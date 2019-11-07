Front Range events 2019-20

Trae Crowder's Wellred Comedy Tour

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Warren Miller’s Timeless — 70 years of celebrating skiing and snowboarding, and Warren Miller Entertainment isn’t slowing down. Welcome another winter season with another trip around the mountains of the world. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Nov. 10.

The Realistic Joneses — If you’re sick of keeping up keeping with the Joneses, shoot for a more realistic goal in this Broadway hit performed by Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company. Grace Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 1.

Mamma Mia! — A Grecian wedding set to the hits of ABBA. All dancing queens head to BDT Stage for the winner to take it all. Gimmie! Gimmie! Gimmie! BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-449-6000, ext. 4. Through Feb 22.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week — Established in 2005, First Bite showcases the best food around the city. For nine days, more than 50 restaurants will offer a special menu for patrons. Locations around Boulder, firstbiteboulder.com. Through Nov. 16.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Two Spirits: Film Screening & Panel — A look into a time when the world wasn’t divided into two genders and integrated genders were honored by Native American cultures. Presented by Out Boulder and QTPOC (Queer and Trans People of Color). 6 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Parade — A special thank you to all those who have served. 11:11 p.m. Main Street, Longmont, 303-651-8484.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour — Comedian and actor Eric Andre talks about his plan for a better world. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.Ellen Pierce — With a background in psychotherapy and yoga, Ellen Pierce performs her own brand of lyrics, chants and visualization. 6 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

How I Built This with Guy Raz — NPR host Guy Raz brings his podcast live with a conversation with Curt Richardson, founder and chairman of Otter Products. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Astrophotography Showcase: Wonders of the Night Sky through Artistic Lenses — A photographic presentation of the beauties of celestial bodies. 7 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-492-5002.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night — Mayhem, gender swapping and hilarity ensue after a shipwreck on the coast of Illyria. Space Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Dec. 22.

Science and Society: Who is Roy G. Biv? — Learn the in-depth science behind the colors of the rainbow. 7 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-492-5002. Through Nov. 15.

Eldora Opening Weekend Celebration — The wait for winter is over. Get the first turn at the Front Range’s closest resort. Eldora Mountain Resort, 2861 Eldora Ski Road, Suite 140, Nederland, 303-440-8700.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

TEDx Mile High Imagine — The latest and greatest ideas the Mile High City has to offer. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Fifth Annual TransGiving 2019 — Join Out Boulder to celebrate Indigenous People’s Month and trans and gender-expansive people with a meal of friendship and acceptance. Goodhue Farmhouse, 2005, S. 112th St. Broomfield, 303-499-5777.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

A Midsummer Night’s Dream — Upstart Crow Theater Company puts on the classic Shakespeare comedy complete with hijinks, magic and iambic pentameter. Carsen Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 1.

Rachel Bloom: What Am I Going to do with My Life Now? Tour — Creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom performs songs from her show and her original stand-up material. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Dude, It’s Boulder! — Learn about 100 years of Boulder history from more than 70 characters performed by Viva Theater Company. Grace Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 30.

Elision Project Vol. 3 — 3rd Law Dance/Theater explores the notion of merging together, alongside music including local band Elephant Revival. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 24.

Trae Crowder’s (the Liberal Redneck) wellRED Comedy Tour with Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester — Comic friends and drinking partners from East Tennessee and North Georgia come together to put a purple spin on the current political landscape. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030. Through Nov. 23.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical — Charles Dickens’ classic play with a musical twist. Main Stage, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200. Through Dec. 22.

Denver Christkindl Market — With vendors from Germany and artisans from Colorado, you’re sure to find something special for everyone on your list. Free admission. 11 a.m. 16th Street Mall, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver, 303-837-1146. Through Dec. 23.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Hip Hop Nutcracker — The classic ballet comes to life with an infusion of hip hop and new choreography. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Nov. 24.

Ira Glass: Seven Things I’ve Learned — Find out the seven defining moments In Ira Glass’ life. The This American Life host presents the multimedia event chronicling his career. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Boogz & Buck — Dance troupe Love Heals All Wounds has addressed controversial topics like police brutality in America, diversity and empathy. Their new show features dances by Jon Boogz and Lil Buck. 2 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

Mollie McGee’s Holiday Market — Get your gifts for everyone on your list at this fine craft show that offers handmade crafts from local artisans. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through Nov. 24.

WinterSkate in Historic Downtown Louisville — Enjoy an old-fashioned ice skating rink complete with skate rental, concessions and traditional holiday music, all season long. Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., Louisville, 303-449-3137. Through Feb. 17.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Switch on the Holidays — Countdown with Santa to the Illumination of the County Courthouse. Along with a holiday concert. 5 p.m. Downtown Boulder, near Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Jesus Christ Superstar — The story of Jesus’ final days set to rock ‘n’ roll with music and lyrics by theater heavyweights Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Dec. 1.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Alice Wetterlund — Known for her work in Silicon Valley, GLOW and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 30.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever — Beware of the Herdmans. Their antics might be the downfall of the Sunday school Christmas pageant. Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-5200. Through Dec. 14

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Anjelah Johnson: Technically Not Stalking — The comedian shares her view on the ins and outs of modern-day life. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Nov. 30.

Belliston Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker — For almost 30 years, Belliston has put on top-notch performances for all ages. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720. Through Dec. 1.

The Nutcracker — Celebrate the holiday season as the curtain opens for this classic ballet, brought to life by Boulder Ballet and the Boulder Philharmonic. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423. Through Dec. 1.

A Christmas Carol — To put a spin on the classic, this production only uses five actors to bring Dickens’ story to life. Miner’s Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington St., Golden, 303-935-3044. Through Dec. 23.

Downtown Tree Lighting — Along with the lighting up of the tree, enjoy caroling, crafts, snacks and Santa. 6:30 p.m. Sixth Avenue Plaza, west of Sixth Avenue and Main Street, Longmont, 303-651-8484.

Zoo Lights — See the Denver Zoo alight with more than 70 acres of the campus decked out with a bevy of animated light sculptures in every unexpected corner. 5:30 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2900 E. 23rd Ave., Denver, 720-337-1400. Through Dec. 31.

Blossoms of Light — Marvel at thousands of twinkling lights throughout the Denver Botanic Gardens, plus a field of sound-reactive animated lights. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 720-865-3500. Through Jan. 1.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas — Cindy Lou Who finds the real meaning of Christmas, helping a mean, old grump along the way. Comedy pros and newbies battle it out in brutal competition. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 8.

JP Gritton: Wyoming — A tale of redemption and forgiveness, as Shelley Cooper figures out what to do with his life. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

Carol Guerror-Murphy — Author of Table Walking at Nighthawk, Carol Guerror-Murphy’s celebrates her newest collection of poems, Chained Dog Dreams. 5:45 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

Art: A Matter of Mind — What do we lose when we shrink our world down to small, 2D screens? How does that affect our connection with others? 7 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-492-5002. Through Dec. 5.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

ReNude: Too Much of a Good Thing… The Bare-Breasted Mae West Revue! — A wink and a shimmy, enjoy some classic burlesque moves with a Mae West twist. Proceeds to go nonprofit reNude. 7 p.m. Carsen Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

A Christmas Carol — Highlighting the themes of redemption and empathy, Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company puts on the Charles Dickens’ classic. Grace Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 28.

Kristie Betts Letter: Fire in the Hole — The lives of a mining town come together in Kristie Letter’s latest novel. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

Sustainable Denver Summit — A whole day dedicated to the newest and most ground-breaking ideas in saving the environment. 7:30 a.m. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

2019 ROAM Awards Hosted by Travis Rice — An award show to acknowledge the best burgeoning artists in international purpose-driven adventure and outdoor photography, videos and essays, presented by ROAM founder and decorated snowboard Travis Rice. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Nov. 12.

Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party — Join Mickey and friends as they go on the hunt on skates. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100. Through Dec. 8.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Collective Speakers Series: Marika Anthony-Shaw — Founder and CEO of PLUS1, Marika Anthony Shaw will talk about her plan for global change in her talk Accountable Activism: A New Form of Power. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Denver Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker — Featuring new choreography and costumes, plus performances from guest dancers. 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720. Through Dec. 7.

Parade of Lights — Celebrate the holiday season with a parade down Main Street, complete with petting zoo, musical performances and even a visit from Mr. Claus himself. 5:30 p.m. Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., Louisville, 303-449-3137.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance Youth Student Company: Musical Legends in the Air — Rock ‘n’ roll tunes performed on trapeze, lyra, silks, rope and slings. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 8.

Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance Intensive Training Program & Adult Student Company: Airborne — Watch acrobats fly through the air with the greatest of ease. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 8.

10th Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball — Join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a holiday party that will bring back all the warmth and nostalgia of simpler times with old cars, movie props, sleighs, Christmas trees and big band music. 5 p.m. Hyatt Regency, 650 15th St., Denver, 720-924-1945.

Rebecca Lehmann — The poet’s work has been seen in various publications, plus her award-winning poetry collection, Ringer. Noon. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

Thirty-Second Annual Lights of December Parade — Join the community for the yearly parade including marching bands, light-up fire engines, holiday carolers and much more. 6 p.m. Downtown Boulder, near Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Jackson Crawford: The Wanderer’s Havamal — Jackson Crawford presents his translation of the Old Norse poem Havamal. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Latin History for Morons — John Leguizamo heads from Broadway to Denver to teach the masses some vital world history. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000.

TEDxCherryCreekWomen — Hear from innovators in the community about ideas to make the world a better place. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver,

303-871-7720. Through Dec. 13.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Steve Simeone — With high energy, a positive attitude and a family friendly approach, Simeone gives audiences a wholesome laugh. Check out his newest show Stories I Shouldn’t Tell. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800. Through Dec. 15.

Ellen Kingman Fisher: Hill’s Gold — Historian Ellen Kingman Fisher uses Colorado history in her historical fiction work, Hill’s Gold, which looks at the beginnings of the state’s mining industry. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Kermet Apio — Apio has won both the Seattle Comedy Competition and the Great American Comedy Festival. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 15.

Living the Righteous Slacklife — Colorado native Mickey Wilson gives a look into his passion for the sport of slacklining from appearing on Ellen to competing in the world championships. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Watch What Crappens LIVE! — If you can’t get enough for The Real Housewives or Vanderpump Rules, enjoy this Bravo-themed podcast playing to a live crowd. 8 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Rock & Rails Annual Gem and Mineral Show — Flatirons Mineral Club presents a chance to learn about and buy gems, rocks, minerals, tools, jewelry and more. 10 a.m. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through Dec. 15.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — For more than 30 years, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has been turning holiday carols up to 11. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000.

Handcrafted Holiday Market — Find gifts with a more personal touch and from local vendors. 10 a.m. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through Dec. 15.

Nick Offerman: All Rise — Parks and Recreation star, Nick Offerman offers up his wisdom and mustachioed insights. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker — Take a trip into a simpler time, with a magic Christmas party and dancing nutcrackers. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Dec. 14.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Freezie Fest — The second annual Freezie Fest throws a celebration full of snowmen. The day will also feature Santa, train rides on the Snowflake Express, games, crafts and more. 11 a.m. Downtown Boulder, near Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Bryan Kellen — Kellen’s been named one of the top 100 comics in the country and has performed on Comics Unleashed and Last Comic Standing. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 18.

BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsson: All I Want for Christmas Is Attention — Two drag queens are better than one. Spend your holidays with biting wit and big hair. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Ashia Ajani — In her work, the Denver storyteller explores trauma and resistance. 6:30 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Home for the Holidays 2019 — There’s something for everyone in this family-friendly holiday spectacular: dancers, singers, drummers, holiday tunes and, of course, a celebrity appearance from the Christmas man himself. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Dec. 22.

An Irish Christmas — As seen on PBS, this family friendly event brings the Irish celebration to Denver. 6 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Mitch Fatel’s Naughty and Nice Holiday Show — Watch comics duel it out with holiday-themed material that’s both naughty and nice. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 21.

Jon Reep — Winner of Last Comic Standing, Reep’s appeared on Tig Notaro’s One Mississippi and Black-ish. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800. Through Dec. 21.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

The Christmas Revels: A Midwinter Night’s Revels — As Shakespeare becomes disillusioned, his characters come to life and inspire him. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 26.

Josh Blue — Local comedian and winner of Last Comic Standing, Blue talks about his ups and downs and living with cerebral palsy. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 21.

The Denver Moth Storyslam — Theme: Family. Prepare a five-minute story about those people who you love, hate, drive you crazy and so much more. 6:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music, Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

MOTH: The Nutcracker Circus — Imagine if The Nutcracker took place at the circus. Well, no need to Imagine with the MOTH’s fantastical new production featuring acrobatics, jugglers and aerialists. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720. Through Dec. 22.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

Holiday Roast — If the holiday season’s got you down, come hear scorching commentary from a lineup of talented comedians. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 30.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

Escape to Margaritaville — If you’ve been craving a cheeseburger in paradise, you’ll enjoy this Jimmy Buffet jukebox musical. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Jan. 5.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Jordan Rock — Recognized as a comic to watch, Rock has appeared on Comedy Central, Netflix and FX programs. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 29.

National Geographic Live: Life on the Vertical — Rock climber Mark Synnott shows off his time spent on the rock with his legendary first ascents. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

Holiday Magic — Adam Trent puts a holiday spin on fantastical illusions. 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve with Jordan Rock — Spend the last moments of 2019 laughing. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 15.

New Year’s Eve — Ring in the New Year from Denver to Fort Collins. There are far too many great events to list, so check out locations and times for music and fireworks in Boulder Weekly for a list of all the fun things happening in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville, Lyons and beyond.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

Chris Distefano — Distefano kicked off 2019 with his comedy special Size 38 Waist. Come see what he’s come up with since then. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 4.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Beth Stelling — Stelling has hit the major late-night circuits and now she brings her jokes to Denver. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 11.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

Some Enchanted Evening — This Rodgers & Hammerstein collection is a treat for every musical theater fan. Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-5200. Through Jan. 19.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Andrew Santino — From Montreal to SXSW, Santino is a regular at comedy festivals around North America. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 18.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Kelly Cordes: The Stories We Tell — Hear Cordes recount tales from his mountaineering life and from his award-winning book The Tower: A Chronicle of Climbing and Controversy on Cerro Torre. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Dana Fisher: American Resistance: From the Women’s March to the Blue Wave — An in-depth look at the current state of American politics. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074. National Western Stock Show — An annual celebration of Western heritage and entertainment, the National Western Stock Show is the premier livestock, rodeo and horse show in the nation. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, 303-295-6124. Through Jan. 16.

Cirque Mechanics Thrilling tricks and death-defying stunts are done with grace and beauty at Cirque Mechanics shows.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

You Lost Me — Take a trip through time, in this Eugene O’Neill National Playwright Festival finalist that looks at the potency in every moment. Ricketson Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Jan. 5.

Denver Boat Show — Boats, boats and more boats! Come see loads of boats and chat with boat enthusiasts at the 34th annual Denver Boat Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Jan. 19.

Cirque Mechanics — Thrilling tricks, death-defying stunts all done with grace and beauty to bring the one-ring circus to life. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Nemr — Lebanese/American, Nemr shares his comedy through the country, the Middle East and everywhere in between. 6 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Duncan Trussell — Trussell’s known for his podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour. Hear his fringe ideas and his own brand of humor. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 25.

Collective Speakers Series: Dessa — Singer, rapper and essayist Dessa has performed around the world in a variety of venues. Hear her talk music and biology in Senseless Love: Torch Songs and Brain Science. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

An Evening with Buntport Theater by Stories on Stage — A night of storytelling on the theme of “crushes.” 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Winter Brew Fest — Celebrate the best in craft beer while supporting Swallow Hill Music Association. A weekend filled with brews and tunes. Mile High Station, 2027 West Lower Colfax Ave., Denver, 888-810-2063. Through Jan. 25.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

Boulder Wedding Showcase — Before you head to the chapel, check out Boulder’s best boutique wedding showcase, featuring a variety of Boulder County and surrounding area wedding experts. 11 a.m., Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-301-2972, and Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

OSIRIS-REx Mission Update — On its way to the asteroid Bennu, which Is thought of as one of the most ominous objects in the solar system, OSIRIS-REx will reveal some of the universe’s best-kept secrets. Dr. Vicky Hamilton shares the latest findings. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical — The ultimate bad girl tells the story of her rise to success. With more than 20 of Donna Summer’s greatest hits. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Feb. 9.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Navigating on Mars: Learning from Ancient Mariners — Can techniques from the past help future astronauts navigate the red planet In the future? 7 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-492-5002. Through Jan 30.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Rocky Laporte — LaPorte has entertained crowds both here and abroad, including dishing out some laughs for the troops. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800. Through Feb. 1.

Joe Sertich: Dinosaurs in Your Backyard: New Discoveries in the Rocky Mountain West — Learn more about the fossils found along the Rocky Mountains and the dinosaurs that used to roam the same terrain. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

twenty50 — If you’re disenchanted with the current political atmosphere, think 30 years into the future with play by Tony Meneses. Space Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through March 1.

Guangdong Modern Dance — Almost 30 years of performing, China’s first professional modern dance company brings culture and dance to the Newman Center. 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express — A whodunit on a train. Black Box, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200. Through May 17.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Return to Send’er — Crested Butte’s Matchstick Prodcutons gives a look into the life of four elite free skiers from wildly different backgrounds. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Elena Schwolsky: Waking In Havana: A Memoir of AIDS and Healing In Cuba — Schwolsky’s memoir of being drawn to Cuba and its potential for hope and change. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Bloomsday — Renowned playwright Steven Dietz tells an old-fashioned, modern-day romance set In Ireland. Grace Gamm Theatre. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through March 1.

Drew Lynch — Lynch’s comedy stylings have appeared on the sitcom Maron and game show Idiot Test; he’s even spent some time on Dr. Oz. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800. Through Feb. 8.

Steve Rannazzisi — For more than a decade, Rannazzisi has graced the small and big screen, not to mention the comedy stage. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Feb. 9.

Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series — Shaun Boothe, recording artist and motivational speaker, uses hip-hop, poetry and spoken word to tell the story of beloved icons. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Brian Regan — Laughs for everyone from the famed comedian. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Dave Showalter: Freedom to Roam — Where does conservation fit into the era of the “Energy Dominance?” Learn more from photographer and conservationist Dave Showalter. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Ballet Folclorico de Mexico Nationale — Mixing folklore, dance, music and festive garb, BFNM puts on a performance to remember. 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series — Monster trucks come together to destroy whatever gets in their way. More racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action! Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100. Through Feb. 9.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Jeanne Robertson — Jeanne Robertson comic. 3 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

How is Mars different from Earth? Red Team vs. Blue Team — Lean about Earth’s neighbor from University of Colorado professor Dr. Stephen Mojzsis. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Piff the Magic Dragon — Part magician, part comedian, part dragon. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Live — The cult hit storms the stage with creator and original host Joel Hodgson. And he’ll come equipped with his movie-riffing robots. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Jan. 5.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Cirque Flip Fabrique: Blizzard — In the middle of winter, Cirque Flip presents a circus extravaganza. 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Heritage Lecture Series: Boulder’s Early African American History — Dan Corson spent 45 years In Boulder and specializes in the history of the area. Dive deeper into the roots of Boulder. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Aureum: An Acrobatic Adventure Tale — Enjoy a tale of adventure told from high above the stage. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream — Love, comedy and a donkey head in William Shakespeare’s classic play. Black Box, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200. Through May 16.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Propulsion Goes Green — Principal investigator Chris McLean gives an inside look into NASA’s Green Propellant Infusion Mission. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Boulder County’s Birds of Prey: 200 Years of Stasis and Change — Look to the skies and find out more about the winged creatures flying around the county. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

RENT — Jonathan Larson’s iconic musical answers the question of how to measure a year. The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning show celebrates more than a quarter of a century with this touring production. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through March 1.

Exit Laughing — When their best friend passes away, three ladies steal her ashes and take her one last adventure involving the police, a stripper and so much more. Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-5200. Through March 18.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

PAW Patrol Live! — The pups go on a fun-filled journey in their new show Race to the Rescue. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through March 1.

Harlem Globetrotters — The basketball heavyweights come to show the crowd all the tricks you can do with a ball with some laughs and hijinks along the way. 1 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Pilobolus — Asking you to come to your senses, the dance troupe examines biology through immersion in the biosphere. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Marc Bekoff and Jessica Pierce: Unleashing Your Dog — University of Colorado professor, Marc Bekoff shares a new perspective about your canine friends. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Ragtime The Musical — In the melting pot of New York and at the dawn of a new century, three American stories weave together to tell a tale of freedom and hope. BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-449-6000, ext. 4. Through May 30.

My Dad Wrote a Porno World Tour 2020 — The rip-roaring podcast hits the stage. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Boulder International Film Festival — See films and filmmakers from around the world during the annual four-day celebration. Various locations, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-449-2283. Through March 8.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Factory Town — A search for a missing girl in Factory town, a post-industrial abandoned wasteland. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder,

303-447-2074.

SATURAY, MARCH 7

Andy Borowitz — Watch Andy Borowitz make sense of this crazy world with his biting wit and political satire. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus — The talk show host turned mogul shares her journey while inspiring the audience to think about their own. 1 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

The Spongebob Musical — Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? From Nickelodeon to the Broadway stage, the yellow sponge and his friends sing about life in Bikini Bottom. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through March 22.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Bobby Lee — Lee is a MADtv veteran who’s been seen in comedy classics like Pineapple Express and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 11.

Andrew Wyatt

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Frozen Dead Guy Days — Nederland’s famous festival celebrates the cold dead man in the Tuff shed with drinks, costumes, coffin races, live music, a polar plunge, a parade and long list of fun, and macabre, activities. Nederland, 303-506-1048. Through March 15.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

WFRIST: Humanity’s Next Great Leap — Gain a closer look into the mystery of dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets using the newest technology of space telescopes. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Dancing with the Stars Live — The biggest heavyweights in dancing hit the stage to show the everyone the hottest moves. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

The Royal Players’ Guild: Stalled — Told from the conversations in restroom and bars, Stalled brings truth to emotions and stories that the audience can relate to. Grace Gamm Theatre. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through March 22.

David Misch: The Shame of Satire — From Mork & Mindy and Saturday Night Live, David Misch explores how comedy and satire deal with society’s greatest taboos. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Broadway Princess Party — A concert of Broadway’s favorite princesses don the stage to sing some of their classics. Come in your favorite royal cosplay and you might win a prize! Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Mysteries Cassini did not Solve — Downloads from Cassini’s space mission that gathered info from the deepest corners of the universe. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.