Try this week: Morning Glory Cafe, Finkel & Garf, and more

Black Bean and Veggie Burger

Morning Glory Cafe, 1377 Forest Park Circle, Unit 101, Lafayette, morningglorycafe.org

What’s not to love about Lafayette’s Morning Glory Cafe? A classic breakfast, lunch and dinner spot with a cozy, casual vibe and a large menu of farm-fresh dishes. We picked from their selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes with the hand- and house-made black bean and veggie burger. It’s darn good. Crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, with deep flavor built in. And it’s served alongside, hands down, some of the County’s best fries — crispy, substantial and irresistibly spiced. $12.

Red IPA

Finkel & Garf Brewing Company, 5455 Spine Road, Unit A, Boulder, finkelandgarf.com

Springtime in Colorado often means, sure, we get a few temperate days, but mostly we’ll get one day of summer, then one day of winter, then one day of summer, on and on until the Fourth of July. For this season, may we suggest Finkel & Garf’s Red IPA. It’s malty, rich and smooth for when the days are cold, but it’s hoppy, fruity and crisp for when the weather gets warm. At 6.5 percent alcohol by volume, with 60 international bittering units, it’s a perfectly balanced beer for a season that often seems out of balance. Prices vary.

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Aya Ya, 1206 Centaur Village Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-1336.

Tucked inside a shopping center off South Boulder Road, Tacos Aya Ya delivers hefty portions of straightforward, delicious Mexican street food. At just $1.75 per taco, you don’t have to break the bank to fill your belly or to try a smattering of their offerings. Grab a couple of al pastor tacos, with warm, street-taco-sized tortillas filled with richly spiced, slow-cooked pork. It’s comfort food, plain and simple. Add some salsa from Tacos Aya Ya’s condiment bar — we opted for a mildly spicy verde — and you’re in taco heaven. $1.75.

Expresso Burrito

Three Margaritas, 3390 28th St., Boulder, 3margaritasmex.com

If you haven’t been out to Three Margaritas in Boulder, or in one of its other Denver-area restaurants, you might be surprised the local chain whips up some pretty formidable fare. Take the expresso burrito — it’s a flavorful tortilla wrapped around tomato-cooked rice, beans and pork cooked in tomatillo chile verde. The pork is succulent, and the brightness of the tomatillos actually make it through into the meat. Topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream, it’s really all you can ask for in a burrito. $10.75.