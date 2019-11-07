Front Range concerts 2019-20

Milk Carton Kids

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Policulture — with Dubbest, Fists of the Proletariat. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Finn O’Sullivan, South for Winter. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Street Cats Making Love. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Kloud. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Funkiphino. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Harmony & Brad. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Mozart Symphony No. 40 — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

The Deer. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

Will Ackerman: The Gathering, 4 Guitars. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Jaybe Stone. 7:30 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

The Roots. 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

CAAMP. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Otis Taylor’s Trance Blues Festival and Jam Workshop. 10 a.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

Romeo & Arena Rock Allstars. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Frank Moor, Swing Spontane. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Glovebox Money. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Ray Lamontagne. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Nov. 10.

Kirkland Brothers. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Integrity. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Pile — with Moon Pussy. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Colorado Art Rock Society presents PROGFEST. 4 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Valerie June and Mick Flannery. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

Post Malone. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

Chandler Hold with Eric Wiggs. 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Hippo Campus — with The Greeting Committee. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

JoAnna James, Abbigale Dawn. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Bourbon & Blues with Delta Sonics. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Rabblefish. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Jaymes Young. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Chris Lake. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Dueling Pianos. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Strangebyrds. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

The Milk Carton Kids. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Brittany Howard. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Bowregard and The Charlie Rose Band (of Elephant Revival). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes — with Georgia Anne Muldrow. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

After Eagles. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Renee Fleming — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Nov. 17.

A night of Brazilian songs with Michele Castro and Francisco Marques. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Boulder Opera: Scenes from Bizet’s Carmen. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985. Through Nov. 16.

John Statz. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Nov. 16.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

The Drunken Hearts and Tenth Mountain Division. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Mark Farina. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 3 and 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

Blue Canyon Boys. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Ben Hanna Band. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Portland Cello Project Performs Radiohead’s OK Computer. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Bruce Cockburn. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Hayley Reardon, Dominck Antonelli. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Los Angeles Azules. 6 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

Melanie Martinez. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

T-Pain — with Levygrey. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Tiffany Young. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lennon Stella. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

Pierre-Laurent Aimard. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

Art Garfunkel. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Elderbrook. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Mrs. Eda Bagel. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757. Through Nov. 21.

Symphonic Band. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

Summer Walker. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Elephante — with PLS&TY Disco Lines. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Wind Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

Josh Hoyer. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Mt. Joy. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Yotto. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Last Men on Earth. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

November to Rember! Tony Toni Toné, SWV, Troop, Surface. 7 p.m. Bellco Theater, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Nov. 24.

Donna The Buffalo. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

A Human Named David. 6 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

King Diamond. 6 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Wildermiss. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

The Last Waltz Revisited 15th Anniversary. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

ATOMGA. 8:30 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Roots Rising! Featuring Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno, Liz Vice. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Ekali — with Juelz, Brazen. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Chris Daniels and The Kings. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

The River Arkansas. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Keller Williams Grateful Grass. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Cher. 6:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Bourbon & Blues with Randall Dubis Band. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Lucas Wolf, Mellowpunk. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Nelson Rangell. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Trevor Hall. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Nov. 30.

Black Mountain. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

EPTIC. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Thumpin’. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Aretha: A Tribute — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Ethan Mindlin Jones, Reverend Freakchild. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Bones Jugs. 8 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown, 303-442-5847.

Bearracuda. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

The 1975. 7:30 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.

Drums of the World — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Riders in the Sky: Christmas the Cowboy Way. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Conan Gray. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

Capitol Sun Rays and Special Guests. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

Caroline Stump, John Lensing. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Kamaal Williams. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert. 6:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Hazel Miller Holiday Show. 7:30 p.m. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

Kim Petras. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

Hanson. 6 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Morbid Angel. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday Festival 2019. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423. Through Dec. 8.

Boulder Symphony: Fire. 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610. Through Dec. 8.

Old-Fashioned Hootenanny. 7 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

LSDREAM X SHLUMP. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Dirt Monkey. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday 11th Annual featuring Kaki King. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

John Denver Holiday Celebration — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Lettuce. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Sing it to me Santa: Kaleo. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

Socks: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour featuring JD McPherson. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour — with The Colorado Symphony. 5 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

The Brian Setzer Orchestra Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Alex Cameron. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Robert Glasper Trio featuring Damion Reid, Vicente Archer, DJ Jahi Sundance. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

The Wood Brothers Don’t miss The Wood Brothers at Boulder Theater on Dec. 13.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

The Wood Brothers — with Katie Pruitt Night One. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Dec. 14.

A Colorado Christmas — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 15.

Dafna, Finn O’Sullivan. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Tom Weiser Quartet’s Swing Nights. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Snoop Dogg. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Billy Strings. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Dec. 14.

The Get Up Kids. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Wookiefoot. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,

720-645-2467.

Harry Tuft and Friends. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

Spinphony Holiday Show. 6 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Lonestar and Fil Vassar. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

CSO The Colorado Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them for the 250th birthday of Beethoven on Dec. 16.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

All Beethoven, 250th Birthday Celebration — with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Kyle Ash. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

SHEL. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Paul Kimbiris. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Dead Floyd. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

John Craigie with Jay Cobb Anderson. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-443-8696.

6 Million Dollar Band. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Bill Gore: Holiday Soul. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Handel’s Messiah, Awakening — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Dec. 21.

Kool 105 Yule Koncert Featuring Starship and The Romantics. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Thievery Corporation. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Railbenders. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

The Lil Smokies. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Hazel Miller’s Holiday Groove. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

FACE Holiday Show. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Parade of Lasers featuring JOYRYDE, Doctor P, Bonnie X Clyde. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Charlie Parr. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Ripe. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

Starwood and Mark Cormican presents A John Denver Holiday Show. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Holiday Brass — with The Colorado Symphony. 1 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Gregoray Alan Isakov and Reed Foehl. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-443-6461. Through Dec. 23.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

A Classical Holiday featuring Handel’s Messiah with the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Yonder Mountain String Band. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467. Through Dec. 28.

The Polish Ambassador and Friends. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Dec. 28.

Hindsight. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Lucas Wolf, Ethan Midlin Jones, Nathaniel Riley. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Jim Brickman. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Umphrey’s McGee. 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482. Through Dec. 31.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Midnight Party Machine. 6:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Devotchka. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666. Through Dec. 31.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

KT Tunstall. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Boulder Symphony: Genius. 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Concert Hall, 1820 15th St., Boulder, 720-383-1610. Through Jan. 31.

Decadence. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Dec. 31.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

Gasoline Lollipops New Year’s Eve — with The Lonesome Days, The Alcapones. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Turkuaz — with Swatkins and The Positive Agenda. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

A Night in Vienna — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Local Set: New Year’s Eve Bash. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 303-297-1772.

ESCORT. 9 p.m. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023.

The Yawpers. 9 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 3

Ramaya & The Troubadours. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Jadon Eady and Courney Patton. 7 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

The Annie Oakley. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Zach Heckendorf. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

Barber Piano Concerto performed by Olga Kern — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through Jan. 12.

The Untouchables. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Ardalan. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Dulcimer! A Concert Featuring National Hammered Dulcimer Champs. 8 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Old-Fashioned Hootenanny. 7 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Sullivan King. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

Totally ’80s Live with Bow Wow Wow. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Black Violin. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Jazzetry Night! Featuring Von Disco. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Boyfriend — with Kitty Crimes. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,

720-645-2467.

Mandolin Orange — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

Heilung. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Beethoven on the Rocks with the Colorado Symphony. 4 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 303-297-1772.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Chance The Rapper. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

The Choir of Man. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Jan. 24.

Cold War Kids. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos. 7 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Christomo, The Moonlit Wild. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Pierce Pettis. 8 p.m. Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Rex Orange County. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Ron Pope. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

Wikimedia Commons/EJMerch Guitar great Eric Johnson plays the Paramount Theater on Jan. 25.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Shanna in a Dress, Lucas Wolf, Finn O’Sullivan. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

Classic Albums Live: Damn the Torpedoes. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Eric Johnson. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Mike Gordon. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Saint Motel. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Theo Katzman — with Rett Madison. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

The Van Allen Belt. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Zach Heckendorf. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666. Through Feb. 1.

Peekaboo. 8 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through Feb. 1.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Miranda Lambert. 5:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

Bedouine. 8 p.m. Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

The 69 Eyes. 7 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

King Princess. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

International Guitar Night XX. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Kyle Sherman. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

A Far Cry: Memory: A Concert of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and more. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

The Doo Wop Project. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

CU Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1585 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

Tyler Sanford Coalition. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

YOLA. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

American Authors and Magic Giant. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

The Denver Dolls. 1:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Reverend Horton Heat. 7 p.m. Bluebird

Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Oysterhead featuring Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland. 8 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497. Through Feb. 15.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Meadow Mountain. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Legendary Women’s Voices: An Evening with Cynthia Erivo — with The Colorado Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.

James Thrope. 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Giada Valenti: From Venice with Love. 8 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Rob Riccardo. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Ben Knighten, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

North Mississippi Allstars. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 720-645-2467.

Dashboard Confessional. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Ross Newell. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Toney Rocks. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Blake Shelton featuring Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins. 6 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

Colin Hay. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Pushing Chain. 9 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Hayley Kiyoko. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

PUP. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Three 6 Mafia. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Murder by Death. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Colony House. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Colcannon. 1:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Marin Alsop Conducts — with The Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876. Through March 22.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Devin Townsend. 6 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 303-420-0030.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Hands Percussion: Drumbeat Inferno. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Celine Dion. 6:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 866-461-6556.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Music and Art: A Symphonic Exploration — with The Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876.Ryan Biter. 8 p.m. The Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Griffin House. 8 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Coin. 7 p.m. Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.