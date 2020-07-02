the form of a tempest

and sometimes

it doesn’t rhyme

but just seeps out

like effluent

washing over the cobbled streets

of a town you’ve never been to

and stumbling, burdened

with the mannerisms

of my father’s father’s

and these feet

that must walk

and listening now

as the roar of humanity approaches

with it’s atavistic howl

coming closer

i draw these curtains

inward

to step back, barefootedly

toward the shelter of a memory

that is not mine

but shared collectively

and remembered

by the whispering of the trees

and falling asleep

on an afternoon so long ago

Greg Alston is a gardener, cook, father and some other things, too.

