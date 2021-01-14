Try this week: Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich @ Snarf’s

Oh, you know Snarf’s, one of Boulder County’s most prolific sandwich shops. But do you know about its “not on the menu” menu? If not, it’s a list of sandwiches that take Snarf’s style of toasted subs to the max, as evidenced in its chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Snarf’s signature toasted hoagie roll is stuffed with tender rotisserie chicken, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese, brown mustard and the house-made creamy parmesan dressing. It’s as indulgent as a plate of chicken cordon bleu, only now it’s handheld.

Snarf’s Sandwiches. Several locations throughout Boulder County, eatsnarfs.com