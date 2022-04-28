Best of Boulder 2022 — Retail

LIQUOR STORE

HAZEL’S BEVERAGE WORLD

1955 28th St., Boulder, 303-447-1955

Silver: Boulder Wine Merchant

Bronze: North Boulder Liquor

Whether you’re drinking casually at home, hosting a holiday party, getting your friends together, or organizing a block party, with over 15,000 unique products, Hazel’s Beverage World has all your cocktail, beer, wine and liquor needs covered. Its massive selection dwarfs anything else in town, and its “Flight Crew” knows exactly how to help you find what you’re looking for. Hazel’s also has a walk-in humidor if you need to celebrate with a newborn’s father, or just to shop for a good stogie for yourself, as well as a tasting bar.

AUTO SERVICE/REPAIR

Hoshi Motors

2907 55th St., Unit 1, Boulder,

303-449-6632

Silver: Super Rupair

Bronze: Fisher Honda/Acura

Write-in: Slipstream Auto Care

Recently moved to a new location on 55th Street between Pearl Street and Valmont, Hoshi Motors is our readers’ choice for auto servicing and repair. That’s probably because the team at Hoshi builds long-term relationships with customers to ensure the highest quality service for the lifetime of their vehicle. Hoshi also works on some of the most popular makes of cars in Boulder County: Honda, Acura, Toyota and, of course, Subaru. So, if you’re having car problems, head to Hoshi Motors for a straightforward, honest approach to vehicle repair.

JAX Outdoor Gear has a lot of useful adventure gear, but they’ve also got Boulder’s favorite selection of men’s clothing.

CLOTHING STORE — MEN’S

JAX Outdoor Gear

900 U.S. 287, Lafayette, 720-266-6160

Silver: prAna

Bronze: Weekends

Write-in: REI

From jackets and outerwear to sleepwear and heated apparel, JAX Outdoor Gear in Lafayette has everything men need to get dressed for every occasion. With brands like Carhartt, Ariat, Wrangler and Patagonia, JAX offers men high-quality apparel suitable for dressing up or dressing down—for all seasons.

TOY STORE

Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe

2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-443-0780

Silver: Into the Wind

Bronze: GameStop

Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe has brought joy to the lives of Boulder’s children since 1977. This independently owned business offers books, bath and water play toys, arts and crafts, musical playthings, science and nature toys and much more for all ages. Browse the Grandrabbit website by interest, age, theme or brand to find the perfect toy for your little one.

FEMALE OWNED COMPANY

Apex Massage &

Recovery Lab

183 S. Taylor Ave., Suite 162, Louisville,

720-328-1790

Silver: Nude Foods Market

Bronze: Alchemy of Movement

Darcie Jones founded Apex Massage & Recovery Lab with a mission to create a community of people who are educated and empowered to keep moving and doing what they love. You don’t have to be an athlete to enjoy the many benefits Apex provides. Apex offers deep tissue massage, full spectrum Infrared sauna, Normatec sessions, and more. Apex blends injury treatment and recovery massage in a technique that is perfect for anyone who may be struggling to move through life without pain. The massage therapists at Apex not only fix your issues, they educate you on how to stay pain free.

DRY CLEANERS

ART CLEANERS

Multiple locations, 303-494-4830

Silver: John’s Cleaners

Bronze: Boulder Cleaners

Write-in: Pundry Dry Cleaners & Laundry

It is, of course, more important than ever to help save our beloved planet. Environmental degradation has been happening for centuries, and while the powers that be may do little to stop it, we take comfort in Boulder’s local businesses doing their part. Take Art Cleaners for example. Its non-polluting, non-toxic GreenEarth cleaning process is easy on your clothes and the environment—just one of the many reasons our voters say they’re the best dry cleaners, with several convenient locations around Boulder County. At the Art Cleaners nearest you, not only will you save your clothes, but our world in the process.

Hotel

St Julien Hotel & Spa

900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696

Silver: Hotel Boulderado

Bronze: Chautauqua

Write-in: A-Lodge

Whether you’re from Denver, New York or Timbuktu, St Julien Hotel & Spa is the best place to stay when visiting Boulder. And if you’re a local, it’s the perfect place to host your parents, in-laws, long distance relatives or friends, because then you too get to go and hang out at the marvelous downtown building. Truth be told, it’s not just Boulder that thinks St Julien is the best—the hotel and spa has won numerous other awards from Conde Nast Traveler to Travel + Leisure to Forbes. It’s no wonder why: With a great restaurant, award-winning spa, live music, an infinity pool and views of the Flatirons, you hardly have to leave the hotel to have a great time.

STORAGE FACILITY

GUARDIAN STORAGE

4900 Broadway St., Boulder, 720-606-5967

Silver: Arapahoe Self Storage

Bronze: Life Storage

Sometimes you’re between apartments or rental houses, sometimes you’re the victim of an urban wildfire catastrophe that destroys your home and displaces your family, and sometimes you simply have too much junk. Well, no matter the reason you need storage, if you’re in Boulder, the business to call when you’ve got stuff that’s got to go somewhere for a while is Guardian Storage. It’s got clean, water- and weatherproof facilities that are monitored 24/7 by security and cameras.

Tire Shop

Discount Tire

3215 28th St., Boulder, 303-440-6811

Silver: Barnsley Tire Co.

Bronze: Big O Tires

Maybe you drive solo, maybe you’re a carpooler—however you roll, you want to feel safe. Having tires with great tread is key! Whether it’s winter tires or tires made for all seasons, Discount Tire offers high-quality, affordable tires from dozens of brand names you trust. Get your car into shipshape with winter studding, tire pressure monitoring system checks, plus other wheel and tire services. Whether you drive a passenger car, medium sized truck, minivan or SUV, trust Discount Tire to have you back on the road in no time, just like our readers do.

CAMERA STORE

Mike’s Camera

2500 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-443-1715

Silver: Victory Camera

Bronze: Pro Photo Rental

Photos allow us to capture precious moments of life so we can revisit them over and over again. Our readers get all of their camera gear and photo processing at Mike’s Camera. Mike’s is a local favorite because of its top-notch selection of photo and video cameras and other picture-taking accessories, as well as an array of photo processing services, including the latest in digital cameras and digital camera printing kiosks. With an expert, friendly staff on hand, Mike’s Camera is the place to go for all your photography needs.

JEWELRY STORE

Hurdle’s Jewelry

1402 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-443-1084

Silver: Walters & Hugsett

Bronze: Cronin Jewelers

Write-in: Cowboy’s Sweetheart Jewelry

When you’re looking for a special something for a special someone, our readers suggest heading to Hurdle’s Jewelry, a family-owned and operated business with deep community roots running back four generations. As members of the American Gem Society, Hurdle’s Jewelry adheres to the strictest gemological and ethical standards in the entire jewelry business. These pros can do it all, from the simplest repairs to the most intricate custom work. Watches, antiques, custom designs, Hurdle’s has it all.

GROCERY STORE

KING SOOPERS

Multiple locations

Silver: Trader Joe’s

Bronze: Lucky’s Market

Write-in: Niwot Market

Boulder’s been through a lot with King Soopers. All along, the employees at this beloved chain have served our community with unyielding dedication and friendly service, through thick and thin, through good times and bad. King Soopers’ produce is fresh, its protein is high quality, its pharmacists are knowledgeable, supporting the day-to-day needs of folks across Boulder County. All of which is why it’s not surprising that King Soopers was voted the best grocery store in Boulder yet again.

OUTDOOR STORE

REI

1789 28th St., Boulder, 303-583-9970

Silver: Neptune Mountaineering

Bronze: JAX Mercantile

It’s become part of the stereotype in Boulder: that people here know their gear, their sports, their brands, the prices and the industry trends. And it’s not untrue. Boulder is an outdoorsy place. And any outdoor store that can serve the needs of a community like this can probably stand up to any outdoor store in the world. Our readers say Boulder’s REI does. Boulder’s REI has almost everything for almost every sport (at least those you can do here) and a chipper, gear-junkie staff full of answers for all your technical questions.

Flatirons Subaru has all of Boulder’s auto dealing needs covered.

Auto Dealer — New

Flatirons Subaru

5995 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 720-575-2450

Silver: Corwin Toyota Boulder

Bronze: Gebhardt BMW

Aside from buying a home, an investment in a new car is likely the largest and most important purchase you’ll make in a given year. It’s all about finding a vehicle that fits your self-image, needs, and reflects your views on everything from adventure capacity, to style, to its toll on the environment—but it’s also about finding the right car to keep you and your loved ones safe when the unexpected happens. Considering the importance of this decision, our readers chose Flatirons Subaru when they’re ready to purchase a new car.

Clothing Store — Used

Rags Consignments

3129 28th St., Boulder, 303-440-5758

Silver: Pig + Pearl Secondhand (formerly ARC Thrift Store)

Bronze: Common Threads

Write-in: Goodwill

Shopping at Rags Consignment is always a fun experience because you never know what treasures you’re going to uncover. The friendly and knowledgeable staff keep the store racks full of trendy, stylish, and timeless secondhand items at great prices—which also makes it an excellent place to sell the clothes you’re no longer wearing. Take the cash home once your items sell, or invest your winnings back into a new, updated sustainable wardrobe.

Step into a new pair of shoes at Pedestrian Shops.

SHOE STORE

PEDESTRIAN SHOPS

Multiple locations

Silver: Boulder Running Company

Bronze: Brown’s Shoe Fit

Write-in: Allbirds

Shoes are one of those fashion items that require different types for different activities—and even within activities, you might need multiple pairs for multiple different purposes. It isn’t uncommon around these parts for people to have three, five, or even 15 pairs of shoes casually stacked by their door or in a closet somewhere. And where are they buying all of them? At least in Boulder, people are going to Pedestrian Shops to get their fresh kicks. Pedestrian Shops have day-to-day street shoes, dress shoes, mountain casual shoes and, of course, hiking, and running shoes as well.

Gift Store

Peppercorn

1235 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-449-5847

Silver: Jacque Michelle

Bronze: Bliss

Write-in: The Read Queen Bookstore & Care

Now that we’re finally back to attending birthday parties and bridal showers and other occasions that require little or not-so-little gifts, the art of thoughtful gift giving is making a comeback, and our readers are going to Peppercorn. Next time your boss’s birthday or your best friend’s wedding or your out-of-town relatives come around, stop by to peruse the many offerings at this Pearl Street staple. From kitchen gadgets, to kids’ toys and collectibles, you’re sure to find a unique gift for anyone and everyone. And who knows, you might just find a little goodie for yourself, too.

If you need hardware (or fishing rods, lumber, spare keys, gardening goods ort pretty much anything else) you need McGuckin’s.

HARDWARE STORE

McGuckin Hardware

2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-443-1822

Silver: Ace Hardware

Bronze: Home Depot

It all began in 1955 when Llewellyn Commodore “Bill” McGuckin opened the doors of McGuckin Hardware with just four employees. Staying within a block of its original location in Boulder, McGuckin Hardware has grown to a business of 250 employees in a 60,000-square-foot store. With supplies for gardening, plumbing, lighting, home goods, apparel, and much more, McGuckin’s is much more than a hardware store. And despite all of the growth, McGuckin Hardware continues to strive to meet Bill’s original goal of providing personalized service, great selection, and first-hand experience.

COMPUTER REPAIR

Boulder Mac Repair

2525 Broadway, Boulder, 720-565-0449

Silver: Apple Store

Bronze: Mac Shack

If your MacBook is giving you the Pinwheel of Doom, or if your iPad found itself swimming in your morning coffee, or if gravity overpowered your iPhone, Boulder Mac Repair can fix it. The team of technicians at Boulder Mac Repair understand that your Mac, iPhone and iPad are critical to daily life—and that getting those crucial tools fixed at an affordable rate is a must. ​While the average cost of a repair at the Apple Store is somewhere near $​350, an average repair at Boulder Mac Repair is just $90.​ Call or stop by one of its three locations today for a​n ​honest quote.

MOVING COMPANY

Taylor Moving and Storage

Multiple locations, 303-443-5885

Silver: Free Range Movers

Bronze: Boulder Valley Transfer

Write-in: Gary Moves

An independently owned business operating since 1997, Taylor Moving is now a full-service moving and storage company with locations in Boulder and Longmont offering complete residential and commercial packing, moving and storage services. Taylor Moving also offers experienced loading and unloading of your rental truck, self storage and shipping containers and has climate controlled secure storage available for customers. With up-front prices and no hidden fees, no wonder Taylor Moving is our readers’ go-to moving company.

AUTO DEALER — USED

FLATIRONS SUBARU

5995 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 720-575-2450

Silver: Fisher Acura/Honda

Bronze: Super Repair

Family owned for over 50 years, Flatirons Subaru has the highest rating possible from the BBB. Flatirons Subaru makes maintenance easy for its customers with loaner vehicles, and make visits comfortable with free coffee and fresh cookies in the lobby. With top-notch technicians, a dedicated sales staff, and a ton of affordable stock, there’s no question why Flatirons Subaru is our readers’ pick for the best used-car selection in town.

CLOTHING STORE — WOMEN’S

ANTHROPOLOGIE

1805 29th St., Suite 1118, Boulder, 303-449-4575

Silver: Pig + Pearl Secondhand (formerly ARES Thrift Store)

Bronze: Althea

Write-in: Barbara & Company

A clothing store with great styles and even better fits is a hard thing for women to come by these days. That’s why Anthropologie is our readers’ first choice for women’s clothing, as steadfast purveyors of good fashion and classy clothing. The company was created from the start to indulge the creative side of women, who want to look like themselves—not the masses.

Natural Grocers has got the goods when it comes to natural foods and ingredients.

NATURAL FOOD STORE

NATURAL GROCERS

2685 Pearl St. 303-402-1400

Silver: Whole Foods

Bronze: Nude Foods Market

Wholesome natural groceries make a difference in the kitchen, and having a good natural grocery store in your community makes access to all those healthy fresh ingredients easy and hassle-free. Natural Grocers has been serving those ingredients since 1955. They keep Boulder’s pantries and fridges full of good produce and organic foods, and support the health and vitality of our community through their products.

TOBACCO/PIPE SHOP

THE FITTER

1121 13th St., Boulder, 303-442-4200

Silver: The Little Dog

Bronze: Smoker Friendly

The year was 1973. Watergate was in full swing. The U.S. was ending its involvement in Vietnam. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade. And in Boulder, Colorado, up on University Hill, The Fitter opened its doors. It was a strange time and there have been a lot of strange times since. And through it all, The Fitter has been outfitting Boulder’s cannabis and tobacco users with totally rad glass pipes, bongs, dab rigs, heady clothes, papers, and other odd ends and paraphernalia. It’s as much a historic business in Boulder as it is a hip head shop serving the needs of a community.

Car Wash

Gloss Auto Wash & Detail

3100 28th St., Boulder, 303-442-0125

Silver: Breeze Thru Car Wash

Bronze: 95th St. Car Wash

Cars get dirty, don’t they? It might be a minor inconvenience to those leasing or owning a car, but it’s an inconvenience nonetheless: washes, waxes, rinses, polishes, and so on and so forth—good thing we have Gloss Auto Wash & Detail to make it easier. Our readers attest, thanks to Gloss’s good service, your car will be looking fiiiine. And if you get the unlimited monthly wash pass, you minimize the hassle while maximizing the major benefit of having a car (looking good, right?).

Optical Store

Aspen Eyewear

2525 Arapahoe Ave., Unit e-23, Boulder, 303-447-0210

Silver: Envision Boulder

Bronze: Warby Parker

Write-in: Sunrise Vision Care

This third-generation, family-owned business cares for your eyes and all your optical needs. Aspen Eyewear also boasts the largest selection of frames available to try on in Boulder, plus lightning fast service. The business claims its on-sight master optician “has been known to pull off miracles fixing busted frames,” which is exactly what you’d expect from a company that’s been building a loyal reputation with its customers, and obviously a lot of our readers, for more than 25 years.

Real Estate Group

RE/MAX of Boulder

2425 Canyon Blvd., Suite 110, Boulder, 303-449-7000

Silver: 8z Real Estate

Bronze: WK Real Estate

Need to sell your house or apartment? Need to buy a little something something to live inside? Want to try and figure out if you can afford to live in Boulder? We’d be quick to save you time and give you a “no” on that last question, but we’re sure the folks at Re/Max of Boulder have something to counter that claim. They’ve had years of experience getting ordinary folks, as well as the monocled monied, into homes of all shapes, sizes and colors in Boulder County. They are friendly, knowledgeable and have your best interests at heart, whether you are buying or selling a home.

Find all your instrumental needs at HP Woodsongs in Boulder.

Music Store

HB Woodsongs

3101 28th St., Boulder, 303-449-0516

Silver: Paradise Found Records & Music

Bronze: Wildwood Guitars

John Oliver once said: “Democracy is like a tambourine: Not everyone can be trusted with it.” There may be more truth to this statement than any of us want to admit, but if you head on over to HB Woodsongs, they’ll fold you into the special group of people trusted with musical instruments. That’s where our readers go for the best new instruments, repairs and lessons for novices and aficionados alike. Whether you’re on the hunt for your first tambourine, advice on how to play that ukulele you’ve had sitting around, or about to embark on your next foray into the world of music, HB Woodsongs can meet all your musical needs.

TATTOO/PIERCING PARLOR

Rising Tide

3193 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-500-5046

Silver: Bolder Ink

Bronze: Tribal Rites

Rising Tide Tattoo was founded in 2005 by Phill Bartell as a one-man shop on Pearl Street. Five years later, with an expanded staff, Rising Tide opened its doors and the tattoo machines have hardly been quiet since. The visionary artists at Rising Tide work closely with each client to ensure that their pieces are unique and aligned with their vision. Drop by to check out the light-filled, inspiring space, peruse portfolios and gallery art for sale, or to make an appointment for custom work. Walk in clients are also welcome.

CLOTHING STORE — CHILDREN’S

CHILDISH THINGS

3183 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-442-2703

Silver: Once Upon a Child

Bronze: Pig + Pearl Secondhand (formerly ARES Thrift Store)

Kids need style just as much as they need clothes. Parents can find both at Childish Things, where children’s clothing is the name of the game. This nationally recognized children’s consignment store has been working with Boulder’s parents and kids for 40 years. Its inventory contains both consignment items as well as new items, offering the best of both worlds.

The Read Queen is Boulder County’s favorite independent business.

INDEPENDENT BUSINESS

THE READ QUEEN Bookstore

& Cafe

129 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, 303-974-5978

Silver: Nude Foods Market

Bronze: Alchemy of Movement

Independent businesses are the authentic bloodlife of grassroots capitalism. At Boulder Weekly, we think that’s pretty rad and something to be saluted. As an independent business ourselves, we understand the blood, sweat and tears that go into getting something started from scratch without selling your soul to Big Business or rapacious industries. Which is why we’re giving an extra enthusiastic salute to The Read Queen, our readers’ favorite independent business.

NEW BUSINESS

Nude Foods Market

3233 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-815-5588

The average American produces 1,704 pounds of trash each year. So, a group of serial entrepreneurs got together—each from different walks of life with different skill sets, but equally passionate about putting a stop to this crazy cycle of waste—to launch Nude Foods Market, a zero-waste grocery and household-products delivery service, which has turned into our readers’ favorite new business. The team at Nude Foods search far and wide to find farmers using sustainable practices to purchase from, and give local makers an alternative sales channel where they don’t have to use any packaging. Help save the planet and shop at Nude Foods Market.

BOOKSTORE

BOULDER BOOK STORE

1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074

Silver: Trident Booksellers and Cafe

Bronze: Bookworm

A good bookstore is more than a bunch of shelves and a collection of titles and bylines. It’s a place that makes readers feel welcome, that can help people find the book they’re looking for, that cultivates curiosity and contains comfortable nooks and crannies for reading. It’s a rare and wonderful thing, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at Boulder Bookstore on Pearl Street. It’s one of the best places in town to get lost wandering. (And it’s one of the easiest places in town to buy more than you expect.)

Saddle up at University Bicycles, Boulder’s favorite bicycle shop.

Bicycle Shop

University Bicycles

839 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-444-4196

Silver: Full Cycle & Colorado Multisport

Bronze: Community Cycles

Boulder sure is a cyclist’s town, and there’s naturally no shortage of bike shops around. Once again our readers have voted University Bicycles the best of the best. With a commitment to “unrelenting friendliness” and expert service, the team at University Bicycles is there to help, whether you need repairs, a bike fitting or are looking for that next bike purchase. Plus, the rental and demo programs offer everyone a chance to try something new, like the transition from pavement to dirt, or testing out a fat bike for the first time, or taking the kids on an adventure they won’t soon forget.

Stereo/Electronics

ListenUp

2034 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-444-0479

Silver: Best Buy

Bronze: Apple Store Twenty Ninth Street

Nothing beats going to the cinema to see the latest films on the big screen, but the folks at ListenUp can get your home set-up pretty darn close, bringing all of our favorite movies right to our fingertips whenever you want to watch them, or pause them during a bathroom break. With scores of speakers, headphones, high-definition televisions, digital surround sound systems, and other electronics to peruse, ListenUp caters to all of Boulder County’s stereo and electronic needs. Drop by and see what ListenUp has in store for you.

Law Firm

Frascona, Joiner, Goodman

and Greenstein, P.C.

4750 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder, 303-494-3000

Silver: Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti

Bronze: Hassan + Cables

Write-in: Hutchinson Black and Cook

Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and Greenstein, P.C. has been providing quality legal services to our readers and other Boulder County community members since 1974. Thanks to efficient, aggressive and creative legal representation for clients, the firm has a track record of cost-effective solutions in all aspects of business law, real estate law, civil litigation, mediation, estate planning, divorce and family law, trust and estate administration, employment law, taxation, foreclosure, association law, construction law, water law, and oil and gas law.

Eric Skokan shows off his radical produce on Black Cat Farm.

FARM

BLACK CAT FARM

4975 Jay Road, Boulder

Silver: Munson Farm

Bronze: Cure Organic Farm

Erik Skokan has been farming for 15 years, and he and his wife Jill have owned Black Cat Farm in North Boulder for nine of those. Before that, he was a chef, and as a farmer he’s combined his love for growing food with his love for cooking it. Not only is Black Cat raising heritage chickens, turkeys, Toulouse geese, mulefoot pigs, Tunis and Karkal sheep and growing a lot of fresh produce, they also own and operate Bramble and Hare here in town. There they serve farm-to-table meals using ingredients grown and raised at Black Cat. Skokan also hosts dinners on the farm itself, overlooking the same beautiful fields where the food was grown.

SKI/SNOWBOARD SHOP

Christy Sports

2000 30th St., Boulder, 303-442-2493

Silver: Epic Mountain Gear

Bronze: Crystal Ski Shop

If you’re ready to hit the slopes but lacking the gear, head to Christy Sports, where Boulderites have been getting ski and snowboard gear since 1958. With top-of-the-line brands like Atomic, K2, Rossignol, Burton and Never Summer, plus apparel from Spyder, Obermyer, The North Face and Mountain Hardware, Christy will have you ready to shred the gnar in no time. If you’re looking for a good deal on equipment, check out Christy’s discounts on past-season gear, new sales, and the lowest prices on the best ski and snowboard brands out there.

PET STORE

PC’s Pantry for

Dogs & Cats

2828 30th St., Boulder, 303-245-9909

Silver: Only Natural Pet

Bronze: PetSmart

Mary Lee began PC’s Pantry in a small house on Walnut Street in Boulder in 1998. Since then, she’s been welcoming all four-legged friends to come to the store, have a treat and make a new friend. Mary Lee is a wealth of information about everything pet related: weight management, allergies, lightning nervousness, raw diet and maybe even a remedy for your dog’s propensity for eating less-fragrant substances.

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD

Full Cycle & Colorado Multisport

2355 30th St., Boulder, 303-440-1002



In the deepest throes of the pandemic, Russ Chandler arrived at a crossroads in his business, Full Cycle. Changing locations is a challenging prospect for any business, but after being firmly entrenched at two well-established locations —on the Hill for 40 years and downtown at 18th and Pearl for 15 years—Chandler faced an existential dilemma that exposes an epidemic of our own in Boulder: rising rents.

He tried to negotiate an agreeable deal with his landlord, but his entreaties fell on deaf ears. So, Chandler was forced to choose between taking on the added liability of exorbitant rent or exhibiting the kind of creativity and innovation true entrepreneurs are famous for.

Fortunately for thousands of Boulder cyclists, Russ Chandler possesses rare entrepreneurial vision, and seized the opportunity to join forces with a related business—Colorado Multisport—and refashion the former location of Natural Grocers at 30th and Pearl into the most epic bike shop in the history of a community that is simultaneously friendly and hostile to the cycling community.

More importantly, Chandler rolled the dice on his vision at a time when the future of retail business was in serious doubt, due to the seemingly never-ending series of lockdowns in connection with COVID-19, not to mention a host of serious supply chain issues. Chandler made a risky calculation that the effects of the pandemic could actually benefit the cycling industry, given that being subject to “sheltering in place” might cause folks to be more motivated than ever to get out on two wheels. And the crapshoot paid off!

Changing locations with some 400 bikes and thousands of related items, a well-equipped service department, and a unique pre- and post-ride cafe, was a daunting undertaking, but Chandler demonstrated another classic skill that entrepreneurs possess: work ethic. So, Chandler and his outstanding team rolled up their sleeves and tackled the Herculean task before them.

The new Full Cycle & Colorado Multisport opened in April 2021, including an expanded Tune Up Bar & Coffee Shop, a de facto community center with live music and events almost nightly, and now boasts the largest selection of bikes in Boulder County. In a culture increasingly dominated by big box corporate entities, the Full Cycle story demonstrates that with courage, perseverance, integrity, and hard work, entrepreneurialism is alive and well. Stop by and breathe a sigh of relief at this stunning example of the survival of the American Dream.

—Stewart Sallo