Horseback Riding Camps

Devin Scannell, Colorado Mountain Ranch

Horseback Riding Day Camps

A Rising Star Equestrian

Summer Camp

Arvada

303-431-4675

www.arisingstareqcenter.com

Starting with safety on the ground, students learn how to catch, halter, lead, groom and tack up their horses. Every day includes a group horseback riding lesson. Riding lessons are also available for hour-long and half-hour lessons. A Rising Star has experienced instructors on site who teach a variety of disciplines. Lesson horses or ponies available. June through August.

Academy Stables

Lafayette

303-665-4637

www.academystables.com

This camp runs weekly throughout the summer. Activities are designed for kids ages 5 and older, and sessions run from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lessons include horse care, horse shows, horse safety, riding instruction, horse show and Friday pizza day. The cost is $395 per camp. Discounts for multiple sign-ups. Both English and Western-style riding available.

Colorado Mountain Ranch Horse Focus Camp

Boulder

303-442-4557

www.Coloradomountainranch.com

This is the horse lover’s dream… Riders spend at least half day every day on horseback. The other half of each day fills with other horse experiences and learning more about horses, building relationships with the animals, caring for them and working with them from the ground up. Days round out with ropes course challenges and choices from all the other activities.

Sun Pony Ranch “Little Buckaroos” Ranch Camp

Berthoud/Longmont

303-349-0779

www.SunPonyRanch.com

Our “Little Buckaroo” campers will learn about horses, including grooming, care and feeding. They will ride horses each day of camp. Campers will learn and practice safety around horses and around the ranch. They will get to try out some ranch chores and have special ranch fun. Activities are all age-appropriate for these younger kids. Little Buckaroos Ranch Camp is co-ed and for ages 5-7. Sessions are weekly, three days per week each, Tuesday through Thursday. The first session is June 6 through June 8, with seven additional weeks over the summer. Camp hours are 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $155 for the first week and $130 for each additional week, or additional camper from the same family.

Sun Pony Ranch Horsemanship Camp

Berthoud/Longmont

303-349-0779

www.SunPonyRanch.com

Campers get their own horse for a week and learn responsibilities to care for it, riding twice each day. English or Western riding style. Activities include daily riding lessons, including bareback riding sessions, feeding, grooming, tacking and general care of your horse. Shampoo Day teaches how to bathe the horse, while Horse Show Day is a non-competitive show for family and friends. Sun Pony Ranch Horse Camp is co-ed and for ages 8-14. Sessions are one week each, from May 29 through Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $395 per week. Register by April 30 for “Early Bird” rate of $370 per week.