Try this week: Jumbo Seared Scallops @ North End at 4580

North Boulder has changed a lot in the last decade. But while new housing developments have popped up, and restaurants and businesses have come and gone, The North End at 4580 has anchored the neighborhood with an upscale, yet casual bar and dining area, and an evolving New American menu. We stopped by recently and sampled a variety of dishes, but the jumbo seared scallops stood out — meaty scallops pan-seared to perfection and laid atop garlic-herb couscous, with sautéed green beans, cherry tomatoes, micro greens, an avocado mousse and a raspberry beurre blanc. All those flavors, textures and temperatures combine well for a fresh bite that hits all areas of the palate. Here’s a tip: Go with a partner and get the $88 dinner for two: an app, two entrées, a dessert and a bottle of wine.

North End at 4580. 4580 Broadway, Boulder, 303-448-1500, northendboulder.com