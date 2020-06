It’s hard out here for a beer, and your favorites need your loyalty. Forget tasting your way through a slew of seasonals and small-batch beers; better to stick with the hometown heroes. And one of the best in the county is Billy’s Chilies, a classic American wheat ale dry-“hopped” with fresh Anaheim, Fresno, jalapeño, Serrano and habanero peppers. It’s thirst-quenching, spicy and light — ideal for drinking on a patio in June. Which you can do now, click here for more.