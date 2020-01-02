A year of Trump

For those who make their living producing political cartoons, it could be argued that the election of Donald Trump was a godsend. It has been three years of low-hanging fruit and short workdays for our fellow journalists of the cartooning ilk. Our chosen provider of hand-drawn presidential humor is Clay Jones. And while we ran 52 of his Trumpian efforts in our newspaper this year, he actually produced several hundred more that we couldn’t work in with our weekly schedule. Here is a look back at some of our favorite Trump political cartoons that didn’t make it into the paper. The times may be crazy and challenging, but none of us can afford to lose our sense of humor. Enjoy. —Boulder Weekly staff