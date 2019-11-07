State wide events 2019-20

Telluride Fire Festival

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Welcome Home Weekend — Copper welcomes you to the season with a party and music from Tea Leaf Green and the Chris Bauer Trio. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318. Through Nov. 10.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Rise and Shine Rando Series (1 of 5) — Early birds unite. Join in for a five-part series of uphill challenges, Tuesday mornings in November, December and January. 7 a.m. Mountain Goat Plaza, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718. Through Jan. 7.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

The Color Purple — The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of a young woman’s triumph in the American South. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Nov. 23.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Opening Day — Ring in the start of the new shredding season with a day of fun. 7:30 a.m. Steamboat Ski and Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-6111.

Warren Miller Entertainment Timeless — Celebrate the 70th Annual Wintersports in Film. Travel to all corners of the world with the world’s top athletes in this film festival. 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, 970-962-2120.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Salida Christmas Mountain Lighting and Parade of Lights — At sunset, Riverside Park becomes a holiday wonderland and Tenderfoot Hill is lit up as a festive Christmas Mountain. 6 p.m. Riverside Park, Salida, 719-539-2068.

Light Up the Night — Kickoff the holiday season the evening after Thanksgiving by partaking in Steamboat’s shortest event. Lights, cookies and cocoas all within half an hour. 6 p.m. County Courthouse Lawn, 522 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, 970-367-7060.

Catch the Glow Christmas Parade Celebration — Bands playing Christmas music, lights, community, fun and Santa Claus. 5:30 p.m. Estes Park Events Complex, 1125, Rooftop Way, Estes Park, 970-586-6104.

Victorian Christmas — Leave the modern woes behind, and enjoy the wonders of a true Victorian Christmas in a lavishly decorated castle filled with entertainment and homemade refreshments. 10 a.m. Miramont Castle, Manitou Springs, 719-685-1011. Through Dec. 1.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Wassail Days — What is wassail, you ask? A spiced cider served all over Frisco during its annual celebration of winter and the holiday season. Enjoy 10 days of festivities including the lighting of the tree, a soup contest and, of course, the warm comforts of Frisco’s famous holiday cider. Main Street, Frisco, 970-668-9132. Through Dec. 8.

Lighting of River Run Celebration — Fresh-baked cookies and hot cocoa, holiday music, Santa Claus and the seventh annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration is all free to enjoy. 4:15 p.m. River Run Village, Keystone Mountain Resort, 164 Ida Bella Drive, Keystone, 970-754-0001.

Welcome Winter Carnival — Start the winter season off right with family activities and jammin’ bluegrass and American classics. Plus a tree lighting. 3 p.m. Warren Station, Keystone Mountain Resort, 164 Ida Bella Drive, Keystone, 970-754-0001.

Two Rivers Convention Center Craft Show — With over 70 vendors in attendance, get your shopping feet ready for this holiday gift-buying extravaganza. Don’t forget to buy yourself something too. 9 a.m. Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St., Grand Junction, 970-263-5700.

Holiday Market & Tree Lighting — Join Winter Park’s Holiday Market featuring local crafts, holiday treats and more followed by the annual lighting of the Village’s beautiful holiday tree. 12 p.m. Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, 970-726-1564.

Montrose Old-Town Christmas — Capture the old-town charm in Montrose with tree lighting, carolers and Santa Claus. 5:30 p.m. 320 S. First St., Montrose County Historic Courthouse, Montrose, 970-240-1400. Through Dec. 22.

Berthoud Dance: The Nutcracker 2019 — Ballerinas ring in the holiday season. Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, 970-962-2120. Through Dec. 1.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Bandstand — This new musical set in 1945 follows Private First Class Donny Novitski who hopes to rebuild his life as a singer and songwriter. Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469. Through Dec. 4.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Palisade Olde-Fashioned Christmas — Experience the holiday magic of yesteryear and sing old-school holiday carols, decorate gingerbread houses and participate in the parade of lights. Downtown Palisade, 970-464-7458. Through Dec. 7.

27th Annual Paonia Holiday Art Fair — Local artists sell their handcrafted wares, including original paintings, prints, photography, cards, sculpture, pottery, fiber arts and clothing. Now’s your chance to stock up on holiday gifts with a homemade flair. Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 228 Grand Ave., Paonia, 970-527-7243. Through Dec. 7.

Tommyknocker Holidays — Take a look around the historic Teller House, hear the old legends and see it all for yourself. Festivities include community potlucks, tree lighting, carol walk and more. Teller House, 120 Eurkeka St., Central City. Through Dec. 8.

Telluride Fire Festival — Watch the flames flicker and dance in this celebration of light and motion. Enjoy flaming sculptures, performances, entertainment and more. 532 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride, 970-708-1059. Through Dec. 8.

The Nutcracker — Canyon Concert Ballet presents their 38th annual production of the holiday classic, with a stunning score by Tchaikovsky performed by the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Dec. 8.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Lighting of Breckenridge & Race of the Santas — A day full of family-friendly winter activities, including a holiday dog parade, reindeer run, caroling and more before lighting up the town. Plus a Santa run. May the best Santa win! 3 p.m. Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-453-2913.

Holidays in the Rockies Artisan Market — Complete your holiday gift buying with unique, one-of-a-kind special gifts for everyone on your list. 9 a.m. Strawberry Park Elementary, 39620 Amethyst Drive, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-0880.

Magical History Tour Gala: 102 South Main Street Through the Years — Learn about more than a century of history and the many transformations of this iconic building. 5:30 p.m. Gunnison Arts Center, 102 S. Main St., Gunnison, 970-641-4029.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

U.S. Grand Prix — Top snowboard and freeski athletes compete in a variety of events. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318. Through Dec. 14.

Soup Cup Classic — Come warm your cold bones and try some of the best professional and amateur soups in Summit County. 4 p.m. Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, 621 Recreation Way, Frisco, 800-424-1554.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Ullr Fest — Celebrate the Norse god of snow with a week-long celebration featuring parades, parties, tree bonfires and Viking hats that draws thousands of Ullr enthusiasts. Breckenridge Ski Resort, 1599 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge, 970-453-2913. Through Dec. 15.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Vail Snow Days — Enjoy fresh tracks and a sponsor expo village during the day and after parties, pub crawls and free live concerts at Ford Park. Vail Resort, S. Frontage Road, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through Dec. 15.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Loveland Choral Society: A Christmas Festival — A cacophony of voices breathe spirit into beloved holiday tunes. Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, 970-962-2120. Through Dec. 15.

State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara’s Nutcracker — Accompanied by the San Juan Symphony, the show-stopping performance is for all ages. Community Concert Hall, 1000 Rim Road, Durango, 970-247-7657. Through Dec. 15.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Fruita Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting — Kick off the holiday season with the annual parade and celebration. This year’s theme: Holiday Traditions. 5:30 p.m. Downtown Fruita, 100 Aspen Ave., Fruita, 970-244-1480.

Vail Holidays — The perfect place for family celebration this holiday season, as the town and mountain come alive with lights, sounds, events and holiday cheer. Vail Resort, S. Frontage Road, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through Dec. 31.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

12 Days of Aspen — Aspen gives its version of the classic song. Join in the holiday fun with a week full of events and activities including music, food, animals, parties and the Clauses. Downtown Aspen, 970-925-1940. Through Dec. 31.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Mysto’s Really Big Magic Show — Part vaudeville, part magic and mystery, Mysto the Magi entertains all In a big fun production. 7:30 p.m. Community Concert Hall, 1000 Rim Road, Durango, 970-247-7657.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve at Copper — Say goodbye to this decade and hello to the next with a Ski and Ride School Torchlight Parade, moonlight skiing and a colorful, mountain-side fireworks display. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318.

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks — Join Telluride Ski Resort for a favorite tradition among locals and visitors alike. Fireworks ring in the New Year. 6:30 p.m. Mountain Village, 565 Mountain Village Blvd., Telluride, 866-754-8355.

New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge — If you’re looking for a more rough ‘n’ tumble new year’s option, head to this rodeo challenge. Packed with rodeo favorites like saddle bronc riding, bull riding and bull fighting along with family-friendly mutton bustin’. 7:30 p.m. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland, 970-619-4100.

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Parties — Make your way to Butte for live music, drink specials, fireworks and a torchlight parade in one of the coziest mountain towns there is. 5:30 p.m. 10 Crested Butte Way, Crested Butte, 970-349-2999.

Royal Gorge Dinner Train — Spend New Year’s Eve with a three-course, award-winning meal aboard a train. Maybe you’ll even get a kiss at midnight. 6:30 p.m. Santa Fe Depot, 330 Royal Gorge Blvd., Canon City, 719-276-4000.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3

Kicker Arenacross — The nation’s top indoor motorcycle race series brings dazzling stunts and high-level competition all within the comfort of an arena. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland, 970-619-4100. Through Jan. 4.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5

The MusicFest — Six days, live music and 50 bands worth of Southwestern Americana play at this weeklong music festival taking place on Steamboat’s five mountains. Various locations, Steamboat Springs, 512-295-3300. Through Jan. 10.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Wintersköl — Aspen invites you to drop in and toast to the frosty winter with four days of events and activities for the 69th annual celebration. Downtown Aspen, 970-920-7143. Through Jan. 12.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Mountain High Music Festival — Listen to the hottest songwriters and enjoy the BMI Icon Dean Dillon as host. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143. Through Jan. 18.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Estes Park Winter Festival — Visitors and locals come together to revel in the winter season with local craft beer, chili cook-offs, kids activities and much more. 1 p.m. Estes Park Events Complex, 1209 Manford Ave., Estes Park, 970-586-6104. Through Jan. 21.

Men on Boats — Presented by Openstage Theatre, Men on Boats tells the “true-ish” story of a 1868 expedition on the Colorado River. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Feb. 15.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

International Snow Sculpture Championships — Discover the process of snow-sculpting and marvel at fantastical icy creations as 16 teams of talented sculptors compete from around the world. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-2913. Through Jan. 29.

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

46th Annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill — Nothing says Steamboat like rodeo cowboys on skis. 1 p.m. Gondola Square, Steamboat Ski and Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-6111.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend — Celebrity chefs, interactive cooking demonstrations, innovative spirits events, gourmet wine-pairing dinners and then plenty of skiing and snowshoeing to top it off. Beaver Creek Resort, 29 Avondale Lane, Avon, 970-754-4636. Through Jan. 26.

X Games Aspen — Celebrating its 19th year in Aspen Snowmass, the premier winter action sports competition coupled with concerts by Alesso, Bazzi, Illenium and more. All competitions are free and open to the public. Aspen Mountain, 601 E. Dean St., Aspen, 970-923-1227. Through Jan. 26.

25th Annual Ouray Ice Festival — To ring in 25 years, Ouray becomes the mecca of ice. For three days and three nights Ouray welcomes ice climbers, both novice and pro, traveling from around the world to celebrate the growing sport of ice climbing. Ouray Ice Park, County Road 361, Uncompaghre Gorge, Ouray, 970-325-4288. Through Jan. 26.

An American In Paris — With a Gershwin score and a talented troupe of dancers, this musical dazzles on stage. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Jan. 25.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Alamosa Ice Fest and Rio Frio 5K — Have a winter-filled blast at this annual festival and 5K. Downtown Main Street, Alamosa, 719-589-6955. Through Jan. 26.

Fat Bike Worlds Championships — The annual event featuring a Fat Bike conference, vendor showcase, demos and a weekend filled with Fat Bike races and fun. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 855-681-0941. Through Jan. 26.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

The Great Fruitcake Toss — If you’d rather throw your fruitcake than eat it, participate in this fun-filled game. The day will also include a fruitcake costume competition and a bake off. 1 p.m. Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-5089.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

42nd Annual Snowdown — The Snowdown’s aim is to bring some fun and brightness in the dead of winter. The event list is long and varied, and the festivities center around a yearly theme. Various locations around Durango, 970-247-9000. Through Feb. 1.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Colorado Crafted — Treat yourself to an after-skiing treat. Sit slope-side and enjoy Colorado’s best craft brews, spirits and local fare. 2 p.m. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143.

Mountainfilm on Tour — Mountainfilm gives people a taste of the best film has to offer. 2 and 7 p.m. Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, 970-962-2120.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Winter Carnival — Festivities include snow sculpture contests, people riding on shovels being pulled behind horses and skiers jumping through fiery hoops. More than 100 years of fun. 5:30 p.m. Various locations, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-0880. Through Feb. 9.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Dew Tour — The popular snowboard and ski contest finds a new home at Copper Mountain. Three days of athletic competition and fun for all. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318. Through Feb. 9.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Cripple Creek Ice Festival — Check out what some of the world’s best ice carvers create this year. Food, ice bar and an ice maze accompany the icy creations. 147 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. 855-681-0941. Through Feb. 16.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Summit County 50+ Games — People 50 years or older get a chance to show off their skills in a series of winter games. Keystone Mountain Resort, 100 Durcum Square, Keystone, 970-668-2940. Through Feb. 12.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Telluride Comedy Fest — The 21st annual festival is a world-class event with a small community feel that will leave your gut busted and your face hurting from laughter. 8 p.m. Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride, 970-728-6363. Through Feb. 16.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

28th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony — For those who want to shout their love from the mountain top. A mass Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony at 12,050 feet in the land of love. 8 a.m. Ptarmigan Roost Cabin, Loveland Ski Area, Exit 216, Interstate 70, Georgetown, 800-736-3754.

The Spirit of Prohibition — Raise a glass to the golden age of jazz and swing with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469. Through Feb. 15.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Subaru Winterfest — Seize the snow days. Snowboarders and skiers come together to share their passion for winter. Plus music from Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 516-770-8434. Through Feb. 17.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Aspen Laugh Festival — Aspen’s annual comedy festival teaches audiences about the power of laughter with a full lineup of hilarious comedians. Wheeler Opera House, 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-920-5770. Through Feb. 23

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Special Olympics Winter Games — Come support hundreds of incredible, talented athletes as they compete at Copper for the 32nd year in events including alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowboarding. 8 a.m. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318. Through March 3.

Eighth Annual WinterWonderGrass Festival — Jammin’ bluegrass music, Colorado craft beer and fresh snow come together for one of the most eventful festivals of the season. Steamboat Ski and Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-6111. Through Feb. 23.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Telluride Gay Ski Week — Telluride Gay Ski Week is a week-long community event where the LGBT community, Town of Telluride and Mountain Village come together for some rainbow fun in the mountains. Various locations, Telluride, 844-479-8355. Through Feb. 29.

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off — Experience Mardi-Gras and Cajun cuisine in the 25th annual cook-off of this signature dish. 10:30 a.m. Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs, 719-685-5089.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships —The longest-running snowboarding competition in the world attracts top athletes as they battle it out in the slopestyle and halfpipe competitions. Vail Resort, S. Frontage Road, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through March 2.

Mardi Gras — Skip New Orleans and enjoy Breckenridge’s annual Mardi Gras Parade, free concert and plenty of food and drink. 4:30 p.m. Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-453-2913.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical — The story of Carole King’s rise from shy songwriter to powerhouse performer. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Feb. 29.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Harlem Globetrotters — Join the world-class basketball entertainers In their new show, Pushing the Limits. 7 p.m. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland, 970-619-4100.

Constellations — Openstage Theatre presents an exploration of time and parallel universes with bees thrown in. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Feb. 29.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Audi Power of Four Ski Mountaineering — See all four resorts in Aspen over the course of this day-long race. Aspen/Snowmass, 601 E. Dean St., Aspen, 970-923-1227.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Ski Joring Weekend & Crystal Carnival Weekend — Watch as horses pull skiers into amazing and daring feats over jumps and obstacles. Along with ski joring, enjoy downhill skiiing, tours, races, paint ball, sledding, ice skating and more. Downtown Leadville, 855-488-1222. Through March 8.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Durango Independent Film Festival — This festival screens films global, innovative and diverse films and connects independent filmmakers and audiences, all set in a beautiful location. Various locations, Durango, 970-375-7779. Through March 29.

Elk Mountain Grand Traverse — A 40-mile backcountry ski race ascending 6,800 vertical feet between the towns of Crested Butte and Aspen. Starting at midnight to decrease avalanche risk, often in sub-zero temperatures, skilled racers traverse Colorado’s spectacular Elk Mountains. Crested Butte to Aspen Mountain, 601 E. Dean St., Aspen, 970-923-1227. Through March 30.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Rumors — A party goes wrong in Neil Simon’s classic play. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through April 25.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

Finding Neverland — Meet the inspiration behind J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan in this magical, musical adaptation of the hit film. Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469. Through March 31.