson. 6 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
Morbid Angel. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
Holiday Festival 2019. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423. Through Dec. 8.
Boulder Symphony: Fire. 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610. Through Dec. 8.
Old-Fashioned Hootenanny. 7 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
LSDREAM X SHLUMP. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
Dirt Monkey. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday 11th Annual featuring Kaki King. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
John Denver Holiday Celebration — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Lettuce. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Sing it to me Santa: Kaleo. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
Socks: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour featuring JD McPherson. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour — with The Colorado Symphony. 5 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
The Brian Setzer Orchestra Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
Alex Cameron. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Robert Glasper Trio featuring Damion Reid, Vicente Archer, DJ Jahi Sundance. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
The Wood Brothers — with Katie Pruitt Night One. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Dec. 14.
A Colorado Christmas — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 15.
Dafna, Finn O’Sullivan. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Tom Weiser Quartet’s Swing Nights. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.
Snoop Dogg. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Billy Strings. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Dec. 14.
The Get Up Kids. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
Wookiefoot. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,
720-645-2467.
Harry Tuft and Friends. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
Spinphony Holiday Show. 6 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Lonestar and Fil Vassar. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16
All Beethoven, 250th Birthday Celebration — with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Kyle Ash. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19
SHEL. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Paul Kimbiris. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20
Dead Floyd. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
John Craigie with Jay Cobb Anderson. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.
6 Million Dollar Band. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Bill Gore: Holiday Soul. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Handel’s Messiah, Awakening — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 21.
Kool 105 Yule Koncert Featuring Starship and The Romantics. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
Thievery Corporation. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Railbenders. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21
The Lil Smokies. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Hazel Miller’s Holiday Groove. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,
303-665-2757.
FACE Holiday Show. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
Parade of Lasers featuring JOYRYDE, Doctor P, Bonnie X Clyde. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Charlie Parr. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
Ripe. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22
Starwood and Mark Cormican presents A John Denver Holiday Show. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Holiday Brass — with The Colorado Symphony. 1 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Gregoray Alan Isakov and Reed Foehl. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461. Through Dec. 23.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
A Classical Holiday featuring Handel’s Messiah with the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27
Yonder Mountain String Band. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467. Through Dec. 28.
The Polish Ambassador and Friends. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Dec. 28.
Hindsight. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Lucas Wolf, Ethan Midlin Jones, Nathaniel Riley. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Jim Brickman. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
Umphrey’s McGee. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482. Through Dec. 31.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28
Midnight Party Machine. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.
Devotchka. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666. Through Dec. 31.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 30
KT Tunstall. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Boulder Symphony: Genius. 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610. Through Jan. 31.
Decadence. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Dec. 31.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31
Gasoline Lollipops New Year’s Eve — with The Lonesome Days, The Alcapones. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Turkuaz — with Swatkins and The Positive Agenda. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
A Night in Vienna — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Local Set: New Year’s Eve Bash. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 303-297-1772.
ESCORT. 9 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.
The Yawpers. 9 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 3
Ramaya & The Troubadours. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Jadon Eady and Courney Patton. 7 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 5
The Annie Oakley. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Zach Heckendorf. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
Barber Piano Concerto performed by Olga Kern — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Jan. 12.
The Untouchables. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
Ardalan. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Dulcimer! A Concert Featuring National Hammered Dulcimer Champs. 8 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.
Old-Fashioned Hootenanny. 7 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
Sullivan King. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12
Totally ’80s Live with Bow Wow Wow. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Black Violin. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Jazzetry Night! Featuring Von Disco. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
Boyfriend — with Kitty Crimes. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,
720-645-2467.
Mandolin Orange — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
Heilung. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
Beethoven on the Rocks with the Colorado Symphony. 4 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 303-297-1772.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
Chance The Rapper. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
The Choir of Man. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Jan. 24.
Cold War Kids. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos. 7 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Christomo, The Moonlit Wild. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Pierce Pettis. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
Rex Orange County. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Ron Pope. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Shanna in a Dress, Lucas Wolf, Finn O’Sullivan. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
Classic Albums Live: Damn the Torpedoes. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
Eric Johnson. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
Mike Gordon. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
Saint Motel. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Theo Katzman — with Rett Madison. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
The Van Allen Belt. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
Zach Heckendorf. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666. Through Feb. 1.
Peekaboo. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Feb. 1.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Miranda Lambert. 5:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
Bedouine. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.
The 69 Eyes. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2
King Princess. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
International Guitar Night XX. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Kyle Sherman. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
A Far Cry: Memory: A Concert of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and more. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
The Doo Wop Project. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
CU Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.
Tyler Sanford Coalition. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
YOLA. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
American Authors and Magic Giant. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
The Denver Dolls. 1:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Reverend Horton Heat. 7 p.m. Bluebird
Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Oysterhead featuring Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland. 8 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497. Through Feb. 15.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Meadow Mountain. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Legendary Women’s Voices: An Evening with Cynthia Erivo — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.
James Thrope. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.
Giada Valenti: From Venice with Love. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Rob Riccardo. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Ben Knighten, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
North Mississippi Allstars. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.
Dashboard Confessional. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
Ross Newell. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
Toney Rocks. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Blake Shelton featuring Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins. 6 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
Colin Hay. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Pushing Chain. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Hayley Kiyoko. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
PUP. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Three 6 Mafia. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.
Murder by Death. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Colony House. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Colcannon. 1:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Marin Alsop Conducts — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through March 22.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Devin Townsend. 6 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Hands Percussion: Drumbeat Inferno. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Celine Dion. 6:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Music and Art: A Symphonic Exploration — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.Ryan Biter. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Griffin House. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Coin. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.