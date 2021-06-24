Self-Deceit #3

I know that room inside you

where you go to hide

when you’re scared and

don’t want to be seen.

Where your back is turned

away, eyes lowered

if they’re even open,

shut against some shame.

And I’m beginning to think

shame is always a lie. To leave

the house without

mascara, and not have to

say anything to anyone.

To know the make of the wall

of that room inside us

tells me as much as glass

set against a dark back.

I have a thing for backs.

I can see where you shoulder

your heartbreak, can guess

where you feel cracked

concrete maybe poured

over your heart once,

and I can take the hand

that reaches for the hammer

with which to chip away

gently, gently.