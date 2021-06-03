Postscript

Covid – year two. I no longer live within my

former parameters.

Sleep comes in waves per night as does dream.

Some days the sun sings I’m still there

some mornings stars blink in astonishment

beyond time

discarded masks erode in dust on the lake’s

widening shore

injections are celebrated politicized or prized

sought out in red and blue realities

All the soil displaced to dig a million graves

could grow enough food to feed a generation

Ignorance is bliss but still contagious

as the damages continue to outweigh

illegal parties and congregations

even 1918 couldn’t prepare us for this

even a kiss is suspect even

a hug is suspicious or code for whatever was before.

Before fades like an old photograph

found in a book where I no longer recognize the faces

The places I’ve been get further away by the day but

when I return at some time post Covid

will I remember who I was

will I remember who I am

tomorrow?

Burt Rashbaum is a poet living in Nederland.